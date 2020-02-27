Matsa Resources : New Gold Discovery Lake Carey Gold Project
Matsa Resources Limited
LIMITED
ABN 48 106 732 487
ASX Announcement
27th February 2020
New Gold Discovery
Lake Carey Gold Project
Highlights
Matsa's portfolio of gold targets has increased with discovery of a new gold mineralised zone by aircore drilling over FF1, a target 2.5km north from Fortitude North where significant diamond drilling results were recently announced
Elevated gold in basement was achieved in two drill holes 300m apart with a best intercept of3m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 108m to EOH (20FFAC04)
Importantly, elevated gold values were also intersected in transported sands between these two intercepts in drill holes which were unable to reach basement
These highly anomalous results are located in a geological setting which is interpreted to be identical to the Fortitude gold mine and the recent Fortitude North discovery
Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce new results which have been received from aircore drilling on the FF1 target which is located 2.5km north of Matsa's recently discovered Fortitude North gold deposit (Figure 1). Aircore drilling formed part of the previously announced exploration programme within the Company's Lake Carey gold project.
(MAT announcement to ASX 2nd December 2019).
Figure 1: Location of FF1 target, Lake Carey Project and interpreted Fortitude Fault Zone
New Gold Mineralisation Discovered at FF1
Anomalous gold values were returned in 7 drill holes and include intercepts in basement and in the overlying transported cover (Appendix 2).
Significantly, two drill holes located 300m apart, intersected anomalous gold values >0.1 g/t in basement rocks, with one intercept of 3m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 108m to end of hole (EOH) in drill hole
Matsa Resources Limited
20FFAC04. Highly anomalous gold values between 0.2 g/t Au and 0.24 g/t Au were intersected in sandy transported cover between the two basement intersections which probably represent the products of erosion of primary gold mineralisation in basement.
Two other anomalous basement gold intercepts with values >0.1g/t Au at EOH were achieved in drill holes 20FF1AC09 and 20FF1AC12 as shown in Figure 2 and Appendix 1.
Drilling was designed to test a target along the Fortitude Fault, approximately 2.5km north of Fortitude North, where drilling by previous explorers had been mostly unable to reach basement because of drilling difficulties in loose sands and gravel at the base of the transported cover sequence.
Figure 2: FF1 Summary, location and interpreted basement geology
Interpreted basement geology as summarised in Figure 2, shows FF1 to lie along the faulted boundary between basaltic volcanics to the east and intermediate and felsic volcaniclastics and intrusives to the west. This major structural and stratigraphic boundary which follows the Fortitude fault zone is the setting for the recent Fortitude North discovery as well as the Fortitude gold mine to the south.
Matsa Resources Limited
Significance of the Gold Discovery at FF1
The discovery of new gold mineralisation by a limited aircore drilling programme at FF1, has highlighted the prospectivity of the Fortitude Fault zone which extends over the full extent of the Lake Carey Gold project from north to south (Figure 1). This discovery so soon after the Fortitude North discovery, emphasises the potential for further gold mineralisation along established "gold trends", particularly in areas where previous exploration has been hampered by transported cover.
Figure 3: Track Mounted Aircore Rig at FF1
FF1 Drilling
A total 14 drill holes for 1520m along 2 drill lines 1km apart, were completed by Strike Drilling (Figure 3). Ten of the 14 drill holes reached basement while 4 holes were terminated early because of drilling difficulties in loose sandy and gravelly transported cover (Figure 2).
Drill hole collar information is provided in Table 1, logging, sampling and assay protocols are described in Appendix 1 and all gold assays >0.1 g/t Au are presented in Appendix 2.
Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements).
Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets including Fortitude North.
Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.
This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Matsa Resources Limited
Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Commentary
Aircore samples hand sampled at 1m intervals with bulk residues placed in piles on the ground. Composites Samples ~3kg in weight representing 3m downhole scooped from sample piles. Sampling commenced at the base of the lacustrine clay sequence where it passed into underlying sand and gravel. Composite Samples were submitted for gold only assay. One additional sample from the last 1m interval of each drill hole was submitted for multi element assay lithogeochemistry suite. A field duplicate of this last metre (which represents the least weathered portion in the drill hole) was also submitted with the composite samples for gold assay for QAQC purposes.
Hand scoop, comparatively poor sample.
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public
Composite Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories Kalgoorlie for Aqua
Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be
Regia digest ICP analysis. Detection limit 0.01ppm Au. No special measures were
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
taken to account for coarse gold.
samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire
assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there
is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Drilling was carried out using a Moorooka mounted aircore drill rig specially
techniques
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
capable of slimline RC drilling.
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
Drill sample
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
Sample recovery variable and significant contamination in channel sands.
recovery
results assessed.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
•
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative
Every effort made to clean sample system at the end of each 3m rod. Significant
nature of the samples.
effort made to clean cyclone and containers to avoid contamination.
•
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and
Not determined.
whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Logging
•
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically
Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.
logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
•
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
Logging is qualitative in nature.
channel, etc.) photography.
•
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Logging was carried out on all drill cuttings.
Sub-sampling
•
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
Non core.
techniques and
sample
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether
Aircore samples were scooped or "grab" sampled from bulk residue piles on the
preparation
sampled wet or dry.
ground.
•
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample
Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried,
preparation technique.
homogenized and pulverised.
•
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20
representivity of samples
samples submitted for assay.
•
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ
This report is based on 3m composite samples.
material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-
half sampling
•
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being
Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special
sampled.
measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold.
Quality of
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory
assay data and
procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy determined by laboratory QACQ process.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
laboratory
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the
Not applicable.
tests
parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and
model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
•
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples.
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
•
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
Composites to be validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
procedures verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff.
assaying
•
The use of twinned holes.
No twinned holes carried out.
•
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,
Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise
data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to
upload to database.
•
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-
data points
hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
Resource estimation.
•
Specification of the grid system used.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
Data spacing
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
and
distribution
Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report.
GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51.
+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD.
The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
•
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
Composite to rod length was applied except for BOH sample where last meter
was duplicated as shown in Appendix 2.
Orientation of
•
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible
Drilling carried out on E-W lines This is considered to be a reasonable approach
data in relation
structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit
for first pass drilling.
to geological
type.
structure
•
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key
Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in-
mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this
situ mineralisation yet to be determined.
should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample
•
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security
security
procedures are carried out in the field.
Audits or
•
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
No audit carried out yet.
reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
Exploration was carried out on E39/1803 which is held 100% by Matsa Gold Pty
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
Ltd.
land tenure
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,
status
wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
Exploration done
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Past work which included wide spaced aircore drilling most of which was unable
by other parties
to penetrate the transported cover sequence.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation
similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Drill hole
•
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for
collar parameters
all material drill holes:
Appendix 2 contains a listing of composite and 1m split samples which
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
either returned assays >= 0.1 g/t Au or are at BOH, and includes duplicate
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of
BOH values.
the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o
hole length.
• If
the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain
why this is the case.
No significant information was excluded deliberately.
Data
•
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included.
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)
methods
and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.
•
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such
aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such
aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should
be clearly stated.
Relationship
•
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown.
between
Exploration Results.
mineralisation
• If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is
Drilling is vertical as having much better chance of penetrating cover sequence
widths and
known, its nature should be reported.
than angled drill hole.
intercept lengths
• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should
be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not
Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres.
known').
Diagrams
• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts
A drill hole location plan, plus supporting location map is provided in the report.
should be included for any significant discovery being reported These
should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations
and appropriate sectional views.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Balanced
•
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets.
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or
widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Other
• Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey
drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey
exploration data
results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of
Fortitude project.
treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,
geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or
contaminating substances.
Further work
•
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral
Highly anomalous gold values in basement and overlying lake sediments may
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
reflect economic gold mineralisation. Matsa intends, as soon as possible to
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including
follow results up with diamond drilling and further aircore drilling.
the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
Appendix 2 - FF1 Aircore Drilling Key Assays and BOH Duplicate Results
Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:00:08 UTC