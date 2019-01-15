Matomy Media : Third Extension Statement of Shareholder Support

January 15, 2019
Third Extension Statement of Shareholder Support
In furtherance to the announcements made on December 20, 2018 and January 3, 2019regarding the extension of the Letters of Support (as defined therein), Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE:MTMY, TASE:MTMY.TA) (the 'Company') announces that it received an additional letter from legal counsel to the shareholders who provided the Letters of Support, confirming that in support of the current discussions among the Company and various stakeholders, including the bondholders, the aforementioned shareholders agree to further extend the period noted in the prior extension up to January 24, 2019.
