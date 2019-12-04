Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Matsa Resources Limited    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/03
0.12 AUD   -7.69%
07:40pMATSA RESOURCES : Expands Nickel Exposure Fraser Range
PU
12/02MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Outstanding Gold Results Red October
AQ
12/01MATSA RESOURCES : Significant Exploration Programme to Commence Lake Carey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matsa Resources : Expands Nickel Exposure Fraser Range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 07:40pm EST

Matsa Resources Limited

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

ASX Announcement

5th December 2019

Matsa Expands Nickel Exposure

Fraser Range

Highlights

  • Matsa has won a ballot for a new large nickel-copper prospective tenement E28/2916, which is only 5km north-west of IGO's Nova nickel- copper mine in the Fraser Range
  • The new tenement expands Matsa's interest in the Fraser Range to 177km2 and compliments Matsa's existing Symons Hill project which lies directly south of Nova nickel-copper mine

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Executive Chairman

Paul Poli

Director

Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

216.93 million

Unlisted Options

~26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 52.78%

Share Price on 4th December 2019

12 cents

Market Capitalisation

$26.03 million

Head Office:

Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000

Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370

Bangkok Office:

Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258

reception@matsa.com.au

www.matsa.com.au

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to advise that it has won the ballot for a new tenement in the Fraser Range. The new tenement, E28/2916 covers 119 km2 and is located 5 kilometres WNW of the Nova nickel-copper mine owned by Independence Group Limited (IGO). Matsa now holds an impressive and strategic ground holding in the Fraser Range all of which is in close proximity to the Nova nickel-copper mine.

The tenement area is hosted in the Fraser Range metamorphics and is prospective for nickel-copper mineralisation. The first steps for Matsa while the application process for the new tenement is progressing will be to analyse previous exploration data and devise an exploration program accordingly.

The new tenement adds considerable prospectivity to Matsa's nickel-copper exposure and its location close to Nova makes it a valuable addition. Matsa remains one of only a handful of companies which hold quality and sizable tenements in the Fraser range.

Matsa holds the Symons Hill project (E69/3070) which is located 6kms immediately to the south of the Nova mine and is located in the Fraser Range Tectonic Zone. Regional aeromagnetic and gravity information on the Symons Hill project indicates similarities in geological setting to the Nova mine. More recently Matsa has conducted a 2D seismic survey as part of a R&D programme in conjunction with Curtin University aimed at identifying nickel bearing gabbro seen in past drilling and interpreted to be very similar to the host rocks at the Nova mine.

Figure 1: Location of Fraser Range Tenure Identifying the New Tenement

Page 2

Matsa Resources Limited

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

www.matsa.com.au

Page 3

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 00:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
07:40pMATSA RESOURCES : Expands Nickel Exposure Fraser Range
PU
12/02MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Outstanding Gold Results Red October
AQ
12/01MATSA RESOURCES : Significant Exploration Programme to Commence Lake Carey
PU
11/28MATSA RESOURCES : Outstanding Gold Results Red October
PU
11/07Syndicated Metals - Acquisition of Highly Prospective Edjudina Gold Project
AQ
10/11MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Commencement of Diamond Drilling Red October
AQ
10/09MATSA RESOURCES : Commencement of Diamond Drilling Red October
PU
10/08MATSA RESOURCES : Boosts Executive Team with Key Appointments
PU
09/23MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - $6 Million Capital Raising
AQ
09/22MATSA RESOURCES : $6 Million Capital Raising
PU
More news
Chart MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Matsa Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Poli Executive Chairman
Andrew David Chapman CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Sibbel Non-Executive Director
Richard Breyley Regional Manager-Geology
David Fielding Group Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED-18.75%19
BHP GROUP10.34%122 038
RIO TINTO PLC11.92%92 312
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.35%32 359
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.10%20 202
SOUTH32-22.69%8 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group