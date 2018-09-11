Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Matsa Resources Limited    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED (MAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Matsa Resources : Mining Commences at Red Dog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Matsa Resources Limited Decem000000000000000000000000000000000000000 000ber 2012

ASX Announcement

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

Mining Commences at Red Dog

Highlights

  • Mining has commenced at the Red Dog gold mine

  • All ore to be delivered to Sunrise Dam for processing as per Ore Purchase agreement with AngloGold

11 September 2018

CORPORATE SUMMARY Executive Chairman Paul Poli

Director Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue 176.93 million Unlisted Options 13.70 million @ $0.25 - $0.30

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 51.68%

Share Price on 10th September 2018 14 cents

Market Capitalisation $24.77 million

Head Office: Bangkok Office:

Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000

Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258

reception@matsa.com.au

www.matsa.com.au

Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce that mining has commenced at the Red Dog gold mine approximately 25km west of Matsa's Fortitude Gold

Mine, 16 km south-west of the Red October gold mine and 7km west of Second Fortune Gold Mine.

All equipment is on-site, offices have been established and blast hole drilling in preparation for the first blast this week is underway.

The Company has an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited (AGAA) whereby all gold ore will be treated at AGAA's Sunrise Dam Gold Mine (SDGM) treatment facilities.

Figure 1: Executive Chairman Paul Poli on site at Red Dog

Figure 2: Red Dog Gold Project

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

www.matsa.com.au

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
03:12aMATSA RESOURCES : Mining Commences at Red Dog
PU
09/10MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling Commences at Fortitude North Lake Carey Gol..
AQ
09/07MATSA RESOURCES : Drilling Commences at Fortitude North Lake Carey Gold Project
PU
08/24Matsa Resources Limited Sale of Killaloe Project
AQ
08/20MATSA RESOURCES : Sale of Killaloe Project
PU
07/24MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - High Grade Gold Result Verified Lake Carey Gold Proj..
AQ
07/20MATSA RESOURCES : Mining to start at Matsa`s Red Dog in early Aug
AQ
07/13MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Significant New Gold Results Lake Carey Gold Project
AQ
06/25MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Fortitude Trial Mine Final Results
AQ
06/21MOU signed between AngloGold Ashanti and Matsa Resources
AQ
More news
Chart MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Matsa Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Poli Executive Chairman
Andrew David Chapman CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Sibbel Non-Executive Director
Richard Breyley Regional Manager-Geology
David Fielding Group Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED-33.33%0
BHP BILLITON PLC-0.23%113 869
BHP BILLITON LIMITED5.85%113 869
RIO TINTO-10.97%80 344
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.69%80 344
ANGLO AMERICAN-4.78%26 799
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.