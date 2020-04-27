Matsa Resources : Hill East Drilling

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce results from its February 2020 RC drilling at Hill East, which is located within 2km of Matsa's Devon gold mine and 10km SSE of Matsa's Red October gold mine (Figure 1).
Significant New Drilling Results
Significant near-surface gold intercepts were returned in 5 of the 6 targets and include the following:
Target HE4
5m @ 4.01 g/t Au from 6m
(20HERC001)
9m
@ 3.04 g/t Au from 0m
(20HERC002)
12m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 2m
(20HERC003)
6m
@ 3.43 g/t Au from 15m
(20HERC005)
2m
@ 7.14 g/t Au from 7m
(20HERC007)
3m
@ 6.82 g/t Au from 15m
(20HERC007)
1m
@ 13.3 g/t Au from 21m
(20HERC008)
Target HE2
4m @ 3.29 g/t Au from 4m
(20HERC027)
7m
@ 1.53 g/t Au from 20m
(20HERC028)
Target HE1
27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 2m
(20HERC032)
3m
@ 2.23 g/t Au from 28m
(20HERC033)
Target HE3
2m @ 2.68 g/t Au from 0m
(20HERC015)
1m
@ 4.06 g/t Au from 39m
(20HERC018)
6m
@ 1.33 g/t Au from 0m
(20HERC026)
Target HE5
4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m
(20LBRC003)
13m @ 1.86 g/t Au from 0m
(20LBRC004)
Hill East is located 2km SE of the Devon gold mine, 6km west of Fortitude gold mine, 9km SW of Fortitude North and 10km S of Red October gold mine which emphasises the significant number of nearby gold deposits at Matsa's Lake Carey project.
Results from this drilling programme provide strong encouragement, both to continue to evaluate near-term development potential of shallow gold mineralisation, as well as to continue exploration for associated deeper gold mineralisation. These targets are well located for consideration as potential satellite operations, which could take advantage of Matsa's existing Red October infrastructure and ore treatment options.
Each of the exploration targets at Hill East, are typically ~200m long and comparatively close spaced (20 - 30m hole spacing's). RC drilling was carried out with the objective of determining continuity and extents of shallow mineralisation outlined by previous drilling and which are intermittently exposed in historic workings.
It is noteworthy that the four eastern targets tested, namely HE 1 - HE 4 are located within a well defined auger soil gold anomaly (Figure 1) with maximum values in soil of up to 0.5 g/t Au
(Geochemistry sourced from previous exploration as described in Appendix 1).
Gold Mineralisation at Hill East
The Hill East group of exploration targets are a subset of the extensive historic Linden gold workings and include small scale historic workings which have been the focus of mostly shallow drilling by previous explorers. The Hill East targets are located 2km south of Devon and 10km south of Red October. Gold mineralisation is associated with auriferous quartz veins in a background of complexly deformed basalts, dolerites, ultramafics and minor sediments, which have been extensively intruded by felsic porphyry sills and dykes. Basement rocks at Hill East are variably weathered with a thin veneer of unconsolidated, mostly residual cover.
The four eastern targets (HE 1 - HE 4), are the focus of a very strong NS oriented 1.5km long gold geochemical anomaly (Figure 1). Further exploration including ground geophysical surveys is planned to explore this target for a much larger, deeper body of gold mineralisation associated with the small near surface deposits currently under investigation (Figure 2).
Previous exploration at Hill East includes aircore, RC and diamond drilling with most of the work carried out by Haoma Northwest during the 1980's and more recently by Anova Metals Ltd (formerly Exterra Resources Ltd) prior to Matsa's acquisition of the Linden project in 2019. Salient aspects of previous exploration are provided in Appendix 1, while historic intercepts >0.5 g/t Au are listed in Appendix 4. Previous drill collar locations are summarised in Figure 1 and referenced in Figures 2 - 5.
HE 4
Matsa believes this target to be the most interesting of the targets drilled, comprises shallow gold mineralisation associated with an E - W striking set of quartz veins in deeply weathered basalt as defined by shallow historic workings with only very limited previous drilling. Previous results included a number of significant intercepts including 10m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 20 metres in RC drill hole HLP020.
A total of 10 drill holes for 388m were completed at approximately 20 metre centres over approximately 160m of strike to test continuity of shallow mineralisation and to rank the potential for near-term development (Figure 1, Figure 2).
Drilling achieved numerous highly significant gold intercepts including 9m @ 3.04 g/t Au from surface (20HERC02) and has demonstrated good continuity of mineralisation at shallow depth. These excellent results confirm this target as a potential near term development opportunity.
Figure 2: HE 4 Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)
HE 2
A total of 4 drill holes were completed for 154m at this prospect which is located approximately 150m west of HE 1 (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation is associated with sheeted quartz veins in deeply weathered mafic volcanics, with veins oriented approximately E - W. As with HE 1, drilling was carried out to validate intercepts in previous drilling which include 5m @ 3.37 g/t Au from 33 metres in RC drill hole EXAC100.
Recent drilling has identified significant gold mineralisation at shallow depth as shown in Figure 5, including 7m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 2m in 20HERC026. These results validate previous drilling and further drilling is planned.
Figure 3: HE 2, Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)
HE 1
Gold mineralisation is associated with a complex irregular stockwork of auriferous quartz veins with individual veins up to ~2m thick in weathered basalt and felsic porphyry. Previous drilling intersected broad intercepts of gold mineralisation at shallow depth with minor historic workings over a strike extent of ~180m. Previous intercepts include 16m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 4 metres in RC drill hole HLP33.
A total of 3 drill holes were completed for a total of 172m, with the objective of validating the results reported from previous drilling and to rank this target as a small near-term development opportunity.
Drilling has emphatically confirmed the presence of a significant zone of gold mineralisation with broad supergene intercepts at shallow depth as shown in Figure 4, including 27m @ 2.04 g/t Au from a depth of 2m in drill hole 20HERC032.
Figure 4: HE 1, Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)
HE 3
Gold mineralisation was outlined by previous drilling over an E - W strike extent of >200m in an area of minimal outcrop. Intercepts in previous drilling include 3m @ 4.93 g/t Au from 40 metres in RC drill hole SLRC042. Gold mineralisation is associated with anastomosing quartz veins in deeply weathered mafic volcanics. A total of 16 close spaced RC drill holes for 572m of drilling were completed over a strike extent of 140m. Drilling was designed to test continuity of shallow gold mineralisation and to rank this target as a near term development opportunity. While the recent drilling returned a number of significant intercepts at shallow depth including 6m @ 1.33 g/t Au from surface (20HERC026), results generally downgraded this target for near-term development.
HE 5
HE 5 is located ~1km WSW of HE 1, in an area of outcropping basalt and porphyry (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation is associated with a sub-vertical EW trending quartz vein set with a number of small historic workings. Veins are hosted in moderately weathered to fresh mafic volcanics and felsic porphyry dykes, with gold mineralisation intersected by previous drilling over a strike extent of ~120m, with a number of significant intercepts including 4m @ 3.79 g/t Au from 9 metres in aircore drill hole EXAC080.
Recent drilling comprised a small programme of 4 shallow drill holes for a total of 84m. Significant gold mineralisation was intersected at shallow depth in two of the 4 holes including 4m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 13m. A summary cross section is shown in Figure 6. Drilling results have validated earlier drilling and it is planned to carry out further drilling to test potential for near term development.
Figure 5: HE 5 Summary Cross Section (New drilling bold, intercepts in pink)
HE 6
This target is located approximately 600m west HE 2 and comprises gold mineralisation associated with a NE - SW trending of steeply dipping weakly developed quartz/carbonate veins in basalt. Very shallow historic workings and very limited previous drilling have indicated potential for shallow gold mineralisation. Two drill holes were completed for 120m. No significant mineralisation was intersected and this target has been downgraded.
RC Drilling Programme February 2020
Drill hole setup, logging, sampling and assay protocols are described in Appendix 1. Salient aspects of past drilling at Hill East are also summarised in Appendix 1, with key intersections listed in Appendix 4.
Assay results from the February RC drilling programme all relate to 1m split samples. Drill collar setup information is listed in Appendix 2 and assay intercepts >0.5g/t Au are listed in Appendix 3.
First pass gold assays were carried out on 3m composite samples and subsequently individual 1m split samples through all significant composite intervals with >0.1 g/t Au , were assayed and form the basis for this report.
Next Steps
Ground geophysical surveys are planned to cover the 1.8km long geochemical target which encloses the HE 1 - HE 4 targets as a first step in developing drill targets for gold mineralisation at depth. This target remains untested by the predominantly shallow drilling carried out to date.
Additional RC drilling is planned to evaluate potential for near surface gold mineralisation amenable to near term development.
A Mining Lease application will be submitted over the tenement to provide for later mining access.
Background: Matsa's Lake Carey Gold Project
Matsa holds a significant ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company through its production at the Red October underground gold mine and with the near-term commencement of Stage 2 open-pit gold mining at Fortitude gold mine.
Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored.
Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault as well as production history at Red October and Devon, provide strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.
Figure 6: Lake Carey Project
This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Hill East Drilling
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
∙
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
RC drill cuttings sampled at 1m intervals through cone splitter into numbered
techniques
specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the
bag. Bulk residues stacked on the ground with one metre split sample on top.
minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
Composites Samples ~3kg in weight representing 3m downhole intervals were
handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as
hand scooped from bulk residue submitted for gold-only assay.
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
∙
Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate
Composite samples are poorer quality samples than the cone split 1m samples,
calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
but are used to identify mineralised intervals. Consequently, 1m cone splits
from selected composite intervals (usually >0.1 g/t Au) were submitted for
assay and form the basis for the results in this announcement. Where several
composite samples return >0.1 g/t, any intermediate composited intervals
which did not assay >0.1 g/t Au within the "run" are also selected for assay of
1m splits. Fire Assay AAS finish (ALS code AuAA25).
∙
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
Detection limit 0.01ppm Au. No special measures were taken to account for
Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this
coarse gold.
would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain
1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for
Historic drilling is reported to be largely 2m samples with selected 1m intervals
fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where
all data sourced from reports filed under DMIRS WAMEX report system.
there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
∙
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Drilling was carried out using a Moorooka (rubber track mounted) RC rig.
techniques
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
Drilling employed a face sampling RC system with sampling carried out through
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core
a cyclone and cone splitter which was cleaned regularly. Drilling made use of
is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
an air booster when required.
Historic drilling comprised RAB, AC, RC and Diamond drilling. Only AC, RC and
Diamond drilling are reported herein as low confidence is given to the
reliability of RAB sampling and the RAB drilling is generally very shallow (<3m) and not representative of mineralisation at depth.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Drill sample
∙
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
Sample recovery as determined by bulk residue volume was consistent and
recovery
results assessed.
sufficient for an evaluation drilling programme. No recovery data for historic
drilling was noted.
∙
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative
Every effort made to clean sample system at the end of each 3m rod. Hand
nature of the samples.
sampling of composites by scoop was carried out carefully to avoid any
contamination by soil.
∙
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and
Not regarded to be an issue with this programme.
whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging
∙
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically
Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.
logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
Historic data is generally logged for the entire drill interval. Data for some holes
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
has not been able to be recovered.
∙
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
Logging is qualitative in nature.
channel, etc.) photography.
∙
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Logging was carried out on all RC cuttings. Historic data is generally logged for
the entire drill interval
Sub-sampling
∙
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
techniques and
sample
preparation
∙
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether
sampled wet or dry.
∙
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample
preparation technique.
∙
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
maximise representivity of samples
∙
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ
material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-
half sampling
Non core. Historical drilling includes one diamond drill hole. No data is available but it is assumed core was cut in line with typical practices of the time.
Composite samples were scooped from bulk residue piles. 1m samples bagged at cyclone through rotary cone splitter. No data is available for historical drilling.
Sample prep in commercial Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried, homogenized and pulverised. Historic sampling was processed by commercial laboratories in Kalgoorlie/Perth.
QA QC samples were submitted with composite samples. Individual 1m splits within and adjacent to composite intervals returning >0.1 g/t gold. QA/QC data for historical work is not reported.
Scooped 3m composites may be biased but individual 1 metre samples are continuous rotary cone split samples and as such are expected to be highly representative of in situ mineralisation. Unknown for historical data.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
∙
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No screen fire
being sampled.
assays were carried out. Unknown for historical data.
Quality of
∙
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory
Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay
assay data and
procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy
laboratory
determined by laboratory QACQ process. Very high grade gold assay values
tests
were subjected to appropriate determinations prior to reporting. Unknown for
historical data.
∙
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the
Not applicable.
parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make
and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,
etc.
∙
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
Standards, duplicates and blanks were inserted in the composite sample batch
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of
at a ratio of approximately 1:10. Unknown for historical data.
accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
∙
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
Individual 1m splits were submitted for analysis following anomalous 3m
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
composites. All assay and sampling procedures verified by Company personnel.
assaying
All results reviewed by senior personnel.
∙
The use of twinned holes.
No twinned holes carried out. Unknown for historical data.
∙
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,
Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise
data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared to plan
prior to upload to database. Historical data was hand recorded on logging
sheets with assay results appended upon receipt.
∙
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No adjustments are made to data.
Location of
∙
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-
data points
hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
Resource estimation.
∙
Specification of the grid system used.
Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report.
GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51. Survey data methods for historic data are unknown.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme.
Data spacing
∙
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
RC drilling was designed as first pass to test mineralization and as a validation
and
of past drilling at the HE 1, HE 2, HE 5 and HE 6 targets with no specific spacing
distribution
was considered in planning. Close spaced approximately 20m x 20m intervals
were used for HE 3 and HE 4 where comparatively little previous drilling had
been carried out, the objective was both to validate historic data and to
determine continuity of shallow mineralization. Historical drill spacing varied
from 10m spacing over known quartz veins to first pass reconnaissance spacing
of 1 - 2 holes per target.
∙
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the
No resource or reserve estimation was carried out.
degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications
applied.
∙
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Samples above 0.5 g/t Au have been composited and reported as individual
intervals
Orientation of
∙
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
Most holes were drilled perpendicular to the interpreted strike direction. Most
data in relation
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the
historic holes have been drilled approximately perpendicular to strike. A
to geological
deposit type.
number of early historic holes have been drilled at low angle to the geology
structure
and results should be treated with caution.
∙
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of
Drilling orientation unlikely to be biased except for some historical holes.
key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling
bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample
∙
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security
security
procedures are carried out in the field.
Audits or
∙
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
No audit carried out yet.
reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
∙ Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
Exploration was carried out over the following tenements:
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
E39/1232 which is held 100% by Matsa Gold Pty Ltd. There are no known
land tenure
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,
impediments to operate.
status
wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
∙ The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
Exploration done
∙ Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Limited drilling was completed in the 1980s. Previous drilling was carried out
by other parties
by a variety of companies, mainly Haoma Resources and later Exterra
Resources to a limited extent.
Geology
∙ Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The deposit comprises high grade sulphide quartz lodes. The style of
mineralization is Orogenic Gold, with mineralization occurring at or about peak
deformation and metamorphism of the Archaean Host sequence which
comprise mostly mafic ultramafic volcanics that have been intruded by a suite
of small felsic porphyry bodies.
Drill hole
∙
A
summary of all information material to the understanding of the
Drill hole information is summarized in the report, with collar location setup
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for
information and diagrams in the body of the report, assays >0.5 g/t Au are
all material drill holes:
included as Appendix 2. Significant assays are presented in the body of the
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
report. Reference is made to historic drilling, which has been summarized in
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres)
the body of the report.
of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o
hole length.
No significant information was excluded.
∙ If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain
