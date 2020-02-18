Matsa Resources : Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation Fortitude North – Lake Carey Gold Project
02/18/2020 | 08:18pm EST
Matsa Resources Limited
LIMITED
ABN 48 106 732 487
ASX Announcement
19th February 2020
Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation
Fortitude North - Lake Carey Gold Project
Highlights
Assays received for 2 drill holes from a 7 diamond drill hole programme
All 7 diamond drill holes intersected alteration and veining which appear to be a continuation of the mineralised zone. This programme has tested only half of the 1,500m basement gold anomaly
Key intercepts received to date include:
10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m
20FNDD04
incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m
4m @ 13.63 g/t Au from79m
20FNDD02
incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m
and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m
Intercepts occur in zones of strong alteration and veining within the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by aircore drilling in 2018. The altered zone remains open to the south and at depth
Originally only 4 drill holes were planned but due to the presence of distinctive and highly prospective alteration and veining, the programme was expanded to 7 drill holes. Further drilling is planned over the remaining strike extent of the anomaly and to test the resource potential of this discovery
CORPORATE SUMMARY
Executive Chairman
Paul Poli
Director
Frank Sibbel
Director & Company Secretary
Andrew Chapman
Shares on Issue
216.93 million
Unlisted Options
26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25
Top 20 shareholders
Hold 52.85%
Share Price on 18th February 2020
15 cents
Market Capitalisation
$32.54 million
Head Office:
Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000
Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370
Bangkok Office:
Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce new results which have been received so far from diamond drilling at Fortitude North, which is part of the previously announced exploration programme within the Company's Lake Carey gold project. The original programme of 4 diamond drill holes was expanded to 7 using a lake drilling rig (MAT
announcement to ASX 2nd December 2019).
Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation
Drilling was designed to test the strike extent of gold mineralisation previously intersected by diamond and RC drilling in 2018 and 2019 (MAT announcement to ASX 7thMay 2019). Drilling at the time was limited to only the northern end of the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by Matsa's aircore drilling in 2018. The recently completed programme was carried out using a lake diamond drill rig in order to explore an 800m segment of the 1,500m long anomaly which is located under the lake (Figure 1). A minimum of a further 6 diamond holes are planned to test the remaining strike extent of the anomaly and test the resource potential of this discovery.
Key intercepts Include:
20FNDD02 4m @13.63 g/t Au from79m incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m
20FNDD04 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from127m incl 1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 127m
Seven drill holes (20FNDD02 - 20FNDD08) were completed for 1,837m and assay results have been received for only two of these drill holes so far. Logging, sampling and assays are in progress on the remaining 5 diamond drill holes. Collar and setup information is shown in Table 1 and drilling logging and assay protocols are provided in Appendix 1.
Key assay values and gold intercepts are listed in Appendix 2.
The intersection in 20FNDD02 is located in soft deeply weathered basement rocks. The presence of quartz veining was observed within the intercept, but rock textures and alteration have been partly obscured by weathering.
Both intersections in 20FNDD04 occur in an interval of strong bleaching and alteration of the host rock over a 20m downhole width. Better gold assays are associated with intervals of irregular pyritic crackle veinlets and increased quartz veining.
All diamond drill holes completed to date have intersected similar distinctive alteration and veining which appear to be a characteristic feature of this gold mineralisation.
Figure 1: Fortitude North drill hole location and summary results
Figure 2: Fortitude North Longitudinal Projection with Summary Drill Results
As previously announced, the intercept in diamond drill hole 19FNDD01 is also associated with this zone of strong alteration with associated pyrite and quartz veining (MAT Announcement to ASX 7thMay 2019). Importantly, this distinctive alteration zone has been recognised in all diamond holes completed to date (including those where assays are still awaited) over a strike extent of 800m from 19FNDD01 (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
The alteration zone remains open to the south and at depth and is interpreted to dip moderately to steeply to the NE (Figure 3, Figure 4), and is most likely the source of the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by Matsa's aircore drilling programmes in 2018 and 2019.
The current phase of drilling has been completed. A comprehensive analysis of results to date is underway.
Figure 3: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 20FNDD04
Figure 4: Fortitude North Cross Section 20FNDD02
Fortitude North Drilling
The current drilling programme has comprised 7 diamond holes for a total of 1833.6m with collar locations and setup information are listed in Table 1. Results together with those from previous drilling have been summarised in Figure 1.
East
North
Hole_ID
Grid ID
(m)
(m)
RL
Depth
Azimuth
Dip
20FNDD002
MGA94_51
455263
6762769
400
270.3
235
-60
20FNDD003
MGA94_51
455471
6762042
400
252.3
235
-60
20FNDD004
MGA94_51
455435
6762349
400
278.7
235
-60
20FNDD005
MGA94_51
455285
6762607
400
271.1
235
-60
20FNDD006
MGA94_51
455475
6762380
400
271.2
235
-60
20FNDD007
MGA94_51
455325
6762835
400
252
235
-60
20FNDD008
MGA94_51
455,510
6762072
400
238
250
-60
Table 1: Fortitude North Diamond Drilling January-February 2020
Significance of Fortitude North Discovery and Recent Drill Results
The Fortitude North prospect is located in the gold endowed Kurnalpi terrain which contains world class gold deposits such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby, which in Matsa's opinion greatly increases the potential at Fortitude North for a major discovery.
This discovery supports Matsa's focus on structurally favourable target areas with minimal previous drilling, in this case because of access difficulties in lakes and dunefields north of Lake Carey proper.
Mineralisation is located close to a major litho-structural boundary where andesitic volcanics are separated from basalts and dolerites across the Fortitude Fault.
Only 800m of the prospective 1,500m long basement gold anomaly at Fortitude North (Figure 1) has been tested by diamond drilling.
Fortitude North is located only 5km north of Matsa's Fortitude gold mine and there is potential for it to impact positively on a future mining project.
The Lake Carey Gold Project
Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. This follows its recently completed trial mining operation at Fortitude and mining at the Red Dog deposit. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements).
Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets (BE 1 - 4).
Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.
This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.
The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
∙
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
Diamond drilling logged and samples selected based on geology, attempting to
techniques
specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the
keep maximum sample interval to ~1m in length. Selected intervals are split in
minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
two and bagged. This is a practical measure to ensure sample size reaching the
handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as
laboratory is <3kg.
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
∙
Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate
Sampling is carries out after geological logging is complete in order to ensure
calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
representivity of samples.
∙
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the
Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this
would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain
1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for
fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Drilling
∙
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,
Drilling was carried out using a diamond drill rig specially constructed to
techniques
auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
operate in a salt lake environment.
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core
is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
Drill sample
∙
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and
Sample recovery is estimated based on measured recovery block to block.
recovery
results assessed.
Generally excellent recoveries in fresh rock with variable to poor core
recoveries in saprolite and deeply weathered bedrock.
∙
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative
Typically the focus has been on fresh rock where sample recovery is excellent.
nature of the samples.
∙
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and
Not determined.
whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Logging
∙
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically
Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.
logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Logging is qualitative in nature.
Logging was carried out on all drill core.
Sub-sampling
∙
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
Half core samples were submitted for assay.
techniques and
sample
∙
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether
Core.
preparation
sampled wet or dry.
∙
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample
Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is
preparation technique.
dried, homogenized and pulverised.
∙
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to
Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20
maximise representivity of samples
samples submitted for assay.
∙
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ
No duplicates were submitted but selected pulps to be re submitted for multi
material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-
element and duplicate gold assays.
half sampling
∙
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material
Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special
being sampled.
measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold.
Quality of
∙
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory
Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay
assay data and
procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy
laboratory
determined by laboratory QACQ process.
tests
∙
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the
Not applicable.
parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make
and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,
etc.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
∙
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,
As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples.
duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of
accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
Verification of
∙
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or
Composites validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling
sampling and
alternative company personnel.
procedures verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff.
assaying
∙
The use of twinned holes.
No twinned holes carried out.
∙
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,
Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise
data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to
upload to database.
∙
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
Location of
∙
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-
Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes
data points
hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole
Resource estimation.
measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out
using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded
on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the
interpretive cross section in the body of the report.
∙
Specification of the grid system used.
GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51.
∙
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in
designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes
is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD.
Data spacing
∙
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not
and
sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes.
distribution
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No compositing has been applied and where possible sampling was carried out to geological boundaries.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Orientation of
∙
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of
Drilling carried out on lines oriented at 230 degrees to take into account NNW
data in relation
possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the
trending structural interpretation. This is considered to be a reasonable
to geological
deposit type.
approach for first pass drilling.
structure
∙
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of
Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in-
key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling
situ mineralisation yet to be determined.
bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Sample
∙
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security
security
procedures are carried out in the field.
Audits or
∙
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
No audit carried out yet.
reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
∙ Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including
Exploration was carried out over the following tenements:
tenement and
agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
Tenement
Status
Holder
Granted
Area
Units
land tenure
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,
status
wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
Matsa
Gold
∙ The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any
E 39/1864***
LIVE
Pty Ltd
27/02/2017
10
BL
known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
Exploration done
∙ Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.
Past work which included anomalous gold values in aircore drilling at Fortitude
by other parties
North has been acknowledged as being carried out by Midas Gold Ltd in 2008.
Geology
∙ Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.
The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation
similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system.
Drill hole
∙ A summary of all information material to the understanding of the
Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole
Information
exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for
collar parameters and all significantly anomalous assays >0.1g/t Au reported in
all material drill holes:
the body of the report.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
o easting and northing of the drill hole collar
o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres)
of the drill hole collar
o dip and azimuth of the hole
o down hole length and interception depth
o
hole length.
∙ If
the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the
information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain
No significant information was excluded deliberately.
why this is the case.
Data
∙
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,
Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. Aggregates
aggregation
maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)
did not include assays <0.5 g/t Au. All intercepts are quoted between bounding
methods
and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.
samples containing >1 g/t Au.
∙
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade
results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for
such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such
aggregations should be shown in detail.
∙ The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should
be clearly stated.
Relationship
∙
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of
All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown.
between
Exploration Results.
mineralisation
∙ If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is
Current interpretation suggests that drill holes need to be oriented from east
widths and
known, its nature should be reported.
towards the west to test for a combination of subvertical to shallow east
intercept lengths
∙ If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there
dipping structures.
should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true
width not known').
Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres.
Diagrams
∙ Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts
A drill hole location plan, longitudinal projection and cross section summarising
should be included for any significant discovery being reported These
salient aspects of drilling were included in the text.
should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar
locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
∙
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not
All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets.
reporting
practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or
widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Other
∙ Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported
The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past
substantive
including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey
drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey
exploration data
results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of
Fortitude project.
treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,
geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or
contaminating substances.
Further work
∙ The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral
The planned drilling is intended to test hypotheses regarding stratigraphic and
extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
structural targets Lake Carey.
∙ Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including
the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided
this information is not commercially sensitive.
Appendix 2 - Fortitude North 20FNDD02 and 20FNDD04 Key Assays and Intercepts
