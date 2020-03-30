Log in
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matsa Resources : Fortitude North Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery

03/30/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

Matsa Resources Limited

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

ASX Announcement

31st March 2020

New Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery

Fortitude North - Lake Carey Gold Project

Highlights

  • Assays received for remaining 5 drill holes from a 7 diamond drill hole programme, completed in February 2020
  • Key intercepts include:

3.4m

@ 12.3 g/t Au from 64m

20FNDD03

incl 1.7m @21.2g/t Au

17.2m @3.4g/t Au from 73m

20FNDD03

4.6m

@ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4m

20FNDD05

7.9m

@ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m

20FNDD06

incl 2m @ 3.82 g/t Au from 215.1

4.7m

@ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m

20FNDD08

2m @ 8.11g/t Au from 223.5m

20FNDD08

  • Gold intercepts in 6 of 7 drill holes with all drill holes intersecting alteration and veining indicating continuity of the mineralised zone
  • New intercepts build on results from the two recently reported diamond drill holes:

10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m

20FNDD04

incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m

4m @ 13.63 g/t Au from79m

20FNDD02

incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m

and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m

  • Only 800m of the 1,500m long zone of basement gold mineralisation has been tested by diamond drilling

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Executive Chairman

Paul Poli

Director

Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

226.92 million

Unlisted Options

26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.35

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 52.85%

Share Price on 30th March 2020

8.5 cents

Market Capitalisation

$19.29 million

Head Office:

Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000

Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370

Bangkok Office:

Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258

reception@matsa.com.au

www.matsa.com.au

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce it has received new results from diamond drilling at Fortitude North which was completed in February 2020. Results from the first two holes of this 7 drill hole demonstrated continuity of mineralisation to the south beneath a small salt lake (MAT announcement to ASX 19th February 2020). The results from the remaining 5 holes demonstrate that Fortitude North exhibits the potential for a significant new gold discovery in the Lake Carey district.

Figure 1: Fortitude North drill hole location and Summary Results with new results in red

Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation

New assay results continue to confirm the presence and continuity of primary gold mineralisation over a distance of 800m within the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly, with the remainder to be tested. The basement gold anomaly also remains open to the south (Figure 1).

Key intercepts Include:

3.4m

@ 12.3 g/t Au from 64m

20FNDD03

incl 1.7m @21.2g/t Au

17.2m @3.4g/t Au from 73m

20FNDD03

4.6m

@ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4m

20FNDD05

7.9m

@ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m

20FNDD06

incl 2m @ 3.82 g/t Au from 215.1

4.7m

@ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m

20FNDD08

2m @ 8.11g/t Au from 223.5m

20FNDD08

Page 2

Matsa Resources Limited

Mineralisation occurs in a mafic sequence made up of basalts and dolerites containing thin lenses of laminated shale, located immediately east of the Fortitude Fault zone (Figure 1). The Fortitude Fault represents a major tectono-stratigraphic boundary between dominantly basaltic volcanics which host the mineralisation at Fortitude North to the east and dominantly intermediate volcanics to the west. Mineralisation has been subjected to weathering which has led to mobilisation and supergene enrichment of gold in the saprolite zone. The weathered basement rocks are overlain by approximately 40m of Tertiary lake sediments.

There appear to be two styles of gold mineralisation at Fortitude North, namely:

  • Auriferous quartz veins and pyritic crackle veins within a distinctive broad zone up to 30m wide of bleached albite-carbonate altered basalt
  • Individual anastomosing auriferous quartz vein sets outside the main altered zone

Quartz veining and pyritic crackle veining over downhole widths of up to 10 metres in altered basalt account for most of the mineralised intercepts (Figure 2). The albite-carbonate alteration "envelope" is distinguished by its cream to pale brown colour in contrast to the dark olive green colours of the enclosing basalts and dolerites. Narrow shale bands have been observed within and adjacent alteration and mineralised quartz veins. Higher grade gold assays within the altered zone are associated with an increase in quartz veins and intensity of irregular pyritic crackle veinlets and disseminations (Plate 1).

All diamond drill holes completed to date intersected this distinctive zone of albite-carbonate alteration.

Plate 1: Fortitude North Albite Carbonate alteration with quartz veins and strong pyrite development (20FNDD04, 127.7m)

Page 3

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 2: Fortitude North Longitudinal Projection with Summary Drill Results (New results in red)

Discussion of Diamond Drill Results

These drill results have confirmed continuity of a zone of basement mineralisation 800m in length which represents just over half of the 1,500m strike extent of basement gold mineralisation defined by aircore drilling. This gold mineralisation is interpreted to occur in a broad continuous moderately to steeply dipping zone of albite-carbonate altered basalt and associated mostly steeply dipping quartz veins.

At shallower depth, within the saprolite profile, gold mineralisation has undergone deep weathering resulting in a number of very high grade intercepts through mobilisation and enrichment by supergene processes. Mineralised intercepts in aircore drilling and in the upper parts of drillholes 20FNDD02, 20FNDD03 and 20FNDD04 include supergene mineralisation which has been modified by weathering processes (Figure 3). These shallow intercepts together with high grade intercepts in unweathered basement such as 4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au in Hole 20FNDD05 provide strong encouragement for the presence of futher high grade mineralisation at Fortitude North.

Interpretative cross sections are provided in Figures 3-5.

Figure 3: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 1

Page 4

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 4: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 2

Figure 5: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 3

Petrographic samples of mineralisation, alteration and unaltered host rocks have been collected in order to classify the Fortitude North mineralisation and enable comparison with other known gold deposits in the district and the Eastern Goldfields generally.

All assayed intervals have been submitted for multi-element analysis, to fine tune geology and alteration signatures at Fortitude North.

Page 5

Matsa Resources Limited

Next Stage of Exploration

This exciting discovery has become Matsa's highest priority greenfields target and significant further drilling is planned to cover the remaining 700m of prospective strike, as well as to carry out infill and step out drilling to define and delineate gold mineralisation at depth, and to assess the resource potential at Fortitude North.

Potential for geophysical techniques such as Sub Audio Magnetics (SAM) is also being considered to define prospective structural targets and possibly to directly target sulphides as a vector for gold mineralisation.

Fortitude North Drilling

The current programme of seven diamond drill holes (20FNDD02 - 20FNDD08) was completed for a total of 1,837m of drilling with assay results for two drillholes (20FNDD02 and 20FNDD04) announced previously. The announcement also detailed collar and setup information together with drilling

logging and assay protocols (MAT Announcment to ASX 19th February 2020).

Key assay values and gold intercepts from drillholes 20FNDD03, 20FNDD05, 20FNDD06, 20FNDD07 and 20FNDD08 are listed in Appendix 1.

Significance of Fortitude North Discovery and Recent Drill Results

  • The Fortitude North prospect is located in the gold endowed Kurnalpi terrain which contains world class gold deposits such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby, which in Matsa's opinion greatly increases the potential at Fortitude North for a major discovery.
  • This discovery supports Matsa's focus on structurally favourable target areas with minimal previous drilling, in this case because of access difficulties in lakes and dunefields north of Lake Carey proper.
  • Fortitude North is located only 5km north of Matsa's Fortitude gold mine and there is potential for it to impact positively on a future mining project.

The Lake Carey Gold Project

Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. This follows its recently completed trial mining operation at Fortitude and mining at the Red Dog deposit. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements).

Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets (BE 1 - 4).

Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.

This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.

Page 6

Matsa Resources Limited

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 7

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public
    Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Commentary

Diamond drilling logged and samples selected based on geology, attempting to keep maximum sample interval to ~1m in length. Selected intervals are split in two and bagged. This is a practical measure to ensure sample size reaching the laboratory is <3kg.

Sampling is carries out after geological logging is complete in order to ensure representivity of samples.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Drilling was carried out using a diamond drill rig specially constructed to operate

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

in a salt lake environment.

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Sample recovery is estimated based on measured recovery block to block.

recovery

results assessed.

Generally excellent recoveries in fresh rock with variable to poor core recoveries

in saprolite and deeply weathered bedrock.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

Typically the focus has been on fresh rock where sample recovery is excellent.

nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

Not determined.

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Page 8

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Logging is qualitative in nature.

Logging was carried out on all drill core.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Half core samples were submitted for assay.

techniques and

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether

Core.

preparation

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried,

preparation technique.

homogenized and pulverised.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20

representivity of samples

samples submitted for assay.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ

No duplicates were submitted but selected pulps to be re submitted for multi

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

element and duplicate gold assays.

half sampling

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special

sampled.

measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay with

assay data and

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy determined by

laboratory

laboratory QACQ process.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

Not applicable.

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Page 9

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples.

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Composites validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling procedures

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

No twinned holes carried out.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,

Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise

data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to

upload to database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-

Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes

data points

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole

Resource estimation.

measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out

using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on

daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the

interpretive cross section in the body of the report.

Specification of the grid system used.

GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in

designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes

is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not

and

sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes.

distribution

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping.

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

No compositing has been applied and where possible sampling was carried out to geological boundaries.

Page 10

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible

Drilling carried out on lines oriented at 230 degrees to take into account NNW

data in relation

structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

trending structural interpretation. This is considered to be a reasonable

to geological

type.

approach for first pass drilling.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key

Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in-

mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

situ mineralisation yet to be determined.

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security

security

procedures are carried out in the field.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audit carried out yet.

reviews

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

Exploration was carried out over the following tenements:

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

Tenement

Status

Holder

Granted

Area

Units

land tenure

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

status

wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

Matsa

Gold

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

E 39/1864***

LIVE

Pty Ltd

27/02/2017

10

BL

known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

Exploration done

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Past work which included anomalous gold values in aircore drilling at Fortitude

by other parties

North has been acknowledged as being carried out by Midas Gold Ltd in 2008.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation

similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for

collar parameters and all significantly anomalous assays >0.1g/t Au reported in

all material drill holes:

the body of the report.

Page 11

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of

the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o

hole length.

If

the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

No significant information was excluded deliberately.

why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. Aggregates

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)

did not include assays <0.5 g/t Au. All intercepts are quoted between bounding

methods

and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.

samples containing >1 g/t Au.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should

be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown.

between

Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

Current interpretation suggests that drill holes need to be oriented from east

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

towards the west to test for a combination of subvertical to shallow east dipping

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should

structures.

be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not

known').

Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

A drill hole location plan, longitudinal projection and cross section summarising

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These

salient aspects of drilling were included in the text.

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations

and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets.

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or

widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Page 12

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey

exploration data

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

Fortitude project.

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

Multi-element assays are planned in order to improve lithological interpretation

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

as well as potentially detect key alteration signatures associated with gold

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including

mineralisation

the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

Petrography to be carried out on a range of host lithologies, veins and lithologies

information is not commercially sensitive.

within the alteration envelope

Diamond and RC drilling to delineate mineralisation and to determine resource

potential

Page 13

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 2 - Fortitude North 20FNDD03, 20FNDD05, 20FNDD06, 20FNDD07 and 20FNDD08 Key Assays and Quote Intercepts

From

Sample

Hole_ID

(m)

To (m)

Au (g/t)

Quoted Intercept

172536

20FNDD003

52

57.4

0.65

172537

20FNDD003

57.4

63.4

0.89

172538

20FNDD003

63.4

64

0.07

172539

20FNDD003

64

65.7

21.2

172540

20FNDD003

65.7

67.4

3.35

3.4m @ 7.22 g/t Au from 64m

172541

20FNDD003

67.4

73

0.1

172542

20FNDD003

73

74

2.6

172544

20FNDD003

74

75

0.05

172545

20FNDD003

75

76

1.26

172546

20FNDD003

76

77

2.99

172547

20FNDD003

77

78

21.6

172548

20FNDD003

78

79

0.11

172549

20FNDD003

79

80

5.11

172550

20FNDD003

80

81

7.02

172551

20FNDD003

81

82

6.66

172552

20FNDD003

82

83

1.56

172553

20FNDD003

83

84

3.62

172555

20FNDD003

84

85

0.72

172556

20FNDD003

85

86

1.3

172557

20FNDD003

86

87

0.13

172558

20FNDD003

87

88

0.3

172559

20FNDD003

88

89.1

0.42

172560

20FNDD003

89.1

90.2

1.72

17.2m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 73m

172561

20FNDD003

90.2

91

0.69

172562

20FNDD003

91

92

0.38

172586

20FNDD003

137.5

138.5

0.31

172588

20FNDD003

138.5

139.5

0.78

172589

20FNDD003

139.5

140.5

0.7

172590

20FNDD003

140.5

141.5

4.26

1m @ 4.26 g/t Au from 140.5

172591

20FNDD003

141.5

142.5

0.02

172592

20FNDD003

142.5

143.5

0.02

172593

20FNDD003

143.5

144.5

0.06

172594

20FNDD003

169.6

170.6

1.76

172595

20FNDD003

170.6

171.6

0.05

172596

20FNDD003

171.6

172.6

0.14

172597

20FNDD003

172.6

173.6

0.38

172599

20FNDD003

173.6

174.6

0.01

172600

20FNDD003

189.6

190.6

0.03

172601

20FNDD003

190.6

191.6

2.31

172602

20FNDD003

191.6

192.6

0.01

Page 14

Matsa Resources Limited

From

Sample

Hole_ID

(m)

To (m)

Au (g/t)

Quoted Intercept

169577

20FNDD004

111

112

0.06

169578

20FNDD004

112

114.2

0.71

169579

20FNDD004

114.2

115

1.79

169581

20FNDD004

115

116

0.18

169582

20FNDD004

116

117

0.08

169583

20FNDD004

117

118

1.72

169584

20FNDD004

118

119

2.29

169585

20FNDD004

119

120

0.12

169586

20FNDD004

120

121.5

0.35

169587

20FNDD004

121.5

122.1

1

169588

20FNDD004

122.1

123

0.09

169589

20FNDD004

123

124

0.36

169591

20FNDD004

124

124.6

0.23

169592

20FNDD004

124.6

125.6

1.33

169593

20FNDD004

125.6

125.75

0.36

169594

20FNDD004

125.75

126

2.93

169595

20FNDD004

126

127

1.09

169596

20FNDD004

127

128

13.9

169597

20FNDD004

128

129

1.39

169598

20FNDD004

129

130

1.11

169599

20FNDD004

130

131

6.04

169601

20FNDD004

131

132

2.3

169602

20FNDD004

132

133

4.6

169603

20FNDD004

133

133.5

3.66

6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m

169604

20FNDD004

133.5

133.8

0.44

10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from

169605

20FNDD004

133.8

134.9

1.23

124.6m

169606

20FNDD004

134.9

135.25

0.89

169607

20FNDD004

135.25

136

0.6

169608

20FNDD004

136

137

0.03

169609

20FNDD004

137

138

0.42

169611

20FNDD004

138

139

0.02

169624

20FNDD004

150

151

0.01

169625

20FNDD004

151

151.9

0.67

169626

20FNDD004

151.9

153

0.18

169627

20FNDD004

153

154

0.01

169628

20FNDD004

154

155

0.02

169629

20FNDD004

155

156

0.01

169630

20FNDD004

156

157

0.51

169632

20FNDD004

157

158

0.01

169633

20FNDD004

158

158.4

0.01

169634

20FNDD004

158.4

159

0.05

169635

20FNDD004

159

160

2.44

Page 15

Matsa Resources Limited

From

Sample

Hole_ID

(m)

To (m)

Au (g/t)

Quoted Intercept

169636

20FNDD004

160

161

0.04

169677

20FNDD004

197

198

-0.01

169678

20FNDD004

198

199

0.56

169679

20FNDD004

199

200

-0.01

169821

20FNDD005

165

165.9

0.03

169822

20FNDD005

165.9

166.3

0.53

169823

20FNDD005

166.3

167

0.09

169824

20FNDD005

167

168

2.26

169825

20FNDD005

168

169

0.07

169826

20FNDD005

169

170

0.02

169827

20FNDD005

182

183

0.02

169828

20FNDD005

183

183.4

0.04

169829

20FNDD005

183.4

184

13.25

169831

20FNDD005

184

184.5

3.06

169832

20FNDD005

184.5

185

0.29

169833

20FNDD005

185

186

4.6

169834

20FNDD005

186

187

3.98

169835

20FNDD005

187

188

5.5

4.6m @ 5.15 g/t Au from 183.4

169836

20FNDD005

188

189

0.87

169837

20FNDD005

195

195.36

0.15

169838

20FNDD005

195.36

195.6

11.95

0.24m @11.95 g/t from 195.36

169839

20FNDD005

195.6

196.1

0.13

169841

20FNDD005

196.1

197.1

0.24

169842

20FNDD005

197.1

198

0.06

169875

20FNDD005

227

228

-0.01

169876

20FNDD005

228

229

0.63

169877

20FNDD005

229

230

0.01

169878

20FNDD005

230

231

0.22

169879

20FNDD005

231

232

0.02

169881

20FNDD005

232

233

-0.01

169882

20FNDD005

233

234

-0.01

169883

20FNDD005

234

235

-0.01

169884

20FNDD005

235

236

0.2

169885

20FNDD005

236

237

-0.01

169886

20FNDD005

237

238

0.03

169887

20FNDD005

238

239

-0.01

169888

20FNDD005

239

240

0.03

169889

20FNDD005

240

241

1.08

169891

20FNDD005

241

242

-0.01

169941

20FNDD006

209.75

210

0.05

169942

20FNDD006

210

211.25

0.37

169943

20FNDD006

211.25

212.6

0.54

169945

20FNDD006

212.6

213.4

1.09

Page 16

Matsa Resources Limited

From

Sample

Hole_ID

(m)

To (m)

Au (g/t)

Quoted Intercept

169946

20FNDD006

213.4

214.4

3.24

169947

20FNDD006

214.4

215.1

0.51

169948

20FNDD006

215.1

216

5.89

169949

20FNDD006

216

217

2.33

169950

20FNDD006

217

218.05

0.72

169951

20FNDD006

218.05

219

1.03

169952

20FNDD006

219

219.65

0.4

169953

20FNDD006

219.65

220.5

1.02

7.9m @ 1.89 g/t Au from 212.6m

169954

20FNDD006

220.5

221.5

0.29

169956

20FNDD006

221.5

222.5

0.03

169991

20FNDD007

162

163

0.01

169992

20FNDD007

163

164

0.46

169993

20FNDD007

170

171

0.04

169994

20FNDD007

171

172

0.45

169995

20FNDD007

172

173

0.03

169996

20FNDD007

175.4

176.4

0.17

169997

20FNDD007

176.4

177.4

0.09

169998

20FNDD007

177.4

178.4

0.18

170000

20FNDD007

178.4

179.4

0.04

172501

20FNDD007

179.4

180

0.12

172502

20FNDD007

180

181.1

0.23

172503

20FNDD007

181.1

182.1

0.02

172658

20FNDD008

136

137

0.09

172659

20FNDD008

137

137.7

0.84

172660

20FNDD008

137.7

138.7

1.07

172661

20FNDD008

138.7

139.7

1.79

172662

20FNDD008

139.7

140.7

1.78

172663

20FNDD008

140.7

141.7

0.94

172665

20FNDD008

141.7

142.7

0.05

4.7m @ 1.31 g/t Au from 137m

172666

20FNDD008

142.7

143.7

-0.01

172678

20FNDD008

185.6

186.5

-0.01

172679

20FNDD008

186.5

187.5

1.14

172680

20FNDD008

187.5

188.5

0.55

172681

20FNDD008

188.5

189.5

0.03

172682

20FNDD008

189.5

190.5

0.55

172683

20FNDD008

190.5

191.5

0.09

172684

20FNDD008

191.5

192.5

0.02

172685

20FNDD008

192.5

193.5

-0.01

172687

20FNDD008

193.5

194.5

0.57

172688

20FNDD008

194.5

195.5

-0.01

172692

20FNDD008

198.5

199.5

0.03

172693

20FNDD008

199.5

200.5

1.44

172694

20FNDD008

200.5

201.5

1.67

Page 17

Matsa Resources Limited

From

Sample

Hole_ID

(m)

To (m)

Au (g/t)

Quoted Intercept

172695

20FNDD008

201.5

202.5

0.66

172696

20FNDD008

202.5

203.5

0.06

172698

20FNDD008

203.5

204.5

0.04

172699

20FNDD008

204.5

205.5

0.06

172700

20FNDD008

221.5

222.5

0.41

172701

20FNDD008

222.5

223.5

0.44

172702

20FNDD008

223.5

224.5

11.85

2m @ 8.11 g/t Au from 223.5

172703

20FNDD008

224.5

225.5

4.37

172704

20FNDD008

225.5

226.5

0.47

172705

20FNDD008

226.5

227.9

0.06

172706

20FNDD008

227.9

229

0.44

172707

20FNDD008

233

234

0.58

172709

20FNDD008

234

235

0.22

172710

20FNDD008

235

236

0.26

172711

20FNDD008

236

237

0.04

172712

20FNDD008

237

238

0.53

172713

20FNDD008

238

238.5

0.72

Page 18

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 00:07:05 UTC
