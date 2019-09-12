Log in
Matrix Service Company to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

09/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Cavanah will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The conference is being held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel – New York. 

The Company is currently scheduled to present at 10:20 a.m. eastern time on September 25, 2019. One-on-one meetings with management are available during the conference with prior notice and may be scheduled by contacting Sidoti & Company directly, or by contacting Matrix Service Company at ir@matrixservicecompany.com.

About Matrix Service Company. Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, Matrix PDM Engineering and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our subsidiaries design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with subsidiary offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

For more information about Matrix, please contact:

Matrix Service Company
Kevin S. CavanahKellie Smythe
Vice President and CFOSenior Director, Investor Relations
T: 918-838-8822T: 918-359-8267
Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.comEmail: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
