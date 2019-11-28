Matsa Resources : Outstanding Gold Results Red October 0 11/28/2019 | 08:33pm EST Send by mail :

Matsa Resources Limited LIMITED ABN 48 106 732 487 ASX Announcement 29th November 2019 Outstanding Gold Results Red October Highlights Matsa has returned multiple intersections of very high-grade gold from its recently completed 11 hole - 1,451m grade control drilling program at the Red October Gold Project

high-grade gold from its recently completed 11 hole - 1,451m grade control drilling program at the Red October Gold Project Outstanding gold intercepts for new zones include: 2.50m @ 48.70g/t Au 2.55m @ 4.89g/t Au

Additional impressive Red October Shear Zone (ROSZ) intercepts include: CORPORATE SUMMARY Executive Chairman Paul Poli Director Frank Sibbel Director & Company Secretary Andrew Chapman Shares on Issue 216.93 million Unlisted Options 6.00m @ 2.21g/t Au 4.40m @ 3.30g/t Au

Results provide a compelling platform for the current mining phase and can positively affect mining outcomes

New opportunities for future mining north of the existing initial mining phase discovered

Results of this programme strongly endorse Matsa's belief that new high-grade gold mineralisation remains to be discovered

high-grade gold mineralisation remains to be discovered Drilling to continue during 2020 on new mining targets within and outside of the existing resource

Further results pending from 3 holes ~22 million @ $0.17 - $0.30 Top 20 shareholders Hold 52.78% Share Price on 28th November 2019 13.0 cents Market Capitalisation $28.20 million Head Office: Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370 Bangkok Office: Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258 reception@matsa.com.au www.matsa.com.au Matsa Resources Limited Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce results from its recently completed grade control diamond drilling program at the Company's Red October gold mine in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia as recently announced (MAT announcement to ASX 10th October 2019). Figure 1: Red October Location Map - Lake Carey Project Area Matsa completed 11 underground diamond drill holes, for a total of 1,451 metres focussing on extensions in the main mining area (ROSZ North). Drilling has produced outstanding gold assays and confirms the high-grade potential of the Red October gold mine as follows: The discovery of new high-grade lodes which are not reflected in the June 2016 Resource model is significant. The high-grade lodes indicate the strong potential for more ore-bearing structures to be discovered to the north by further drilling

high-grade lodes which are not reflected in the June 2016 Resource model is significant. The high-grade lodes indicate the strong potential for more ore-bearing structures to be discovered to the north by further drilling These new lodes will be prioritised for further evaluation as new opportunities outside of the known lode system Page 2 Matsa Resources Limited Confirmation that another high-grade shoot exists within the ROSZ, further to the north. This new high-grade domain (ROSZ Costello) is a top priority in 2020 to extend a drill platform and infill to delineate for future mining Figure 2: Aerial view of the Red October operation and mining tenements Matsa Executive Chairman Paul Poli commented: "We can again prove that substantial new mining opportunities remain at the Red October Gold Project. The results achieved by this drilling program are extremely exciting for the Company. Our belief continues to be, that substantial gold zones remain undiscovered and abundant opportunities exist to develop a long term, highly rewarding, underground gold mining operation at Red October. This belief was the core reason we acquired Red October. We will enthusiastically continue to grow and develop Red October and we expect many more exciting results." Page 3 Matsa Resources Limited Red October Mine Geology Background The Red October deposit is hosted within a lithology package that dips steeply to the northwest that is interpreted to be the northern limb of a district scale NE-trending antiform. The deposit is centred on a shale unit that separates a footwall of tholeiitic pillowed basalts and a hanging wall succession of talc-carbonate to serpentinised ultramafic and high-Mg basalt with sparse interflow sediments. Near the top of the ultramafic-high Mg basalt sequence are thinly bedded iron-rich chert sedimentary units with variable sulphide content. The ore system throughout Red October gold mine is structurally-hosted, with mineralised moderate- steeply dipping structures present in three main orientations (in RO Local grid); north striking, northeast striking, north-west striking. Mineralisation occurs as shear-hosted lodes or shear vein/breccia style lodes, with both styles quite visible in contrast to the host rock. Mineralisation is associated with moderate-strongwall-rock hydrothermal alteration assemblages and sulphides, with biotite, muscovite, sericite, quartz- carbonate-calcite and pyrite commonly observed. Rheology contrasts, structural junctions and dilational zones have provided fluid pathways and opportunities for deposition of gold-bearing sulphides and coarse gold. Grade Control Drilling This initial phase is expected to be part of a much larger campaign over the next 6 months aimed at significantly increasing the gold resource at the Red October underground gold mine. The recent capital raising undertaken by the Company has allowed for planning to commence for a sizeable and comprehensive diamond drilling programme at Red October. Drillholes are located in plan view and section view in Figures 3 and 4 below. A table of collar coordinates and setup expressed in mine grid co-ordinates (RO Local Grid) are in Appendix 2. This first programme targeted the Red October Shear Zone (ROSZ) North and consisted of an initial 11 holes as follows: The focus of the first eight holes was to get a better understanding and potential for the high- grade shoots below the current workings and to test for additional high-grade shoots to the north. A further three holes were drilled selectively based on the results both visually and via assay results from the first eight holes in 1 above. Page 4 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 3: Plan view of Grade Control holes drilled - red traces (RO Local Grid) Figure 4: Long Section View - Grade Control drill holes as red traces (RO Local Grid) Page 5 Matsa Resources Limited 30g/t 30g/t 30g/t 30g/t 30g/t Figure 5: Long Section view - mine workings, grade control block model ROSZ (>3g/t), planned drillholes High-grade lodes A mineralised lode in the footwall of the ROSZ was intersected, and exhibited carbonate alteration with pyrite and quartz-calcite veinlets. The host rock (tholeiitic pillow basalts) in this area is highly prospective as this brittle unit sits adjacent to more ductile high-magnesium basalts and ultramafic units, forming a rheology contrast. 2.50m @ 48.70g/t Au from 78m - new lode (ROGC725) Inc 1.10m @ 105.5g/t Au from 78m Drillholes ROGC732 - ROGC734 inclusive were drilled to provide further information on the tenor, geometry and extents of the lode. Results are pending for these drillholes. This new high-grade lode provides strong potential to continue the ROSZ North area mining front below the current workings. Page 6 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 6: ROGC725 high-grade lode - 2.5m @ 48.70g/t A suite of narrow mineralised lodes was also intersected in the hangingwall of the ROSZ. The lodes are situated in high-magnesium basalts, with carbonate alteration, pyrite and quartz-calcite veinlets. This intersection is significant, as mining is occurring on similar lodes in the current ROSZ North mining area. 2.55m @ 4.89g/t Au from 93.2m - new lode (ROGC734) Inc 0.20m @ 37.80g/t Au from 94.1m Figure 7: ROGC734 hangingwall lodes - 2.55m @ 4.89g/t Red October Shear Zone - Costello High grades evident in historic RC holes to the north of the ROSZ North mining area were tested with three drillholes (ROGC729 to ROGC731 inclusive). The drillholes confirmed the presence of the ROSZ and also intersected the edge of the suspected Page 7 Matsa Resources Limited high-grade shoot. Due to the acute angle of intersection, the ROSZ Costello zone is best tested from a platform extended north. This will provide quality data on true widths, structural readings, and also enable ease of drilling. Drilling was targeted just south of the historic RC holes position, yielding: 4.40m @ 3.30g/t Au from 135.14m - ROSZ (ROGC730) 6.00m @ 2.21g/t Au from 121.5m - ROSZ (ROGC731) Inc 1.70m @ 4.07g/t Au from 122m Typically, the ROSZ is associated with mineralised hangingwall and footwall lodes, which are currently unquantified and offer further opportunities for the Costello area. Matsa will continue targeting suspected high-grade shoots and structural junctions to identify other potential future mining areas along the ROSZ to the north of the current mine workings. The ROSZ is made up of a sheared mafic package with a quartz breccia, pervasive pyrite and narrow intercalated sedimentary units. Typical alteration seen was biotite, carbonate, silica and +/-sericite. Figure 8: ROGC730 Red October Shear Zone interval Page 8 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 9: ROGC731 Red October Shear Zone interval For further information please contact: Paul Poli Executive Chairman Phone +61 8 9230 3555 Fax +61 8 9227 0370 Email reception@matsa.com.au Web www.matsa.com.au Competent Person The exploration information in this report is based on information compiled by Rhianna Farrell, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Rhianna Farrell is a full-time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. Rhianna Farrell has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Rhianna Farrell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 9 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 1 Table 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Commentary Sampling activities conducted at Red October by Saracen included reverse circulation (RC), surface and underground diamond drilling (DD) and underground face chip sampling. Historic sampling methods conducted since 1989 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), RC and surface and underground DD holes.

Sampling for RC, DD and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as per industry standard. RC chips and NQ diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis. RC, RAB, AC and surface DD drilling completed by previous holders is assumed to adhere to industry standard at that time 1989- 2004.

Saracen sampling activities were carried out to industry standard. Reverse circulation drilling is used to obtain 1 m samples, diamond core is sampled to geological intervals (0.2m to 1.2m) and cut into half core and UG faces are chip sampled to geological intervals (0.2 to 1m), with all methods producing representative samples weighing less than 3kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage. Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90o/o passing 75μm to produce a 40 g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS. Visible gold is occasionally encountered in drill core and face samples. Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling are assumed to have been carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire assay, aqua regia and unspecified methods.

Matsa sampling activities for diamond core; core was cut in half and sampled to geological intervals (0.2 - 1.3m) with most samples weighing =<3 kg. Samples were crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 85% passing 75μm to produce a 50g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS. FA results >100g/t trigger a Gravimetric Finish to achieve an accurate result. Visible gold samples are assayed via Screen Fire Assay or Leachwell Bottle Roll. Standard QAQC practices are utilised to detect sample preparation errors and grade smearing (blanks and quartz flushes). All historical methods are as described above. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole • The deposit was initially sampled by 495 AC holes, 73 RAB holes, 391 RC holes (assumed techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) standard 5 %" bit size) and 159 surface diamond NQ and HQ core holes. 5 RC holes were drilled and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard using a 143mm diameter bit with a face sampling hammer. The rig was equipped with an tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or external auxiliary/ booster. Saracen has previously completed 6 reverse circulation drill holes, Page 10 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by 9 surface HQ and NQ diamond drill holes, 839 underground NQ diamond drill holes and sampled what method, etc). 2931 underground faces. Diamond drill core has been oriented using several different methods which include Ezi-Mark, ACT, Ori-Finder, and more recently Reflex ACTII. Some historic surface diamond drill core appears to have been oriented by unknown methods. Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip • RC chip recoveries are recorded in the database as a percentage based on a visual weight recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. estimate. Underground and surface diamond core recoveries are recorded as percentages • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and calculated from measured core versus drilled metres, and intervals are logged and recorded in ensure representative nature of the samples. the database. Diamond core recoveries average >90%. Limited historic surface sampling and • Whether a relationship exists between sample surface diamond recoveries have been recorded. recovery and grade and whether sample bias may • During RC drilling daily rig inspections are carried out to check splitter condition, general site have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of and address general issues. Ground condition concerns led to extensive hole conditioning fine/coarse material. meaning contamination was minimised and particular attention was paid to sample recovery. Diamond core is reconstructed into continuous runs on an angle iron cradle for orientation marking. Depths are checked against depth given on the core blocks. UG faces are sampled left to right across the face allowing a representative sample to be taken due to the vertical nature of the orebody. Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond drilling to industry standard at that time. • There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade for RC drilling. Diamond drilling has high recoveries due to the competent nature of the ground meaning loss of material is minimal. Any historical relationship is not known. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Logging of all RC chips and diamond drill core is carried out. Logging records lithology, geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of mineralogy, texture, mineralisation, weathering, alteration and veining. detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource • Logging is both qualitative and quantitative in nature. Geotechnical and structural logging is estimation, mining studies and metallurgical carried out on resource definition and exploration diamond core holes to record recovery, RQD, studies. defect number, type, fill material, shape and roughness and alpha and beta angles. Core is • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in photographed in both dry and wet state. All faces are photographed and mapped. Qualitative nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) and quantitative logging of historic data varies in its completeness. Some surface diamond drill photography. photography has been preserved. • The total length and percentage of the relevant • All RC and diamond drill holes are logged and all faces are mapped. Historical logging is intersections logged. approximately 95% complete, some AC, RAB and RC pre-collar information is unavailable. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, • All diamond core is cut in half on-site using an automatic core saw. Samples are always collected techniques half or all core taken. from the same side. and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary • RC drilling has been cone split and was dry sampled. UG faces are chip sampled using a hammer. preparation split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. AC, RAB and RC drilling has been sampled using spear, grab, riffle and unknown methods. Page 11 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • The sample preparation of RC chips, diamond core and UG face chips adhere to industry best appropriateness of the sample preparation practice. It is conducted by a commercial laboratory and involves oven drying, coarse crushing technique. then total grinding using an LM5 to a grind size of 85% passing 75 microns. Best practice is • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- assumed at the time of historic sampling. sampling stages to maximise representivity of • All subsampling activities are carried out by commercial laboratory and are considered to be samples. satisfactory. Sampling by previous holders is assumed to adhere to industry standard at the • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is time. representative of the in situ material collected, • RC field duplicate samples are carried out at a rate of 1:20 and are sampled directly from the including for instance results for field on-board splitter on the rig. These are submitted for the same assay process as the original duplicate/second-half sampling. samples and the laboratory are unaware of such submissions. No duplicates have been taken • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain of UG diamond core; face samples are duplicated on ore structures. Sampling by previous size of the material being sampled. holders assumed to be industry standard at the time. • Sample sizes of 3kg are considered to be appropriate given the grain size (85% passing 75 microns) of size of the material of the material sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • A 50 gram fire assay with AA finish is used to determine the gold concentration for UG diamond assay data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and core and face chip samples. For samples with visible gold, Screen Fire Assay or Leachwell Bottle laboratory whether the technique is considered partial or Roll is used to gain a more accurate and precise assay. These methods are considered the most tests total. suitable for determining gold concentrations in rock and are total digest methods. Historic • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF sampling includes fire assay, aqua regia and unknown methods. instruments, etc, the parameters used in • No geophysical tools were utilised for reporting gold mineralisation. determining the analysis including instrument • Certified reference material (standards and blanks) with a wide range of values are inserted into make and model, reading times, calibrations every RC, diamond drill hole (1 in 30) and UG face jobs to assess laboratory accuracy and factors applied and their derivation, etc. precision and possible contamination. These are not identifiable to the laboratory. Blanks are • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg also included at a rate of 1 in 30 for diamond drill core and one per lab dispatch for face samples. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory Quartz flush samples are requested after each sample with visible gold, or estimated high grade. checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy QAQC data returned are checked against pass/fail limits and are passed or failed on import. A (ie lack of bias) and precision have been report is generated and reviewed by the geologist as necessary upon failure to determine established. further action. QAQC data is reported per campaign and demonstrates sufficient levels of accuracy and precision. Sample preparation checks for fineness are carried out to ensure a grind size of 85o/o passing 75 microns. The laboratory performs a number of internal processes including standards, blanks, repeats and checks. Industry best practice is assumed for previous holders. Historic QAQC data is stored in the database but not reviewed. Page 12 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria Verification of sampling and assaying Location of data points JORC Code explanation Commentary • The verification of significant intersections by either • Significant intercepts are verified by the Geology Manager and corporate personnel. independent or alternative company personnel. • No specific twinned holes have been drilled at Red October but underground diamond drilling • The use of twinned holes. has confirmed the width and grade of previous exploration drilling. • Documentation of primary data, data entry • Primary data is collated in a set of excel templates. This data is forwarded to the Database procedures, data verification, data storage Administrator for entry into a secure SQL database with inbuilt validation functions. Chips from (physical and electronic) protocols. RC drill holes are stored in chip trays for future reference. Remaining half core is stored in core • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. trays and archived on site. Hard copies of face mapping, backs mapping and sampling records are kept on site. Digital scans are also kept on the corporate server. Data from previous owners was taken from a database compilation and was validated as much as practicable before entry into the Matsa database. • No adjustments have been made to assay data. First gold assay is utilised for resource estimation. Re-assays carried out due to failed QAQC will replace original results, though both are stored in the database. • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill • All drill hole collars are picked up by certified surveyors using a Leica Theodolite with an holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, expected accuracy of +/~2mm. A Reflex TN14 Gyro Compass was used for rig setups in addition mine workings and other locations used in Mineral to surveyed collar positions. Underground faces are located using a Leica Disto with an accuracy Resource estimation. of+/-1mm from a known survey point. Surveys are carried out downhole during diamond • Specification of the grid system used. drilling using a Reflex Gyro Sprint IQ tool. Previous holders' survey accuracy and quality is • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. generally unknown. • Saracen's surface exploration campaigns involved RC holes being gyroscopically downhole surveyed by ABIMS where possible once drilling was completed. • A local grid system (Red October) is used. It is rotated 44.19 degrees east of MGA_GDA94.The two-point conversion to MGA_GDA94 zone 51 is: ROEast RONorth RL MGAEast MGANorth RL Point 1 5890.71 10826.86 0 444223.25 6767834.66 0 Point2 3969.83 9946.71 0 442233.31 6768542.17 0 Historic data is converted to Red October local grid on export from the database DGPS survey has been used to establish topographic surface Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • The nominal spacing for the reported results are not uniform and therefore a definitive drill and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is spacing will not be quoted. distribution sufficient to establish the degree of geological and • Not all data reported meets the required continuity measures to be considered for inclusion in grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral a resource estimate. Holes reported inside or within 40m of the resource will be incorporated Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) into the resource model, or if sufficient density of data confirms continuity, it will be considered and classifications applied. for inclusion in the resource. Page 13 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • RC drill holes are sampled to 1 m intervals and underground core and faces are sampled to geological intervals; compositing is not applied until the estimation stage. Some historic RAB and RC sampling was composited into 3-4m samples with areas of interest resampled to 1 m intervals. It is unknown at what threshold this occurred. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • RC drilling was carried out at the most appropriate angle possible. The mineralisation is data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the intersected at closely as possible to perpendicular. The steeply dipping nature of the relation to extent to which this is known, considering the mineralisation means that most holes pass through mineralisation at lower angles than ideal. geological deposit type. Production reconciliation and underground observations indicate that there is limited sampling structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation bias. Underground diamond drilling is designed to intersect the orebody in the best possible and the orientation of key mineralised structures is orientation given the constraints of underground drill locations. UG faces are sampled left to considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this right across the face allowing a representative sample to be taken due to the vertical nature of should be assessed and reported if material. the orebody. • No significant sampling bias has been recognised due to orientation of drilling in regards to mineralised structures. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples are prepared on site under supervision of company geological staff. Samples are security selected, bagged into tied numbered calico bags then grouped into larger secured bags and delivered to the laboratory by Matsa personnel. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • An internal review of sampling methodologies was conducted to create the current sampling reviews techniques and data. and QAQC procedures. No external audits or reviews have been conducted. Page 14 Matsa Resources Limited Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Red October is wholly located within Mining Lease M39/412. Mining Lease M39/412 has a 21 tenement and ownership including agreements or material issues year life (held until 2019) and is renewable for a further 21 years on a continuing basis. There land tenure with third parties such as joint ventures, is one Registered Native Title Claim over M39/412 for the Kurrku group (WC10/18), lodged status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title December 2010. Mining Lease M39/412 was granted prior to registration of the Claim and is interests, historical sites, wilderness or national not affected by the Claim. Aboriginal Heritage sites within the tenement (Site Numbers WO park and environmental settings. 2442, 2447, 2448, 2451, 2452 and 2457) are not affected by current mining practices. Third • The security of the tenure held at the time of party royalties are payable on the tenement. A Royalty is payable under Royalty Deed reporting along with any known impediments to M39/411, 412, 413 based on a percentage of deemed revenue (minus allowable costs) on gold obtaining a licence to operate in the area. produced in excess of 160,000 ounces. A Royalty is payable based on a percentage of proceeds of sale or percentage of mineral value. All production is subject to a Western Australian state government NSR royalty of 2.5%. • The tenement is in good standing and the licence to operate already exists. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by • Mount Martin carried out exploration including RAB and RC drilling in 1989. This along with done by other other parties. ground magnetics was used to delineate a number of anomalies on islands to the immediate parties north and south of Red October. Mount Burgess Gold Mining identified a north east trending magnetic anomaly on Lake Carey between the islands considered analogous to Sunrise Dam in 1993. Aircore and RC drilling was carried out to define what would become the Red October pit. Sons of Gwalia entered into a joint venture with Mount Burgess, carrying out RC and diamond drilling to define a pittable reserve before purchasing Mount Burgess' remaining equity. Saracen conducted extension RC and diamond drilling from within and around the pit defined the potential underground resource. Saracen then further extended, defined and grade controlled via underground drilling. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • Red October gold mine is situated within an Archaean greenstone belt of the Laverton mineralisation. Tectonic Zone. The stratigraphic sequence consists of footwall tholeiitic basalts, mineralised shale (containing ductile textures defined by pyrite mineralisation) and a hanging wall dominated by ultramafic flows interbedded with high-Mg basalts. Prehnite- pumpellyite facies are evident within both the tholeiitic basalts and komatiite flows. Sulphide mineralisation is hypothesised to have been caused from interaction with an auriferous quartz vein, which has caused the intense pyrite-defined ductile textures of the shale in the upper levels. The fluid is believed to have been sourced from the intruding granitoid to the (grid) south of the deposit. Page 15 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • All material data is periodically released on the ASX:07/12/2016, 07/09/2016, 27/07/2016, Information understanding of the exploration results including 11/05/2016, 25/05/2015, 0/03/2015,25/05/2015,16/01/2014,14/10/2013, 23/07/2013, a tabulation of the following information for all 17/04/2013, 25/01/2013, 14/06/2012, 27/04/2012, 28/07/2011, 03/06/2011 Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • All significant intercepts have been length weighted. No high-grade or low-grade cut is aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum applied. methods grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and • Intercepts are aggregated and include internal dilution. Where stand out higher grade zone cut-off grades are usually Material and should be exist with in the broader mineralised zone, the higher-grade interval is reported also. • stated. • No metal equivalents are reported. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in • The geometry of the mineralisation is highly variable and the complex nature of the ore bodies between the reporting of Exploration Results. makes the definitive calculation of true thickness difficult. Drilling has been orientated to mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect intersect the various ore bodies at most optimum angle where possible. This has not always widths and to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be been achieved. Where holes have drilled parallel to or within a lode, additional holes have intercept reported. been drilled at a more suitable orientation to account for the poor angle. lengths • As such, downhole lengths are reported as true widths are difficult to calculate accurately. Page 16 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Diagrams are referenced in the body of the release tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration • All results equal to and above 1g/t have been reported. reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, • Dr John McLellan from GMEX Pty Ltd was contracted to carry out a stress modelling study on substantive should be reported including (but not limited to): the Red October deposit. A data set of structural observations from magnetic surveys, exploration geological observations; geophysical survey resource modelling, and field mapping was compiled and used to create a three-dimensional data results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - mesh of the deposit. A series of regional scale stress fields of varying deformational stages size and method of treatment; metallurgical test and strengths were applied to the mesh to predict the behaviour of the Red October deposit results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and highlight areas of increased stress and strain and thus likely mineralisation. Several targets and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or exist from this work, and require further work to fine-tune targets with other data sources. contaminating substances. This will form part of the exploration strategy for Red October for future exploration drilling. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg • Red October is currently under review. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or • Initial targets generated from the geomechanical study are included in previous ASX releases large-scalestep-out drilling). (MAT announcement to ASX 18th February 2019). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Page 17 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 2: Red October Gold Mine Underground Drill Hole Collar Locations Hole_ID Type Grid East North RL Depth Azimuth Dip ROGC724 Diamond Mine/Local 5103.6 10258.5 1268.3 98 263 -31 ROGC725 Diamond Mine/Local 5104.7 10262.2 1268.2 98 280 -32 ROGC726 Diamond Mine/Local 5105.6 10265.3 1267.9 113 295 -35 ROGC727 Diamond Mine/Local 5105.7 10265.5 1268.2 101 301 -24 ROGC728 Diamond Mine/Local 5106.3 10266.9 1268.4 160 320 -24 ROGC728 Diamond Mine/Local 5106.5 10267.2 1268.4 203 336 -16 ROGC729 Diamond Mine/Local 5106.7 10267.1 1268.5 202 337 -9 ROGC730 Diamond Mine/Local 5106.5 10267.2 1268.4 198 339 -0.5 ROGC731 Diamond Mine/Local 5104.7 10262.2 1268.2 108 273 -41 ROGC732 Diamond Mine/Local 5105.6 10265.3 1268.3 107 286 -37 ROGC733 Diamond Mine/Local 5105.6 10265.3 1268.3 93 286 -26 ROGC734 Diamond Mine/Local 5104.7 10262.2 1268.2 98 263 -31 Page 18 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 3: Red October Gold Mine gold assays >=1.0 g/t Au (downhole lengths stated) Hole ID Lode From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Au g/t ROGC724 New lode 87 87.2 0.20 1.70 ROGC724 New lode 91.5 91.7 0.20 1.97 ROGC725 Hispaniola Fault 0.6 1.25 0.65 2.42 ROGC725 New lode 78 80.5 2.50 48.70 ROGC725 New lode 92.7 93 0.30 4.36 ROGC725 New lode 100.35 101.15 0.80 2.91 ROGC726 Hispaniola Fault 7.3 7.86 0.56 1.47 ROGC726 Hispaniola Fault 8.77 9.49 0.72 5.80 ROGC726 Hispaniola Fault 10.85 11.45 0.60 1.68 ROGC726 ROSZ 88.25 88.69 0.44 1.92 ROGC726 New lode 93.03 93.49 0.46 1.99 ROGC727 Hispaniola Fault 8.55 8.95 0.40 2.17 ROGC727 Hispaniola Fault 10 10.75 0.75 5.11 ROGC727 ROSZ 94.85 95.15 0.30 1.51 ROGC728 New lode 155.3 156.15 0.85 1.48 ROGC730 ROSZ 135.14 139.5 4.36 3.30 ROGC731 New lode 101 101.2 0.20 2.72 ROGC731 New lode 116.15 116.4 0.25 1.87 ROGC731 ROSZ 121.5 127.5 6.00 2.21 ROGC734 Hispaniola Fault 1.65 2.75 1.10 2.01 ROGC734 New lode 93.2 95.75 2.55 4.89 ROGC734 New lode 99.5 99.7 0.20 3.73 Page 19 Attachments Original document

