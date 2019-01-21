Matomy Media : Fourth Extension Statement of Shareholder Support

Log in
January 21, 2019

Fourth Extension Statement of Shareholder Support

In furtherance to the announcements made on December 20, 2018, January 3, 2019and January 15, 2019regarding the extension of the Letters of Support (as defined therein), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE:MTMY, TASE:MTMY.TA) (the 'Company') announces that it received an additional letter from legal counsel to the shareholders who provided the Letters of Support, confirming that in support of the current discussions among the Company and various stakeholders, including the bondholders, the aforementioned shareholders agree to further extend the period noted in the prior extension up to January 27, 2019.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

For more information:

Matomy Media GroupPamela Becker, VP Global Marketing
pamela.b@matomy.com+972-74-7161971

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720

Website: http://investors.matomy.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group

Twitter: @MatomyGroup

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 21:28:02 UTC
