Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Matsa Resources Limited    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/27
0.13 AUD   -3.70%
08:33pMATSA RESOURCES : Outstanding Gold Results Red October
PU
11/07Syndicated Metals - Acquisition of Highly Prospective Edjudina Gold Project
AQ
10/11MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Commencement of Diamond Drilling Red October
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Matsa Resources : Outstanding Gold Results Red October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:33pm EST

Matsa Resources Limited

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

ASX Announcement

29th November 2019

Outstanding Gold Results

Red October

Highlights

  • Matsa has returned multiple intersections of very high-grade gold from its recently completed 11 hole - 1,451m grade control drilling program at the Red October Gold Project
  • Outstanding gold intercepts for new zones include:
  1. 2.50m @ 48.70g/t Au
    1. 2.55m @ 4.89g/t Au
  • Additional impressive Red October Shear Zone (ROSZ) intercepts include:

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Executive Chairman

Paul Poli

Director

Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

216.93 million

Unlisted Options

  1. 6.00m @ 2.21g/t Au
    1. 4.40m @ 3.30g/t Au
  • Results provide a compelling platform for the current mining phase and can positively affect mining outcomes
  • New opportunities for future mining north of the existing initial mining phase discovered
  • Results of this programme strongly endorse Matsa's belief that new high-grade gold mineralisation remains to be discovered
  • Drilling to continue during 2020 on new mining targets within and outside of the existing resource
  • Further results pending from 3 holes

~22 million @ $0.17 - $0.30

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 52.78%

Share Price on 28th November 2019

13.0 cents

Market Capitalisation

$28.20 million

Head Office:

Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000

Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370

Bangkok Office:

Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258

reception@matsa.com.au

www.matsa.com.au

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce results from its recently completed grade control diamond drilling program at the Company's Red October gold mine in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia as recently announced (MAT announcement to ASX 10th

October 2019).

Figure 1: Red October Location Map - Lake Carey Project Area

Matsa completed 11 underground diamond drill holes, for a total of 1,451 metres focussing on extensions in the main mining area (ROSZ North).

Drilling has produced outstanding gold assays and confirms the high-grade potential of the Red October gold mine as follows:

  • The discovery of new high-grade lodes which are not reflected in the June 2016 Resource model is significant. The high-grade lodes indicate the strong potential for more ore-bearing structures to be discovered to the north by further drilling
  • These new lodes will be prioritised for further evaluation as new opportunities outside of the known lode system

Page 2

Matsa Resources Limited

  • Confirmation that another high-grade shoot exists within the ROSZ, further to the north. This new high-grade domain (ROSZ Costello) is a top priority in 2020 to extend a drill platform and infill to delineate for future mining

Figure 2: Aerial view of the Red October operation and mining tenements

Matsa Executive Chairman Paul Poli commented:

"We can again prove that substantial new mining opportunities remain at the Red October Gold Project. The results achieved by this drilling program are extremely exciting for the Company. Our belief continues to be, that substantial gold zones remain undiscovered and abundant opportunities exist to develop a long term, highly rewarding, underground gold mining operation at Red October. This belief was the core reason we acquired Red October. We will enthusiastically continue to grow and develop Red October and we expect many more exciting results."

Page 3

Matsa Resources Limited

Red October Mine Geology Background

The Red October deposit is hosted within a lithology package that dips steeply to the northwest that is interpreted to be the northern limb of a district scale NE-trending antiform. The deposit is centred on a shale unit that separates a footwall of tholeiitic pillowed basalts and a hanging wall succession of talc-carbonate to serpentinised ultramafic and high-Mg basalt with sparse interflow sediments. Near the top of the ultramafic-high Mg basalt sequence are thinly bedded iron-rich chert sedimentary units with variable sulphide content.

The ore system throughout Red October gold mine is structurally-hosted, with mineralised moderate- steeply dipping structures present in three main orientations (in RO Local grid); north striking, northeast striking, north-west striking.

Mineralisation occurs as shear-hosted lodes or shear vein/breccia style lodes, with both styles quite visible in contrast to the host rock. Mineralisation is associated with moderate-strongwall-rock hydrothermal alteration assemblages and sulphides, with biotite, muscovite, sericite, quartz- carbonate-calcite and pyrite commonly observed. Rheology contrasts, structural junctions and dilational zones have provided fluid pathways and opportunities for deposition of gold-bearing sulphides and coarse gold.

Grade Control Drilling

This initial phase is expected to be part of a much larger campaign over the next 6 months aimed at significantly increasing the gold resource at the Red October underground gold mine. The recent capital raising undertaken by the Company has allowed for planning to commence for a sizeable and comprehensive diamond drilling programme at Red October.

Drillholes are located in plan view and section view in Figures 3 and 4 below. A table of collar coordinates and setup expressed in mine grid co-ordinates (RO Local Grid) are in Appendix 2.

This first programme targeted the Red October Shear Zone (ROSZ) North and consisted of an initial 11 holes as follows:

  1. The focus of the first eight holes was to get a better understanding and potential for the high- grade shoots below the current workings and to test for additional high-grade shoots to the north.
  2. A further three holes were drilled selectively based on the results both visually and via assay results from the first eight holes in 1 above.

Page 4

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 3: Plan view of Grade Control holes drilled - red traces (RO Local Grid)

Figure 4: Long Section View - Grade Control drill holes as red traces (RO Local Grid)

Page 5

Matsa Resources Limited

30g/t

30g/t

30g/t

30g/t

30g/t

Figure 5: Long Section view - mine workings, grade control block model ROSZ (>3g/t), planned drillholes

High-grade lodes

A mineralised lode in the footwall of the ROSZ was intersected, and exhibited carbonate alteration with pyrite and quartz-calcite veinlets. The host rock (tholeiitic pillow basalts) in this area is highly prospective as this brittle unit sits adjacent to more ductile high-magnesium basalts and ultramafic units, forming a rheology contrast.

2.50m @ 48.70g/t Au from 78m - new lode (ROGC725)

Inc 1.10m @ 105.5g/t Au from 78m

Drillholes ROGC732 - ROGC734 inclusive were drilled to provide further information on the tenor, geometry and extents of the lode. Results are pending for these drillholes.

This new high-grade lode provides strong potential to continue the ROSZ North area mining front below the current workings.

Page 6

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 6: ROGC725 high-grade lode - 2.5m @ 48.70g/t

A suite of narrow mineralised lodes was also intersected in the hangingwall of the ROSZ. The lodes are situated in high-magnesium basalts, with carbonate alteration, pyrite and quartz-calcite veinlets.

This intersection is significant, as mining is occurring on similar lodes in the current ROSZ North mining area.

2.55m @ 4.89g/t Au from 93.2m - new lode (ROGC734)

Inc 0.20m @ 37.80g/t Au from 94.1m

Figure 7: ROGC734 hangingwall lodes - 2.55m @ 4.89g/t Red October Shear Zone - Costello

High grades evident in historic RC holes to the north of the ROSZ North mining area were tested with three drillholes (ROGC729 to ROGC731 inclusive).

The drillholes confirmed the presence of the ROSZ and also intersected the edge of the suspected

Page 7

Matsa Resources Limited

high-grade shoot. Due to the acute angle of intersection, the ROSZ Costello zone is best tested from a platform extended north. This will provide quality data on true widths, structural readings, and also enable ease of drilling.

Drilling was targeted just south of the historic RC holes position, yielding:

4.40m @ 3.30g/t Au from 135.14m - ROSZ (ROGC730)

6.00m @ 2.21g/t Au from 121.5m - ROSZ (ROGC731)

Inc 1.70m @ 4.07g/t Au from 122m

Typically, the ROSZ is associated with mineralised hangingwall and footwall lodes, which are currently unquantified and offer further opportunities for the Costello area.

Matsa will continue targeting suspected high-grade shoots and structural junctions to identify other potential future mining areas along the ROSZ to the north of the current mine workings.

The ROSZ is made up of a sheared mafic package with a quartz breccia, pervasive pyrite and narrow intercalated sedimentary units. Typical alteration seen was biotite, carbonate, silica and +/-sericite.

Figure 8: ROGC730 Red October Shear Zone interval

Page 8

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 9: ROGC731 Red October Shear Zone interval

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

www.matsa.com.au

Competent Person

The exploration information in this report is based on information compiled by Rhianna Farrell, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Rhianna Farrell is a full-time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. Rhianna Farrell has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Rhianna Farrell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 9

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 1

Table 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

sample representivity and the appropriate

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that

are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Commentary

  • Sampling activities conducted at Red October by Saracen included reverse circulation (RC), surface and underground diamond drilling (DD) and underground face chip sampling. Historic sampling methods conducted since 1989 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), RC and surface and underground DD holes.
  • Sampling for RC, DD and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as per industry standard. RC chips and NQ diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis. RC, RAB, AC and surface DD drilling completed by previous holders is assumed to adhere to industry standard at that time 1989- 2004.
  • Saracen sampling activities were carried out to industry standard. Reverse circulation drilling is used to obtain 1 m samples, diamond core is sampled to geological intervals (0.2m to 1.2m) and cut into half core and UG faces are chip sampled to geological intervals (0.2 to 1m), with all methods producing representative samples weighing less than 3kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage. Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90o/o passing 75μm to produce a 40 g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS. Visible gold is occasionally encountered in drill core and face samples. Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling are assumed to have been carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire assay, aqua regia and unspecified methods.
  • Matsa sampling activities for diamond core; core was cut in half and sampled to geological intervals (0.2 - 1.3m) with most samples weighing =<3 kg. Samples were crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 85% passing 75μm to produce a 50g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS. FA results >100g/t trigger a Gravimetric Finish to achieve an accurate result. Visible gold samples are assayed via Screen Fire Assay or Leachwell Bottle Roll. Standard QAQC practices are utilised to detect sample preparation errors and grade smearing (blanks and quartz flushes). All historical methods are as described above.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

The deposit was initially sampled by 495 AC holes, 73 RAB holes, 391 RC holes (assumed

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

standard 5 %" bit size) and 159 surface diamond NQ and HQ core holes. 5 RC holes were drilled

and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

using a 143mm diameter bit with a face sampling hammer. The rig was equipped with an

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

external auxiliary/ booster. Saracen has previously completed 6 reverse circulation drill holes,

Page 10

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

9 surface HQ and NQ diamond drill holes, 839 underground NQ diamond drill holes and sampled

what method, etc).

2931 underground faces. Diamond drill core has been oriented using several different methods

which include Ezi-Mark, ACT, Ori-Finder, and more recently Reflex ACTII. Some historic surface

diamond drill core appears to have been oriented by unknown methods.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

RC chip recoveries are recorded in the database as a percentage based on a visual weight

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

estimate. Underground and surface diamond core recoveries are recorded as percentages

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

calculated from measured core versus drilled metres, and intervals are logged and recorded in

ensure representative nature of the samples.

the database. Diamond core recoveries average >90%. Limited historic surface sampling and

Whether a relationship exists between sample

surface diamond recoveries have been recorded.

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

During RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

and address general issues. Ground condition concerns led to extensive hole conditioning

fine/coarse material.

meaning contamination was minimised and particular attention was paid to sample recovery.

Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation

marking. Depths are checked against depth given on the core blocks. UG faces are sampled left

to right across the face allowing a representative sample to be taken due to the vertical nature

of the orebody. Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time.

There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling. Diamond

drilling has high recoveries due to the competent nature of the ground meaning loss of material

is minimal. Any historical relationship is not known.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Logging of all RC chips and diamond drill core is carried out. Logging records lithology,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and veining.

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature. Geotechnical and structural logging is

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical

carried out on resource definition and exploration diamond core holes to record recovery, RQD,

studies.

defect number, type, fill material, shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles. Core is

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

photographed in both dry and wet state. All faces are photographed and mapped. Qualitative

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness. Some surface diamond drill

photography.

photography has been preserved.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

All RC and diamond drill holes are logged and all faces are mapped. Historical logging is

intersections logged.

approximately 95% complete, some AC, RAB and RC pre-collar information is unavailable.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

All diamond core is cut in half on-site using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected

techniques

half or all core taken.

from the same side.

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

RC drilling has been cone split and was dry sampled. UG faces are chip sampled using a hammer.

preparation

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

AC, RAB and RC drilling has been sampled using spear, grab, riffle and unknown methods.

Page 11

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

The sample preparation of RC chips, diamond core and UG face chips adhere to industry best

appropriateness of the sample preparation

practice. It is conducted by a commercial laboratory and involves oven drying, coarse crushing

technique.

then total grinding using an LM5 to a grind size of 85% passing 75 microns. Best practice is

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

assumed at the time of historic sampling.

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be

samples.

satisfactory. Sampling by previous holders is assumed to adhere to industry standard at the

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

time.

representative of the in situ material collected,

RC field duplicate samples are carried out at a rate of 1:20 and are sampled directly from the

including for instance results for field

on-board splitter on the rig. These are submitted for the same assay process as the original

duplicate/second-half sampling.

samples and the laboratory are unaware of such submissions. No duplicates have been taken

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

of UG diamond core; face samples are duplicated on ore structures. Sampling by previous

size of the material being sampled.

holders assumed to be industry standard at the time.

Sample sizes of 3kg are considered to be appropriate given the grain size (85% passing 75

microns) of size of the material of the material sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

A 50 gram fire assay with AA finish is used to determine the gold concentration for UG diamond

assay data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

core and face chip samples. For samples with visible gold, Screen Fire Assay or Leachwell Bottle

laboratory

whether the technique is considered partial or

Roll is used to gain a more accurate and precise assay. These methods are considered the most

tests

total.

suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and are total digest methods. Historic

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

sampling includes fire assay, aqua regia and unknown methods.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in

No geophysical tools were utilised for reporting gold mineralisation.

determining the analysis including instrument

Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into

make and model, reading times, calibrations

every RC, diamond drill hole (1 in 30) and UG face jobs to assess laboratory accuracy and

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

precision and possible contamination. These are not identifiable to the laboratory. Blanks are

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

also included at a rate of 1 in 30 for diamond drill core and one per lab dispatch for face samples.

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

Quartz flush samples are requested after each sample with visible gold, or estimated high grade.

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy

QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits and are passed or failed on import. A

(ie lack of bias) and precision have been

report is generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine

established.

further action. QAQC data is reported per campaign and demonstrates sufficient levels of

accuracy and precision. Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grind

size of 85o/o passing 75 microns. The laboratory performs a number of internal processes

including standards, blanks, repeats and checks. Industry best practice is assumed for previous

holders. Historic QAQC data is stored in the database but not reviewed.

Page 12

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

Verification of sampling and assaying

Location of data points

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

The verification of significant intersections by either

Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel.

independent or alternative company personnel.

No specific twinned holes have been drilled at Red October but underground diamond drilling

The use of twinned holes.

has confirmed the width and grade of previous exploration drilling.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates. This data is forwarded to the Database

procedures, data verification, data storage

Administrator for entry into a secure SQL database with inbuilt validation functions. Chips from

(physical and electronic) protocols.

RC drill holes are stored in chip trays for future reference. Remaining half core is stored in core

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

trays and archived on site. Hard copies of face mapping, backs mapping and sampling records

are kept on site. Digital scans are also kept on the corporate server. Data from previous owners

was taken from a database compilation and was validated as much as practicable before entry

into the Matsa database.

No adjustments have been made to assay data. First gold assay is utilised for resource

estimation. Re-assays carried out due to failed QAQC will replace original results, though both

are stored in the database.

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

All drill hole collars are picked up by certified surveyors using a Leica Theodolite with an

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,

expected accuracy of +/~2mm. A Reflex TN14 Gyro Compass was used for rig setups in addition

mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

to surveyed collar positions. Underground faces are located using a Leica Disto with an accuracy

Resource estimation.

of+/-1mm from a known survey point.

Surveys are carried out downhole during diamond

Specification of the grid system used.

drilling using a Reflex Gyro Sprint IQ tool. Previous holders' survey accuracy and quality is

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

generally unknown.

Saracen's surface exploration campaigns involved RC holes being gyroscopically downhole

surveyed by ABIMS where possible once drilling was completed.

A local grid system (Red October) is used. It is rotated 44.19 degrees east of MGA_GDA94.The

two-point conversion to MGA_GDA94 zone 51 is:

ROEast RONorth RL

MGAEast MGANorth RL

Point 1

5890.71 10826.86

0

444223.25

6767834.66

0

Point2

3969.83

9946.71

0

442233.31

6768542.17

0

Historic data is converted to Red October local grid on export from the database

  • DGPS survey has been used to establish topographic surface

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The nominal spacing for the reported results are not uniform and therefore a definitive drill

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

spacing will not be quoted.

distribution

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and

Not all data reported meets the required continuity measures to be considered for inclusion in

grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

a resource estimate. Holes reported inside or within 40m of the resource will be incorporated

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)

into the resource model, or if sufficient density of data confirms continuity, it will be considered

and classifications applied.

for inclusion in the resource.

Page 13

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

RC drill holes are sampled to 1 m intervals and underground core and faces are sampled to

geological intervals; compositing is not applied until the estimation stage. Some historic RAB

and RC sampling was composited into 3-4m samples with areas of interest resampled to 1 m

intervals. It is unknown at what threshold this occurred.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

RC drilling was carried out at the most appropriate angle possible. The mineralisation is

data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

intersected at closely as possible to perpendicular. The steeply dipping nature of the

relation to

extent to which this is known, considering the

mineralisation means that most holes pass through mineralisation at lower angles than ideal.

geological

deposit type.

Production reconciliation and underground observations indicate that there is limited sampling

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

bias. Underground diamond drilling is designed to intersect the orebody in the best possible

and the orientation of key mineralised structures is

orientation given the constraints of underground drill locations. UG faces are sampled left to

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

right across the face allowing a representative sample to be taken due to the vertical nature of

should be assessed and reported if material.

the orebody.

No significant sampling bias has been recognised due to orientation of drilling in regards to

mineralised structures.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are prepared on site under supervision of company geological staff. Samples are

security

selected, bagged into tied numbered calico bags then grouped into larger secured bags and

delivered to the laboratory by Matsa personnel.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

An internal review of sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling

reviews

techniques and data.

and QAQC procedures. No external audits or reviews have been conducted.

Page 14

Matsa Resources Limited

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

Red October is wholly located within Mining Lease M39/412. Mining Lease M39/412 has a 21

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material issues

year life (held until 2019) and is renewable for a further 21 years on a continuing basis. There

land tenure

with third parties such as joint ventures,

is one Registered Native Title Claim over M39/412 for the Kurrku group (WC10/18), lodged

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

December 2010. Mining Lease M39/412 was granted prior to registration of the Claim and is

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

not affected by the Claim. Aboriginal Heritage sites within the tenement (Site Numbers WO

park and environmental settings.

2442, 2447, 2448, 2451, 2452 and 2457) are not affected by current mining practices. Third

The security of the tenure held at the time of

party royalties are payable on the tenement. A Royalty is payable under Royalty Deed

reporting along with any known impediments to

M39/411, 412, 413 based on a percentage of deemed revenue (minus allowable costs) on gold

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

produced in excess of 160,000 ounces. A Royalty is payable based on a percentage of proceeds

of sale or percentage of mineral value. All production is subject to a Western Australian state

government NSR royalty of 2.5%.

The tenement is in good standing and the licence to operate already exists.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Mount Martin carried out exploration including RAB and RC drilling in 1989. This along with

done by other

other parties.

ground magnetics was used to delineate a number of anomalies on islands to the immediate

parties

north and south of Red October. Mount Burgess Gold Mining identified a north east trending

magnetic anomaly on Lake Carey between the islands considered analogous to Sunrise Dam

in 1993. Aircore and RC drilling was carried out to define what would become the Red October

pit. Sons of Gwalia entered into a joint venture with Mount Burgess, carrying out RC and

diamond drilling to define a pittable reserve before purchasing Mount Burgess' remaining

equity. Saracen conducted extension RC and diamond drilling from within and around the pit

defined the potential underground resource. Saracen then further extended, defined and

grade controlled via underground drilling.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

Red October gold mine is situated within an Archaean greenstone belt of the Laverton

mineralisation.

Tectonic Zone. The stratigraphic sequence consists of footwall tholeiitic basalts, mineralised

shale (containing ductile textures defined by pyrite mineralisation) and a hanging wall

dominated by ultramafic flows interbedded with high-Mg basalts. Prehnite- pumpellyite facies

are evident within both the tholeiitic basalts and komatiite flows. Sulphide mineralisation is

hypothesised to have been caused from interaction with an auriferous quartz vein, which has

caused the intense pyrite-defined ductile textures of the shale in the upper levels. The fluid is

believed to have been sourced from the intruding granitoid to the (grid) south of the deposit.

Page 15

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole

A

summary of all information material to the

All material data is periodically released on the ASX:07/12/2016, 07/09/2016, 27/07/2016,

Information

understanding of the exploration results including

11/05/2016, 25/05/2015, 0/03/2015,25/05/2015,16/01/2014,14/10/2013, 23/07/2013,

a tabulation of the following information for all

17/04/2013, 25/01/2013, 14/06/2012, 27/04/2012, 28/07/2011, 03/06/2011

Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the

basis that the information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the understanding

of the report, the Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All significant intercepts have been length weighted. No high-grade or low-grade cut is

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum

applied.

methods

grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and

Intercepts are aggregated and include internal dilution. Where stand out higher grade zone

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

exist with in the broader mineralised zone, the higher-grade interval is reported also.

stated.

No metal equivalents are reported.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of

low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be shown in

detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in

The geometry of the mineralisation is highly variable and the complex nature of the ore bodies

between

the reporting of Exploration Results.

makes the definitive calculation of true thickness difficult. Drilling has been orientated to

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect

intersect the various ore bodies at most optimum angle where possible. This has not always

widths and

to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

been achieved. Where holes have drilled parallel to or within a lode, additional holes have

intercept

reported.

been drilled at a more suitable orientation to account for the poor angle.

lengths

As such, downhole lengths are reported as true widths are difficult to calculate accurately.

Page 16

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

are reported, there should be a clear statement to

this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not

known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Diagrams are referenced in the body of the release

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

significant discovery being reported These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill

hole collar locations and appropriate sectional

views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

All results equal to and above 1g/t have been reported.

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting

of both low and high grades and/or widths should

be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

Dr John McLellan from GMEX Pty Ltd was contracted to carry out a stress modelling study on

substantive

should be reported including (but not limited to):

the Red October deposit. A data set of structural observations from magnetic surveys,

exploration

geological observations; geophysical survey

resource modelling, and field mapping was compiled and used to create a three-dimensional

data

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples -

mesh of the deposit. A series of regional scale stress fields of varying deformational stages

size and method of treatment; metallurgical test

and strengths were applied to the mesh to predict the behaviour of the Red October deposit

results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and highlight areas of increased stress and strain and thus likely mineralisation. Several targets

and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

exist from this work, and require further work to fine-tune targets with other data sources.

contaminating substances.

This will form part of the exploration strategy for Red October for future exploration drilling.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg

Red October is currently under review.

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

Initial targets generated from the geomechanical study are included in previous ASX releases

large-scalestep-out drilling).

(MAT announcement to ASX 18th February 2019).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

extensions, including the main geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided

this information is not commercially sensitive.

Page 17

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 2: Red October Gold Mine Underground Drill Hole Collar Locations

Hole_ID

Type

Grid

East

North

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

ROGC724

Diamond

Mine/Local

5103.6

10258.5

1268.3

98

263

-31

ROGC725

Diamond

Mine/Local

5104.7

10262.2

1268.2

98

280

-32

ROGC726

Diamond

Mine/Local

5105.6

10265.3

1267.9

113

295

-35

ROGC727

Diamond

Mine/Local

5105.7

10265.5

1268.2

101

301

-24

ROGC728

Diamond

Mine/Local

5106.3

10266.9

1268.4

160

320

-24

ROGC728

Diamond

Mine/Local

5106.5

10267.2

1268.4

203

336

-16

ROGC729

Diamond

Mine/Local

5106.7

10267.1

1268.5

202

337

-9

ROGC730

Diamond

Mine/Local

5106.5

10267.2

1268.4

198

339

-0.5

ROGC731

Diamond

Mine/Local

5104.7

10262.2

1268.2

108

273

-41

ROGC732

Diamond

Mine/Local

5105.6

10265.3

1268.3

107

286

-37

ROGC733

Diamond

Mine/Local

5105.6

10265.3

1268.3

93

286

-26

ROGC734

Diamond

Mine/Local

5104.7

10262.2

1268.2

98

263

-31

Page 18

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 3: Red October Gold Mine gold assays >=1.0 g/t Au (downhole lengths stated)

Hole ID

Lode

From (m)

To (m)

Thickness (m)

Au g/t

ROGC724

New lode

87

87.2

0.20

1.70

ROGC724

New lode

91.5

91.7

0.20

1.97

ROGC725

Hispaniola Fault

0.6

1.25

0.65

2.42

ROGC725

New lode

78

80.5

2.50

48.70

ROGC725

New lode

92.7

93

0.30

4.36

ROGC725

New lode

100.35

101.15

0.80

2.91

ROGC726

Hispaniola Fault

7.3

7.86

0.56

1.47

ROGC726

Hispaniola Fault

8.77

9.49

0.72

5.80

ROGC726

Hispaniola Fault

10.85

11.45

0.60

1.68

ROGC726

ROSZ

88.25

88.69

0.44

1.92

ROGC726

New lode

93.03

93.49

0.46

1.99

ROGC727

Hispaniola Fault

8.55

8.95

0.40

2.17

ROGC727

Hispaniola Fault

10

10.75

0.75

5.11

ROGC727

ROSZ

94.85

95.15

0.30

1.51

ROGC728

New lode

155.3

156.15

0.85

1.48

ROGC730

ROSZ

135.14

139.5

4.36

3.30

ROGC731

New lode

101

101.2

0.20

2.72

ROGC731

New lode

116.15

116.4

0.25

1.87

ROGC731

ROSZ

121.5

127.5

6.00

2.21

ROGC734

Hispaniola Fault

1.65

2.75

1.10

2.01

ROGC734

New lode

93.2

95.75

2.55

4.89

ROGC734

New lode

99.5

99.7

0.20

3.73

Page 19

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 01:32:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
08:33pMATSA RESOURCES : Outstanding Gold Results Red October
PU
11/07Syndicated Metals - Acquisition of Highly Prospective Edjudina Gold Project
AQ
10/11MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Commencement of Diamond Drilling Red October
AQ
10/09MATSA RESOURCES : Commencement of Diamond Drilling Red October
PU
10/08MATSA RESOURCES : Boosts Executive Team with Key Appointments
PU
09/23MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - $6 Million Capital Raising
AQ
09/22MATSA RESOURCES : $6 Million Capital Raising
PU
09/20MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
09/10MATSA RESOURCES : Investor Presentation September 2019
PU
08/21MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED : - Mining Study Results Fortitude Gold Project Stage 2
AQ
More news
Chart MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Matsa Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Poli Executive Chairman
Andrew David Chapman CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Franciscus Sibbel Non-Executive Director
Richard Breyley Regional Manager-Geology
David Fielding Group Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED-15.63%20
BHP GROUP10.72%123 538
RIO TINTO PLC13.66%92 559
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.52%32 707
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.52%20 556
SOUTH32-20.30%8 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group