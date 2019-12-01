Matsa Resources : Significant Exploration Programme to Commence Lake Carey

(MAT Announcement to ASX 7th May 2019).

Matsa Resources Limited

The exploration programme is made up of the following components:

Diamond Drilling

Red October surface near-mine diamond drilling at (3 holes for ~1,300m)

Fortitude North diamond drilling (4 drill holes for~ 950m)

BE 1 diamond drilling (2 drill holes for 400m)

RC Drilling

Devon Mine RC drilling 7 holes for ~1,000m

Gallant RC drilling 17 drill holes for ~1,000m

Hill East RC drilling 33 drill holes for ~1,100m

Olympic RC drilling 6 drillholes for 700m

New Years Gift RC drilling 8 drill holes for 590m

Cardinal RC drilling 2 drill holes for 200m

IP Surveys

IP surveys for around ~20 line km are planned to cover historic gold workings at Linden. Gold mineralisation is associated with disseminated sulphides, mostly pyrite which is expected to produce a recognisable IP response.

Site preparation for all planned RC drilling has commenced with diamond drilling expected to commence at Red October on the 5th December 2019. The drilling programme is expected to extend throughout and beyond the March 2020 quarter.

DIAMOND DRILLING

Red October Near-Mine

Diamond drilling to be carried out along strike to the NE. Three drill holes for ~1,300m of drilling will test high priority structural targets developed by from Matsa's 2018 geomechanical study. Drilling is targeting strike-extensions to the high grade Red October gold lodes >400m from current underground mining development.

Fortitude North

Four drill holes for ~950m of drilling will be carried out on the lake which conceals much of the 1.5km long bedrock gold target at Fortitude North. Aircore intercepts in the lake including 47m @ 2.55g/t Au remain untested at depth. Previous diamond and RC drilling in the northern part of the target outside the lake defined a gold mineralised zone which is interpreted to dip to the NE at a moderate angle. This zone is associated with a 26m @1.95 g/t Au intercept in deeply weathered basement. This zone was also intersected in fresh rocks in diamond drill hole 19FNDDH01, with a best intercept of 8m @ 2.94 g/t Au.

BE 1

Two diamond drill holes for ~400m are planned to test gold mineralisation associated with a dacite intrusion at BE 1, with aircore intercepts including 21m @ 1.82 g/t Au and 2m @ 24.3 g/t Au (MAT Announcement to ASX 12th April 2017). Diamond drilling in 2017 achieved a best intercept of 0.1m @ 8g/t Au and 1m @ 1.5 g/t Au (MAT announcement to ASX 31st July 2017). Planned drilling is designed to follow up an intercept of quartz veining containing visible gold in deeply weathered basement rocks which coincides with a zone of significant core loss.