MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

(MTMY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/05 10:43:07 am
6.775 GBp   -4.91%
Matomy Media : Total Voting Update

03/05/2019 | 10:35am EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE5 March, 2019

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

Update on Total Voting Rights

In line with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that as of 28 February 2019, the Company's total issued voting share capital is 98,090,681 ordinary shares. The above figure of 98,090,681 ordinary shares with voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interestin, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules or the Company's articles of association.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv. Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

For more information:

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720Website: http://investors.matomy.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/Company/matomy-media-group

Twitter: @MatomyGroup

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MatomyMediaGroup

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 15:34:01 UTC
