Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Matomy Media Group Ltd    MTMY   IL0011316978

MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

(MTMY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/05 03:53:31 am
3.931 GBp   +13.94%
05:32aMATOMY MEDIA : Postponement of the Bondholders meeting
PU
09/02MATOMY MEDIA : Update about the upcoming bondholders meeting
PU
08/30MATOMY MEDIA : 2019 Interim Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Matomy Media : Postponement of the Bondholders meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT

September 5, 2019

Further to the announcement made on September 2, 2019 (RNS Number: 7980K), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy') announces that the trustee of the bondholders has issued an amendment to the contingent voting proxy for immediate repayment, postponing the previously scheduled date (September 5, 2019) to September 15, 2019.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720

Website: http://investors.matomy.com

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD
05:32aMATOMY MEDIA : Postponement of the Bondholders meeting
PU
09/02MATOMY MEDIA : Update about the upcoming bondholders meeting
PU
08/30MATOMY MEDIA : 2019 Interim Results
PU
08/30MATOMY MEDIA : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
08/21MATOMY MEDIA : Update on Negotiations
PU
08/05MATOMY MEDIA : Extension of Shareholder support letter
PU
08/05MATOMY MEDIA : Update on Negotiations
PU
08/01MATOMY MEDIA : 1st Quarter Results
PU
07/23MATOMY MEDIA : EGM - Update
PU
07/22MATOMY MEDIA : Notice of an extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Chart MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Matomy Media Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Liam Galin President & Chief Executive Officer
Sami Totah Chairman
Keren Farag Krygier Senior Vice President-Finance
Yair Green Vice President-Engineering
Nir Tarlovsky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD-37.27%0
OMNICOM GROUP4.63%16 669
WPP GROUP14.06%14 852
PUBLICIS GROUPE-12.96%11 385
INTERPUBLIC GROUP-2.38%7 799
JCDECAUX-1.55%5 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group