Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Matrix Service Company    MTRX

MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY

(MTRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Matrix Service Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 05:05pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Matrix Service Company (“Matrix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MTRX). This investigation concerns whether Matrix has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 6, 2020, in connection with its second quarter 2020 results, Matrix recorded a goodwill impairment of $24.9 million in its Electrical Infrastructure segment. The Company stated that “the impairment of the goodwill was due to the financial performance of portions of the power delivery business that led to depressed gross margins, which accelerated during the second quarter.” As a result, Matrix is “implementing significant changes to the operations and management of its Electrical Infrastructure segment, including changes to leadership, modifications to operational processes, changes to mid-level operational personnel, and increased business development resources.”

On this news, Matrix’s share price fell by $7.00, nearly 35%, closing at $12.85 per share on February 6, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

If you acquired Matrix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
05:05pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
02/08THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Matrix S..
BU
02/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading National Securities Fraud Law Firm, Anno..
BU
02/07Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Matrix Service Comp..
BU
02/07INVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
02/06MATRIX SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/05MATRIX SERVICE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05MATRIX SERVICE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05Matrix Service Company Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
01/22Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Second Quarter of..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 246 M
EBIT 2020 7,74 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M
Finance 2020 56,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,23x
Capitalization 341 M
Chart MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Matrix Service Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50  $
Last Close Price 12,80  $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Hewitt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Mogg Chairman
Joseph F. Montalbano Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kevin S. Cavanah Chief Financial Officer
Rick J. Bennett Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY-44.06%556
SCHLUMBERGER NV-14.38%47 129
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-10.91%19 268
BAKER HUGHES-12.41%14 525
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-3.47%8 110
TECHNIPFMC-21.55%7 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group