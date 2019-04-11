Matomy Media : Results of Bondholders Vote

April 11, 2019

Result of Bondholders Vote

Further to the previous announcements made by

Matomy Media Group Ltd.(LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) (' Matomy ' or the ' Company ') regarding a conditioned offer received by the Company for the sale of all of its shares in Team Internet AG (' Team Internet ') (90%) to Rainmaker Investments GmbH (the ' Sale Offer '), and regarding the Company's letter to its bondholders' trustee (the ' Trustee ') with regard to the Trustee's convening of a bondholders' meeting to vote on the approval of such Sale Offer , as were published by the Company on April 4, 2019 and April 8, 2019 (RNS Number 2145V and RNS 4863V, respectively), the Company hereby announces that the Trustee has published, on April 11, 2019, a report on the results of such bondholders' vote as follows. The bondholders vote was quorate (79.4% of the outstanding bonds were represented). All the present bondholders have unanimously voted to approve the Sale Offer, and it was clarified that such vote was also considered to include an approval of the bondholders to a full early payment of the bonds at their par value to be made around the same time of the closing of the Sale Offer transaction, as well as to the amendment of the Trust Deed to allow such early payment and constituted the authorization of the Trustee to execute such an amendment to the Trust Deed, all subject to the closing of the Sale Offer transaction.

