Matsa Resources : Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation Fortitude North – Lake Carey Gold Project

Matsa Resources Limited LIMITED ABN 48 106 732 487 ASX Announcement 19th February 2020 Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation Fortitude North - Lake Carey Gold Project Highlights Assays received for 2 drill holes from a 7 diamond drill hole programme

All 7 diamond drill holes intersected alteration and veining which appear to be a continuation of the mineralised zone . This programme has tested only half of the 1,500m basement gold anomaly

Key intercepts received to date include: 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m 20FNDD04 incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m 4m @ 13.63 g/t Au from79m 20FNDD02 incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m Intercepts occur in zones of strong alteration and veining within the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by aircore drilling in 2018. The altered zone remains open to the south and at depth

Originally only 4 drill holes were planned but due to the presence of distinctive and highly prospective alteration and veining, the programme was expanded to 7 drill holes. Further drilling is planned over the remaining strike extent of the anomaly and to test the resource potential of this discovery CORPORATE SUMMARY Executive Chairman Paul Poli Director Frank Sibbel Director & Company Secretary Andrew Chapman Shares on Issue 216.93 million Unlisted Options 26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25 Top 20 shareholders Hold 52.85% Share Price on 18th February 2020 15 cents Market Capitalisation $32.54 million Head Office: Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000 Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370 Bangkok Office: Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258 reception@matsa.com.au www.matsa.com.au Matsa Resources Limited Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce new results which have been received so far from diamond drilling at Fortitude North, which is part of the previously announced exploration programme within the Company's Lake Carey gold project. The original programme of 4 diamond drill holes was expanded to 7 using a lake drilling rig (MAT announcement to ASX 2nd December 2019). Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation Drilling was designed to test the strike extent of gold mineralisation previously intersected by diamond and RC drilling in 2018 and 2019 (MAT announcement to ASX 7th May 2019). Drilling at the time was limited to only the northern end of the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by Matsa's aircore drilling in 2018. The recently completed programme was carried out using a lake diamond drill rig in order to explore an 800m segment of the 1,500m long anomaly which is located under the lake (Figure 1). A minimum of a further 6 diamond holes are planned to test the remaining strike extent of the anomaly and test the resource potential of this discovery. Key intercepts Include: 20FNDD02 4m @13.63 g/t Au from79m incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m 20FNDD04 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from127m incl 1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 127m Seven drill holes (20FNDD02 - 20FNDD08) were completed for 1,837m and assay results have been received for only two of these drill holes so far. Logging, sampling and assays are in progress on the remaining 5 diamond drill holes. Collar and setup information is shown in Table 1 and drilling logging and assay protocols are provided in Appendix 1. Key assay values and gold intercepts are listed in Appendix 2. The intersection in 20FNDD02 is located in soft deeply weathered basement rocks. The presence of quartz veining was observed within the intercept, but rock textures and alteration have been partly obscured by weathering. Both intersections in 20FNDD04 occur in an interval of strong bleaching and alteration of the host rock over a 20m downhole width. Better gold assays are associated with intervals of irregular pyritic crackle veinlets and increased quartz veining. All diamond drill holes completed to date have intersected similar distinctive alteration and veining which appear to be a characteristic feature of this gold mineralisation. Page 2 Matsa Resources Limited Figure 1: Fortitude North drill hole location and summary results Figure 2: Fortitude North Longitudinal Projection with Summary Drill Results As previously announced, the intercept in diamond drill hole 19FNDD01 is also associated with this zone of strong alteration with associated pyrite and quartz veining (MAT Announcement to ASX 7th May 2019). Importantly, this distinctive alteration zone has been recognised in all diamond holes completed to date (including those where assays are still awaited) over a strike extent of 800m from 19FNDD01 (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Page 3 Matsa Resources Limited The alteration zone remains open to the south and at depth and is interpreted to dip moderately to steeply to the NE (Figure 3, Figure 4), and is most likely the source of the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by Matsa's aircore drilling programmes in 2018 and 2019. The current phase of drilling has been completed. A comprehensive analysis of results to date is underway. Figure 3: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 20FNDD04 Figure 4: Fortitude North Cross Section 20FNDD02 Page 4 Matsa Resources Limited Fortitude North Drilling The current drilling programme has comprised 7 diamond holes for a total of 1833.6m with collar locations and setup information are listed in Table 1. Results together with those from previous drilling have been summarised in Figure 1. East North Hole_ID Grid ID (m) (m) RL Depth Azimuth Dip 20FNDD002 MGA94_51 455263 6762769 400 270.3 235 -60 20FNDD003 MGA94_51 455471 6762042 400 252.3 235 -60 20FNDD004 MGA94_51 455435 6762349 400 278.7 235 -60 20FNDD005 MGA94_51 455285 6762607 400 271.1 235 -60 20FNDD006 MGA94_51 455475 6762380 400 271.2 235 -60 20FNDD007 MGA94_51 455325 6762835 400 252 235 -60 20FNDD008 MGA94_51 455,510 6762072 400 238 250 -60 Table 1: Fortitude North Diamond Drilling January-February 2020 Significance of Fortitude North Discovery and Recent Drill Results The Fortitude North prospect is located in the gold endowed Kurnalpi terrain which contains world class gold deposits such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby, which in Matsa's opinion greatly increases the potential at Fortitude North for a major discovery.

This discovery supports Matsa's focus on structurally favourable target areas with minimal previous drilling, in this case because of access difficulties in lakes and dunefields north of Lake Carey proper.

Mineralisation is located close to a major litho-structural boundary where andesitic volcanics are separated from basalts and dolerites across the Fortitude Fault.

Fortitude North is located only 5km north of Matsa's Fortitude gold mine and there is potential for it to impact positively on a future mining project. The Lake Carey Gold Project Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. This follows its recently completed trial mining operation at Fortitude and mining at the Red Dog deposit. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements). Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets (BE 1 - 4). Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988. This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited. Page 5 Matsa Resources Limited For further information please contact: Paul Poli Executive Chairman Phone +61 8 9230 3555 Fax +61 8 9227 0370 Email reception@matsa.com.au Web www.matsa.com.au Competent Person The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Page 6 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling ∙ Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific Diamond drilling logged and samples selected based on geology, attempting to techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the keep maximum sample interval to ~1m in length. Selected intervals are split in minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or two and bagged. This is a practical measure to ensure sample size reaching the handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as laboratory is <3kg. limiting the broad meaning of sampling. ∙ Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate Sampling is carries out after geological logging is complete in order to ensure calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. representivity of samples. ∙ Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling ∙ Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, Drilling was carried out using a diamond drill rig specially constructed to techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard operate in a salt lake environment. tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Drill sample ∙ Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and Sample recovery is estimated based on measured recovery block to block. recovery results assessed. Generally excellent recoveries in fresh rock with variable to poor core recoveries in saprolite and deeply weathered bedrock. ∙ Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative Typically the focus has been on fresh rock where sample recovery is excellent. nature of the samples. ∙ Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and Not determined. whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Page 7 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging ∙ Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets. logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Logging is qualitative in nature. Logging was carried out on all drill core. Sub-sampling ∙ If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. Half core samples were submitted for assay. techniques and sample ∙ If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether Core. preparation sampled wet or dry. ∙ For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is preparation technique. dried, homogenized and pulverised. ∙ Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20 maximise representivity of samples samples submitted for assay. ∙ Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ No duplicates were submitted but selected pulps to be re submitted for multi material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- element and duplicate gold assays. half sampling ∙ Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special being sampled. measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold. Quality of ∙ The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay assay data and procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy laboratory determined by laboratory QACQ process. tests ∙ For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the Not applicable. parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Page 8 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary ∙ Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples. duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of ∙ The verification of significant intersections by either independent or Composites validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling sampling and alternative company personnel. procedures verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff. assaying ∙ The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes carried out. ∙ Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to upload to database. ∙ Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of ∙ Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes data points hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole Resource estimation. measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the interpretive cross section in the body of the report. ∙ Specification of the grid system used. GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51. ∙ Quality and adequacy of topographic control. +-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD. Data spacing ∙ Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not and sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes. distribution Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No compositing has been applied and where possible sampling was carried out to geological boundaries. Page 9 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Orientation of ∙ Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of Drilling carried out on lines oriented at 230 degrees to take into account NNW data in relation possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the trending structural interpretation. This is considered to be a reasonable to geological deposit type. approach for first pass drilling. structure ∙ If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in- key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling situ mineralisation yet to be determined. bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample ∙ The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security security procedures are carried out in the field. Audits or ∙ The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audit carried out yet. reviews Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral ∙ Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including Exploration was carried out over the following tenements: tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, Tenement Status Holder Granted Area Units land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Matsa Gold ∙ The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any E 39/1864*** LIVE Pty Ltd 27/02/2017 10 BL known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area. Exploration done ∙ Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Past work which included anomalous gold values in aircore drilling at Fortitude by other parties North has been acknowledged as being carried out by Midas Gold Ltd in 2008. Geology ∙ Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system. Drill hole ∙ A summary of all information material to the understanding of the Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for collar parameters and all significantly anomalous assays >0.1g/t Au reported in all material drill holes: the body of the report. Page 10 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. ∙ If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain No significant information was excluded deliberately. why this is the case. Data ∙ In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. Aggregates aggregation maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades) did not include assays <0.5 g/t Au. All intercepts are quoted between bounding methods and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated. samples containing >1 g/t Au. ∙ Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. ∙ The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship ∙ These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown. between Exploration Results. mineralisation ∙ If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is Current interpretation suggests that drill holes need to be oriented from east widths and known, its nature should be reported. towards the west to test for a combination of subvertical to shallow east intercept lengths ∙ If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there dipping structures. should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres. Diagrams ∙ Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts A drill hole location plan, longitudinal projection and cross section summarising should be included for any significant discovery being reported These salient aspects of drilling were included in the text. should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced ∙ Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets. reporting practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Page 11 Matsa Resources Limited Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Other ∙ Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey exploration data results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of Fortitude project. treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work ∙ The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral The planned drilling is intended to test hypotheses regarding stratigraphic and extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). structural targets Lake Carey. ∙ Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Page 12 Matsa Resources Limited Appendix 2 - Fortitude North 20FNDD02 and 20FNDD04 Key Assays and Intercepts Hole_ID From m Depth m Sample Interval S Type Au ppm Intercept 20FNDD002 79 80 169506 1 HCORE 1.31 20FNDD002 80 81 169507 1 HCORE 0.09 4m @13.63 g/t Au from79m Inc. 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m 20FNDD002 81 82 169508 1 HCORE 10.2 And 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m 20FNDD002 82 83 169509 1 HCORE 42.9 20FNDD002 235.48 237 169568 1.52 HCORE 1.1 1.52m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 235.48 20FNDD002 239 240 169542 1 HCORE 4.5 1m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 239m 20FNDD004 112 114.2 169578 2.2 HCORE 0.71 20FNDD004 114.2 115 169579 0.8 HCORE 1.79 20FNDD004 115 116 169581 1 HCORE 0.18 20FNDD004 116 117 169582 1 HCORE 0.08 4.8m @ 1.19 g/t Au from 114.2 20FNDD004 117 118 169583 1 HCORE 1.72 20FNDD004 118 119 169584 1 HCORE 2.29 20FNDD004 119 120 169585 1 HCORE 0.12 20FNDD004 120 121.5 169586 1.5 HCORE 0.35 20FNDD004 121.5 122.1 169587 0.6 HCORE 1 20FNDD004 122.1 123 169588 0.9 HCORE 0.09 20FNDD004 123 124 169589 1 HCORE 0.36 20FNDD004 124 124.6 169591 0.6 HCORE 0.23 20FNDD004 124.6 125.6 169592 1 HCORE 1.33 20FNDD004 125.6 125.75 169593 0.15 HCORE 0.36 20FNDD004 125.75 126 169594 0.25 HCORE 2.93 20FNDD004 126 127 169595 1 HCORE 1.09 20FNDD004 127 128 169596 1 HCORE 13.9 20FNDD004 128 129 169597 1 HCORE 1.39 20FNDD004 129 130 169598 1 HCORE 1.11 20FNDD004 130 131 169599 1 HCORE 6.04 6.5m@ 4.79 g/t Au from127m 20FNDD004 131 132 169601 1 HCORE 2.3 20FNDD004 132 133 169602 1 HCORE 4.6 20FNDD004 133 133.5 169603 0.5 HCORE 3.66 20FNDD004 133.5 133.8 169604 0.3 HCORE 0.44 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 20FNDD004 133.8 134.9 169605 1.1 HCORE 1.23 124.6m 20FNDD004 151 151.9 169625 0.9 HCORE 0.67 20FNDD004 151.9 153 169626 1.1 HCORE 0.18 20FNDD004 159 160 169635 1 HCORE 2.44 1m @ 2.44 g/t Au from 159m Page 13 Attachments Original document

