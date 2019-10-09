Matsa Resources : Commencement of Diamond Drilling Red October

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to advise that an underground drilling programme has commenced at Red October aimed at providing grade control around the current production area and provide extensions to the existing resources through finding additional high grade mineralised shoots to contribute to the next phase of mining.

This initial phase is expected to be part of a much larger campaign over the next 6 months aimed at significantly increasing the gold resource at the Red October underground gold mine. The recent capital raising undertaken by the Company has allowed for planning to commence for a sizeable and comprehensive diamond drilling programme at Red October.

This first programme targets the Red October Shear Zone (ROSZ) North and consists of an initial 13 holes as follows:

The focus of the first eight holes is to get a better understanding and potential for the high grade shoots below the current workings and to test for additional high grade shoots to the north. A further five holes will be drilled based on the results both visually and via assay results from the first eight holes in 1 above. Four of these holes will be infill or grade control holes. The last of these holes is a resource definition hole within the ROSZ.

It is expected that the results of this drilling programme will enable better planning for mine design and open additional areas for mining as part of the longer-term production aim.

Figure 1: Long Section view - mine workings, grade control block model ROSZ (>3g/t), planned drillholes