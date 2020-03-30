Matsa Resources : Fortitude North Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce it has received new results from diamond drilling at Fortitude North which was completed in February 2020. Results from the first two holes of this 7 drill hole demonstrated continuity of mineralisation to the south beneath a small salt lake (MAT announcement to ASX 19thFebruary 2020). The results from the remaining 5 holes demonstrate that Fortitude North exhibits the potential for a significant new gold discovery in the Lake Carey district.
Figure 1: Fortitude North drill hole location and Summary Results with new results in red
Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation
New assay results continue to confirm the presence and continuity of primary gold mineralisation over a distance of 800m within the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly, with the remainder to be tested. The basement gold anomaly also remains open to the south (Figure 1).
Key intercepts Include:
3.4m
@ 12.3 g/t Au from 64m
20FNDD03
incl 1.7m @21.2g/t Au
17.2m @3.4g/t Au from 73m
20FNDD03
4.6m
@ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4m
20FNDD05
7.9m
@ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m
20FNDD06
incl 2m @ 3.82 g/t Au from 215.1
4.7m
@ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m
20FNDD08
2m @ 8.11g/t Au from 223.5m
20FNDD08
Mineralisation occurs in a mafic sequence made up of basalts and dolerites containing thin lenses of laminated shale, located immediately east of the Fortitude Fault zone (Figure 1). The Fortitude Fault represents a major tectono-stratigraphic boundary between dominantly basaltic volcanics which host the mineralisation at Fortitude North to the east and dominantly intermediate volcanics to the west. Mineralisation has been subjected to weathering which has led to mobilisation and supergene enrichment of gold in the saprolite zone. The weathered basement rocks are overlain by approximately 40m of Tertiary lake sediments.
There appear to be two styles of gold mineralisation at Fortitude North, namely:
Auriferous quartz veins and pyritic crackle veins within a distinctive broad zone up to 30m wide of bleached albite-carbonate altered basalt
Individual anastomosing auriferous quartz vein sets outside the main altered zone
Quartz veining and pyritic crackle veining over downhole widths of up to 10 metres in altered basalt account for most of the mineralised intercepts (Figure 2). The albite-carbonate alteration "envelope" is distinguished by its cream to pale brown colour in contrast to the dark olive green colours of the enclosing basalts and dolerites. Narrow shale bands have been observed within and adjacent alteration and mineralised quartz veins. Higher grade gold assays within the altered zone are associated with an increase in quartz veins and intensity of irregular pyritic crackle veinlets and disseminations (Plate 1).
All diamond drill holes completed to date intersected this distinctive zone of albite-carbonate alteration.
Plate 1: Fortitude North Albite Carbonate alteration with quartz veins and strong pyrite development (20FNDD04, 127.7m)
Figure 2: Fortitude North Longitudinal Projection with Summary Drill Results (New results in red)
Discussion of Diamond Drill Results
These drill results have confirmed continuity of a zone of basement mineralisation 800m in length which represents just over half of the 1,500m strike extent of basement gold mineralisation defined by aircore drilling. This gold mineralisation is interpreted to occur in a broad continuous moderately to steeply dipping zone of albite-carbonate altered basalt and associated mostly steeply dipping quartz veins.
At shallower depth, within the saprolite profile, gold mineralisation has undergone deep weathering resulting in a number of very high grade intercepts through mobilisation and enrichment by supergene processes. Mineralised intercepts in aircore drilling and in the upper parts of drillholes 20FNDD02, 20FNDD03 and 20FNDD04 include supergene mineralisation which has been modified by weathering processes (Figure 3). These shallow intercepts together with high grade intercepts in unweathered basement such as 4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au in Hole 20FNDD05 provide strong encouragement for the presence of futher high grade mineralisation at Fortitude North.
Interpretative cross sections are provided in Figures 3-5.
Figure 3: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 1
Figure 4: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 2
Figure 5: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 3
Petrographic samples of mineralisation, alteration and unaltered host rocks have been collected in order to classify the Fortitude North mineralisation and enable comparison with other known gold deposits in the district and the Eastern Goldfields generally.
All assayed intervals have been submitted for multi-element analysis, to fine tune geology and alteration signatures at Fortitude North.
Next Stage of Exploration
This exciting discovery has become Matsa's highest priority greenfields target and significant further drilling is planned to cover the remaining 700m of prospective strike, as well as to carry out infill and step out drilling to define and delineate gold mineralisation at depth, and to assess the resource potential at Fortitude North.
Potential for geophysical techniques such as Sub Audio Magnetics (SAM) is also being considered to define prospective structural targets and possibly to directly target sulphides as a vector for gold mineralisation.
Fortitude North Drilling
The current programme of seven diamond drill holes (20FNDD02 - 20FNDD08) was completed for a total of 1,837m of drilling with assay results for two drillholes (20FNDD02 and 20FNDD04) announced previously. The announcement also detailed collar and setup information together with drilling
logging and assay protocols (MAT Announcment to ASX 19th February 2020).
Key assay values and gold intercepts from drillholes 20FNDD03, 20FNDD05, 20FNDD06, 20FNDD07 and 20FNDD08 are listed in Appendix 1.
Significance of Fortitude North Discovery and Recent Drill Results
The Fortitude North prospect is located in the gold endowed Kurnalpi terrain which contains world class gold deposits such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby, which in Matsa's opinion greatly increases the potential at Fortitude North for a major discovery.
This discovery supports Matsa's focus on structurally favourable target areas with minimal previous drilling, in this case because of access difficulties in lakes and dunefields north of Lake Carey proper.
Fortitude North is located only 5km north of Matsa's Fortitude gold mine and there is potential for it to impact positively on a future mining project.
The Lake Carey Gold Project
Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. This follows its recently completed trial mining operation at Fortitude and mining at the Red Dog deposit. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements).
Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets (BE 1 - 4).
Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.
This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.
For further information please contact:
Paul Poli
Executive Chairman
Phone
+61 8 9230 3555
Fax
+61 8 9227 0370
Email
reception@matsa.com.au
Web
Competent Person
The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public
Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Commentary
Diamond drilling logged and samples selected based on geology, attempting to keep maximum sample interval to ~1m in length. Selected intervals are split in two and bagged. This is a practical measure to ensure sample size reaching the laboratory is <3kg.
Sampling is carries out after geological logging is complete in order to ensure representivity of samples.
Drilling
•
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Drilling was carried out using a diamond drill rig specially constructed to operate
techniques
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
in a salt lake environment.
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
Sample recovery is estimated based on measured recovery block to block.
recovery
results assessed.
Generally excellent recoveries in fresh rock with variable to poor core recoveries
in saprolite and deeply weathered bedrock.
•
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative
Typically the focus has been on fresh rock where sample recovery is excellent.
nature of the samples.
•
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and
Not determined.
whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
•
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically
Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.
logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Logging is qualitative in nature.
Logging was carried out on all drill core.
Sub-sampling
•
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
Half core samples were submitted for assay.
techniques and
sample
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether
Core.
preparation
sampled wet or dry.
•
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample
Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried,
preparation technique.
homogenized and pulverised.
•
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20
representivity of samples
samples submitted for assay.
•
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ
No duplicates were submitted but selected pulps to be re submitted for multi
material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-
element and duplicate gold assays.
half sampling
•
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being
Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special
sampled.
measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold.
Quality of
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory
Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay with
assay data and
procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy determined by
laboratory
laboratory QACQ process.
tests
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the
Not applicable.
parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and
model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
•
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples.
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
•
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
Composites validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling procedures
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff.
assaying
•
The use of twinned holes.
No twinned holes carried out.
•
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,
Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise
data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to
upload to database.
•
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-
Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes
data points
hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole
Resource estimation.
measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out
using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on
daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the
interpretive cross section in the body of the report.
•
Specification of the grid system used.
GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in
designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes
is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD.
Data spacing
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not
and
sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes.
distribution
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No compositing has been applied and where possible sampling was carried out to geological boundaries.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Orientation of
•
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible
Drilling carried out on lines oriented at 230 degrees to take into account NNW
data in relation
structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit
trending structural interpretation. This is considered to be a reasonable
to geological
type.
approach for first pass drilling.
structure
•
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key
Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in-
mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this
situ mineralisation yet to be determined.
should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample
•
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security
security
procedures are carried out in the field.
Audits or
•
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
No audit carried out yet.
reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
Exploration was carried out over the following tenements:
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
Tenement
Status
Holder
Granted
Area
Units
land tenure
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,
status
wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
Matsa
Gold
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
E 39/1864***
LIVE
Pty Ltd
27/02/2017
10
BL
known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
Exploration done
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Past work which included anomalous gold values in aircore drilling at Fortitude
by other parties
North has been acknowledged as being carried out by Midas Gold Ltd in 2008.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation
similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system.
Drill hole
• A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for
collar parameters and all significantly anomalous assays >0.1g/t Au reported in
all material drill holes:
the body of the report.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of
the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o
hole length.
• If
the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain
No significant information was excluded deliberately.
why this is the case.
Data
•
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. Aggregates
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)
did not include assays <0.5 g/t Au. All intercepts are quoted between bounding
methods
and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.
samples containing >1 g/t Au.
•
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such
aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such
aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should
be clearly stated.
Relationship
•
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown.
between
Exploration Results.
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is
Current interpretation suggests that drill holes need to be oriented from east
widths and
known, its nature should be reported.
towards the west to test for a combination of subvertical to shallow east dipping
intercept lengths
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should
structures.
be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not
known').
Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres.
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts
A drill hole location plan, longitudinal projection and cross section summarising
should be included for any significant discovery being reported These
salient aspects of drilling were included in the text.
should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations
and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
•
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets.
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or
widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey
drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey
exploration data
results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of
Fortitude project.
treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,
geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or
contaminating substances.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral
Multi-element assays are planned in order to improve lithological interpretation
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
as well as potentially detect key alteration signatures associated with gold
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including
mineralisation
the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this
Petrography to be carried out on a range of host lithologies, veins and lithologies
information is not commercially sensitive.
within the alteration envelope
Diamond and RC drilling to delineate mineralisation and to determine resource
potential
Appendix 2 - Fortitude North 20FNDD03, 20FNDD05, 20FNDD06, 20FNDD07 and 20FNDD08 Key Assays and Quote Intercepts
