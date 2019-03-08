Matomy Media : Updated Sources and Expected Uses Report 2019 2020

March 8, 2019

Updated Sources and Expected Uses of Funds Statement (excluding Team Internet) for 2019-2020

Pursuant to Sources and Expected Uses of Funds Statement (Solo, excluding Team Internet) for 2019, as was published on January 3, 2019, and to the Updated Key Features for the Proposed Plan issued on January 9 and January 23, 2019, Matomy Media Group Ltd.(LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA)('Matomy' or 'Company') announces the publication of its Updated Sources and Expected Uses of Funds Statement (Solo, excluding Team Internet) for 2019 and 2020.

The information contained within this announcement may be deemed by Matomy to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').

About Matomy

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a global media company. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel-Aviv and offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges.

