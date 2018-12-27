Log in
Matomy Media : Presentation for the meeting of the Bond Holders

12/27/2018 | 08:45am CET

December 25, 2018

Presentation for the meeting of the Bond Holders

Matomy Media Group Ltd.(LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA)('Matomy') is pleased to announce the publication of the presentation for the meeting of its bond holders set for today at 13:30 IST.

The presentation will be available for review through the Israel Securities Authority: http://www.magna.isa.gov.il/.

A non-binding English translation of the presentation will also be made available on the Company's website.

The information contained within this announcement may be deemed by Matomy to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv and offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

For more information:

Matomy Media GroupPamela Becker, VP Global Marketing
pamela.b@matomy.com
+972-74-7161971

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720

Website: http://investors.matomy.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group

Twitter: @MatomyGroup

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:44:09 UTC
