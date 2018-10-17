Matrix Service Company Certified for Third Consecutive Year by Great Place to Work®

Log in
10/17/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that it has been certified for the third consecutive year by the independent analysts at Great Place To Work®. The certification is based on anonymous surveys completed by employees of Matrix Service Company and its subsidiaries. A summary of these results can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/matrix-service-company.

“As a top tier EPC contractor to the energy, power, and industrial markets, it is our people who drive our success and represent our most important and sustainable competitive advantage,” said Matrix Service Company president and chief executive officer John R. Hewitt. “This certification is just one confirmation of our position as an employer of choice in the engineering and construction industry and our commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining best-in-class employees to meet the needs of our customers.

“Just as we seek continuous improvement in the work that we do, we also look for ways to build better experiences and opportunities for our employees, and the feedback we receive through the Great Place To Work survey is invaluable in helping us do so.”

About Matrix Service Company

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company is parent to a family of companies that include Matrix Service, Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America’s energy, power and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results based on four key operating segments: Electrical Infrastructure, Storage Solutions, Oil Gas & Chemical and Industrial.

To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matrix Service Company
Kevin S. Cavanah
Vice President and CFO
+1-918-838-8822
Email:kcavanah@matrixservicecompany.com

Matrix Service Company Logo


