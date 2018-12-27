Matomy Media : Presentation for the meeting of the Bond Holders

December 25, 2018
Presentation for the meeting of the Bond Holders
Matomy Media Group Ltd.(LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA)('Matomy') is pleased to announce the publication of the presentation for the meeting of its bond holders set for today at 13:30 IST.
The presentation will be available for review through the Israel Securities Authority: http://www.magna.isa.gov.il/.
A non-binding English translation of the presentation will also be made available on the Company's website.
The information contained within this announcement may be deemed by Matomy to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').
About Matomy
Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv and offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.
For more information:
Matomy Media GroupPamela Becker, VP Global Marketing
pamela.b@matomy.com
+972-74-7161971
Press Contact Information:
Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720
Website: http://investors.matomy.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group
Twitter: @MatomyGroup
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup
Disclaimer
Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:44:09 UTC