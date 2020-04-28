Log in
Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

04/28/2020 | 07:31am EDT

TULSA, Okla., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) will announce results for its Fiscal Year 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time /09:30 a.m. Central time.

Earnings Conference Call instructions

Matrix Service Company will host a conference call with John R. Hewitt, President and CEO and Kevin S. Cavanah, Vice President and CFO at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 09:30 a.m. Central Time on May 7, 2020.  The call will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet, which can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.matrixservicecompany.com on the Investors Relations page under Events & Presentations.  Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast.  The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay within one hour of the live call and can be accessed following the same link as the live call.

About Matrix Service Company                         

Founded in 1984, Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX) is parent to a family of companies that includes Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC, and Matrix Applied Technologies. Our companies design, build and maintain infrastructure critical to North America's energy and industrial markets. Matrix Service Company is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

With a culture driven by its core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, positive relationships, community involvement and delivering the best, Matrix has twice been named to Forbes Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “continues,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “believe,” “estimate,” “should” and “will” and words of similar effect that convey future meaning, concerning the Company’s operations, economic performance and management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements” sections and elsewhere in the Company’s reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition. We undertake no obligation to update information contained in this release.

For more information about Matrix, please contact:  
Kevin S. CavanahKellie Smythe
Matrix Service CompanyMatrix Service Company
Vice President and CFOSenior Director, Investor Relations
T: 918-838-8822T: 918-359-8267
Email: ir@matrixservicecompany.comEmail: ksmythe@matrixservicecompany.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
