Matomy Media : Postponement of the Bondholders meeting

September 5, 2019

Further to the announcement made on September 2, 2019 (RNS Number: 7980K), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) ('Matomy') announces that the trustee of the bondholders has issued an amendment to the contingent voting proxy for immediate repayment, postponing the previously scheduled date (September 5, 2019) to September 15, 2019.

