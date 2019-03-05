Matomy Media : Total Voting Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE5 March, 2019

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Update on Total Voting Rights

In line with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that as of 28 February 2019, the Company's total issued voting share capital is 98,090,681 ordinary shares. The above figure of 98,090,681 ordinary shares with voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interestin, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules or the Company's articles of association.

