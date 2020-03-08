Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Matrix Holdings Limited    1005   BMG5888V1265

MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1005)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/05
3.18 HKD   +2.58%
11:18pWhat Is Quad 4? -- Journal Report
DJ
03/03A blow for stamp collectors? Germany to frank letters with codes
RE
03/02More traffic, night lights show China's factories restart as new virus cases drop
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What Is Quad 4? -- Journal Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 11:18pm EDT

By Simon Constable

There is a term flying around Wall Street that should scare anyone with money in the market.

"Quad 4." While it is used to describe the state of the economy, it also has implications for investing.

The term -- originated by Darius Dale, co-head of macro strategy at investment-research firm Hedgeye Risk Management in Stamford, Conn. -- comes from an investing framework that looks at the trend of two vital economic metrics: GDP growth and inflation. The former measures how fast the overall economy is growing. The latter tells us the rate at which the prices of goods and services are moving.

Keith McCullough, Hedgeye's founder, says he and his team aren't focused on whether GDP growth and inflation are good or bad, per se. Rather, they look at whether those metrics are heating up or cooling down.

At any point, inflation can be rising or falling. The same is true of economic growth. When the two get combined, you get a four-quadrant matrix that can be used to analyze where the economy is in the business cycle. That, in turn, can offer insights into which assets may perform best at that time.

When falling inflation coincides with slowing economic growth, the U.S. economy is in Quad 4. Hedgeye sees that commencing in the second quarter of the year. The consumer-price index measure of inflation has slowed over the past three months, according to Mr. McCullough. And the team sees weakness ahead in the U.S. economy, based partly on the component parts of a recent GDP report.

"Quad four is the lowest point of the economic cycle," says Mr. McCullough. When both economic metrics are slowing, then the economy is headed for its cyclical bottom. The last two troughs were seen in 2008 and 2001.

When the economy is in Quad 4, stocks of technology companies and other growth-oriented businesses tend to perform poorly, Mr. McCullough says. U.S. Treasury bonds, gold bullion and utility stocks tend to be better bets.

"Our entire macro research business is based around the idea that you don't get run over by Quad 4," says Mr. McCullough.

Mr. Constable is a writer in Edinburgh, Scotland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:18pWhat Is Quad 4? -- Journal Report
DJ
03/03A blow for stamp collectors? Germany to frank letters with codes
RE
03/02More traffic, night lights show China's factories restart as new virus cases ..
RE
02/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock rout continues as virus spreads, Treasur..
RE
01/28Amazon Scoops Up More Warehouse Space on Staten Island
DJ
01/21Toyota to recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide, air bags may not deploy in c..
RE
01/21Toyota to recall 3.4 million vehicles worldwide, air bags may not deploy in c..
RE
01/172020 KIA TELLURIDE : A Peaceful Ride Even With a Car Full of Kids
DJ
01/13The real price of Occidental's 'costless' oil hedge
RE
2019Indonesia plans fixed fees for e-wallet transactions - sources
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 2 390 M
Chart MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Matrix Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,16  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Qing Chen Chief Executive Officer
Yung Pun Cheng Chairman
Sui Chuen Yu Executive Director
Yu Loke Independent Non-Executive Director
Shiu Chung Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATRIX HOLDINGS LIMITED2.58%308
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-3.87%12 635
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.34%12 240
HASBRO, INC.-31.11%9 958
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT6.76%8 918
MATTEL-13.87%4 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group