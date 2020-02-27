Matsa Resources : New Gold Discovery Lake Carey Gold Project 0 02/27/2020 | 12:01am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Matsa Resources Limited LIMITED ABN 48 106 732 487 ASX Announcement 27th February 2020 New Gold Discovery Lake Carey Gold Project Highlights Matsa's portfolio of gold targets has increased with discovery of a new gold mineralised zone by aircore drilling over FF1, a target 2.5km north from Fortitude North where significant diamond drilling results were recently announced

Elevated gold in basement was achieved in two drill holes 300m apart with a best intercept of 3m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 108m to EOH (20FFAC04)

from 108m to EOH (20FFAC04) Importantly, elevated gold values were also intersected in transported sands between these two intercepts in drill holes which were unable to reach basement

These highly anomalous results are located in a geological setting which is interpreted to be identical to the Fortitude gold mine and the recent Fortitude North discovery CORPORATE SUMMARY Executive Chairman Paul Poli Director Frank Sibbel Director & Company Secretary Andrew Chapman Shares on Issue 216.93 million Unlisted Options 26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25 Top 20 shareholders Hold 52.85% Share Price on 26th February 2020 14 cents Market Capitalisation $32.54 million Head Office: Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370 reception@matsa.com.auwww.matsa.com.au Matsa Resources Limited Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce new results which have been received from aircore drilling on the FF1 target which is located 2.5km north of Matsa's recently discovered Fortitude North gold deposit (Figure 1). Aircore drilling formed part of the previously announced exploration programme within the Company's Lake Carey gold project. (MAT announcement to ASX 2nd December 2019). Figure 1: Location of FF1 target, Lake Carey Project and interpreted Fortitude Fault Zone New Gold Mineralisation Discovered at FF1 Anomalous gold values were returned in 7 drill holes and include intercepts in basement and in the overlying transported cover (Appendix 2). Significantly, two drill holes located 300m apart, intersected anomalous gold values >0.1 g/t in basement rocks, with one intercept of 3m @ 1.49 g/t Au from 108m to end of hole (EOH) in drill hole Page 2 Matsa Resources Limited 20FFAC04. Highly anomalous gold values between 0.2 g/t Au and 0.24 g/t Au were intersected in sandy transported cover between the two basement intersections which probably represent the products of erosion of primary gold mineralisation in basement. Two other anomalous basement gold intercepts with values >0.1g/t Au at EOH were achieved in drill holes 20FF1AC09 and 20FF1AC12 as shown in Figure 2 and Appendix 1. Drilling was designed to test a target along the Fortitude Fault, approximately 2.5km north of Fortitude North, where drilling by previous explorers had been mostly unable to reach basement because of drilling difficulties in loose sands and gravel at the base of the transported cover sequence. Figure 2: FF1 Summary, location and interpreted basement geology Interpreted basement geology as summarised in Figure 2, shows FF1 to lie along the faulted boundary between basaltic volcanics to the east and intermediate and felsic volcaniclastics and intrusives to the west. This major structural and stratigraphic boundary which follows the Fortitude fault zone is the setting for the recent Fortitude North discovery as well as the Fortitude gold mine to the south. Page 3 Matsa Resources Limited Significance of the Gold Discovery at FF1 The discovery of new gold mineralisation by a limited aircore drilling programme at FF1, has highlighted the prospectivity of the Fortitude Fault zone which extends over the full extent of the Lake Carey Gold project from north to south (Figure 1). This discovery so soon after the Fortitude North discovery, emphasises the potential for further gold mineralisation along established "gold trends", particularly in areas where previous exploration has been hampered by transported cover. Figure 3: Track Mounted Aircore Rig at FF1 FF1 Drilling A total 14 drill holes for 1520m along 2 drill lines 1km apart, were completed by Strike Drilling (Figure 3). Ten of the 14 drill holes reached basement while 4 holes were terminated early because of drilling difficulties in loose sandy and gravelly transported cover (Figure 2). Drill hole collar information is provided in Table 1, logging, sampling and assay protocols are described in Appendix 1 and all gold assays >0.1 g/t Au are presented in Appendix 2. Hole Type Grid MGAEast MGAN RL Depth Azimuth Dip 20FFAC001 AC MGA94_51 454701 6765265 400 96 0 -90 20FFAC002 AC MGA94_51 454600 6765273 400 118 0 -90 20FFAC003 AC MGA94_51 454503 6765267 400 112 0 -90 20FFAC004 AC MGA94_51 454396 6765273 400 111 0 -90 20FFAC005 AC MGA94_51 454302 6765263 400 111 0 -90 20FFAC006 AC MGA94_51 454200 6765266 400 108 0 -90 20FFAC007 AC MGA94_51 453999 6765263 400 120 0 -90 20FFAC008 AC MGA94_51 453897 6765265 400 84 0 -90 20FFAC009 AC MGA94_51 454099 6765266 400 117 0 -90 20FFAC010 AC MGA94_51 453996 6764342 400 120 0 -90 20FFAC011 AC MGA94_51 454100 6764343 400 115 0 -90 20FFAC012 AC MGA94_51 454198 6764341 400 107 0 -90 20FFAC013 AC MGA94_51 454300 6764341 400 108 0 -90 20FFAC014 AC MGA94_51 454396 6764345 400 93 0 -90 Table 1: FF1 Aircore Drilling January-February 2020 Page 4 Matsa Resources Limited The Lake Carey Gold Project Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements). Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets including Fortitude North. Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988. This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited. For further information please contact: Paul Poli Executive Chairman Phone +61 8 9230 3555 Fax +61 8 9227 0370 Email reception@matsa.com.au Web www.matsa.com.au Competent Person The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 5 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Commentary Aircore samples hand sampled at 1m intervals with bulk residues placed in piles on the ground. Composites Samples ~3kg in weight representing 3m downhole scooped from sample piles. Sampling commenced at the base of the lacustrine clay sequence where it passed into underlying sand and gravel. Composite Samples were submitted for gold only assay. One additional sample from the last 1m interval of each drill hole was submitted for multi element assay lithogeochemistry suite. A field duplicate of this last metre (which represents the least weathered portion in the drill hole) was also submitted with the composite samples for gold assay for QAQC purposes. Hand scoop, comparatively poor sample. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Composite Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories Kalgoorlie for Aqua Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be Regia digest ICP analysis. Detection limit 0.01ppm Au. No special measures were relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m taken to account for coarse gold. samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, Drilling was carried out using a Moorooka mounted aircore drill rig specially techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard capable of slimline RC drilling. tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Sample recovery variable and significant contamination in channel sands. recovery results assessed. Page 6 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Every effort made to clean sample system at the end of each 3m rod. Significant nature of the samples. effort made to clean cyclone and containers to avoid contamination. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and Not determined. whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets. logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, Logging is qualitative in nature. channel, etc.) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Logging was carried out on all drill cuttings. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Non core. techniques and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether Aircore samples were scooped or "grab" sampled from bulk residue piles on the preparation sampled wet or dry. ground. • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is dried, preparation technique. homogenized and pulverised. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20 representivity of samples samples submitted for assay. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ This report is based on 3m composite samples. material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- half sampling • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special sampled. measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory assay data and procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy determined by laboratory QACQ process. Page 7 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the Not applicable. tests parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples. duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or Composites to be validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling sampling and alternative company personnel. procedures verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff. assaying • The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes carried out. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to upload to database. • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- data points hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. • Specification of the grid system used. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. and distribution Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report. GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51. +-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD. The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping. Page 8 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Composite to rod length was applied except for BOH sample where last meter was duplicated as shown in Appendix 2. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible Drilling carried out on E-W lines This is considered to be a reasonable approach data in relation structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit for first pass drilling. to geological type. structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in- mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this situ mineralisation yet to be determined. should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security security procedures are carried out in the field. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audit carried out yet. reviews Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including Exploration was carried out on E39/1803 which is held 100% by Matsa Gold Pty tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, Ltd. land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration done • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Past work which included wide spaced aircore drilling most of which was unable by other parties to penetrate the transported cover sequence. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system. Page 9 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for collar parameters all material drill holes: Appendix 2 contains a listing of composite and 1m split samples which o easting and northing of the drill hole collar either returned assays >= 0.1 g/t Au or are at BOH, and includes duplicate o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of BOH values. the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. No significant information was excluded deliberately. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades) methods and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown. between Exploration Results. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is Drilling is vertical as having much better chance of penetrating cover sequence widths and known, its nature should be reported. than angled drill hole. intercept lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres. known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts A drill hole location plan, plus supporting location map is provided in the report. should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Page 10 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets. reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey exploration data results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of Fortitude project. treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral Highly anomalous gold values in basement and overlying lake sediments may extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). reflect economic gold mineralisation. Matsa intends, as soon as possible to • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including follow results up with diamond drilling and further aircore drilling. the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Page 11 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 2 - FF1 Aircore Drilling Key Assays and BOH Duplicate Results Sample Hole ID From M To M Au_ppm Note Lithology 164221 20FFAC001 84 87 0.21 164225 20FFAC001 95 96 0.03 BOH 164226 20FFAC001 95 96 0.05 BOH Feldspar Porphyry 164239 20FFAC002 117 118 0.05 BOH 164241 20FFAC002 117 118 0.07 BOH Metamorphosed Mafic 164250 20FFAC003 102 105 0.15 164251 20FFAC003 105 108 0.25 164252 20FFAC003 108 111 0.05 164253 20FFAC003 111 112 0.04 BOH 164254 20FFAC003 111 112 0.03 BOH Felsic Volcanic 164265 20FFAC004 105 108 0.24 164266 20FFAC004 108 110 1.46 164267 20FFAC004 110 111 1.94 BOH 164268 20FFAC004 110 111 1.11 BOH Metamorphosed Mafic 164279 20FFAC005 108 111 0.24 Abandoned Channel Sands 164289 20FFAC006 105 108 0.2 Abandoned Channel Sands 164290 20FFAC007 81 84 0.05 164304 20FFAC007 119 120 0.06 BOH 164305 20FFAC007 119 120 0.04 BOH BIF 164306 20FFAC008 81 84 0.02 BOH Channel Sands 164310 20FFAC009 84 87 0.1 164311 20FFAC009 87 90 0.04 164312 20FFAC009 90 93 0.05 164313 20FFAC009 93 96 0.11 164314 20FFAC009 96 99 0.03 164315 20FFAC009 99 102 0.02 164316 20FFAC009 102 105 0.02 164317 20FFAC009 105 108 0.19 164318 20FFAC009 108 111 0.03 164319 20FFAC009 111 114 0.03 164321 20FFAC009 114 117 0.03 164322 20FFAC009 116 117 0.16 BOH 164323 20FFAC009 116 117 0.12 BOH Metamorphosed Mafic 164343 20FFAC010 119 120 0.03 BOH 164344 20FFAC010 119 120 0.03 BOH Basalt 164363 20FFAC011 104 105 <0.01 BOH 164364 20FFAC011 104 105 <0.01 BOH Basalt 164382 20FFAC012 105 106 0.18 164383 20FFAC012 106 107 0.06 BOH 164384 20FFAC012 106 107 0.04 BOH Basalt 164404 20FFAC013 107 108 0.02 BOH 164405 20FFAC013 107 108 0.01 BOH Basalt 164416 20FFAC014 90 93 0.01 Abandoned Clay with Minor Sands Page 12 Attachments Original document

