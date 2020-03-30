Matsa Resources : Fortitude North Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery 0 03/30/2020 | 08:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Matsa Resources Limited LIMITED ABN 48 106 732 487 ASX Announcement 31st March 2020 New Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery Fortitude North - Lake Carey Gold Project Highlights Assays received for remaining 5 drill holes from a 7 diamond drill hole programme, completed in February 2020

Key intercepts include: 3.4m @ 12.3 g/t Au from 64m 20FNDD03 incl 1.7m @21.2g/t Au 17.2m @3.4g/t Au from 73m 20FNDD03 4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4m 20FNDD05 7.9m @ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m 20FNDD06 incl 2m @ 3.82 g/t Au from 215.1 4.7m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m 20FNDD08 2m @ 8.11g/t Au from 223.5m 20FNDD08 Gold intercepts in 6 of 7 drill holes with all drill holes intersecting alteration and veining indicating continuity of the mineralised zone

New intercepts build on results from the two recently reported diamond drill holes: 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m 20FNDD04 incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m 4m @ 13.63 g/t Au from79m 20FNDD02 incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m Only 800m of the 1,500m long zone of basement gold mineralisation has been tested by diamond drilling CORPORATE SUMMARY Executive Chairman Paul Poli Director Frank Sibbel Director & Company Secretary Andrew Chapman Shares on Issue 226.92 million Unlisted Options 26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.35 Top 20 shareholders Hold 52.85% Share Price on 30th March 2020 8.5 cents Market Capitalisation $19.29 million Head Office: Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370 Bangkok Office: Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258 reception@matsa.com.au www.matsa.com.au Matsa Resources Limited Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce it has received new results from diamond drilling at Fortitude North which was completed in February 2020. Results from the first two holes of this 7 drill hole demonstrated continuity of mineralisation to the south beneath a small salt lake (MAT announcement to ASX 19th February 2020). The results from the remaining 5 holes demonstrate that Fortitude North exhibits the potential for a significant new gold discovery in the Lake Carey district. Figure 1: Fortitude North drill hole location and Summary Results with new results in red Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation New assay results continue to confirm the presence and continuity of primary gold mineralisation over a distance of 800m within the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly, with the remainder to be tested. The basement gold anomaly also remains open to the south (Figure 1). Key intercepts Include: 3.4m @ 12.3 g/t Au from 64m 20FNDD03 incl 1.7m @21.2g/t Au 17.2m @3.4g/t Au from 73m 20FNDD03 4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4m 20FNDD05 7.9m @ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m 20FNDD06 incl 2m @ 3.82 g/t Au from 215.1 4.7m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m 20FNDD08 2m @ 8.11g/t Au from 223.5m 20FNDD08 Page 2 Matsa Resources Limited Mineralisation occurs in a mafic sequence made up of basalts and dolerites containing thin lenses of laminated shale, located immediately east of the Fortitude Fault zone (Figure 1). The Fortitude Fault represents a major tectono-stratigraphic boundary between dominantly basaltic volcanics which host the mineralisation at Fortitude North to the east and dominantly intermediate volcanics to the west. Mineralisation has been subjected to weathering which has led to mobilisation and supergene enrichment of gold in the saprolite zone. The weathered basement rocks are overlain by approximately 40m of Tertiary lake sediments. There appear to be two styles of gold mineralisation at Fortitude North, namely: Auriferous quartz veins and pyritic crackle veins within a distinctive broad zone up to 30m wide of bleached albite-carbonate altered basalt

albite-carbonate altered basalt Individual anastomosing auriferous quartz vein sets outside the main altered zone Quartz veining and pyritic crackle veining over downhole widths of up to 10 metres in altered basalt account for most of the mineralised intercepts (Figure 2). The albite-carbonate alteration "envelope" is distinguished by its cream to pale brown colour in contrast to the dark olive green colours of the enclosing basalts and dolerites. Narrow shale bands have been observed within and adjacent alteration and mineralised quartz veins. Higher grade gold assays within the altered zone are associated with an increase in quartz veins and intensity of irregular pyritic crackle veinlets and disseminations (Plate 1). All diamond drill holes completed to date intersected this distinctive zone of albite-carbonate alteration. Plate 1: Fortitude North Albite Carbonate alteration with quartz veins and strong pyrite development (20FNDD04, 127.7m) Page 3 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 2: Fortitude North Longitudinal Projection with Summary Drill Results (New results in red) Discussion of Diamond Drill Results These drill results have confirmed continuity of a zone of basement mineralisation 800m in length which represents just over half of the 1,500m strike extent of basement gold mineralisation defined by aircore drilling. This gold mineralisation is interpreted to occur in a broad continuous moderately to steeply dipping zone of albite-carbonate altered basalt and associated mostly steeply dipping quartz veins. At shallower depth, within the saprolite profile, gold mineralisation has undergone deep weathering resulting in a number of very high grade intercepts through mobilisation and enrichment by supergene processes. Mineralised intercepts in aircore drilling and in the upper parts of drillholes 20FNDD02, 20FNDD03 and 20FNDD04 include supergene mineralisation which has been modified by weathering processes (Figure 3). These shallow intercepts together with high grade intercepts in unweathered basement such as 4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au in Hole 20FNDD05 provide strong encouragement for the presence of futher high grade mineralisation at Fortitude North. Interpretative cross sections are provided in Figures 3-5. Figure 3: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 1 Page 4 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 4: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 2 Figure 5: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 3 Petrographic samples of mineralisation, alteration and unaltered host rocks have been collected in order to classify the Fortitude North mineralisation and enable comparison with other known gold deposits in the district and the Eastern Goldfields generally. All assayed intervals have been submitted for multi-element analysis, to fine tune geology and alteration signatures at Fortitude North. Page 5 Matsa Resources Limited Next Stage of Exploration This exciting discovery has become Matsa's highest priority greenfields target and significant further drilling is planned to cover the remaining 700m of prospective strike, as well as to carry out infill and step out drilling to define and delineate gold mineralisation at depth, and to assess the resource potential at Fortitude North. Potential for geophysical techniques such as Sub Audio Magnetics (SAM) is also being considered to define prospective structural targets and possibly to directly target sulphides as a vector for gold mineralisation. Fortitude North Drilling The current programme of seven diamond drill holes (20FNDD02 - 20FNDD08) was completed for a total of 1,837m of drilling with assay results for two drillholes (20FNDD02 and 20FNDD04) announced previously. The announcement also detailed collar and setup information together with drilling logging and assay protocols (MAT Announcment to ASX 19th February 2020). Key assay values and gold intercepts from drillholes 20FNDD03, 20FNDD05, 20FNDD06, 20FNDD07 and 20FNDD08 are listed in Appendix 1. Significance of Fortitude North Discovery and Recent Drill Results The Fortitude North prospect is located in the gold endowed Kurnalpi terrain which contains world class gold deposits such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby, which in Matsa's opinion greatly increases the potential at Fortitude North for a major discovery.

This discovery supports Matsa's focus on structurally favourable target areas with minimal previous drilling, in this case because of access difficulties in lakes and dunefields north of Lake Carey proper.

Fortitude North is located only 5km north of Matsa's Fortitude gold mine and there is potential for it to impact positively on a future mining project. The Lake Carey Gold Project Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. This follows its recently completed trial mining operation at Fortitude and mining at the Red Dog deposit. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements). Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets (BE 1 - 4). Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988. This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited. Page 6 Matsa Resources Limited For further information please contact: Paul Poli Executive Chairman Phone +61 8 9230 3555 Fax +61 8 9227 0370 Email reception@matsa.com.au Web Competent Person The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 7 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public

Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Commentary Diamond drilling logged and samples selected based on geology, attempting to keep maximum sample interval to ~1m in length. Selected intervals are split in two and bagged. This is a practical measure to ensure sample size reaching the laboratory is <3kg. Sampling is carries out after geological logging is complete in order to ensure representivity of samples. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, Drilling was carried out using a diamond drill rig specially constructed to operate techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard in a salt lake environment. tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Sample recovery is estimated based on measured recovery block to block. recovery results assessed. Generally excellent recoveries in fresh rock with variable to poor core recoveries in saprolite and deeply weathered bedrock. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Typically the focus has been on fresh rock where sample recovery is excellent. nature of the samples. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and Not determined. whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Page 8 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets. logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Logging is qualitative in nature. Logging was carried out on all drill core. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Half core samples were submitted for assay. techniques and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether Core. preparation sampled wet or dry. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried, preparation technique. homogenized and pulverised. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20 representivity of samples samples submitted for assay. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ No duplicates were submitted but selected pulps to be re submitted for multi material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- element and duplicate gold assays. half sampling • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special sampled. measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay with assay data and procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy determined by laboratory laboratory QACQ process. tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the Not applicable. parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Page 9 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples. duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or Composites validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling procedures sampling and alternative company personnel. verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff. assaying • The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes carried out. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to upload to database. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes data points hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole Resource estimation. measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report. • Specification of the grid system used. GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. +-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not and sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes. distribution Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No compositing has been applied and where possible sampling was carried out to geological boundaries. Page 10 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible Drilling carried out on lines oriented at 230 degrees to take into account NNW data in relation structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit trending structural interpretation. This is considered to be a reasonable to geological type. approach for first pass drilling. structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in- mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this situ mineralisation yet to be determined. should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security security procedures are carried out in the field. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audit carried out yet. reviews Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including Exploration was carried out over the following tenements: tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, Tenement Status Holder Granted Area Units land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Matsa Gold • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any E 39/1864*** LIVE Pty Ltd 27/02/2017 10 BL known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration done • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Past work which included anomalous gold values in aircore drilling at Fortitude by other parties North has been acknowledged as being carried out by Midas Gold Ltd in 2008. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for collar parameters and all significantly anomalous assays >0.1g/t Au reported in all material drill holes: the body of the report. Page 11 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain No significant information was excluded deliberately. why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. Aggregates aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades) did not include assays <0.5 g/t Au. All intercepts are quoted between bounding methods and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated. samples containing >1 g/t Au. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown. between Exploration Results. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is Current interpretation suggests that drill holes need to be oriented from east widths and known, its nature should be reported. towards the west to test for a combination of subvertical to shallow east dipping intercept lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should structures. be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts A drill hole location plan, longitudinal projection and cross section summarising should be included for any significant discovery being reported These salient aspects of drilling were included in the text. should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets. reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Page 12 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey exploration data results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of Fortitude project. treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral Multi-element assays are planned in order to improve lithological interpretation extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). as well as potentially detect key alteration signatures associated with gold • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including mineralisation the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this Petrography to be carried out on a range of host lithologies, veins and lithologies information is not commercially sensitive. within the alteration envelope Diamond and RC drilling to delineate mineralisation and to determine resource potential Page 13 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 2 - Fortitude North 20FNDD03, 20FNDD05, 20FNDD06, 20FNDD07 and 20FNDD08 Key Assays and Quote Intercepts From Sample Hole_ID (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Quoted Intercept 172536 20FNDD003 52 57.4 0.65 172537 20FNDD003 57.4 63.4 0.89 172538 20FNDD003 63.4 64 0.07 172539 20FNDD003 64 65.7 21.2 172540 20FNDD003 65.7 67.4 3.35 3.4m @ 7.22 g/t Au from 64m 172541 20FNDD003 67.4 73 0.1 172542 20FNDD003 73 74 2.6 172544 20FNDD003 74 75 0.05 172545 20FNDD003 75 76 1.26 172546 20FNDD003 76 77 2.99 172547 20FNDD003 77 78 21.6 172548 20FNDD003 78 79 0.11 172549 20FNDD003 79 80 5.11 172550 20FNDD003 80 81 7.02 172551 20FNDD003 81 82 6.66 172552 20FNDD003 82 83 1.56 172553 20FNDD003 83 84 3.62 172555 20FNDD003 84 85 0.72 172556 20FNDD003 85 86 1.3 172557 20FNDD003 86 87 0.13 172558 20FNDD003 87 88 0.3 172559 20FNDD003 88 89.1 0.42 172560 20FNDD003 89.1 90.2 1.72 17.2m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 73m 172561 20FNDD003 90.2 91 0.69 172562 20FNDD003 91 92 0.38 172586 20FNDD003 137.5 138.5 0.31 172588 20FNDD003 138.5 139.5 0.78 172589 20FNDD003 139.5 140.5 0.7 172590 20FNDD003 140.5 141.5 4.26 1m @ 4.26 g/t Au from 140.5 172591 20FNDD003 141.5 142.5 0.02 172592 20FNDD003 142.5 143.5 0.02 172593 20FNDD003 143.5 144.5 0.06 172594 20FNDD003 169.6 170.6 1.76 172595 20FNDD003 170.6 171.6 0.05 172596 20FNDD003 171.6 172.6 0.14 172597 20FNDD003 172.6 173.6 0.38 172599 20FNDD003 173.6 174.6 0.01 172600 20FNDD003 189.6 190.6 0.03 172601 20FNDD003 190.6 191.6 2.31 172602 20FNDD003 191.6 192.6 0.01 Page 14 Matsa Resources Limited From Sample Hole_ID (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Quoted Intercept 169577 20FNDD004 111 112 0.06 169578 20FNDD004 112 114.2 0.71 169579 20FNDD004 114.2 115 1.79 169581 20FNDD004 115 116 0.18 169582 20FNDD004 116 117 0.08 169583 20FNDD004 117 118 1.72 169584 20FNDD004 118 119 2.29 169585 20FNDD004 119 120 0.12 169586 20FNDD004 120 121.5 0.35 169587 20FNDD004 121.5 122.1 1 169588 20FNDD004 122.1 123 0.09 169589 20FNDD004 123 124 0.36 169591 20FNDD004 124 124.6 0.23 169592 20FNDD004 124.6 125.6 1.33 169593 20FNDD004 125.6 125.75 0.36 169594 20FNDD004 125.75 126 2.93 169595 20FNDD004 126 127 1.09 169596 20FNDD004 127 128 13.9 169597 20FNDD004 128 129 1.39 169598 20FNDD004 129 130 1.11 169599 20FNDD004 130 131 6.04 169601 20FNDD004 131 132 2.3 169602 20FNDD004 132 133 4.6 169603 20FNDD004 133 133.5 3.66 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m 169604 20FNDD004 133.5 133.8 0.44 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 169605 20FNDD004 133.8 134.9 1.23 124.6m 169606 20FNDD004 134.9 135.25 0.89 169607 20FNDD004 135.25 136 0.6 169608 20FNDD004 136 137 0.03 169609 20FNDD004 137 138 0.42 169611 20FNDD004 138 139 0.02 169624 20FNDD004 150 151 0.01 169625 20FNDD004 151 151.9 0.67 169626 20FNDD004 151.9 153 0.18 169627 20FNDD004 153 154 0.01 169628 20FNDD004 154 155 0.02 169629 20FNDD004 155 156 0.01 169630 20FNDD004 156 157 0.51 169632 20FNDD004 157 158 0.01 169633 20FNDD004 158 158.4 0.01 169634 20FNDD004 158.4 159 0.05 169635 20FNDD004 159 160 2.44 Page 15 Matsa Resources Limited From Sample Hole_ID (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Quoted Intercept 169636 20FNDD004 160 161 0.04 169677 20FNDD004 197 198 -0.01 169678 20FNDD004 198 199 0.56 169679 20FNDD004 199 200 -0.01 169821 20FNDD005 165 165.9 0.03 169822 20FNDD005 165.9 166.3 0.53 169823 20FNDD005 166.3 167 0.09 169824 20FNDD005 167 168 2.26 169825 20FNDD005 168 169 0.07 169826 20FNDD005 169 170 0.02 169827 20FNDD005 182 183 0.02 169828 20FNDD005 183 183.4 0.04 169829 20FNDD005 183.4 184 13.25 169831 20FNDD005 184 184.5 3.06 169832 20FNDD005 184.5 185 0.29 169833 20FNDD005 185 186 4.6 169834 20FNDD005 186 187 3.98 169835 20FNDD005 187 188 5.5 4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4 169836 20FNDD005 188 189 0.87 169837 20FNDD005 195 195.36 0.15 169838 20FNDD005 195.36 195.6 11.95 0.24m @11.95 g/t from 195.36 169839 20FNDD005 195.6 196.1 0.13 169841 20FNDD005 196.1 197.1 0.24 169842 20FNDD005 197.1 198 0.06 169875 20FNDD005 227 228 -0.01 169876 20FNDD005 228 229 0.63 169877 20FNDD005 229 230 0.01 169878 20FNDD005 230 231 0.22 169879 20FNDD005 231 232 0.02 169881 20FNDD005 232 233 -0.01 169882 20FNDD005 233 234 -0.01 169883 20FNDD005 234 235 -0.01 169884 20FNDD005 235 236 0.2 169885 20FNDD005 236 237 -0.01 169886 20FNDD005 237 238 0.03 169887 20FNDD005 238 239 -0.01 169888 20FNDD005 239 240 0.03 169889 20FNDD005 240 241 1.08 169891 20FNDD005 241 242 -0.01 169941 20FNDD006 209.75 210 0.05 169942 20FNDD006 210 211.25 0.37 169943 20FNDD006 211.25 212.6 0.54 169945 20FNDD006 212.6 213.4 1.09 Page 16 Matsa Resources Limited From Sample Hole_ID (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Quoted Intercept 169946 20FNDD006 213.4 214.4 3.24 169947 20FNDD006 214.4 215.1 0.51 169948 20FNDD006 215.1 216 5.89 169949 20FNDD006 216 217 2.33 169950 20FNDD006 217 218.05 0.72 169951 20FNDD006 218.05 219 1.03 169952 20FNDD006 219 219.65 0.4 169953 20FNDD006 219.65 220.5 1.02 7.9m @ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m 169954 20FNDD006 220.5 221.5 0.29 169956 20FNDD006 221.5 222.5 0.03 169991 20FNDD007 162 163 0.01 169992 20FNDD007 163 164 0.46 169993 20FNDD007 170 171 0.04 169994 20FNDD007 171 172 0.45 169995 20FNDD007 172 173 0.03 169996 20FNDD007 175.4 176.4 0.17 169997 20FNDD007 176.4 177.4 0.09 169998 20FNDD007 177.4 178.4 0.18 170000 20FNDD007 178.4 179.4 0.04 172501 20FNDD007 179.4 180 0.12 172502 20FNDD007 180 181.1 0.23 172503 20FNDD007 181.1 182.1 0.02 172658 20FNDD008 136 137 0.09 172659 20FNDD008 137 137.7 0.84 172660 20FNDD008 137.7 138.7 1.07 172661 20FNDD008 138.7 139.7 1.79 172662 20FNDD008 139.7 140.7 1.78 172663 20FNDD008 140.7 141.7 0.94 172665 20FNDD008 141.7 142.7 0.05 4.7m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m 172666 20FNDD008 142.7 143.7 -0.01 172678 20FNDD008 185.6 186.5 -0.01 172679 20FNDD008 186.5 187.5 1.14 172680 20FNDD008 187.5 188.5 0.55 172681 20FNDD008 188.5 189.5 0.03 172682 20FNDD008 189.5 190.5 0.55 172683 20FNDD008 190.5 191.5 0.09 172684 20FNDD008 191.5 192.5 0.02 172685 20FNDD008 192.5 193.5 -0.01 172687 20FNDD008 193.5 194.5 0.57 172688 20FNDD008 194.5 195.5 -0.01 172692 20FNDD008 198.5 199.5 0.03 172693 20FNDD008 199.5 200.5 1.44 172694 20FNDD008 200.5 201.5 1.67 Page 17 Matsa Resources Limited From Sample Hole_ID (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Quoted Intercept 172695 20FNDD008 201.5 202.5 0.66 172696 20FNDD008 202.5 203.5 0.06 172698 20FNDD008 203.5 204.5 0.04 172699 20FNDD008 204.5 205.5 0.06 172700 20FNDD008 221.5 222.5 0.41 172701 20FNDD008 222.5 223.5 0.44 172702 20FNDD008 223.5 224.5 11.85 2m @ 8.11 g/t Au from 223.5 172703 20FNDD008 224.5 225.5 4.37 172704 20FNDD008 225.5 226.5 0.47 172705 20FNDD008 226.5 227.9 0.06 172706 20FNDD008 227.9 229 0.44 172707 20FNDD008 233 234 0.58 172709 20FNDD008 234 235 0.22 172710 20FNDD008 235 236 0.26 172711 20FNDD008 236 237 0.04 172712 20FNDD008 237 238 0.53 172713 20FNDD008 238 238.5 0.72 Page 18 Attachments Original document

