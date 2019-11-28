Matsa Resources : Outstanding Gold Results Red October

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce results from its recently completed grade control diamond drilling program at the Company's Red October gold mine in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia as recently announced (MAT announcement to ASX 10th
October 2019).
Figure 1: Red October Location Map - Lake Carey Project Area
Matsa completed 11 underground diamond drill holes, for a total of 1,451 metres focussing on extensions in the main mining area (ROSZ North).
Drilling has produced outstanding gold assays and confirms the high-grade potential of the Red October gold mine as follows:
The discovery of new high-grade lodes which are not reflected in the June 2016 Resource model is significant. The high-grade lodes indicate the strong potential for more ore-bearing structures to be discovered to the north by further drilling
These new lodes will be prioritised for further evaluation as new opportunities outside of the known lode system
Confirmation that another high-grade shoot exists within the ROSZ, further to the north. This new high-grade domain (ROSZ Costello) is a top priority in 2020 to extend a drill platform and infill to delineate for future mining
Figure 2: Aerial view of the Red October operation and mining tenements
Matsa Executive Chairman Paul Poli commented:
"We can again prove that substantial new mining opportunities remain at the Red October Gold Project. The results achieved by this drilling program are extremely exciting for the Company. Our belief continues to be, that substantial gold zones remain undiscovered and abundant opportunities exist to develop a long term, highly rewarding, underground gold mining operation at Red October. This belief was the core reason we acquired Red October. We will enthusiastically continue to grow and develop Red October and we expect many more exciting results."
Red October Mine Geology Background
The Red October deposit is hosted within a lithology package that dips steeply to the northwest that is interpreted to be the northern limb of a district scale NE-trending antiform. The deposit is centred on a shale unit that separates a footwall of tholeiitic pillowed basalts and a hanging wall succession of talc-carbonate to serpentinised ultramafic and high-Mg basalt with sparse interflow sediments. Near the top of the ultramafic-high Mg basalt sequence are thinly bedded iron-rich chert sedimentary units with variable sulphide content.
The ore system throughout Red October gold mine is structurally-hosted, with mineralised moderate- steeply dipping structures present in three main orientations (in RO Local grid); north striking, northeast striking, north-west striking.
Mineralisation occurs as shear-hosted lodes or shear vein/breccia style lodes, with both styles quite visible in contrast to the host rock. Mineralisation is associated with moderate-strongwall-rock hydrothermal alteration assemblages and sulphides, with biotite, muscovite, sericite, quartz- carbonate-calcite and pyrite commonly observed. Rheology contrasts, structural junctions and dilational zones have provided fluid pathways and opportunities for deposition of gold-bearing sulphides and coarse gold.
Grade Control Drilling
This initial phase is expected to be part of a much larger campaign over the next 6 months aimed at significantly increasing the gold resource at the Red October underground gold mine. The recent capital raising undertaken by the Company has allowed for planning to commence for a sizeable and comprehensive diamond drilling programme at Red October.
Drillholes are located in plan view and section view in Figures 3 and 4 below. A table of collar coordinates and setup expressed in mine grid co-ordinates (RO Local Grid) are in Appendix 2.
This first programme targeted the Red October Shear Zone (ROSZ) North and consisted of an initial 11 holes as follows:
The focus of the first eight holes was to get a better understanding and potential for the high- grade shoots below the current workings and to test for additional high-grade shoots to the north.
A further three holes were drilled selectively based on the results both visually and via assay results from the first eight holes in 1 above.
Figure 3: Plan view of Grade Control holes drilled - red traces (RO Local Grid)
Figure 4: Long Section View - Grade Control drill holes as red traces (RO Local Grid)
Figure 5: Long Section view - mine workings, grade control block model ROSZ (>3g/t), planned drillholes
High-grade lodes
A mineralised lode in the footwall of the ROSZ was intersected, and exhibited carbonate alteration with pyrite and quartz-calcite veinlets. The host rock (tholeiitic pillow basalts) in this area is highly prospective as this brittle unit sits adjacent to more ductile high-magnesium basalts and ultramafic units, forming a rheology contrast.
2.50m @ 48.70g/t Au from 78m -new lode (ROGC725)
Inc 1.10m @ 105.5g/t Au from 78m
Drillholes ROGC732 - ROGC734 inclusive were drilled to provide further information on the tenor, geometry and extents of the lode. Results are pending for these drillholes.
This new high-grade lode provides strong potential to continue the ROSZ North area mining front below the current workings.
Figure 6: ROGC725 high-grade lode - 2.5m @ 48.70g/t
A suite of narrow mineralised lodes was also intersected in the hangingwall of the ROSZ. The lodes are situated in high-magnesium basalts, with carbonate alteration, pyrite and quartz-calcite veinlets.
This intersection is significant, as mining is occurring on similar lodes in the current ROSZ North mining area.
2.55m @ 4.89g/t Au from 93.2m -new lode (ROGC734)
Inc 0.20m @ 37.80g/t Au from 94.1m
Figure 7: ROGC734 hangingwall lodes - 2.55m @ 4.89g/t Red October Shear Zone - Costello
High grades evident in historic RC holes to the north of the ROSZ North mining area were tested with three drillholes (ROGC729 to ROGC731 inclusive).
The drillholes confirmed the presence of the ROSZ and also intersected the edge of the suspected
high-grade shoot. Due to the acute angle of intersection, the ROSZ Costello zone is best tested from a platform extended north. This will provide quality data on true widths, structural readings, and also enable ease of drilling.
Drilling was targeted just south of the historic RC holes position, yielding:
4.40m @ 3.30g/t Au from 135.14m -ROSZ (ROGC730)
6.00m @ 2.21g/t Au from 121.5m -ROSZ (ROGC731)
Inc 1.70m @ 4.07g/t Au from 122m
Typically, the ROSZ is associated with mineralised hangingwall and footwall lodes, which are currently unquantified and offer further opportunities for the Costello area.
Matsa will continue targeting suspected high-grade shoots and structural junctions to identify other potential future mining areas along the ROSZ to the north of the current mine workings.
The ROSZ is made up of a sheared mafic package with a quartz breccia, pervasive pyrite and narrow intercalated sedimentary units. Typical alteration seen was biotite, carbonate, silica and +/-sericite.
The exploration information in this report is based on information compiled by Rhianna Farrell, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Rhianna Farrell is a full-time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. Rhianna Farrell has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Rhianna Farrell consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1
Table 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
These examples should not be taken as limiting the
broad meaning of sampling.
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure
sample representivity and the appropriate
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
used.
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
are Material to the Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples
from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
explanation may be required, such as where there
is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of
detailed information.
Commentary
Sampling activities conducted at Red October by Saracen included reverse circulation (RC), surface and underground diamond drilling (DD) and underground face chip sampling. Historic sampling methods conducted since 1989 have included aircore (AC), rotary air blast (RAB), RC and surface and underground DD holes.
Sampling for RC, DD and face chip sampling is carried out as specified within Saracen sampling and QAQC procedures as per industry standard. RC chips and NQ diamond core provide high quality representative samples for analysis. RC, RAB, AC and surface DD drilling completed by previous holders is assumed to adhere to industry standard at that time 1989- 2004.
Saracen sampling activities were carried out to industry standard. Reverse circulation drilling is used to obtain 1 m samples, diamond core is sampled to geological intervals (0.2m to 1.2m) and cut into half core and UG faces are chip sampled to geological intervals (0.2 to 1m), with all methods producing representative samples weighing less than 3kg. Samples are selected to weigh less than 3 kg to ensure total sample inclusion at the pulverisation stage. Saracen core and chip samples are crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 90o/o passing 75μm to produce a 40 g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS. Visible gold is occasionally encountered in drill core and face samples. Historical AC, RAB, RC and diamond sampling are assumed to have been carried out to industry standard at that time. Analysis methods include fire assay, aqua regia and unspecified methods.
Matsa sampling activities for diamond core; core was cut in half and sampled to geological intervals (0.2 - 1.3m) with most samples weighing =<3 kg. Samples were crushed, dried and pulverised to a nominal 85% passing 75μm to produce a 50g sub sample for analysis by FA/AAS. FA results >100g/t trigger a Gravimetric Finish to achieve an accurate result. Visible gold samples are assayed via Screen Fire Assay or Leachwell Bottle Roll. Standard QAQC practices are utilised to detect sample preparation errors and grade smearing (blanks and quartz flushes). All historical methods are as described above.
Drilling
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
• The deposit was initially sampled by 495 AC holes, 73 RAB holes, 391 RC holes (assumed
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)
standard 5 %" bit size) and 159 surface diamond NQ and HQ core holes. 5 RC holes were drilled
and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
using a 143mm diameter bit with a face sampling hammer. The rig was equipped with an
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
