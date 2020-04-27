Matsa Resources : Hill East Drilling 0 04/27/2020 | 10:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Matsa Resources Limited LIMITED ABN 48 106 732 487 ASX Announcement 28th April 2020 Further High Grade Gold near Devon Hill East - Lake Carey Gold Project Highlights Drilling carried out at Hill East, at 6 gold targets has highlighted potential for near-term mining of shallow gold mineralisation

near-term mining of shallow gold mineralisation Four of the Hill East, targets namely HE 1 - HE 4 are located within a well defined gold geochemical anomaly with potential for significant gold mineralisation at depth

RC Drilling has returned significant gold intercepts from 5 of the

6 targets tested including: HE 4 5m @ 4.01 g/t Au from 6m 9m @ 3.04 g/t Au from surface 12m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 2m 6m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 15m 3m @ 6.82 g/t Au from 15m HE 2 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 4m 7m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 20m HE 1 27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 2m 3m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 28m HE 5 4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m 13m @ 1.86 g/t Au from surface CORPORATE SUMMARY Executive Chairman Paul Poli Director Frank Sibbel Director & Company Secretary Andrew Chapman Shares on Issue 226.92 million Unlisted Options ~26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25 Top 20 shareholders Hold 52.85% Share Price on 27th April 2020 12.5 cents Market Capitalisation $28.36 million These results being of shallow depth strongly support the potential for near-term development opportunity close to Matsa's Red October and Devon gold mines

near-term development opportunity close to Matsa's Red October and Devon gold mines Ground geophysical surveys and further drilling are planned to evaluate both the development opportunity and the potential for mineralisation at depth Head Office: Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370 Bangkok Office: Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258 reception@matsa.com.au www.matsa.com.au Hill East Geology and Drill Hole Summary Figure 1: Matsa Resources Limited Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce results from its February 2020 RC drilling at Hill East, which is located within 2km of Matsa's Devon gold mine and 10km SSE of Matsa's Red October gold mine (Figure 1). Significant New Drilling Results Significant near-surface gold intercepts were returned in 5 of the 6 targets and include the following: Target HE4 5m @ 4.01 g/t Au from 6m (20HERC001) 9m @ 3.04 g/t Au from 0m (20HERC002) 12m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 2m (20HERC003) 6m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 15m (20HERC005) 2m @ 7.14 g/t Au from 7m (20HERC007) 3m @ 6.82 g/t Au from 15m (20HERC007) 1m @ 13.3 g/t Au from 21m (20HERC008) Target HE2 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 4m (20HERC027) 7m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 20m (20HERC028) Target HE1 27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 2m (20HERC032) 3m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 28m (20HERC033) Target HE3 2m @ 2.68 g/t Au from 0m (20HERC015) 1m @ 4.06 g/t Au from 39m (20HERC018) 6m @ 1.33 g/t Au from 0m (20HERC026) Target HE5 4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m (20LBRC003) 13m @ 1.86 g/t Au from 0m (20LBRC004) Page 2 Matsa Resources Limited Hill East is located 2km SE of the Devon gold mine, 6km west of Fortitude gold mine, 9km SW of Fortitude North and 10km S of Red October gold mine which emphasises the significant number of nearby gold deposits at Matsa's Lake Carey project. Results from this drilling programme provide strong encouragement, both to continue to evaluate near-term development potential of shallow gold mineralisation, as well as to continue exploration for associated deeper gold mineralisation. These targets are well located for consideration as potential satellite operations, which could take advantage of Matsa's existing Red October infrastructure and ore treatment options. Each of the exploration targets at Hill East, are typically ~200m long and comparatively close spaced (20 - 30m hole spacing's). RC drilling was carried out with the objective of determining continuity and extents of shallow mineralisation outlined by previous drilling and which are intermittently exposed in historic workings. It is noteworthy that the four eastern targets tested, namely HE 1 - HE 4 are located within a well defined auger soil gold anomaly (Figure 1) with maximum values in soil of up to 0.5 g/t Au (Geochemistry sourced from previous exploration as described in Appendix 1). Gold Mineralisation at Hill East The Hill East group of exploration targets are a subset of the extensive historic Linden gold workings and include small scale historic workings which have been the focus of mostly shallow drilling by previous explorers. The Hill East targets are located 2km south of Devon and 10km south of Red October. Gold mineralisation is associated with auriferous quartz veins in a background of complexly deformed basalts, dolerites, ultramafics and minor sediments, which have been extensively intruded by felsic porphyry sills and dykes. Basement rocks at Hill East are variably weathered with a thin veneer of unconsolidated, mostly residual cover. The four eastern targets (HE 1 - HE 4), are the focus of a very strong NS oriented 1.5km long gold geochemical anomaly (Figure 1). Further exploration including ground geophysical surveys is planned to explore this target for a much larger, deeper body of gold mineralisation associated with the small near surface deposits currently under investigation (Figure 2). Previous exploration at Hill East includes aircore, RC and diamond drilling with most of the work carried out by Haoma Northwest during the 1980's and more recently by Anova Metals Ltd (formerly Exterra Resources Ltd) prior to Matsa's acquisition of the Linden project in 2019. Salient aspects of previous exploration are provided in Appendix 1, while historic intercepts >0.5 g/t Au are listed in Appendix 4. Previous drill collar locations are summarised in Figure 1 and referenced in Figures 2 - 5. HE 4 Matsa believes this target to be the most interesting of the targets drilled, comprises shallow gold mineralisation associated with an E - W striking set of quartz veins in deeply weathered basalt as defined by shallow historic workings with only very limited previous drilling. Previous results included a number of significant intercepts including 10m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 20 metres in RC drill hole HLP020. A total of 10 drill holes for 388m were completed at approximately 20 metre centres over approximately 160m of strike to test continuity of shallow mineralisation and to rank the potential for near-term development (Figure 1, Figure 2). Drilling achieved numerous highly significant gold intercepts including 9m @ 3.04 g/t Au from surface (20HERC02) and has demonstrated good continuity of mineralisation at shallow depth. These excellent results confirm this target as a potential near term development opportunity. Page 3 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 2: HE 4 Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink) HE 2 A total of 4 drill holes were completed for 154m at this prospect which is located approximately 150m west of HE 1 (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation is associated with sheeted quartz veins in deeply weathered mafic volcanics, with veins oriented approximately E - W. As with HE 1, drilling was carried out to validate intercepts in previous drilling which include 5m @ 3.37 g/t Au from 33 metres in RC drill hole EXAC100. Recent drilling has identified significant gold mineralisation at shallow depth as shown in Figure 5, including 7m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 2m in 20HERC026. These results validate previous drilling and further drilling is planned. Page 4 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 3: HE 2, Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink) HE 1 Gold mineralisation is associated with a complex irregular stockwork of auriferous quartz veins with individual veins up to ~2m thick in weathered basalt and felsic porphyry. Previous drilling intersected broad intercepts of gold mineralisation at shallow depth with minor historic workings over a strike extent of ~180m. Previous intercepts include 16m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 4 metres in RC drill hole HLP33. A total of 3 drill holes were completed for a total of 172m, with the objective of validating the results reported from previous drilling and to rank this target as a small near-term development opportunity. Drilling has emphatically confirmed the presence of a significant zone of gold mineralisation with broad supergene intercepts at shallow depth as shown in Figure 4, including 27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from a depth of 2m in drill hole 20HERC032. Page 5 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 4: HE 1, Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink) HE 3 Gold mineralisation was outlined by previous drilling over an E - W strike extent of >200m in an area of minimal outcrop. Intercepts in previous drilling include 3m @ 4.93 g/t Au from 40 metres in RC drill hole SLRC042. Gold mineralisation is associated with anastomosing quartz veins in deeply weathered mafic volcanics. A total of 16 close spaced RC drill holes for 572m of drilling were completed over a strike extent of 140m. Drilling was designed to test continuity of shallow gold mineralisation and to rank this target as a near term development opportunity. While the recent drilling returned a number of significant intercepts at shallow depth including 6m @ 1.33 g/t Au from surface (20HERC026), results generally downgraded this target for near-term development. HE 5 HE 5 is located ~1km WSW of HE 1, in an area of outcropping basalt and porphyry (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation is associated with a sub-vertical EW trending quartz vein set with a number of small historic workings. Veins are hosted in moderately weathered to fresh mafic volcanics and felsic porphyry dykes, with gold mineralisation intersected by previous drilling over a strike extent of ~120m, with a number of significant intercepts including 4m @ 3.79 g/t Au from 9 metres in aircore drill hole EXAC080. Recent drilling comprised a small programme of 4 shallow drill holes for a total of 84m. Significant gold mineralisation was intersected at shallow depth in two of the 4 holes including 4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m. A summary cross section is shown in Figure 6. Drilling results have validated earlier drilling and it is planned to carry out further drilling to test potential for near term development. Page 6 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 5: HE 5 Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink) HE 6 This target is located approximately 600m west HE 2 and comprises gold mineralisation associated with a NE - SW trending of steeply dipping weakly developed quartz/carbonate veins in basalt. Very shallow historic workings and very limited previous drilling have indicated potential for shallow gold mineralisation. Two drill holes were completed for 120m. No significant mineralisation was intersected and this target has been downgraded. RC Drilling Programme February 2020 Drill hole setup, logging, sampling and assay protocols are described in Appendix 1. Salient aspects of past drilling at Hill East are also summarised in Appendix 1, with key intersections listed in Appendix 4. Assay results from the February RC drilling programme all relate to 1m split samples. Drill collar setup information is listed in Appendix 2 and assay intercepts >0.5g/t Au are listed in Appendix 3. First pass gold assays were carried out on 3m composite samples and subsequently individual 1m split samples through all significant composite intervals with >0.1 g/t Au , were assayed and form the basis for this report. Next Steps Ground geophysical surveys are planned to cover the 1.8km long geochemical target which encloses the HE 1 - HE 4 targets as a first step in developing drill targets for gold mineralisation at depth. This target remains untested by the predominantly shallow drilling carried out to date. Additional RC drilling is planned to evaluate potential for near surface gold mineralisation amenable to near term development. A Mining Lease application will be submitted over the tenement to provide for later mining access. Page 7 Matsa Resources Limited Background: Matsa's Lake Carey Gold Project Matsa holds a significant ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company through its production at the Red October underground gold mine and with the near-term commencement of Stage 2 open-pit gold mining at Fortitude gold mine. Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault as well as production history at Red October and Devon, provide strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988. Figure 6: Lake Carey Project Page 8 Matsa Resources Limited This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited. For further information please contact: Paul Poli Executive Chairman Phone +61 8 9230 3555 Fax +61 8 9227 0370 Email reception@matsa.com.au Web www.matsa.com.au Competent Person The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 9 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Hill East Drilling Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling ∙ Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific RC drill cuttings sampled at 1m intervals through cone splitter into numbered techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the bag. Bulk residues stacked on the ground with one metre split sample on top. minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or Composites Samples ~3kg in weight representing 3m downhole intervals were handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as hand scooped from bulk residue submitted for gold-only assay. limiting the broad meaning of sampling. ∙ Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate Composite samples are poorer quality samples than the cone split 1m samples, calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. but are used to identify mineralised intervals. Consequently, 1m cone splits from selected composite intervals (usually >0.1 g/t Au) were submitted for assay and form the basis for the results in this announcement. Where several composite samples return >0.1 g/t, any intermediate composited intervals which did not assay >0.1 g/t Au within the "run" are also selected for assay of 1m splits. Fire Assay AAS finish (ALS code AuAA25). ∙ Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Detection limit 0.01ppm Au. No special measures were taken to account for Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this coarse gold. would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for Historic drilling is reported to be largely 2m samples with selected 1m intervals fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where all data sourced from reports filed under DMIRS WAMEX report system. there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling ∙ Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, Drilling was carried out using a Moorooka (rubber track mounted) RC rig. techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard Drilling employed a face sampling RC system with sampling carried out through tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core a cyclone and cone splitter which was cleaned regularly. Drilling made use of is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). an air booster when required. Historic drilling comprised RAB, AC, RC and Diamond drilling. Only AC, RC and Diamond drilling are reported herein as low confidence is given to the reliability of RAB sampling and the RAB drilling is generally very shallow (<3m) and not representative of mineralisation at depth. Page 10 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill sample ∙ Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Sample recovery as determined by bulk residue volume was consistent and recovery results assessed. sufficient for an evaluation drilling programme. No recovery data for historic drilling was noted. ∙ Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Every effort made to clean sample system at the end of each 3m rod. Hand nature of the samples. sampling of composites by scoop was carried out carefully to avoid any contamination by soil. ∙ Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and Not regarded to be an issue with this programme. whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging ∙ Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets. logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource Historic data is generally logged for the entire drill interval. Data for some holes estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. has not been able to be recovered. ∙ Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, Logging is qualitative in nature. channel, etc.) photography. ∙ The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Logging was carried out on all RC cuttings. Historic data is generally logged for the entire drill interval Sub-sampling ∙ If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. techniques and sample preparation ∙ If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. ∙ For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. ∙ Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples ∙ Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- half sampling Non core. Historical drilling includes one diamond drill hole. No data is available but it is assumed core was cut in line with typical practices of the time. Composite samples were scooped from bulk residue piles. 1m samples bagged at cyclone through rotary cone splitter. No data is available for historical drilling. Sample prep in commercial Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried, homogenized and pulverised. Historic sampling was processed by commercial laboratories in Kalgoorlie/Perth. QA QC samples were submitted with composite samples. Individual 1m splits within and adjacent to composite intervals returning >0.1 g/t gold. QA/QC data for historical work is not reported. Scooped 3m composites may be biased but individual 1 metre samples are continuous rotary cone split samples and as such are expected to be highly representative of in situ mineralisation. Unknown for historical data. Page 11 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary ∙ Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No screen fire being sampled. assays were carried out. Unknown for historical data. Quality of ∙ The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay assay data and procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy laboratory determined by laboratory QACQ process. Very high grade gold assay values tests were subjected to appropriate determinations prior to reporting. Unknown for historical data. ∙ For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the Not applicable. parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. ∙ Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted in the composite sample batch duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of at a ratio of approximately 1:10. Unknown for historical data. accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of ∙ The verification of significant intersections by either independent or Individual 1m splits were submitted for analysis following anomalous 3m sampling and alternative company personnel. composites. All assay and sampling procedures verified by Company personnel. assaying All results reviewed by senior personnel. ∙ The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes carried out. Unknown for historical data. ∙ Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared to plan prior to upload to database. Historical data was hand recorded on logging sheets with assay results appended upon receipt. ∙ Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No adjustments are made to data. Location of ∙ Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- data points hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. ∙ Specification of the grid system used. Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report. GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51. Survey data methods for historic data are unknown. Page 12 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality and adequacy of topographic control. +-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme. Data spacing ∙ Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. RC drilling was designed as first pass to test mineralization and as a validation and of past drilling at the HE 1, HE 2, HE 5 and HE 6 targets with no specific spacing distribution was considered in planning. Close spaced approximately 20m x 20m intervals were used for HE 3 and HE 4 where comparatively little previous drilling had been carried out, the objective was both to validate historic data and to determine continuity of shallow mineralization. Historical drill spacing varied from 10m spacing over known quartz veins to first pass reconnaissance spacing of 1 - 2 holes per target. ∙ Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the No resource or reserve estimation was carried out. degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. ∙ Whether sample compositing has been applied. Samples above 0.5 g/t Au have been composited and reported as individual intervals Orientation of ∙ Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of Most holes were drilled perpendicular to the interpreted strike direction. Most data in relation possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the historic holes have been drilled approximately perpendicular to strike. A to geological deposit type. number of early historic holes have been drilled at low angle to the geology structure and results should be treated with caution. ∙ If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of Drilling orientation unlikely to be biased except for some historical holes. key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample ∙ The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security security procedures are carried out in the field. Audits or ∙ The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audit carried out yet. reviews Page 13 Matsa Resources Limited Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral ∙ Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including Exploration was carried out over the following tenements: tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, E39/1232 which is held 100% by Matsa Gold Pty Ltd. There are no known land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, impediments to operate. status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. ∙ The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration done ∙ Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Limited drilling was completed in the 1980s. Previous drilling was carried out by other parties by a variety of companies, mainly Haoma Resources and later Exterra Resources to a limited extent. Geology ∙ Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The deposit comprises high grade sulphide quartz lodes. The style of mineralization is Orogenic Gold, with mineralization occurring at or about peak deformation and metamorphism of the Archaean Host sequence which comprise mostly mafic ultramafic volcanics that have been intruded by a suite of small felsic porphyry bodies. Drill hole ∙ A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Drill hole information is summarized in the report, with collar location setup Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for information and diagrams in the body of the report, assays >0.5 g/t Au are all material drill holes: included as Appendix 2. Significant assays are presented in the body of the o easting and northing of the drill hole collar report. Reference is made to historic drilling, which has been summarized in o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) the body of the report. of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. No significant information was excluded. ∙ If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data ∙ In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, Quoted intercepts are based on amalgamations of individual 1m split samples aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades) sometimes. Aggregates are reported as weight averages of individual assay methods and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated. results. Historic results are either 1 or 2m intervals. Historic aggregates have Page 14 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary ∙ Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade been weighted averaged. results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. ∙ The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship ∙ These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true widths have not been between Exploration Results. quoted. mineralisation ∙ If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is widths and known, its nature should be reported. Hill East lodes are interpreted to be dilation vin sets with varying strike intercept lengths ∙ If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there orientations. Drilling has been oriented to be approximately perpendicular to should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true the strike of each vein set. width not known'). Intercepts are expressed in downhole metres. Diagrams ∙ Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts Appropriate plans and sections have been used to illustrate the results in a should be included for any significant discovery being reported These meaningful way. should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced ∙ Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not All drilling information from 2020 was used. Historical AC, RC and diamond drill reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or data was used. RAB data was omitted due to its lower confidence and the widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration shallow nature (<3m) not providing any context for this report. Results. Other ∙ Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and drilling. substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey Geochemistry data acquired by the Goldfields Haoma JV in 1997-1999 was exploration data results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of obtained from open file reports A55156 and A59636. Sampling was carried out treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, using a vehicle mounted power auger at nominal depths ~1.2m but avoiding geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or the top 20cm. Assay by Analabs Perth for gold by Aqua Regia digest AAS to contaminating substances. 1ppb for Au and 1ppm As. Samples all assayed for Cu, Ag and Ni. Further work ∙ The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral A complete revision of geological model is underway in order to determine the extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). most appropriate follow up drilling programme. ∙ Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including Potential depth extensions of the lode zone are shown in Sections. the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Page 15 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 2 - Hill East 2020 RC Drill Collar Information Project Hole_ID Hole_Type Max_Depth Orig_Grid_ID Orig_East Orig_North Orig_RL Hill East 20HERC001 RC 34 MGA94_51 447369 6759184 400 Hill East 20HERC002 RC 34 MGA94_51 447347 6759180 400 Hill East 20HERC003 RC 34 MGA94_51 447322 6759169 400 Hill East 20HERC004 RC 46 MGA94_51 447298 6759169 400 Hill East 20HERC005 RC 40 MGA94_51 447288 6759168 400 Hill East 20HERC006 RC 40 MGA94_51 447270 6759172 401 Hill East 20HERC007 RC 28 MGA94_51 447265 6759146 401 Hill East 20HERC008 RC 40 MGA94_51 447261 6759162 400 Hill East 20HERC009 RC 58 MGA94_51 447239 6759169 401 Hill East 20HERC010 RC 34 MGA94_51 447395 6759194 400 Hill East 20HERC011 RC 40 MGA94_51 447325 6759059 401 Hill East 20HERC012 RC 34 MGA94_51 447305 6759051 401 Hill East 20HERC013 RC 40 MGA94_51 447305 6759066 402 Hill East 20HERC014 RC 28 MGA94_51 447324 6759036 402 Hill East 20HERC015 RC 28 MGA94_51 447341 6759042 402 Hill East 20HERC016 RC 40 MGA94_51 447344 6759055 402 Hill East 20HERC017 RC 28 MGA94_51 447365 6759037 402 Hill East 20HERC018 RC 40 MGA94_51 447361 6759059 402 Hill East 20HERC019 RC 28 MGA94_51 447377 6759035 402 Hill East 20HERC020 RC 46 MGA94_51 447385 6759051 402 Hill East 20HERC021 RC 28 MGA94_51 447400 6759027 402 Hill East 20HERC022 RC 44 MGA94_51 447404 6759048 402 Hill East 20HERC023 RC 34 MGA94_51 447424 6759027 402 Hill East 20HERC024 RC 40 MGA94_51 447424 6759051 402 Hill East 20HERC025 RC 34 MGA94_51 447441 6759031 402 Hill East 20HERC026 RC 40 MGA94_51 447442 6759046 402 Hill East 20HERC027 RC 28 MGA94_51 447320 6758813 402 Hill East 20HERC028 RC 46 MGA94_51 447313 6758832 402 Hill East 20HERC029 RC 34 MGA94_51 447344 6758821 402 Hill East 20HERC030 RC 46 MGA94_51 447336 6758847 402 Hill East 20HERC031 RC 46 MGA94_51 447543 6758723 402 Hill East 20HERC032 RC 40 MGA94_51 447505 6758729 402 Hill East 20HERC033 RC 40 MGA94_51 447477 6758737 402 Hill East 20HILLRC001 RC 80 MGA94_51 446693 6758871 408 Hill East 20HILLRC002 RC 40 MGA94_51 446700 6758910 407 Hill East 20LBRC001 RC 16 MGA94_51 446634 6758437 423 Hill East 20LBRC002 RC 20 MGA94_51 446638 6758442 422 Hill East 20LBRC003 RC 20 MGA94_51 446613 6758433 422 Page 16 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 3 - Hill East 2020 RC Drilling Intercepts >0.5 g/t Au Intercepts >0.5 Au with intercepts including less than 2m at <0.5 g/t Au Hole From To Thick(m) Au Target Previous Reference Intercept (m) (m) ppm 20HERC001 1 3 2 1.75 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 2m @ 1.75 from 1m (20HERC001 HE4) 20HERC001 6 11 5 4.01 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 5m @ 4.01 from 6m (20HERC001 HE4) 20HERC002 0 9 9 3.04 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 9m @ 3.04 from 0m (20HERC002 HE4) 20HERC003 2 14 12 1.96 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 12m @ 1.96 from 2m (20HERC003 HE4) 20HERC004 3 4 1 0.72 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 1m @ 0.72 from 3m (20HERC004 HE4) 20HERC005 0 4 4 1.12 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 4m @ 1.12 from 0m (20HERC005 HE4) 20HERC005 15 21 6 3.43 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 6m @ 3.43 from 15m (20HERC005 HE4) 20HERC006 6 7 1 1.49 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 1m @ 1.49 from 6m (20HERC006 HE4) 20HERC006 28 31 3 1.22 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 3m @ 1.22 from 28m (20HERC006 HE4) 20HERC007 7 9 2 7.14 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 2m @ 7.14 from 7m (20HERC007 HE4) 20HERC007 15 18 3 6.82 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 3m @ 6.82 from 15m (20HERC007 HE4) 20HERC008 21 22 1 13.3 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 1m @ 13.3 from 21m (20HERC008 HE4) 20HERC008 27 40 13 1.31 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 13m @ 1.31 from 27m (20HERC008 HE4) 20HERC009 27 33 6 0.79 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 6m @ 0.79 from 27m (20HERC009 HE4) 20HERC010 31 32 1 0.51 HE4 Hill East No 2 Lode 1m @ 0.51 from 31m (20HERC010 HE4) 20HERC011 3 4 1 1.15 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 1.15 from 3m (20HERC011 HE3) 20HERC013 7 9 2 1.63 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 2m @ 1.63 from 7m (20HERC013 HE3) 20HERC013 17 18 1 0.97 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 0.97 from 17m (20HERC013 HE3) 20HERC015 0 2 2 2.68 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 2m @ 2.68 from 0m (20HERC015 HE3) 20HERC016 1 2 1 0.63 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 0.63 from 1m (20HERC016 HE3) 20HERC016 34 35 1 0.7 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 0.7 from 34m (20HERC016 HE3) 20HERC018 31 32 1 0.94 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 0.94 from 31m (20HERC018 HE3) 20HERC018 39 40 1 4.06 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 4.06 from 39m (20HERC018 HE3) 20HERC020 35 37 2 0.81 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 2m @ 0.81 from 35m (20HERC020 HE3) 20HERC021 1 4 3 0.84 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 3m @ 0.84 from 1m (20HERC021 HE3) 20HERC022 36 37 1 0.59 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 1m @ 0.59 from 36m (20HERC022 HE3) 20HERC023 0 2 2 0.73 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 2m @ 0.73 from 0m (20HERC023 HE3) 20HERC025 3 5 2 1.66 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 2m @ 1.66 from 3m (20HERC025 HE3) 20HERC025 12 16 4 0.87 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 4m @ 0.87 from 12m (20HERC025 HE3) 20HERC025 29 31 2 0.55 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 2m @ 0.55 from 29m (20HERC025 HE3) 20HERC026 0 6 6 1.33 HE3 Hill East No 2 South Lode 6m @ 1.33 from 0m (20HERC026 HE3) 20HERC027 4 8 4 3.29 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 4m @ 3.29 from 4m (20HERC027 HE2) 20HERC027 25 26 1 0.53 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 1m @ 0.53 from 25m (20HERC027 HE2) 20HERC028 20 27 7 1.53 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 7m @ 1.53 from 20m (20HERC028 HE2) 20HERC029 11 16 5 0.97 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 5m @ 0.97 from 11m (20HERC029 HE2) 20HERC029 23 24 1 0.63 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 1m @ 0.63 from 23m (20HERC029 HE2) 20HERC030 16 20 4 1.23 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 4m @ 1.23 from 16m (20HERC030 HE2) Page 17 Matsa Resources Limited 20HERC030 27 29 2 1.21 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 2m @ 1.21 from 27m (20HERC030 HE2) 20HERC030 44 45 1 0.94 HE2 Hill East No 1 West Lode 1m @ 0.94 from 44m (20HERC030 HE2) 20HERC031 9 12 3 1.27 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 3m @ 1.27 from 9m (20HERC031 HE1) 20HERC031 18 19 1 1.02 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 1m @ 1.02 from 18m (20HERC031 HE1) 20HERC032 2 29 27 2.04 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 27m @ 2.04 from 2m (20HERC032 HE1) 20HERC032 36 37 1 3.77 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 1m @ 3.77 from 36m (20HERC032 HE1) 20HERC033 0 1 1 1.83 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 1m @ 1.83 from 0m (20HERC033 HE1) 20HERC033 28 31 3 2.23 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 3m @ 2.23 from 28m (20HERC033 HE1) 20HERC033 39 40 1 0.73 HE1 Hill East No 1 Lode 1m @ 0.73 from 39m (20HERC033 HE1) 20LBRC001 8 10 2 0.84 HE5 Linden Bore 2m @ 0.84 from 8m (20LBRC001 HE5) 20LBRC001 14 16 2 1.48 HE5 Linden Bore 2m @ 1.48 from 14m (20LBRC001 HE5) 20LBRC003 13 17 4 6.3 HE5 Linden Bore 4m @ 6.3 from 13m (20LBRC003 HE5) 20LBRC004 0 13 13 1.86 HE5 Linden Bore 13m @ 1.86 from 0m (20LBRC004 HE5) Page 18 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 4 - Hill East Historical Significant Drilling Results >0.5 g/t Au North Depth From To Thick Hole_ID Type East MGA MGA RL Nom (m) Dip Azi (m) (m) (m) Au_ppm 93HEP001 RC 447487 6758736 400 46 -60 193 0 1 1 1.4 5 8 3 2.0 20 21 1 0.9 25 31 6 1.5 38 42 4 0.6 EXAC060 AC 446478 6758863 404 12 -60 90 EXAC061 AC 446536 6758794 407 42 -60 90 16 19 3 0.6 EXAC062 AC 446535 6758773 407 42 -60 90 EXAC063 AC 446548 6758774 407 18 -60 90 EXAC064 AC 446535 6758749 408 30 -60 90 20 21 1 0.5 EXAC065 AC 446549 6758751 408 24 -60 90 16 17 1 1.5 EXAC066 AC 446564 6758750 408 24 -60 90 3 4 1 0.8 EXAC067 AC 446535 6758832 406 30 -60 90 EXAC068 AC 446541 6758707 411 30 -60 90 19 20 1 0.9 EXAC079 AC 446590 6758430 414 18 -60 180 0 13 13 1.3 EXAC080 AC 446612 6758433 413 18 -60 180 0 1 1 1.4 9 13 4 3.8 EXAC081 AC 446658 6758428 411 18 -60 180 11 13 2 1.9 EXAC082 AC 447542 6758728 400 36 -60 190 9 25 16 1.7 32 36 4 0.6 EXAC083 AC 447545 6758750 400 51 -60 190 41 42 1 1.2 EXAC084 AC 447546 6758763 400 90 -60 190 70 71 1 0.7 74 75 1 0.5 76 77 1 0.5 EXAC085 AC 447526 6758739 400 45 -60 190 15 16 1 1.2 35 38 3 1.6 EXAC086 AC 447528 6758758 400 84 -60 190 44 48 4 0.7 60 62 2 0.8 EXAC087 AC 447506 6758735 400 39 -60 190 4 7 3 1.4 12 28 16 1.5 31 33 2 0.9 EXAC088 AC 447508 6758749 400 57 -60 190 27 28 1 1.2 31 39 8 1.8 EXAC089 AC 447487 6758768 400 69 -60 190 58 63 5 4.1 EXAC090 AC 447459 6758733 400 57 -60 190 6 7 1 1.1 25 27 2 1.5 31 33 2 5.6 39 40 1 0.9 EXAC091 AC 447465 6758762 400 84 -60 190 57 58 1 0.6 70 72 2 1.5 EXAC092 AC 447458 6758705 400 40 -60 135 9 12 3 1.3 EXAC093 AC 447441 6758720 400 57 -60 135 23 27 4 3.2 47 49 2 1.2 EXAC094 AC 447429 6758735 400 63 -60 135 39 42 3 1.4 EXAC095 AC 447432 6758679 400 51 -60 135 EXAC096 AC 447418 6758693 405 42 -60 135 EXAC097 AC 447400 6758707 400 42 -60 135 28 33 5 1.3 EXAC098 AC 447345 6758732 400 45 -60 180 EXAC099 AC 447343 6758757 400 30 -60 180 EXAC100 AC 447323 6758858 400 51 -60 160 32 39 7 2.7 EXAC101 AC 447304 6758850 400 51 -60 160 32 33 1 0.6 EXAC102 AC 447285 6758843 400 51 -60 160 1 2 1 0.5 28 32 4 0.8 EXRC001 RC 447267 6758835 400 35 -60 160 25 26 1 1.7 EXRC002 RC 447254 6758814 400 29 -60 160 13 14 1 2.2 EXRC003 RC 447247 6758828 400 41 -60 160 Page 19 Matsa Resources Limited EXRC004 RC 447236 6758803 400 35 -60 160 9 10 1 0.6 EXRC005 RC 447229 6758822 400 26 -60 160 25 26 1 3.6 EXRC006 RC 446591 6758450 415 59 -60 180 30 35 5 2.9 EXRC007 RC 446612 6758453 414 50 -60 180 34 36 2 1.5 EXRC008 RC 446632 6758450 413 44 -60 180 29 31 2 3.4 EXRC009 RC 446661 6758446 412 59 -60 170 39 42 3 1.4 EXRC010 RC 446686 6758438 410 50 -60 180 EXRC011 RC 446570 6758430 415 29 -60 180 5 8 3 1.4 EXRC012 RC 446570 6758449 416 50 -60 180 33 35 2 3.7 EXRC013 RC 446550 6758430 416 38 -60 180 6 7 1 1.6 17 18 1 6.9 28 29 1 2.7 EXRC014 RC 446552 6758450 417 44 -60 180 14 15 1 1.4 33 34 1 3.8 EXRC015 RC 446532 6758430 417 41 -60 180 EXRC016 RC 446506 6758421 417 47 -60 180 HLP001 RC 447509 6758765 399 62 -60 189 6 8 2 1.4 52 58 6 1.3 HLP002 RC 447504 6758733 400 56 -60 185 2 12 10 1.4 16 30 14 1.8 HLP003 RC 447499 6758705 400 60 -60 188 2 4 2 0.5 HLP004 RC 447568 6758761 400 60 -60 190 38 40 2 1.1 54 56 2 1.2 HLP005 RC 447563 6758732 400 60 -60 190 8 10 2 1.5 24 26 2 0.9 30 32 2 0.6 HLP006 RC 447558 6758702 400 60 -60 189 30 34 4 1.0 HLP007 RC 447334 6758835 400 40 -60 164 2 4 2 0.9 14 28 14 1.7 HLP008 RC 447132 6759368 400 60 -60 142 16 18 2 1.2 HLP009 RC 447173 6759467 400 60 -60 114 14 22 8 1.5 HLP010 RC 446692 6758946 400 40 -60 80 34 36 2 1.0 HLP011 RC 447297 6758821 400 38 -60 160 16 22 6 1.7 HLP012 RC 447372 6758848 400 34 -60 160 HLP014 RC 447195 6759454 400 38 -60 160 HLP015 RC 447604 6758723 400 34 -60 190 HLP016 RC 447465 6758738 400 44 -60 190 38 40 2 3.5 HLP017 RC 447328 6759205 400 36 -60 160 0 2 2 0.7 26 28 2 1.0 HLP018 RC 447334 6759180 400 40 -60 160 2 4 2 1.1 HLP019 RC 447345 6759158 400 40 -60 160 0 2 2 0.9 30 32 2 1.0 HLP020 RC 447316 6759179 400 40 -60 160 20 30 10 2.2 HLP021 RC 447299 6759168 400 40 -60 160 4 6 2 1.2 14 16 2 3.6 HLP022 RC 447524 6758724 400 40 -60 190 2 10 8 1.2 14 20 6 2.0 HLP023 RC 447189 6759473 400 58 -60 160 HLP024 RC 447218 6759498 400 44 -60 160 10 12 2 0.8 HLP025 RC 447137 6759439 400 54 -60 160 20 22 2 1.1 HLP026 RC 447100 6759425 400 56 -60 160 12 18 6 1.5 HLP028 RC 447601 6758671 400 31 -60 190 8 10 2 1.4 HLP029 RC 447485 6758747 400 50 -60 190 8 10 2 1.4 HLP031 RC 447278 6758814 400 32 -60 160 12 14 2 2.7 HLP032 RC 447600 6758708 400 35 -60 190 2 8 6 0.8 HLP033 RC 447541 6758720 400 40 -60 190 0 20 20 4.0 HLP034 RC 447550 6758756 400 46 -60 190 38 44 6 2.4 HLP035 RC 447545 6758737 400 50 -60 190 12 36 24 0.7 HLP045 RC 447215 6759505 400 14 -60 160 HLP046 RC 447316 6758828 400 34 -60 160 16 22 6 3.1 Page 20 Matsa Resources Limited HLP047 RC 447353 6758842 400 40 -60 160 HLP048 RC 447517 6758694 400 30 -60 190 HLP049 RC 447314 6759125 400 45 -60 160 0 8 8 0.8 HLP050 RC 447503 6758726 400 32 -60 190 2 22 20 1.1 28 30 2 0.8 HLP051 RC 447482 6758732 400 36 -60 190 22 28 6 2.1 HLP052 RC 447528 6758747 400 30 -60 190 HLP053 RC 447525 6758735 400 37 -60 190 6 8 2 3.0 28 36 8 3.8 HLP054 RC 447461 6758710 400 30 -60 190 HLP060 RC 447507 6758749 400 50 -60 190 46 48 2 0.9 HLP061 RC 447544 6758726 400 35 -60 190 0 8 8 1.8 12 22 10 2.5 26 32 6 1.1 HLP062 RC 447549 6758745 400 40 -60 188 8 10 2 1.4 22 30 8 1.0 HLP063 RC 447553 6758765 400 60 -60 190 18 20 2 0.8 54 56 2 0.8 HLP064 RC 447567 6758747 400 50 -60 193 36 40 4 0.8 HLP065 RC 447559 6758714 400 30 -60 190 0 6 6 0.6 22 24 2 0.8 HLP066 RC 447555 6758686 400 30 -60 193 4 10 6 0.6 14 18 4 1.3 HLP067 RC 447585 6758744 400 40 -60 189 30 34 4 2.1 HLP068 RC 447582 6758729 400 30 -60 190 18 22 4 0.9 HLP069 RC 447489 6758722 400 35 -60 222 0 2 2 1.6 16 34 18 1.9 HLP070 RC 447523 6758712 400 20 -60 191 0 16 16 2.1 HLP071 RC 447536 6758687 400 40 -60 191 4 8 4 0.9 LNRC031 RC 447113 6759131 406 60 -60 62 LNRC032 RC 447094 6758909 407 60 -60 72 SLAC001 AC 447518 6759158 400 49 -60 90 SLAC002 AC 447538 6759358 400 25 -60 90 SLAC003 AC 447498 6759358 400 19 -60 90 SLAC005 AC 447418 6759358 403 40 -60 90 SLAC009 AC 447378 6759358 400 22 -60 90 SLAC013 AC 447238 6758958 400 28 -60 90 SLAC014 AC 447198 6758958 400 22 -60 90 SLAC016 AC 447758 6758558 400 4 -60 90 SLAC017 AC 447718 6758558 400 7 -60 90 SLAC018 AC 447678 6758558 400 14 -60 90 4 8 4 0.5 SLAC019 AC 447638 6758558 400 4 -60 90 SLAC020 AC 447598 6758558 400 4 -60 90 SLAC021 AC 447558 6758558 400 14 -60 90 SLAC022 AC 447518 6758558 400 10 -60 90 8 10 2 0.9 SLAC023 AC 447478 6758558 400 31 -60 90 SLAC024 AC 447438 6758558 400 46 -60 90 4 8 4 0.8 SLAC025 AC 447398 6758558 400 13 -60 90 SLCD001 DDH 447198 6759158 400 199 -60 90 115 116 1 1.3 120 121 1 1.6 SLRC001 RC 447718 6758758 400 31 -60 90 SLRC002 RC 447678 6758758 400 39 -60 90 SLRC003 RC 447638 6758758 400 40 -60 90 SLRC004 RC 447518 6758958 400 39 -60 90 SLRC005 RC 447558 6758958 400 22 -60 90 5 9 4 0.6 SLRC006 RC 447598 6758958 400 22 -60 90 SLRC007 RC 447638 6758958 400 22 -60 90 SLRC008 RC 447638 6759158 400 22 -60 90 SLRC009 RC 447598 6759158 400 34 -60 90 SLRC010 RC 447558 6759158 400 36 -60 90 Page 21 Matsa Resources Limited SLRC011 RC 447478 6759158 400 34 -60 90 SLRC012 RC 447438 6759158 400 82 -60 90 SLRC013 RC 447398 6759158 400 82 -60 90 0 1 1 0.7 SLRC014 RC 447358 6759158 400 82 -60 90 SLRC015 RC 447318 6759148 400 88 -60 90 64 65 1 0.6 SLRC016 RC 447269 6759158 402 82 -60 90 30 32 2 0.6 49 54 5 1.3 SLRC017 RC 447238 6759158 402 82 -60 90 13 14 1 2.0 17 19 2 1.0 43 53 10 2.7 SLRC018 RC 447478 6758958 400 82 -60 90 14 17 3 0.8 22 25 3 0.7 29 30 1 0.5 39 46 7 0.9 SLRC019 RC 447438 6758958 400 82 -60 90 37 39 2 0.9 50 51 1 0.6 73 74 1 0.5 SLRC020 RC 447398 6758958 400 82 -60 90 44 49 5 1.9 SLRC021 RC 447358 6758958 400 82 -60 90 7 10 3 2.5 59 60 1 0.6 64 65 1 2.5 SLRC022 RC 447318 6758958 403 82 -60 90 34 35 1 0.9 59 60 1 0.7 SLRC023 RC 447278 6758958 403 82 -60 90 53 54 1 0.9 61 63 2 2.1 74 75 1 0.7 SLRC024 RC 447598 6758758 400 82 -60 90 SLRC025 RC 447558 6758782 400 82 -60 90 4 5 1 0.8 48 49 1 0.8 66 68 2 1.3 SLRC026 RC 447518 6758758 400 82 -60 90 SLRC027 RC 447478 6758758 400 82 -60 90 0 1 1 4.1 SLRC028 RC 447438 6758758 400 82 -60 90 56 57 1 0.6 78 79 1 0.8 SLRC029 RC 447398 6758758 401 82 -60 90 SLRC030 RC 447358 6758782 401 82 -60 90 SLRC031 RC 447318 6758758 403 82 -60 90 8 11 3 3.1 SLRC032 RC 447278 6758758 404 82 -60 90 SLRC033 RC 447238 6758758 404 82 -60 90 1 2 1 0.5 SLRC034 RC 447438 6758746 400 82 -60 180 50 52 2 2.0 55 57 2 0.6 64 65 1 0.7 SLRC035 RC 447438 6758798 400 82 -60 180 52 53 1 0.9 55 56 1 0.7 SLRC036 RC 447438 6758838 400 82 -60 180 SLRC037 RC 447438 6758878 400 82 -60 180 26 27 1 2.3 SLRC038 RC 447438 6758918 400 82 -60 180 23 25 2 0.8 32 34 2 0.6 SLRC039 RC 447438 6758958 400 82 -60 180 6 7 1 1.0 33 34 1 2.6 54 55 1 0.6 SLRC040 RC 447438 6758998 400 82 -60 180 22 25 3 0.8 63 64 1 2.1 67 68 1 1.3 76 77 1 0.9 SLRC041 RC 447438 6759038 400 82 -60 180 1 3 2 0.6 8 9 1 0.8 14 21 7 0.8 49 50 1 0.5 SLRC042 RC 447438 6759078 400 82 -60 180 11 12 1 1.0 Page 22 Matsa Resources Limited 40 46 6 2.8 49 52 3 0.8 SLRC043 RC 447438 6759118 400 82 -60 180 SLRC044 RC 447438 6759158 400 82 -60 180 SLRC045 RC 447198 6759158 400 82 -60 90 0 1 1 1.1 SLRC047 RC 447238 6759198 400 82 -60 180 1 2 1 0.7 62 64 2 1.4 SLRC048 RC 447238 6759238 400 82 -60 180 38 39 1 0.5 SLRC049 RC 447238 6759278 400 82 -60 180 69 70 1 1.0 SLRC050 RC 447238 6759318 400 82 -60 180 9 10 1 3.5 27 28 1 0.7 30 31 1 0.6 70 71 1 0.6 SLRC054 RC 447338 6759358 400 82 -60 90 SLRC055 RC 447298 6759358 400 82 -60 90 SLRC057 RC 447218 6759358 400 82 -60 90 SLRC060 RC 447298 6759558 400 82 -60 90 SLRC066 RC 447238 6759258 400 100 -60 90 SLRC067 RC 447198 6759258 400 100 -60 90 SLRC068 RC 447278 6759058 404 100 -60 90 34 36 2 1.0 90 91 1 3.0 SLRC069 RC 447238 6759058 404 100 -60 90 50 52 2 2.6 SLRC070 RC 447263 6758958 404 124 -60 90 104 105 1 0.7 SLRC071 RC 447318 6758858 404 100 -60 90 SLRC072 RC 447278 6758858 404 100 -60 90 74 77 3 0.6 SLRC073 RC 447268 6758758 407 124 -60 90 Page 23 Attachments Original document

