Matomy Media : Results of Bondholders Vote

04/11/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

April 11, 2019

Result of Bondholders Vote

Further to the previous announcements made by Matomy Media Group Ltd.(LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA)('Matomy' or the 'Company') regarding a conditioned offer received by the Company for the sale of all of its shares in Team Internet AG ('Team Internet') (90%) to Rainmaker Investments GmbH (the 'Sale Offer'), and regarding the Company's letter to its bondholders' trustee (the 'Trustee') with regard to the Trustee's convening of a bondholders' meeting to vote on the approval of such Sale Offer, as were published by the Company on April 4, 2019 and April 8, 2019 (RNS Number 2145V and RNS 4863V, respectively), the Company hereby announces that the Trustee has published, on April 11, 2019, a report on the results of such bondholders' vote as follows.The bondholders vote was quorate (79.4% of the outstanding bonds were represented). All the present bondholders have unanimously voted to approve the Sale Offer, and it was clarified that such vote was also considered to include an approval of the bondholders to a full early payment of the bonds at their par value to be made around the same time of the closing of the Sale Offer transaction, as well as to the amendment of the Trust Deed to allow such early payment and constituted the authorization of the Trustee to execute such an amendment to the Trust Deed, all subject to the closing of the Sale Offer transaction.

Cautionary Statement

THE NEGOTIATIONS RELATING TO THE FINAL TERMS OF THE SALE OFFER ARE STILL NOT FINALIZED AND THERE IS NO CERTAINTY THAT SUCH NEGOTIATIONS WILL RESULT IN A BINDING AGREEMENT OR THAT SUCH AGREEMENT WOULD BE CONCLUDED.

The announcement is prepared for convenience purposes only and it does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire, securities of Matomy in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into any investment activity.

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historic facts, including, without limitation, those regarding Matomy's and/or its subsidiaries' (the 'Group') financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, or any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words 'targets', 'believes', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'will', 'may', 'anticipates', 'would', 'could' or similar expressions or negatives thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Group's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company, its directors and its or their advisers expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Group's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law or the Rules of the High Growth Segment.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv. Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

For more information:

Matomy Media GroupPress Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720Website: http://investors.matomy.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group

Twitter: @MatomyGroup

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:07:01 UTC
