Matsa Resources : Mining Commences at Red Dog

Mining Commences at Red Dog
Highlights
11 September 2018
Matsa Resources Limited
Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce that mining has commenced at the Red Dog gold mine approximately 25km west of Matsa's Fortitude Gold
Mine, 16 km south-west of the Red October gold mine and 7km west of Second Fortune Gold Mine.
All equipment is on-site, offices have been established and blast hole drilling in preparation for the first blast this week is underway.
The Company has an agreement with AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited (AGAA) whereby all gold ore will be treated at AGAA's Sunrise Dam Gold Mine (SDGM) treatment facilities.
Figure 1: Executive Chairman Paul Poli on site at Red Dog
Figure 2: Red Dog Gold Project
