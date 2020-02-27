Log in
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
Matsa Resources : New Gold Discovery Lake Carey Gold Project

02/27/2020

Matsa Resources Limited

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

ASX Announcement

27th February 2020

New Gold Discovery

Lake Carey Gold Project

Highlights

  • Matsa's portfolio of gold targets has increased with discovery of a new gold mineralised zone by aircore drilling over FF1, a target 2.5km north from Fortitude North where significant diamond drilling results were recently announced
  • Elevated gold in basement was achieved in two drill holes 300m apart with a best intercept of 3m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 108m to EOH (20FFAC04)
  • Importantly, elevated gold values were also intersected in transported sands between these two intercepts in drill holes which were unable to reach basement
  • These highly anomalous results are located in a geological setting which is interpreted to be identical to the Fortitude gold mine and the recent Fortitude North discovery

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce new results which have been received from aircore drilling on the FF1 target which is located 2.5km north of Matsa's recently discovered Fortitude North gold deposit (Figure 1). Aircore drilling formed part of the previously announced exploration programme within the Company's Lake Carey gold project.

(MAT announcement to ASX 2nd December 2019).

Figure 1: Location of FF1 target, Lake Carey Project and interpreted Fortitude Fault Zone

New Gold Mineralisation Discovered at FF1

Anomalous gold values were returned in 7 drill holes and include intercepts in basement and in the overlying transported cover (Appendix 2).

Significantly, two drill holes located 300m apart, intersected anomalous gold values >0.1 g/t in basement rocks, with one intercept of 3m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 108m to end of hole (EOH) in drill hole

Page 2

Matsa Resources Limited

20FFAC04. Highly anomalous gold values between 0.2 g/t Au and 0.24 g/t Au were intersected in sandy transported cover between the two basement intersections which probably represent the products of erosion of primary gold mineralisation in basement.

Two other anomalous basement gold intercepts with values >0.1g/t Au at EOH were achieved in drill holes 20FF1AC09 and 20FF1AC12 as shown in Figure 2 and Appendix 1.

Drilling was designed to test a target along the Fortitude Fault, approximately 2.5km north of Fortitude North, where drilling by previous explorers had been mostly unable to reach basement because of drilling difficulties in loose sands and gravel at the base of the transported cover sequence.

Figure 2: FF1 Summary, location and interpreted basement geology

Interpreted basement geology as summarised in Figure 2, shows FF1 to lie along the faulted boundary between basaltic volcanics to the east and intermediate and felsic volcaniclastics and intrusives to the west. This major structural and stratigraphic boundary which follows the Fortitude fault zone is the setting for the recent Fortitude North discovery as well as the Fortitude gold mine to the south.

Page 3

Matsa Resources Limited

Significance of the Gold Discovery at FF1

The discovery of new gold mineralisation by a limited aircore drilling programme at FF1, has highlighted the prospectivity of the Fortitude Fault zone which extends over the full extent of the Lake Carey Gold project from north to south (Figure 1). This discovery so soon after the Fortitude North discovery, emphasises the potential for further gold mineralisation along established "gold trends", particularly in areas where previous exploration has been hampered by transported cover.

Figure 3: Track Mounted Aircore Rig at FF1

FF1 Drilling

A total 14 drill holes for 1520m along 2 drill lines 1km apart, were completed by Strike Drilling (Figure 3). Ten of the 14 drill holes reached basement while 4 holes were terminated early because of drilling difficulties in loose sandy and gravelly transported cover (Figure 2).

Drill hole collar information is provided in Table 1, logging, sampling and assay protocols are described in Appendix 1 and all gold assays >0.1 g/t Au are presented in Appendix 2.

Hole

Type

Grid

MGAEast

MGAN

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

20FFAC001

AC

MGA94_51

454701

6765265

400

96

0

-90

20FFAC002

AC

MGA94_51

454600

6765273

400

118

0

-90

20FFAC003

AC

MGA94_51

454503

6765267

400

112

0

-90

20FFAC004

AC

MGA94_51

454396

6765273

400

111

0

-90

20FFAC005

AC

MGA94_51

454302

6765263

400

111

0

-90

20FFAC006

AC

MGA94_51

454200

6765266

400

108

0

-90

20FFAC007

AC

MGA94_51

453999

6765263

400

120

0

-90

20FFAC008

AC

MGA94_51

453897

6765265

400

84

0

-90

20FFAC009

AC

MGA94_51

454099

6765266

400

117

0

-90

20FFAC010

AC

MGA94_51

453996

6764342

400

120

0

-90

20FFAC011

AC

MGA94_51

454100

6764343

400

115

0

-90

20FFAC012

AC

MGA94_51

454198

6764341

400

107

0

-90

20FFAC013

AC

MGA94_51

454300

6764341

400

108

0

-90

20FFAC014

AC

MGA94_51

454396

6764345

400

93

0

-90

Table 1: FF1 Aircore Drilling January-February 2020

Page 4

Matsa Resources Limited

The Lake Carey Gold Project

Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements).

Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets including Fortitude North.

Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.

This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

www.matsa.com.au

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 5

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Commentary

Aircore samples hand sampled at 1m intervals with bulk residues placed in piles on the ground. Composites Samples ~3kg in weight representing 3m downhole scooped from sample piles. Sampling commenced at the base of the lacustrine clay sequence where it passed into underlying sand and gravel. Composite Samples were submitted for gold only assay. One additional sample from the last 1m interval of each drill hole was submitted for multi element assay lithogeochemistry suite. A field duplicate of this last metre (which represents the least weathered portion in the drill hole) was also submitted with the composite samples for gold assay for QAQC purposes.

Hand scoop, comparatively poor sample.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public

Composite Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories Kalgoorlie for Aqua

Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Regia digest ICP analysis. Detection limit 0.01ppm Au. No special measures were

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

taken to account for coarse gold.

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Drilling was carried out using a Moorooka mounted aircore drill rig specially

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

capable of slimline RC drilling.

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Sample recovery variable and significant contamination in channel sands.

recovery

results assessed.

Page 6

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

Every effort made to clean sample system at the end of each 3m rod. Significant

nature of the samples.

effort made to clean cyclone and containers to avoid contamination.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

Not determined.

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

Logging is qualitative in nature.

channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Logging was carried out on all drill cuttings.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Non core.

techniques and

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether

Aircore samples were scooped or "grab" sampled from bulk residue piles on the

preparation

sampled wet or dry.

ground.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried,

preparation technique.

homogenized and pulverised.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20

representivity of samples

samples submitted for assay.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ

This report is based on 3m composite samples.

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

half sampling

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special

sampled.

measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

assay data and

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy determined by laboratory QACQ process.

Page 7

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

Not applicable.

tests

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples.

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Composites to be validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

procedures verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

No twinned holes carried out.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,

Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise

data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to

upload to database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-

data points

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

and

distribution

Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report.

GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51.

+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD.

The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes.

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping.

Page 8

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Composite to rod length was applied except for BOH sample where last meter

was duplicated as shown in Appendix 2.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible

Drilling carried out on E-W lines This is considered to be a reasonable approach

data in relation

structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

for first pass drilling.

to geological

type.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key

Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in-

mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

situ mineralisation yet to be determined.

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security

security

procedures are carried out in the field.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audit carried out yet.

reviews

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

Exploration was carried out on E39/1803 which is held 100% by Matsa Gold Pty

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

Ltd.

land tenure

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

status

wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

Exploration done

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Past work which included wide spaced aircore drilling most of which was unable

by other parties

to penetrate the transported cover sequence.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation

similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system.

Page 9

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for

collar parameters

all material drill holes:

Appendix 2 contains a listing of composite and 1m split samples which

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

either returned assays >= 0.1 g/t Au or are at BOH, and includes duplicate

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of

BOH values.

the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o

hole length.

If

the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

No significant information was excluded deliberately.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included.

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)

methods

and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should

be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown.

between

Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

Drilling is vertical as having much better chance of penetrating cover sequence

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

than angled drill hole.

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should

be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not

Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres.

known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

A drill hole location plan, plus supporting location map is provided in the report.

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations

and appropriate sectional views.

Page 10

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets.

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or

widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey

exploration data

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

Fortitude project.

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

Highly anomalous gold values in basement and overlying lake sediments may

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

reflect economic gold mineralisation. Matsa intends, as soon as possible to

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including

follow results up with diamond drilling and further aircore drilling.

the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Page 11

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 2 - FF1 Aircore Drilling Key Assays and BOH Duplicate Results

Sample

Hole ID

From M

To M

Au_ppm

Note

Lithology

164221

20FFAC001

84

87

0.21

164225

20FFAC001

95

96

0.03

BOH

164226

20FFAC001

95

96

0.05

BOH

Feldspar Porphyry

164239

20FFAC002

117

118

0.05

BOH

164241

20FFAC002

117

118

0.07

BOH

Metamorphosed Mafic

164250

20FFAC003

102

105

0.15

164251

20FFAC003

105

108

0.25

164252

20FFAC003

108

111

0.05

164253

20FFAC003

111

112

0.04

BOH

164254

20FFAC003

111

112

0.03

BOH

Felsic Volcanic

164265

20FFAC004

105

108

0.24

164266

20FFAC004

108

110

1.46

164267

20FFAC004

110

111

1.94

BOH

164268

20FFAC004

110

111

1.11

BOH

Metamorphosed Mafic

164279

20FFAC005

108

111

0.24

Abandoned

Channel Sands

164289

20FFAC006

105

108

0.2

Abandoned

Channel Sands

164290

20FFAC007

81

84

0.05

164304

20FFAC007

119

120

0.06

BOH

164305

20FFAC007

119

120

0.04

BOH

BIF

164306

20FFAC008

81

84

0.02

BOH

Channel Sands

164310

20FFAC009

84

87

0.1

164311

20FFAC009

87

90

0.04

164312

20FFAC009

90

93

0.05

164313

20FFAC009

93

96

0.11

164314

20FFAC009

96

99

0.03

164315

20FFAC009

99

102

0.02

164316

20FFAC009

102

105

0.02

164317

20FFAC009

105

108

0.19

164318

20FFAC009

108

111

0.03

164319

20FFAC009

111

114

0.03

164321

20FFAC009

114

117

0.03

164322

20FFAC009

116

117

0.16

BOH

164323

20FFAC009

116

117

0.12

BOH

Metamorphosed Mafic

164343

20FFAC010

119

120

0.03

BOH

164344

20FFAC010

119

120

0.03

BOH

Basalt

164363

20FFAC011

104

105

<0.01

BOH

164364

20FFAC011

104

105

<0.01

BOH

Basalt

164382

20FFAC012

105

106

0.18

164383

20FFAC012

106

107

0.06

BOH

164384

20FFAC012

106

107

0.04

BOH

Basalt

164404

20FFAC013

107

108

0.02

BOH

164405

20FFAC013

107

108

0.01

BOH

Basalt

164416

20FFAC014

90

93

0.01

Abandoned

Clay with Minor Sands

Page 12

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:00:08 UTC
