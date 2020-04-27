Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Matsa Resources Limited    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matsa Resources : Hill East Drilling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

Matsa Resources Limited

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

ASX Announcement

28th April 2020

Further High Grade Gold near Devon

Hill East - Lake Carey Gold Project

Highlights

  • Drilling carried out at Hill East, at 6 gold targets has highlighted potential for near-term mining of shallow gold mineralisation
  • Four of the Hill East, targets namely HE 1 - HE 4 are located within a well defined gold geochemical anomaly with potential for significant gold mineralisation at depth
  • RC Drilling has returned significant gold intercepts from 5 of the
    6 targets tested including:

HE 4 5m @ 4.01 g/t Au from 6m 9m @ 3.04 g/t Au from surface 12m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 2m 6m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 15m 3m @ 6.82 g/t Au from 15m

HE 2 4m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 4m 7m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 20m

HE 1 27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 2m 3m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 28m

HE 5 4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m 13m @ 1.86 g/t Au from surface

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Executive Chairman

Paul Poli

Director

Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

226.92 million

Unlisted Options

~26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 52.85%

Share Price on 27th April 2020

12.5 cents

Market Capitalisation

$28.36 million

  • These results being of shallow depth strongly support the potential for near-term development opportunity close to Matsa's Red October and Devon gold mines
  • Ground geophysical surveys and further drilling are planned to evaluate both the development opportunity and the potential for mineralisation at depth

Head Office:

Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000

Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370

Bangkok Office:

Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258

reception@matsa.com.au

www.matsa.com.au

Hill East Geology and Drill Hole Summary
Figure 1:

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce results from its February 2020 RC drilling at Hill East, which is located within 2km of Matsa's Devon gold mine and 10km SSE of Matsa's Red October gold mine (Figure 1).

Significant New Drilling Results

Significant near-surface gold intercepts were returned in 5 of the 6 targets and include the following:

Target HE4

5m @ 4.01 g/t Au from 6m

(20HERC001)

9m

@ 3.04 g/t Au from 0m

(20HERC002)

12m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 2m

(20HERC003)

6m

@ 3.43 g/t Au from 15m

(20HERC005)

2m

@ 7.14 g/t Au from 7m

(20HERC007)

3m

@ 6.82 g/t Au from 15m

(20HERC007)

1m

@ 13.3 g/t Au from 21m

(20HERC008)

Target HE2

4m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 4m

(20HERC027)

7m

@ 1.53 g/t Au from 20m

(20HERC028)

Target HE1

27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 2m

(20HERC032)

3m

@ 2.23 g/t Au from 28m

(20HERC033)

Target HE3

2m @ 2.68 g/t Au from 0m

(20HERC015)

1m

@ 4.06 g/t Au from 39m

(20HERC018)

6m

@ 1.33 g/t Au from 0m

(20HERC026)

Target HE5

4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m

(20LBRC003)

13m @ 1.86 g/t Au from 0m

(20LBRC004)

Page 2

Matsa Resources Limited

Hill East is located 2km SE of the Devon gold mine, 6km west of Fortitude gold mine, 9km SW of Fortitude North and 10km S of Red October gold mine which emphasises the significant number of nearby gold deposits at Matsa's Lake Carey project.

Results from this drilling programme provide strong encouragement, both to continue to evaluate near-term development potential of shallow gold mineralisation, as well as to continue exploration for associated deeper gold mineralisation. These targets are well located for consideration as potential satellite operations, which could take advantage of Matsa's existing Red October infrastructure and ore treatment options.

Each of the exploration targets at Hill East, are typically ~200m long and comparatively close spaced (20 - 30m hole spacing's). RC drilling was carried out with the objective of determining continuity and extents of shallow mineralisation outlined by previous drilling and which are intermittently exposed in historic workings.

It is noteworthy that the four eastern targets tested, namely HE 1 - HE 4 are located within a well defined auger soil gold anomaly (Figure 1) with maximum values in soil of up to 0.5 g/t Au

(Geochemistry sourced from previous exploration as described in Appendix 1).

Gold Mineralisation at Hill East

The Hill East group of exploration targets are a subset of the extensive historic Linden gold workings and include small scale historic workings which have been the focus of mostly shallow drilling by previous explorers. The Hill East targets are located 2km south of Devon and 10km south of Red October. Gold mineralisation is associated with auriferous quartz veins in a background of complexly deformed basalts, dolerites, ultramafics and minor sediments, which have been extensively intruded by felsic porphyry sills and dykes. Basement rocks at Hill East are variably weathered with a thin veneer of unconsolidated, mostly residual cover.

The four eastern targets (HE 1 - HE 4), are the focus of a very strong NS oriented 1.5km long gold geochemical anomaly (Figure 1). Further exploration including ground geophysical surveys is planned to explore this target for a much larger, deeper body of gold mineralisation associated with the small near surface deposits currently under investigation (Figure 2).

Previous exploration at Hill East includes aircore, RC and diamond drilling with most of the work carried out by Haoma Northwest during the 1980's and more recently by Anova Metals Ltd (formerly Exterra Resources Ltd) prior to Matsa's acquisition of the Linden project in 2019. Salient aspects of previous exploration are provided in Appendix 1, while historic intercepts >0.5 g/t Au are listed in Appendix 4. Previous drill collar locations are summarised in Figure 1 and referenced in Figures 2 - 5.

HE 4

Matsa believes this target to be the most interesting of the targets drilled, comprises shallow gold mineralisation associated with an E - W striking set of quartz veins in deeply weathered basalt as defined by shallow historic workings with only very limited previous drilling. Previous results included a number of significant intercepts including 10m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 20 metres in RC drill hole HLP020.

A total of 10 drill holes for 388m were completed at approximately 20 metre centres over approximately 160m of strike to test continuity of shallow mineralisation and to rank the potential for near-term development (Figure 1, Figure 2).

Drilling achieved numerous highly significant gold intercepts including 9m @ 3.04 g/t Au from surface (20HERC02) and has demonstrated good continuity of mineralisation at shallow depth. These excellent results confirm this target as a potential near term development opportunity.

Page 3

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 2: HE 4 Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)

HE 2

A total of 4 drill holes were completed for 154m at this prospect which is located approximately 150m west of HE 1 (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation is associated with sheeted quartz veins in deeply weathered mafic volcanics, with veins oriented approximately E - W. As with HE 1, drilling was carried out to validate intercepts in previous drilling which include 5m @ 3.37 g/t Au from 33 metres in RC drill hole EXAC100.

Recent drilling has identified significant gold mineralisation at shallow depth as shown in Figure 5, including 7m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 2m in 20HERC026. These results validate previous drilling and further drilling is planned.

Page 4

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 3: HE 2, Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)

HE 1

Gold mineralisation is associated with a complex irregular stockwork of auriferous quartz veins with individual veins up to ~2m thick in weathered basalt and felsic porphyry. Previous drilling intersected broad intercepts of gold mineralisation at shallow depth with minor historic workings over a strike extent of ~180m. Previous intercepts include 16m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 4 metres in RC drill hole HLP33.

A total of 3 drill holes were completed for a total of 172m, with the objective of validating the results reported from previous drilling and to rank this target as a small near-term development opportunity.

Drilling has emphatically confirmed the presence of a significant zone of gold mineralisation with broad supergene intercepts at shallow depth as shown in Figure 4, including 27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from a depth of 2m in drill hole 20HERC032.

Page 5

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 4: HE 1, Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)

HE 3

Gold mineralisation was outlined by previous drilling over an E - W strike extent of >200m in an area of minimal outcrop. Intercepts in previous drilling include 3m @ 4.93 g/t Au from 40 metres in RC drill hole SLRC042. Gold mineralisation is associated with anastomosing quartz veins in deeply weathered mafic volcanics. A total of 16 close spaced RC drill holes for 572m of drilling were completed over a strike extent of 140m. Drilling was designed to test continuity of shallow gold mineralisation and to rank this target as a near term development opportunity. While the recent drilling returned a number of significant intercepts at shallow depth including 6m @ 1.33 g/t Au from surface (20HERC026), results generally downgraded this target for near-term development.

HE 5

HE 5 is located ~1km WSW of HE 1, in an area of outcropping basalt and porphyry (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation is associated with a sub-vertical EW trending quartz vein set with a number of small historic workings. Veins are hosted in moderately weathered to fresh mafic volcanics and felsic porphyry dykes, with gold mineralisation intersected by previous drilling over a strike extent of ~120m, with a number of significant intercepts including 4m @ 3.79 g/t Au from 9 metres in aircore drill hole EXAC080.

Recent drilling comprised a small programme of 4 shallow drill holes for a total of 84m. Significant gold mineralisation was intersected at shallow depth in two of the 4 holes including 4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m. A summary cross section is shown in Figure 6. Drilling results have validated earlier drilling and it is planned to carry out further drilling to test potential for near term development.

Page 6

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 5: HE 5 Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)

HE 6

This target is located approximately 600m west HE 2 and comprises gold mineralisation associated with a NE - SW trending of steeply dipping weakly developed quartz/carbonate veins in basalt. Very shallow historic workings and very limited previous drilling have indicated potential for shallow gold mineralisation. Two drill holes were completed for 120m. No significant mineralisation was intersected and this target has been downgraded.

RC Drilling Programme February 2020

Drill hole setup, logging, sampling and assay protocols are described in Appendix 1. Salient aspects of past drilling at Hill East are also summarised in Appendix 1, with key intersections listed in Appendix 4.

Assay results from the February RC drilling programme all relate to 1m split samples. Drill collar setup information is listed in Appendix 2 and assay intercepts >0.5g/t Au are listed in Appendix 3.

First pass gold assays were carried out on 3m composite samples and subsequently individual 1m split samples through all significant composite intervals with >0.1 g/t Au , were assayed and form the basis for this report.

Next Steps

Ground geophysical surveys are planned to cover the 1.8km long geochemical target which encloses the HE 1 - HE 4 targets as a first step in developing drill targets for gold mineralisation at depth. This target remains untested by the predominantly shallow drilling carried out to date.

Additional RC drilling is planned to evaluate potential for near surface gold mineralisation amenable to near term development.

A Mining Lease application will be submitted over the tenement to provide for later mining access.

Page 7

Matsa Resources Limited

Background: Matsa's Lake Carey Gold Project

Matsa holds a significant ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company through its production at the Red October underground gold mine and with the near-term commencement of Stage 2 open-pit gold mining at Fortitude gold mine.

Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored.

Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault as well as production history at Red October and Devon, provide strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.

Figure 6: Lake Carey Project

Page 8

Matsa Resources Limited

This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

www.matsa.com.au

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 9

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Hill East Drilling

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

RC drill cuttings sampled at 1m intervals through cone splitter into numbered

techniques

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the

bag. Bulk residues stacked on the ground with one metre split sample on top.

minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

Composites Samples ~3kg in weight representing 3m downhole intervals were

handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as

hand scooped from bulk residue submitted for gold-only assay.

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate

Composite samples are poorer quality samples than the cone split 1m samples,

calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

but are used to identify mineralised intervals. Consequently, 1m cone splits

from selected composite intervals (usually >0.1 g/t Au) were submitted for

assay and form the basis for the results in this announcement. Where several

composite samples return >0.1 g/t, any intermediate composited intervals

which did not assay >0.1 g/t Au within the "run" are also selected for assay of

1m splits. Fire Assay AAS finish (ALS code AuAA25).

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Detection limit 0.01ppm Au. No special measures were taken to account for

Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this

coarse gold.

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for

Historic drilling is reported to be largely 2m samples with selected 1m intervals

fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where

all data sourced from reports filed under DMIRS WAMEX report system.

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Drilling was carried out using a Moorooka (rubber track mounted) RC rig.

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

Drilling employed a face sampling RC system with sampling carried out through

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core

a cyclone and cone splitter which was cleaned regularly. Drilling made use of

is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

an air booster when required.

Historic drilling comprised RAB, AC, RC and Diamond drilling. Only AC, RC and

Diamond drilling are reported herein as low confidence is given to the

reliability of RAB sampling and the RAB drilling is generally very shallow (<3m) and not representative of mineralisation at depth.

Page 10

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Sample recovery as determined by bulk residue volume was consistent and

recovery

results assessed.

sufficient for an evaluation drilling programme. No recovery data for historic

drilling was noted.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

Every effort made to clean sample system at the end of each 3m rod. Hand

nature of the samples.

sampling of composites by scoop was carried out carefully to avoid any

contamination by soil.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

Not regarded to be an issue with this programme.

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

Historic data is generally logged for the entire drill interval. Data for some holes

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

has not been able to be recovered.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

Logging is qualitative in nature.

channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Logging was carried out on all RC cuttings. Historic data is generally logged for

the entire drill interval

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

techniques and

sample

preparation

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

maximise representivity of samples

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

half sampling

Non core. Historical drilling includes one diamond drill hole. No data is available but it is assumed core was cut in line with typical practices of the time.

Composite samples were scooped from bulk residue piles. 1m samples bagged at cyclone through rotary cone splitter. No data is available for historical drilling.

Sample prep in commercial Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried, homogenized and pulverised. Historic sampling was processed by commercial laboratories in Kalgoorlie/Perth.

QA QC samples were submitted with composite samples. Individual 1m splits within and adjacent to composite intervals returning >0.1 g/t gold. QA/QC data for historical work is not reported.

Scooped 3m composites may be biased but individual 1 metre samples are continuous rotary cone split samples and as such are expected to be highly representative of in situ mineralisation. Unknown for historical data.

Page 11

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No screen fire

being sampled.

assays were carried out. Unknown for historical data.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay

assay data and

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy

laboratory

determined by laboratory QACQ process. Very high grade gold assay values

tests

were subjected to appropriate determinations prior to reporting. Unknown for

historical data.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

Not applicable.

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make

and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,

etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted in the composite sample batch

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

at a ratio of approximately 1:10. Unknown for historical data.

accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Individual 1m splits were submitted for analysis following anomalous 3m

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

composites. All assay and sampling procedures verified by Company personnel.

assaying

All results reviewed by senior personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

No twinned holes carried out. Unknown for historical data.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,

Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise

data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared to plan

prior to upload to database. Historical data was hand recorded on logging

sheets with assay results appended upon receipt.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments are made to data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-

data points

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report.

GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51. Survey data methods for historic data are unknown.

Page 12

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

RC drilling was designed as first pass to test mineralization and as a validation

and

of past drilling at the HE 1, HE 2, HE 5 and HE 6 targets with no specific spacing

distribution

was considered in planning. Close spaced approximately 20m x 20m intervals

were used for HE 3 and HE 4 where comparatively little previous drilling had

been carried out, the objective was both to validate historic data and to

determine continuity of shallow mineralization. Historical drill spacing varied

from 10m spacing over known quartz veins to first pass reconnaissance spacing

of 1 - 2 holes per target.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

No resource or reserve estimation was carried out.

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Samples above 0.5 g/t Au have been composited and reported as individual

intervals

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

Most holes were drilled perpendicular to the interpreted strike direction. Most

data in relation

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the

historic holes have been drilled approximately perpendicular to strike. A

to geological

deposit type.

number of early historic holes have been drilled at low angle to the geology

structure

and results should be treated with caution.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of

Drilling orientation unlikely to be biased except for some historical holes.

key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling

bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security

security

procedures are carried out in the field.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audit carried out yet.

reviews

Page 13

Matsa Resources Limited

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

Exploration was carried out over the following tenements:

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

E39/1232 which is held 100% by Matsa Gold Pty Ltd. There are no known

land tenure

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

impediments to operate.

status

wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

Exploration done

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Limited drilling was completed in the 1980s. Previous drilling was carried out

by other parties

by a variety of companies, mainly Haoma Resources and later Exterra

Resources to a limited extent.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The deposit comprises high grade sulphide quartz lodes. The style of

mineralization is Orogenic Gold, with mineralization occurring at or about peak

deformation and metamorphism of the Archaean Host sequence which

comprise mostly mafic ultramafic volcanics that have been intruded by a suite

of small felsic porphyry bodies.

Drill hole

A

summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Drill hole information is summarized in the report, with collar location setup

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for

information and diagrams in the body of the report, assays >0.5 g/t Au are

all material drill holes:

included as Appendix 2. Significant assays are presented in the body of the

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

report. Reference is made to historic drilling, which has been summarized in

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres)

the body of the report.

of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o

hole length.

No significant information was excluded.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Data

In

reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Quoted intercepts are based on amalgamations of individual 1m split samples

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)

sometimes. Aggregates are reported as weight averages of individual assay

methods

and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.

results. Historic results are either 1 or 2m intervals. Historic aggregates have

Page 14

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

been weighted averaged.

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for

such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should

be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true widths have not been

between

Exploration Results.

quoted.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

Hill East lodes are interpreted to be dilation vin sets with varying strike

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

orientations. Drilling has been oriented to be approximately perpendicular to

should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true

the strike of each vein set.

width not known').

Intercepts are expressed in downhole metres.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

Appropriate plans and sections have been used to illustrate the results in a

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These

meaningful way.

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

All drilling information from 2020 was used. Historical AC, RC and diamond drill

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or

data was used. RAB data was omitted due to its lower confidence and the

widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

shallow nature (<3m) not providing any context for this report.

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and drilling.

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

Geochemistry data acquired by the Goldfields Haoma JV in 1997-1999 was

exploration data

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

obtained from open file reports A55156 and A59636. Sampling was carried out

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

using a vehicle mounted power auger at nominal depths ~1.2m but avoiding

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

the top 20cm. Assay by Analabs Perth for gold by Aqua Regia digest AAS to

contaminating substances.

1ppb for Au and 1ppm As. Samples all assayed for Cu, Ag and Ni.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

A complete revision of geological model is underway in order to determine the

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

most appropriate follow up drilling programme.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including

Potential depth extensions of the lode zone are shown in Sections.

the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Page 15

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 2 - Hill East 2020 RC Drill Collar Information

Project

Hole_ID

Hole_Type

Max_Depth

Orig_Grid_ID

Orig_East

Orig_North

Orig_RL

Hill East

20HERC001

RC

34

MGA94_51

447369

6759184

400

Hill East

20HERC002

RC

34

MGA94_51

447347

6759180

400

Hill East

20HERC003

RC

34

MGA94_51

447322

6759169

400

Hill East

20HERC004

RC

46

MGA94_51

447298

6759169

400

Hill East

20HERC005

RC

40

MGA94_51

447288

6759168

400

Hill East

20HERC006

RC

40

MGA94_51

447270

6759172

401

Hill East

20HERC007

RC

28

MGA94_51

447265

6759146

401

Hill East

20HERC008

RC

40

MGA94_51

447261

6759162

400

Hill East

20HERC009

RC

58

MGA94_51

447239

6759169

401

Hill East

20HERC010

RC

34

MGA94_51

447395

6759194

400

Hill East

20HERC011

RC

40

MGA94_51

447325

6759059

401

Hill East

20HERC012

RC

34

MGA94_51

447305

6759051

401

Hill East

20HERC013

RC

40

MGA94_51

447305

6759066

402

Hill East

20HERC014

RC

28

MGA94_51

447324

6759036

402

Hill East

20HERC015

RC

28

MGA94_51

447341

6759042

402

Hill East

20HERC016

RC

40

MGA94_51

447344

6759055

402

Hill East

20HERC017

RC

28

MGA94_51

447365

6759037

402

Hill East

20HERC018

RC

40

MGA94_51

447361

6759059

402

Hill East

20HERC019

RC

28

MGA94_51

447377

6759035

402

Hill East

20HERC020

RC

46

MGA94_51

447385

6759051

402

Hill East

20HERC021

RC

28

MGA94_51

447400

6759027

402

Hill East

20HERC022

RC

44

MGA94_51

447404

6759048

402

Hill East

20HERC023

RC

34

MGA94_51

447424

6759027

402

Hill East

20HERC024

RC

40

MGA94_51

447424

6759051

402

Hill East

20HERC025

RC

34

MGA94_51

447441

6759031

402

Hill East

20HERC026

RC

40

MGA94_51

447442

6759046

402

Hill East

20HERC027

RC

28

MGA94_51

447320

6758813

402

Hill East

20HERC028

RC

46

MGA94_51

447313

6758832

402

Hill East

20HERC029

RC

34

MGA94_51

447344

6758821

402

Hill East

20HERC030

RC

46

MGA94_51

447336

6758847

402

Hill East

20HERC031

RC

46

MGA94_51

447543

6758723

402

Hill East

20HERC032

RC

40

MGA94_51

447505

6758729

402

Hill East

20HERC033

RC

40

MGA94_51

447477

6758737

402

Hill East

20HILLRC001

RC

80

MGA94_51

446693

6758871

408

Hill East

20HILLRC002

RC

40

MGA94_51

446700

6758910

407

Hill East

20LBRC001

RC

16

MGA94_51

446634

6758437

423

Hill East

20LBRC002

RC

20

MGA94_51

446638

6758442

422

Hill East

20LBRC003

RC

20

MGA94_51

446613

6758433

422

Page 16

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 3 - Hill East 2020 RC Drilling Intercepts >0.5 g/t Au

Intercepts >0.5 Au with intercepts including less than 2m at <0.5 g/t Au

Hole

From

To

Thick(m)

Au

Target

Previous Reference

Intercept

(m)

(m)

ppm

20HERC001

1

3

2

1.75

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

2m

@ 1.75 from 1m (20HERC001 HE4)

20HERC001

6

11

5

4.01

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

5m

@ 4.01 from 6m (20HERC001 HE4)

20HERC002

0

9

9

3.04

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

9m

@ 3.04 from 0m (20HERC002 HE4)

20HERC003

2

14

12

1.96

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

12m @ 1.96 from 2m (20HERC003 HE4)

20HERC004

3

4

1

0.72

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

1m

@ 0.72 from 3m (20HERC004 HE4)

20HERC005

0

4

4

1.12

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

4m

@ 1.12 from 0m (20HERC005 HE4)

20HERC005

15

21

6

3.43

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

6m

@ 3.43 from 15m (20HERC005 HE4)

20HERC006

6

7

1

1.49

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

1m

@ 1.49 from 6m (20HERC006 HE4)

20HERC006

28

31

3

1.22

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

3m

@ 1.22 from 28m (20HERC006 HE4)

20HERC007

7

9

2

7.14

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

2m

@ 7.14 from 7m (20HERC007 HE4)

20HERC007

15

18

3

6.82

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

3m

@ 6.82 from 15m (20HERC007 HE4)

20HERC008

21

22

1

13.3

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

1m

@ 13.3 from 21m (20HERC008 HE4)

20HERC008

27

40

13

1.31

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

13m @ 1.31 from 27m (20HERC008 HE4)

20HERC009

27

33

6

0.79

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

6m

@ 0.79 from 27m (20HERC009 HE4)

20HERC010

31

32

1

0.51

HE4

Hill East No 2 Lode

1m

@ 0.51 from 31m (20HERC010 HE4)

20HERC011

3

4

1

1.15

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 1.15 from 3m (20HERC011 HE3)

20HERC013

7

9

2

1.63

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

2m

@ 1.63 from 7m (20HERC013 HE3)

20HERC013

17

18

1

0.97

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 0.97 from 17m (20HERC013 HE3)

20HERC015

0

2

2

2.68

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

2m

@ 2.68 from 0m (20HERC015 HE3)

20HERC016

1

2

1

0.63

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 0.63 from 1m (20HERC016 HE3)

20HERC016

34

35

1

0.7

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 0.7 from 34m (20HERC016 HE3)

20HERC018

31

32

1

0.94

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 0.94 from 31m (20HERC018 HE3)

20HERC018

39

40

1

4.06

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 4.06 from 39m (20HERC018 HE3)

20HERC020

35

37

2

0.81

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

2m

@ 0.81 from 35m (20HERC020 HE3)

20HERC021

1

4

3

0.84

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

3m

@ 0.84 from 1m (20HERC021 HE3)

20HERC022

36

37

1

0.59

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

1m

@ 0.59 from 36m (20HERC022 HE3)

20HERC023

0

2

2

0.73

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

2m

@ 0.73 from 0m (20HERC023 HE3)

20HERC025

3

5

2

1.66

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

2m

@ 1.66 from 3m (20HERC025 HE3)

20HERC025

12

16

4

0.87

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

4m

@ 0.87 from 12m (20HERC025 HE3)

20HERC025

29

31

2

0.55

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

2m

@ 0.55 from 29m (20HERC025 HE3)

20HERC026

0

6

6

1.33

HE3

Hill East No 2 South Lode

6m

@ 1.33 from 0m (20HERC026 HE3)

20HERC027

4

8

4

3.29

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

4m

@ 3.29 from 4m (20HERC027 HE2)

20HERC027

25

26

1

0.53

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

1m

@ 0.53 from 25m (20HERC027 HE2)

20HERC028

20

27

7

1.53

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

7m

@ 1.53 from 20m (20HERC028 HE2)

20HERC029

11

16

5

0.97

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

5m

@ 0.97 from 11m (20HERC029 HE2)

20HERC029

23

24

1

0.63

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

1m

@ 0.63 from 23m (20HERC029 HE2)

20HERC030

16

20

4

1.23

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

4m

@ 1.23 from 16m (20HERC030 HE2)

Page 17

Matsa Resources Limited

20HERC030

27

29

2

1.21

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

2m

@ 1.21 from 27m

(20HERC030 HE2)

20HERC030

44

45

1

0.94

HE2

Hill East No 1 West Lode

1m

@ 0.94 from 44m

(20HERC030 HE2)

20HERC031

9

12

3

1.27

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

3m

@ 1.27 from 9m

(20HERC031 HE1)

20HERC031

18

19

1

1.02

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

1m

@ 1.02 from 18m

(20HERC031 HE1)

20HERC032

2

29

27

2.04

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

27m @ 2.04 from 2m

(20HERC032 HE1)

20HERC032

36

37

1

3.77

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

1m

@ 3.77 from 36m

(20HERC032 HE1)

20HERC033

0

1

1

1.83

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

1m

@ 1.83 from 0m

(20HERC033 HE1)

20HERC033

28

31

3

2.23

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

3m

@ 2.23 from 28m

(20HERC033 HE1)

20HERC033

39

40

1

0.73

HE1

Hill East No 1 Lode

1m

@ 0.73 from 39m

(20HERC033 HE1)

20LBRC001

8

10

2

0.84

HE5

Linden Bore

2m

@ 0.84 from 8m

(20LBRC001 HE5)

20LBRC001

14

16

2

1.48

HE5

Linden Bore

2m

@ 1.48 from 14m

(20LBRC001 HE5)

20LBRC003

13

17

4

6.3

HE5

Linden Bore

4m

@ 6.3 from 13m

(20LBRC003 HE5)

20LBRC004

0

13

13

1.86

HE5

Linden Bore

13m @ 1.86 from 0m

(20LBRC004 HE5)

Page 18

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 4 - Hill East Historical Significant Drilling Results >0.5 g/t Au

North

Depth

From

To

Thick

Hole_ID

Type

East MGA

MGA

RL Nom

(m)

Dip

Azi

(m)

(m)

(m)

Au_ppm

93HEP001

RC

447487

6758736

400

46

-60

193

0

1

1

1.4

5

8

3

2.0

20

21

1

0.9

25

31

6

1.5

38

42

4

0.6

EXAC060

AC

446478

6758863

404

12

-60

90

EXAC061

AC

446536

6758794

407

42

-60

90

16

19

3

0.6

EXAC062

AC

446535

6758773

407

42

-60

90

EXAC063

AC

446548

6758774

407

18

-60

90

EXAC064

AC

446535

6758749

408

30

-60

90

20

21

1

0.5

EXAC065

AC

446549

6758751

408

24

-60

90

16

17

1

1.5

EXAC066

AC

446564

6758750

408

24

-60

90

3

4

1

0.8

EXAC067

AC

446535

6758832

406

30

-60

90

EXAC068

AC

446541

6758707

411

30

-60

90

19

20

1

0.9

EXAC079

AC

446590

6758430

414

18

-60

180

0

13

13

1.3

EXAC080

AC

446612

6758433

413

18

-60

180

0

1

1

1.4

9

13

4

3.8

EXAC081

AC

446658

6758428

411

18

-60

180

11

13

2

1.9

EXAC082

AC

447542

6758728

400

36

-60

190

9

25

16

1.7

32

36

4

0.6

EXAC083

AC

447545

6758750

400

51

-60

190

41

42

1

1.2

EXAC084

AC

447546

6758763

400

90

-60

190

70

71

1

0.7

74

75

1

0.5

76

77

1

0.5

EXAC085

AC

447526

6758739

400

45

-60

190

15

16

1

1.2

35

38

3

1.6

EXAC086

AC

447528

6758758

400

84

-60

190

44

48

4

0.7

60

62

2

0.8

EXAC087

AC

447506

6758735

400

39

-60

190

4

7

3

1.4

12

28

16

1.5

31

33

2

0.9

EXAC088

AC

447508

6758749

400

57

-60

190

27

28

1

1.2

31

39

8

1.8

EXAC089

AC

447487

6758768

400

69

-60

190

58

63

5

4.1

EXAC090

AC

447459

6758733

400

57

-60

190

6

7

1

1.1

25

27

2

1.5

31

33

2

5.6

39

40

1

0.9

EXAC091

AC

447465

6758762

400

84

-60

190

57

58

1

0.6

70

72

2

1.5

EXAC092

AC

447458

6758705

400

40

-60

135

9

12

3

1.3

EXAC093

AC

447441

6758720

400

57

-60

135

23

27

4

3.2

47

49

2

1.2

EXAC094

AC

447429

6758735

400

63

-60

135

39

42

3

1.4

EXAC095

AC

447432

6758679

400

51

-60

135

EXAC096

AC

447418

6758693

405

42

-60

135

EXAC097

AC

447400

6758707

400

42

-60

135

28

33

5

1.3

EXAC098

AC

447345

6758732

400

45

-60

180

EXAC099

AC

447343

6758757

400

30

-60

180

EXAC100

AC

447323

6758858

400

51

-60

160

32

39

7

2.7

EXAC101

AC

447304

6758850

400

51

-60

160

32

33

1

0.6

EXAC102

AC

447285

6758843

400

51

-60

160

1

2

1

0.5

28

32

4

0.8

EXRC001

RC

447267

6758835

400

35

-60

160

25

26

1

1.7

EXRC002

RC

447254

6758814

400

29

-60

160

13

14

1

2.2

EXRC003

RC

447247

6758828

400

41

-60

160

Page 19

Matsa Resources Limited

EXRC004

RC

447236

6758803

400

35

-60

160

9

10

1

0.6

EXRC005

RC

447229

6758822

400

26

-60

160

25

26

1

3.6

EXRC006

RC

446591

6758450

415

59

-60

180

30

35

5

2.9

EXRC007

RC

446612

6758453

414

50

-60

180

34

36

2

1.5

EXRC008

RC

446632

6758450

413

44

-60

180

29

31

2

3.4

EXRC009

RC

446661

6758446

412

59

-60

170

39

42

3

1.4

EXRC010

RC

446686

6758438

410

50

-60

180

EXRC011

RC

446570

6758430

415

29

-60

180

5

8

3

1.4

EXRC012

RC

446570

6758449

416

50

-60

180

33

35

2

3.7

EXRC013

RC

446550

6758430

416

38

-60

180

6

7

1

1.6

17

18

1

6.9

28

29

1

2.7

EXRC014

RC

446552

6758450

417

44

-60

180

14

15

1

1.4

33

34

1

3.8

EXRC015

RC

446532

6758430

417

41

-60

180

EXRC016

RC

446506

6758421

417

47

-60

180

HLP001

RC

447509

6758765

399

62

-60

189

6

8

2

1.4

52

58

6

1.3

HLP002

RC

447504

6758733

400

56

-60

185

2

12

10

1.4

16

30

14

1.8

HLP003

RC

447499

6758705

400

60

-60

188

2

4

2

0.5

HLP004

RC

447568

6758761

400

60

-60

190

38

40

2

1.1

54

56

2

1.2

HLP005

RC

447563

6758732

400

60

-60

190

8

10

2

1.5

24

26

2

0.9

30

32

2

0.6

HLP006

RC

447558

6758702

400

60

-60

189

30

34

4

1.0

HLP007

RC

447334

6758835

400

40

-60

164

2

4

2

0.9

14

28

14

1.7

HLP008

RC

447132

6759368

400

60

-60

142

16

18

2

1.2

HLP009

RC

447173

6759467

400

60

-60

114

14

22

8

1.5

HLP010

RC

446692

6758946

400

40

-60

80

34

36

2

1.0

HLP011

RC

447297

6758821

400

38

-60

160

16

22

6

1.7

HLP012

RC

447372

6758848

400

34

-60

160

HLP014

RC

447195

6759454

400

38

-60

160

HLP015

RC

447604

6758723

400

34

-60

190

HLP016

RC

447465

6758738

400

44

-60

190

38

40

2

3.5

HLP017

RC

447328

6759205

400

36

-60

160

0

2

2

0.7

26

28

2

1.0

HLP018

RC

447334

6759180

400

40

-60

160

2

4

2

1.1

HLP019

RC

447345

6759158

400

40

-60

160

0

2

2

0.9

30

32

2

1.0

HLP020

RC

447316

6759179

400

40

-60

160

20

30

10

2.2

HLP021

RC

447299

6759168

400

40

-60

160

4

6

2

1.2

14

16

2

3.6

HLP022

RC

447524

6758724

400

40

-60

190

2

10

8

1.2

14

20

6

2.0

HLP023

RC

447189

6759473

400

58

-60

160

HLP024

RC

447218

6759498

400

44

-60

160

10

12

2

0.8

HLP025

RC

447137

6759439

400

54

-60

160

20

22

2

1.1

HLP026

RC

447100

6759425

400

56

-60

160

12

18

6

1.5

HLP028

RC

447601

6758671

400

31

-60

190

8

10

2

1.4

HLP029

RC

447485

6758747

400

50

-60

190

8

10

2

1.4

HLP031

RC

447278

6758814

400

32

-60

160

12

14

2

2.7

HLP032

RC

447600

6758708

400

35

-60

190

2

8

6

0.8

HLP033

RC

447541

6758720

400

40

-60

190

0

20

20

4.0

HLP034

RC

447550

6758756

400

46

-60

190

38

44

6

2.4

HLP035

RC

447545

6758737

400

50

-60

190

12

36

24

0.7

HLP045

RC

447215

6759505

400

14

-60

160

HLP046

RC

447316

6758828

400

34

-60

160

16

22

6

3.1

Page 20

Matsa Resources Limited

HLP047

RC

447353

6758842

400

40

-60

160

HLP048

RC

447517

6758694

400

30

-60

190

HLP049

RC

447314

6759125

400

45

-60

160

0

8

8

0.8

HLP050

RC

447503

6758726

400

32

-60

190

2

22

20

1.1

28

30

2

0.8

HLP051

RC

447482

6758732

400

36

-60

190

22

28

6

2.1

HLP052

RC

447528

6758747

400

30

-60

190

HLP053

RC

447525

6758735

400

37

-60

190

6

8

2

3.0

28

36

8

3.8

HLP054

RC

447461

6758710

400

30

-60

190

HLP060

RC

447507

6758749

400

50

-60

190

46

48

2

0.9

HLP061

RC

447544

6758726

400

35

-60

190

0

8

8

1.8

12

22

10

2.5

26

32

6

1.1

HLP062

RC

447549

6758745

400

40

-60

188

8

10

2

1.4

22

30

8

1.0

HLP063

RC

447553

6758765

400

60

-60

190

18

20

2

0.8

54

56

2

0.8

HLP064

RC

447567

6758747

400

50

-60

193

36

40

4

0.8

HLP065

RC

447559

6758714

400

30

-60

190

0

6

6

0.6

22

24

2

0.8

HLP066

RC

447555

6758686

400

30

-60

193

4

10

6

0.6

14

18

4

1.3

HLP067

RC

447585

6758744

400

40

-60

189

30

34

4

2.1

HLP068

RC

447582

6758729

400

30

-60

190

18

22

4

0.9

HLP069

RC

447489

6758722

400

35

-60

222

0

2

2

1.6

16

34

18

1.9

HLP070

RC

447523

6758712

400

20

-60

191

0

16

16

2.1

HLP071

RC

447536

6758687

400

40

-60

191

4

8

4

0.9

LNRC031

RC

447113

6759131

406

60

-60

62

LNRC032

RC

447094

6758909

407

60

-60

72

SLAC001

AC

447518

6759158

400

49

-60

90

SLAC002

AC

447538

6759358

400

25

-60

90

SLAC003

AC

447498

6759358

400

19

-60

90

SLAC005

AC

447418

6759358

403

40

-60

90

SLAC009

AC

447378

6759358

400

22

-60

90

SLAC013

AC

447238

6758958

400

28

-60

90

SLAC014

AC

447198

6758958

400

22

-60

90

SLAC016

AC

447758

6758558

400

4

-60

90

SLAC017

AC

447718

6758558

400

7

-60

90

SLAC018

AC

447678

6758558

400

14

-60

90

4

8

4

0.5

SLAC019

AC

447638

6758558

400

4

-60

90

SLAC020

AC

447598

6758558

400

4

-60

90

SLAC021

AC

447558

6758558

400

14

-60

90

SLAC022

AC

447518

6758558

400

10

-60

90

8

10

2

0.9

SLAC023

AC

447478

6758558

400

31

-60

90

SLAC024

AC

447438

6758558

400

46

-60

90

4

8

4

0.8

SLAC025

AC

447398

6758558

400

13

-60

90

SLCD001

DDH

447198

6759158

400

199

-60

90

115

116

1

1.3

120

121

1

1.6

SLRC001

RC

447718

6758758

400

31

-60

90

SLRC002

RC

447678

6758758

400

39

-60

90

SLRC003

RC

447638

6758758

400

40

-60

90

SLRC004

RC

447518

6758958

400

39

-60

90

SLRC005

RC

447558

6758958

400

22

-60

90

5

9

4

0.6

SLRC006

RC

447598

6758958

400

22

-60

90

SLRC007

RC

447638

6758958

400

22

-60

90

SLRC008

RC

447638

6759158

400

22

-60

90

SLRC009

RC

447598

6759158

400

34

-60

90

SLRC010

RC

447558

6759158

400

36

-60

90

Page 21

Matsa Resources Limited

SLRC011

RC

447478

6759158

400

34

-60

90

SLRC012

RC

447438

6759158

400

82

-60

90

SLRC013

RC

447398

6759158

400

82

-60

90

0

1

1

0.7

SLRC014

RC

447358

6759158

400

82

-60

90

SLRC015

RC

447318

6759148

400

88

-60

90

64

65

1

0.6

SLRC016

RC

447269

6759158

402

82

-60

90

30

32

2

0.6

49

54

5

1.3

SLRC017

RC

447238

6759158

402

82

-60

90

13

14

1

2.0

17

19

2

1.0

43

53

10

2.7

SLRC018

RC

447478

6758958

400

82

-60

90

14

17

3

0.8

22

25

3

0.7

29

30

1

0.5

39

46

7

0.9

SLRC019

RC

447438

6758958

400

82

-60

90

37

39

2

0.9

50

51

1

0.6

73

74

1

0.5

SLRC020

RC

447398

6758958

400

82

-60

90

44

49

5

1.9

SLRC021

RC

447358

6758958

400

82

-60

90

7

10

3

2.5

59

60

1

0.6

64

65

1

2.5

SLRC022

RC

447318

6758958

403

82

-60

90

34

35

1

0.9

59

60

1

0.7

SLRC023

RC

447278

6758958

403

82

-60

90

53

54

1

0.9

61

63

2

2.1

74

75

1

0.7

SLRC024

RC

447598

6758758

400

82

-60

90

SLRC025

RC

447558

6758782

400

82

-60

90

4

5

1

0.8

48

49

1

0.8

66

68

2

1.3

SLRC026

RC

447518

6758758

400

82

-60

90

SLRC027

RC

447478

6758758

400

82

-60

90

0

1

1

4.1

SLRC028

RC

447438

6758758

400

82

-60

90

56

57

1

0.6

78

79

1

0.8

SLRC029

RC

447398

6758758

401

82

-60

90

SLRC030

RC

447358

6758782

401

82

-60

90

SLRC031

RC

447318

6758758

403

82

-60

90

8

11

3

3.1

SLRC032

RC

447278

6758758

404

82

-60

90

SLRC033

RC

447238

6758758

404

82

-60

90

1

2

1

0.5

SLRC034

RC

447438

6758746

400

82

-60

180

50

52

2

2.0

55

57

2

0.6

64

65

1

0.7

SLRC035

RC

447438

6758798

400

82

-60

180

52

53

1

0.9

55

56

1

0.7

SLRC036

RC

447438

6758838

400

82

-60

180

SLRC037

RC

447438

6758878

400

82

-60

180

26

27

1

2.3

SLRC038

RC

447438

6758918

400

82

-60

180

23

25

2

0.8

32

34

2

0.6

SLRC039

RC

447438

6758958

400

82

-60

180

6

7

1

1.0

33

34

1

2.6

54

55

1

0.6

SLRC040

RC

447438

6758998

400

82

-60

180

22

25

3

0.8

63

64

1

2.1

67

68

1

1.3

76

77

1

0.9

SLRC041

RC

447438

6759038

400

82

-60

180

1

3

2

0.6

8

9

1

0.8

14

21

7

0.8

49

50

1

0.5

SLRC042

RC

447438

6759078

400

82

-60

180

11

12

1

1.0

Page 22

Matsa Resources Limited

40

46

6

2.8

49

52

3

0.8

SLRC043

RC

447438

6759118

400

82

-60

180

SLRC044

RC

447438

6759158

400

82

-60

180

SLRC045

RC

447198

6759158

400

82

-60

90

0

1

1

1.1

SLRC047

RC

447238

6759198

400

82

-60

180

1

2

1

0.7

62

64

2

1.4

SLRC048

RC

447238

6759238

400

82

-60

180

38

39

1

0.5

SLRC049

RC

447238

6759278

400

82

-60

180

69

70

1

1.0

SLRC050

RC

447238

6759318

400

82

-60

180

9

10

1

3.5

27

28

1

0.7

30

31

1

0.6

70

71

1

0.6

SLRC054

RC

447338

6759358

400

82

-60

90

SLRC055

RC

447298

6759358

400

82

-60

90

SLRC057

RC

447218

6759358

400

82

-60

90

SLRC060

RC

447298

6759558

400

82

-60

90

SLRC066

RC

447238

6759258

400

100

-60

90

SLRC067

RC

447198

6759258

400

100

-60

90

SLRC068

RC

447278

6759058

404

100

-60

90

34

36

2

1.0

90

91

1

3.0

SLRC069

RC

447238

6759058

404

100

-60

90

50

52

2

2.6

SLRC070

RC

447263

6758958

404

124

-60

90

104

105

1

0.7

SLRC071

RC

447318

6758858

404

100

-60

90

SLRC072

RC

447278

6758858

404

100

-60

90

74

77

3

0.6

SLRC073

RC

447268

6758758

407

124

-60

90

Page 23

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 02:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
10:13pMATSA RESOURCES : Hill East Drilling
PU
04/01MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - New Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery For..
AQ
03/30MATSA RESOURCES : Fortitude North Results Highlight Significant Gold Discovery
PU
02/28MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - New Gold Discovery Lake Carey Gold Project
AQ
02/27MATSA RESOURCES : New Gold Discovery Lake Carey Gold Project
PU
02/20MATSA RESOURCES : Presentation February 2020 RIU
PU
02/18MATSA RESOURCES : Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation Fortitude..
PU
02/04MATSA RESOURCES : Corporate Presentation February 2020
PU
01/29MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - High Grade Gold in New Target near Devon Olympic Lak..
AQ
01/29MATSA RESOURCES : Anova metals limited - quarterly activities report for period ..
AQ
More news
Chart MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Matsa Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Poli Executive Chairman
Andrew David Chapman CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Sibbel Non-Executive Director
Richard Breyley Regional Manager-Geology
David Fielding Group Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED4.17%17
BHP GROUP0.39%90 818
RIO TINTO PLC-16.72%78 204
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-35.67%21 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.48%14 799
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC40.04%9 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group