Matrix Composites & Engineering : Investor Presenation December 2019 Half Year Results

2
Overview
Financial
H1 FY20 revenue $22.6m, up 99.7% on prior corresponding period.
H1 FY20 underlying EBITDA of $1.2m, representing Matrix's first 12- month period of positive earnings since 2016.
Completed sale and leaseback of Henderson facility for $20m, enhancing Company's net cash position to $14.8m (30 June 2019: $2.0m net cash).
3
Operating
Revenue growth driven by secured orders, largely for the oil and gas market.
Increasing diversity of revenue:
Won and delivered an LGS project for an offshore drilling application.
3 SURF orders were secured and commenced in the half.
Sold first orders of Matrix's MaxR™ range into the Middle East.
Defence order for a marine application.
Outlook
Matrix targeting near term $50m pipeline of competitive orders, anticipated to be awarded to successful tenderers in H2 FY20.
Increasing LGS demand for drill rig upgrades.
Outlook for both SURF and drilling remains strong.
Opportunities to further expand MaxR™ in Middle East.
Delivering on initiatives during H1 FY20
Expectations for FY20
Progress
Forecast revenue growth for H1 FY20 and maintain core business.
Sustained activity in unconventional onshore completions expected to drive volume for Matrix's MaxR™ range of well construction products.
Capitalise on growth phase in the SURF market, which is expected to grow substantially due to a rise in offshore Final Investment Decisions (FIDs).
Continue momentum of positive underlying earnings.
Secure LGS® product orders as opportunities increase for offshore drilling activity.
Doubled revenue, compared to the prior corresponding period, from $11.3 million to $22.6 million. This rise was driven by oil and gas activity, primarily orders for Matrix's traditional riser buoyancy product.
Shipped first orders for MaxR™ into the Middle East during the half, opening up a new geographical market for the product, in addition to ongoing focus in Asia, North America and broader EMEA.
Growing credentials in market through award and delivering on smaller orders. Received SURF orders totalling ~$1 million, which are expected to be delivered by the beginning of March.
Positive H1 FY20 underlying EBITDA result of $1.2 million. H2 FY20 to depend on outcome and timing of orders.
$3 million order for LGS secured and delivered, currently in operation offshore East Africa.
4
H1 FY20 Financial Results
CFO - BRENDAN COCKS
Key financial metrics
1H FY20
1H FY19
Revenue
$m
22.6
11.3
Underlying EBITDA1
$m
1.2
(2.2)
EBITDA
$m
(0.2)
(1.9)
Net profit/(loss) after tax
$m
(4.2)
(5.3)
Earnings per share
¢
(4.1)
(5.6)
Dividends per share
¢
nil
nil
Operating cash flow
$m
(4.6)
(1.4)
31 Dec 2019
30 Jun 2019
Gross cash
$m
20.1
9.4
Adjusted net cash/(debt)2
$m
14.8
2.0
Employees
97
140
Order book
$Am
10
25
12 month revenue is now $49.5m (CY19) compared with $18.3m in the prior period (CY18).
Positive Underlying EBITDA of $1.2m, representing first 12-month period of positive earnings for Matrix since 2016.
Underlying EBITDA continues to exclude non- recurring costs - adjusts for $0.7m non-cash impairment on sale of Henderson facility, $0.3m restructure and stock obsolescence, and $0.4m foreign exchange loss.
Continue to be actively bidding on $50m in competitive tenders that are expected to be awarded in H2 FY20.
Note: figures may not add up due to rounding.
1 As in prior years, Underlying EBITDA excludes foreign exchange losses ($0.4m) and non-recurring costs (loss on sale and leaseback $0.7m, restructure and obsolescence
6costs $0.3m).
2 Net Cash comprises Cash less Financial Debt and Progress Claims and Deposits
Balance sheet
$m
31 Dec 19
30 Jun 19
Cash
20.1
9.4
Trade and other receivables
13.7
8.3
Inventory
8.7
9.8
Property, plant & equipment
36.1
65.2
Intangible and right-of-use assets
36.5
2.7
Deferred tax asset
12.6
12.6
Other assets
0.6
0.4
Total Assets
128.3
108.2
Trade payables
5.4
6.5
Progress billing
0.6
0.1
Financial and lease liabilities
32.2
7.3
Provisions
1.2
1.3
Total Equity
88.9
93.0
Adjusted Net cash/(debt)1
14.8
2.0
Net working capital
16.4
11.5
Note: figures may not add up due to rounding.
71 Net Cash comprises Cash less Financial Debt and Progress Claims and Deposits
Expansion in trade receivables reflects increase in work delivered during the period. Two projects were delivered late in the half with approx $6m of progress payments to be received during the March 20 quarter. Reflected in the increased working capital.
Successful completion of Henderson sale and leaseback facility resulted in:
Increase in cash to $20.1m.
Right of Use asset recognised of $33.7
Lease liability of $27.5m.
Additional lease payments of $1.7m p.a
Continue to hold no term debt.
Debt and banking
Completed sale and leaseback deal for Henderson facility, in line with original strategy.
Improved net cash position enables Matrix to take advantage of opportunities for future orders in re-emerging oil and gas markets, pursue growth opportunities, and consider strategic options.
Debt markets currently restrictive for oil and gas suppliers.
$m
Adjusted Net (Debt)/Cash
$m
31 Dec 19
30 Jun 19
Cash
20.1
9.4
Term debt
-
-
Trade finance debt
(4.7)
(7.3)
Net cash / debt
15.4
2.1
Less:
Progress claims & deposits
0.6
0.1
Adjust net cash/(debt)
14.8
2.0
20
15
Net cash
10
5
0
-5
-10
Net debt
-15
2H FY15
1H FY16
2H FY16
1H FY17
2H FY17
1H FY18
2H FY18
1H FY19
2H FY19
1H FY20
8
Cash flow
$m
1H FY20
1H FY19
EBITDA /(Loss)
(0.2)
(1.9)
Receivables
(5.4)
(2.5)
Trade Payables
(0.6)
-
Inventory
1.4
(1.1)
Deposits / Progress Billing
0.2
4.1
Cash from Operations
(4.6)
(1.4)
Capital expenditure (incl. R&D)
(1.8)
(1.4)
Proceeds Sale and Leaseback
20.0
-
Proceeds equity raising
-
2.9
Net proceeds/(repayment) trade finance, lease
(2.9)
3.5
Net Cash Flow
10.6
3.6
Negative cash from operations of ($4.6m) impacted by the completion of 2 projects in December with $6m to be received in the March 20 quarter for these completed projects.
Successful completion of Henderson sale and leaseback facility resulted in:
Increase in cash to $20.1m.
Increase in financial and lease liabilities to $32.2m.
Additional lease payments for the sale of the Henderson buildings will total $1.7 million p.a.
Continue to hold no term debt.
Note: figures may not add up due to rounding.
1 As in prior years, Underlying EBITDA excludes foreign exchange losses and non-recurring costs
9
Growth strategy and outlook
CEO - AARON BEGLEY
Our business
OIL & GAS
CIVIL &
RESOURCES
TRANSPORTATION
DEFENCE
INFRASTRUCTURE
WORKING WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, MATRIX PROVIDES INNOVATIVE ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS USING ADVANCED MATERIALS AND COMPOSITES TO INDUSTRIES WHERE SAFETY AND RELIABILITY ARE CRITICAL.
11
Oil and gas market indicators remain positive
GLOBAL OFFSHORE SPENDING SET FOR STRONG GROWTH
OFFSHORE COMMITMENTS INCREASING IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
400
US$
300
Billion
200
100
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
MAJOR AUSTRALIAN OFFSHORE PROJECTS (2020 - 24) Total estimated spend to exceed US$45b
14
12
10
Indonesia
Malaysia
USD
8
Vietnam
Brunei
Billion
6
Myanmar
Malaysia/
Thailand JDA
4
Thailand
▪
Woodside Browse
▪
Gorgon Stage 2
▪
Woodside Scarborough
▪
Shell Crux
▪
Santos Barossa
▪ Inpex Icthys Phase 2
2
0
2014
2015
Cambodia
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Commitment year
Source: Clarkson Platou Securities AS
Source: Rystad Energy
12
Oil and gas operations
RISER BUOYANCY
WELL CONSTRUCTION
Historically Matrix's primary product - used in deepwater drilling operations and had been impacted market downturn.
During the period 2 large orders were completed with a combined value of approx. $15m.
Preforming and quoting work for upgrades, spares and repairs as drilling markets recovers.
SUBSEA UMBILICALS, RISERS AND FLOWLINES (SURF)
A consumable item used in shale oil and gas production.
Shipped first orders for MaxR™ into the Middle East during the half, opening up a new geographical market for the product.
Providing geographical diversity from traditional but competitive North America market.
LGS® (VIV AND DRAG REDUCTION)
Range of subsea products for offshore oil and gas.
Continue to win and deliver on smaller orders, building credentials with oil & gas producers.
Increase in offshore project activity, both in Australia and target export markets, providing opportunities to bid for new work.
SURF market expected to grow substantially in 2020 calendar year due to growth in offshore Final Investment Decisions.
13
Innovative product used to enhance production in strong water currents.
Growing interest in using product on existing rigs.
Cashflows for public E&P companies are improving, which is flowing through to greenfields and brownfields offshore drilling.
Matrix starting to see benefit of this, with $2.5m in LGS revenue during H1 FY20.
LGS is a registered trademark of AMOG Technologies Pty Ltd.
Diversified operations
DEFENCE
Applying expertise in advanced materials and technology to develop products for new build and sustainment programs (e.g. anechoic coatings, buoyant materials, structural work).
Orders received from international defence customers and entering the sustainment market for naval operations.
Ongoing qualification with major defence primes.
TRANSPORTATION
Opportunities in vehicle lightening to maximise payload capacity.
Showcased advanced materials solutions at recent Ausrail Conference and Exhibition.
Contract for 4 prototype advanced composite material bulk transport systems ($2.4m) not proceeding beyond recent design review.
~$1m received to date - discussions underway with customer for outstanding claims.
14
RESOURCES
Marketing significant capability to support the Western Australian resources sector in LNG and mining operations.
Addressing corrosion, weight and wear issues with advanced materials.
Development and opening of large composite workshop.
CIVIL AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Range of opportunities to use composites in civil and infrastructure products.
Initial orders produced under five-year Tunnelwell® arch stormwater systems manufacturing agreement.
Recent market release of completed Tunnelwell® product.
Outlook
Substantial global and regional pipeline of offshore projects that have reached FID or are likely to reach FID in near term, despite some project slippages. SURF pipeline remains strong.
Matrix ideally positioned to take advantage of several major Australian projects in the LNG sector.
Demand for deepwater drillships expected to increase substantially in 2020, which will drive operational expenditure demand for
Matrix's products.
Strong pipeline of new offshore work remains:
Over $50m in competitive tenders Matrix is actively bidding on expected to be awarded to successful tenderers in near-term.
Orders in FY20 have included $4m across five offshore projects including LGS® Riser Buoyancy for an existing rig, SURF orders for distributed buoyancy, and a positive variation to an existing order.
Opportunities to utilise unique expertise in advanced materials to service the operations of Australian resource companies in both the LNG and mining sectors.
Strong net cash position enables Matrix to take advantage of opportunities for future orders in re-emerging oil and gas markets, pursue growth opportunities, and consider strategic options.
Matrix Composites & Engineering Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:43:05 UTC