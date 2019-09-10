Log in
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
Matsa Resources : Investor Presentation September 2019

09/10/2019

A Vibrant and Growing Gold Producer in a W orld Class District

SEPTEMBER 2019

Paul Poli Executive Chairman

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or the "Company"). It should not be considered as an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for or the purchase of any securities in the Company. This presentation may contain certain "forward- looking statements" which may not have been based solely on historical facts, but rather may be based on Matsa's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The material in this presentation is intended to be a summary of current and proposed activities, selected geological data and Mineral Resource estimates. This data is based on information available to at the time. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in the Company. This overview of Matsa does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all information which its recipients may require in order to make an informed assessment of the Company's prospects. You should conduct your own investigation and perform your own analysis in order to satisfy yourself as to the accuracy and completeness of the information, statements and opinions contained in this presentation before making any investment decision.

This presentation includes information and graphics relating to a conceptual mining study, completed Mineral Resource estimate and a scoping study and includes "forward looking statements" which include, without limitation, estimates of gold production based on mineral resources that are currently being evaluated.

While the Company has a reasonable basis on which to express these estimates, any forward looking statement is subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks include, without limitation, gold metal prices, foreign exchange rate movements, project funding capacity and estimates of future capital and operating costs. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to forward looking statements included in this report to reflect events or results after the date of this presentation, except as may be required under applicable securities regulations.

Any potential investor should refer to publicly available reports on the ASX website and seek independent advice before considering investing in the Company.

Competent Persons Statements

Exploration Results

The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources Fortitude

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources has been compiled by Matthew Cobb, who is a full-time employee of CSA Global Pty Ltd, and Richard Breyley who is a full time employee of Matsa Resource Ltd. Dr Cobb is a Member of both the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Breyley is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Both Dr Cobb and Mr Breyley have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activities which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons as defined in the JORC Code (2012). Dr Cobb and Mr Breyley consent to the disclosure of this information in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources Red October

The information in the report to which this statement is attached that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources related to Gold is based upon information compiled by Mr Daniel Howe, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Daniel Howe is a full-time employee of Saracen Resources. Daniel Howe has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2102 Edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Daniel Howe consents to the inclusion in the report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

MATSA RESOURCES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

CORPORA TE SNA PSHOT

TICKER

SHARES ON ISSUE

UNLISTED OPTIONS

MARKET CAPITALISATION

CASH AND LIQUIDS

ASX:MAT

176.93M

22.4M

A$29.2M

~A$2.7M

@ $0.17 - $0.30

@ $0.165 (8th Sept 2019)

(30 June 2019)

SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS

SHAREHOLDING

(AS AT 18 FEB 20 19)

JP Morgan Ltd

12.63 %

BNP Paribas Nominees

10.79 %

HF Resources Pty Ltd

7.32 %

Paul Poli

6.71 %

Top 20 Shareholders

~55.68 %

DIRECTORS

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman, Managing

Director

Frank Sibbel

Non-Executive Director

Andrew Chapman

Non-Executive Director & Company

Secretary

MAT: TW ELVE MONTH SHAREPRICE

W hy buy Matsa?

Because we're on the move!

W ESTERN AUSTRALIAN

PROJECT PORTFOLIO

Red October Gold Mine

Mining Ongoing

99,000 oz Au

Fortitude Gold Mine

Mining to Start

342,600 oz Au

Lake Carey Gold Project

Drilling Ongoing

673km2

Symons Hill Nickel Project

Exploration

56km2

Lake Rebecca Gold 20% JV

Exploration

171km2

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 01:01:06 UTC
