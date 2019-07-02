Log in
MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

MATOMY MEDIA GROUP LTD

(MTMY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/02 08:29:41 am
2.63 GBp   -10.85%
08:28aMATOMY MEDIA : Update about the upcoming bondholders meeting
PU
06/27MATOMY MEDIA : Update on Negotiations
PU
06/24MATOMY MEDIA : Raise of Interest Rate
PU
News 
Official Publications

Matomy Media : Update about the upcoming bondholders meeting

07/02/2019 | 08:28am EDT

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the public domain for the purposes of MAR.

July 2, 2019

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) (the 'Company') hereby announces that the trustee of the bondholders (Series A) of the Company (the 'Trustee') has published a notice to convene a bondholders meeting, that will be held on July 8, 2019 (the 'Notice'). On the agenda of such meeting is a resolution of a contingent demand of an immediate repayment of the bonds.

According to the Notice, if the bondholders approve the resolution on the agenda by a simple majority, and the Company does not make a partial early repayment of the bonds, in the amount of $4.5M, within 45 days following the day of the publication of the results of such bondholders meeting, the trustee will demand an immediate and full repayment of the bonds.

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters inTel-Aviv, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

Press Contact Information:

Noam Yellin, Noam@smartteam.co.il, +972544246720

Website: http://investors.matomy.com

Disclaimer

Matomy Media Group Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 12:27:09 UTC
