Matsa Resources : Mining Study Results Fortitude Gold Project Stage 2

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to report highly positive results from its recently completed Mining Study for the proposed Stage 2 mining operations at the Company's Fortitude gold deposit within the 100%-owned Lake Carey Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

The study shows that the Stage 2 mining is attractive with a potential cash surplus of A$21.8M over a period of 22 months with a modest capital investment of only A$6.6M. A sensitivity analysis indicates that the project is robust with potential for improvement to the financial model as new optimisations come to hand. Finalisation of discussions with key parties and completion of the tender process may deliver further improvements.

Metallurgical test work indicates that Fortitude ore is amenable for treatment at any of the nearby processing facilities, and will deliver very good-to-excellent gold recoveries with no deleterious elements. Matsa is currently assessing processing options for the treatment of ore from Fortitude, and is in discussions with AngloGold Ashanti Australia Limited (AGAA), which is currently treating gold ore from Matsa's nearby Red October underground gold mine under a five-year Ore Purchase Agreement between Matsa and AGAA.

Matsa Executive Chairman Mr Paul Poli said:

"Based on the positive outcomes of the Stage 2 Mining Study, we will now immediately move ahead with plans to tender for the mining contract, finalise ore purchase and treatment options and secure project financing to facilitate the commencement of the Stage 2 mining operations at Fortitude. In conjunction with our ongoing mining operations at the Red October underground gold mine, the proposed Stage 2 mining of Fortitude has the potential to deliver significant cash flows for the Company and value for our shareholders."

Summary Details of the Stage 2 Mining Study are included in this announcement

Fortitude Stage 2 Mining Study Summary

Matsa has completed a study into a Stage 2 mining operation at the Fortitude gold deposit. The Stage 2 gold mining operation becomes cash flow positive after month 7 (Refer Figure 1), and has the following positive financial summary: