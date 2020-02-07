Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Matrix Service Company (MTRX) on Behalf of Investors

02/07/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of Matrix Service Company (“Matrix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTRX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Matrix investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information here or contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, via email shareholders@glancylaw.com or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 6, 2020, in connection with second quarter 2020 results, Matrix recorded a goodwill impairment of $24.9 million in its Electrical Infrastructure segment. In a press release, the Company stated that “the impairment of the goodwill was due to the financial performance of portions of the power delivery business that led to depressed gross margins, which accelerated during the second quarter.” As a result, Matrix is” implementing significant changes to the operations and management of its Electrical Infrastructure segment, including changes to leadership, modifications to operational processes, changes to mid-level operational personnel, and increased business development resources.”

On this news, Matrix's share price fell $6.00, nearly 30%, closing at $12.85 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Matrix should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
