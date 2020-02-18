Log in
MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED    MAT   AU000000MAT8

MATSA RESOURCES LIMITED

(MAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News Summary

Matsa Resources : Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation Fortitude North – Lake Carey Gold Project

02/18/2020 | 08:18pm EST

Matsa Resources Limited

LIMITED

ABN 48 106 732 487

ASX Announcement

19th February 2020

Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation

Fortitude North - Lake Carey Gold Project

Highlights

  • Assays received for 2 drill holes from a 7 diamond drill hole programme
  • All 7 diamond drill holes intersected alteration and veining which appear to be a continuation of the mineralised zone. This programme has tested only half of the 1,500m basement gold anomaly
  • Key intercepts received to date include:

10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m

20FNDD04

incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from 127m

4m @ 13.63 g/t Au from79m

20FNDD02

incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m

and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m

  • Intercepts occur in zones of strong alteration and veining within the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by aircore drilling in 2018. The altered zone remains open to the south and at depth
  • Originally only 4 drill holes were planned but due to the presence of distinctive and highly prospective alteration and veining, the programme was expanded to 7 drill holes. Further drilling is planned over the remaining strike extent of the anomaly and to test the resource potential of this discovery

CORPORATE SUMMARY

Executive Chairman

Paul Poli

Director

Frank Sibbel

Director & Company Secretary

Andrew Chapman

Shares on Issue

216.93 million

Unlisted Options

26.35 million @ $0.17 - $0.25

Top 20 shareholders

Hold 52.85%

Share Price on 18th February 2020

15 cents

Market Capitalisation

$32.54 million

Head Office:

Suite 11, 139 Newcastle Street, Perth Western Australia 6000

Tel: +61 8 9230 3555 Fax: +61 8 9227 0370

Bangkok Office:

Unit 1801, Pacific Place 2, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 0 2653 0258 Fax: +66 0 2653 0258

reception@matsa.com.au

www.matsa.com.au

Matsa Resources Limited

Matsa Resources Limited ("Matsa" or "the Company" ASX: MAT) is pleased to announce new results which have been received so far from diamond drilling at Fortitude North, which is part of the previously announced exploration programme within the Company's Lake Carey gold project. The original programme of 4 diamond drill holes was expanded to 7 using a lake drilling rig (MAT

announcement to ASX 2nd December 2019).

Significant Extension of Primary Gold Mineralisation

Drilling was designed to test the strike extent of gold mineralisation previously intersected by diamond and RC drilling in 2018 and 2019 (MAT announcement to ASX 7th May 2019). Drilling at the time was limited to only the northern end of the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by Matsa's aircore drilling in 2018. The recently completed programme was carried out using a lake diamond drill rig in order to explore an 800m segment of the 1,500m long anomaly which is located under the lake (Figure 1). A minimum of a further 6 diamond holes are planned to test the remaining strike extent of the anomaly and test the resource potential of this discovery.

Key intercepts Include:

20FNDD02 4m @13.63 g/t Au from79m incl 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m and 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m

20FNDD04 10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from 124.6m incl 6.5m @ 4.79 g/t Au from127m incl 1m @ 13.9g/t Au from 127m

Seven drill holes (20FNDD02 - 20FNDD08) were completed for 1,837m and assay results have been received for only two of these drill holes so far. Logging, sampling and assays are in progress on the remaining 5 diamond drill holes. Collar and setup information is shown in Table 1 and drilling logging and assay protocols are provided in Appendix 1.

Key assay values and gold intercepts are listed in Appendix 2.

The intersection in 20FNDD02 is located in soft deeply weathered basement rocks. The presence of quartz veining was observed within the intercept, but rock textures and alteration have been partly obscured by weathering.

Both intersections in 20FNDD04 occur in an interval of strong bleaching and alteration of the host rock over a 20m downhole width. Better gold assays are associated with intervals of irregular pyritic crackle veinlets and increased quartz veining.

All diamond drill holes completed to date have intersected similar distinctive alteration and veining which appear to be a characteristic feature of this gold mineralisation.

Page 2

Matsa Resources Limited

Figure 1: Fortitude North drill hole location and summary results

Figure 2: Fortitude North Longitudinal Projection with Summary Drill Results

As previously announced, the intercept in diamond drill hole 19FNDD01 is also associated with this zone of strong alteration with associated pyrite and quartz veining (MAT Announcement to ASX 7th May 2019). Importantly, this distinctive alteration zone has been recognised in all diamond holes completed to date (including those where assays are still awaited) over a strike extent of 800m from 19FNDD01 (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Page 3

Matsa Resources Limited

The alteration zone remains open to the south and at depth and is interpreted to dip moderately to steeply to the NE (Figure 3, Figure 4), and is most likely the source of the 1,500m long basement gold anomaly discovered by Matsa's aircore drilling programmes in 2018 and 2019.

The current phase of drilling has been completed. A comprehensive analysis of results to date is underway.

Figure 3: Fortitude North Interpretative Cross Section 20FNDD04

Figure 4: Fortitude North Cross Section 20FNDD02

Page 4

Matsa Resources Limited

Fortitude North Drilling

The current drilling programme has comprised 7 diamond holes for a total of 1833.6m with collar locations and setup information are listed in Table 1. Results together with those from previous drilling have been summarised in Figure 1.

East

North

Hole_ID

Grid ID

(m)

(m)

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

20FNDD002

MGA94_51

455263

6762769

400

270.3

235

-60

20FNDD003

MGA94_51

455471

6762042

400

252.3

235

-60

20FNDD004

MGA94_51

455435

6762349

400

278.7

235

-60

20FNDD005

MGA94_51

455285

6762607

400

271.1

235

-60

20FNDD006

MGA94_51

455475

6762380

400

271.2

235

-60

20FNDD007

MGA94_51

455325

6762835

400

252

235

-60

20FNDD008

MGA94_51

455,510

6762072

400

238

250

-60

Table 1: Fortitude North Diamond Drilling January-February 2020

Significance of Fortitude North Discovery and Recent Drill Results

  • The Fortitude North prospect is located in the gold endowed Kurnalpi terrain which contains world class gold deposits such as Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith and Wallaby, which in Matsa's opinion greatly increases the potential at Fortitude North for a major discovery.
  • This discovery supports Matsa's focus on structurally favourable target areas with minimal previous drilling, in this case because of access difficulties in lakes and dunefields north of Lake Carey proper.
  • Mineralisation is located close to a major litho-structural boundary where andesitic volcanics are separated from basalts and dolerites across the Fortitude Fault.
  • Only 800m of the prospective 1,500m long basement gold anomaly at Fortitude North (Figure 1) has been tested by diamond drilling.
  • Fortitude North is located only 5km north of Matsa's Fortitude gold mine and there is potential for it to impact positively on a future mining project.

The Lake Carey Gold Project

Matsa holds a ground position of 563km2 at Lake Carey which is highly prospective for new gold discoveries. The Company is committed to becoming a mid-tier gold mining company with the commencement of underground production at the Red October gold mine. This follows its recently completed trial mining operation at Fortitude and mining at the Red Dog deposit. A scoping study was recently completed into the viability of a full scale open-pit gold mine at Fortitude (Refer to previous ASX announcements).

Matsa also sees substantial opportunities for further discoveries in favourable structural and stratigraphic settings within the Lake Carey Project area which remain relatively under-explored. The Fortitude and Bindah Faults are examples of favourable corridors which contain gold mineralisation (eg. Bindah, Fortitude, Jubilee, Misery and Keringal) and Matsa's recently discovered gold targets (BE 1 - 4).

Matsa's discovery at Fortitude North and earlier discoveries along the Bindah Fault, provides strong support for Matsa's belief that there are significant areas which remain under-explored despite 30 years of exploration since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.

This ASX report is authorised for release by the Board of Matsa Resources Limited.

Page 5

Matsa Resources Limited

For further information please contact:

Paul Poli

Executive Chairman

Phone

+61 8 9230 3555

Fax

+61 8 9227 0370

Email

reception@matsa.com.au

Web

www.matsa.com.au

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration results, is based on information compiled by David Fielding, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Fielding is a full time employee of Matsa Resources Limited. David Fielding has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of ore deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Fielding consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 6

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 1 - Matsa Resources Limited - Lake Carey Project

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

Diamond drilling logged and samples selected based on geology, attempting to

techniques

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the

keep maximum sample interval to ~1m in length. Selected intervals are split in

minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

two and bagged. This is a practical measure to ensure sample size reaching the

handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as

laboratory is <3kg.

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate

Sampling is carries out after geological logging is complete in order to ensure

calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

representivity of samples.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this

would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for

fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Drilling was carried out using a diamond drill rig specially constructed to

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

operate in a salt lake environment.

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core

is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Sample recovery is estimated based on measured recovery block to block.

recovery

results assessed.

Generally excellent recoveries in fresh rock with variable to poor core

recoveries in saprolite and deeply weathered bedrock.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

Typically the focus has been on fresh rock where sample recovery is excellent.

nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

Not determined.

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Page 7

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

Simple qualitative geological logs using standard geological coding sheets.

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Logging is qualitative in nature.

Logging was carried out on all drill core.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Half core samples were submitted for assay.

techniques and

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether

Core.

preparation

sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

Sample prep in Lab is standard for all assay procedures, whereby sample is

preparation technique.

dried, homogenized and pulverised.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to

Approximately 1 standard sample/20 samples and one blank sample per 20

maximise representivity of samples

samples submitted for assay.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ

No duplicates were submitted but selected pulps to be re submitted for multi

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

element and duplicate gold assays.

half sampling

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material

Sample weights of ~3kg documented are adequate for fine gold. No special

being sampled.

measures were taken to deal with the presence of coarse gold.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

Samples were dispatched for low level gold determination by 30g Fire Assay

assay data and

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

with AAS finish which is an industry standard process. Assay accuracy

laboratory

determined by laboratory QACQ process.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

Not applicable.

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make

and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,

etc.

Page 8

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

As noted one standard per 20 samples and one blank per 20 samples.

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (ie. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Composites validated by individual 1m splits. All assay and sampling

sampling and

alternative company personnel.

procedures verified by company personnel. All results reviewed by senior staff.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

No twinned holes carried out.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,

Geological and sampling data recorded on Toughbook in the field to minimise

data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

transcription errors. Hole locations recorded on GPS and compared prior to

upload to database.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-

Collar location surveyed by hand held GPS to an accuracy of +-5m. RC drill holes

data points

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

were set up at surface using a compass and clinometer. Downhole

Resource estimation.

measurements of azimuth, dip and total magnetic intensity were carried out

using an Eastman Multishot camera at ~30m intervals and manually recorded

on daily drill records. Downhole Surveys have been incorporated into the

interpretive cross section in the body of the report.

Specification of the grid system used.

GDA94 UTM co-ordinate system Zone 51.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

+-10m from AHD has been assumed for regional exploration holes used in

designing the follow up programme. For practical purposes the RL for all holes

is given as the level of Lake Carey namely 400m AHD.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

The reported drilling was of a reconnaissance nature and drill spacings is not

and

sufficient to confidently infer continuity between drill holes.

distribution

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Drill hole spacing too large to confidently assign continuity of anomalous values. Drilling was designed to test a preliminary interpretation that mineralisation is likely to be moderately to steeply NE dipping.

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

No compositing has been applied and where possible sampling was carried out to geological boundaries.

Page 9

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of

Drilling carried out on lines oriented at 230 degrees to take into account NNW

data in relation

possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the

trending structural interpretation. This is considered to be a reasonable

to geological

deposit type.

approach for first pass drilling.

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of

Drilling too wide spaced for bias to be a problem. Orientation of continuous in-

key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling

situ mineralisation yet to be determined.

bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are delivered to the laboratory by Matsa Staff. No special security

security

procedures are carried out in the field.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No audit carried out yet.

reviews

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

Exploration was carried out over the following tenements:

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

Tenement

Status

Holder

Granted

Area

Units

land tenure

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

status

wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

Matsa

Gold

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

E 39/1864***

LIVE

Pty Ltd

27/02/2017

10

BL

known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

Exploration done

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Past work which included anomalous gold values in aircore drilling at Fortitude

by other parties

North has been acknowledged as being carried out by Midas Gold Ltd in 2008.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The deposit types being sought are orogenic syntectonic gold mineralisation

similar to Fortitude which is located 5km south on the same major fault system.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Fortitude North: Drill hole, Significant assays summarized in the report. Hole

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for

collar parameters and all significantly anomalous assays >0.1g/t Au reported in

all material drill holes:

the body of the report.

Page 10

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres)

of the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o

hole length.

If

the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not material and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

No significant information was excluded deliberately.

why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques,

Quoted intercepts are length weighted for each sample included. Aggregates

aggregation

maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg. cutting of high grades)

did not include assays <0.5 g/t Au. All intercepts are quoted between bounding

methods

and cut-off grades are usually material and should be stated.

samples containing >1 g/t Au.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade

results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for

such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should

be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

All intercepts quoted relate to downhole depth and true width is unknown.

between

Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

Current interpretation suggests that drill holes need to be oriented from east

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

towards the west to test for a combination of subvertical to shallow east

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there

dipping structures.

should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true

width not known').

Intercepts in aircore drill holes are expressed in downhole metres.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

A drill hole location plan, longitudinal projection and cross section summarising

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These

salient aspects of drilling were included in the text.

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not

All drilling information has been used to determine exploration targets.

reporting

practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or

widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Page 11

Matsa Resources Limited

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

The review made use of publicly available aeromagnetics and gravity, past

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

drilling by Midas Gold Ltd which was acquired with purchase of the Lake Carey

exploration data

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

Fortitude project.

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

The planned drilling is intended to test hypotheses regarding stratigraphic and

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

structural targets Lake Carey.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including

the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided

this information is not commercially sensitive.

Page 12

Matsa Resources Limited

Appendix 2 - Fortitude North 20FNDD02 and 20FNDD04 Key Assays and Intercepts

Hole_ID

From m

Depth m

Sample

Interval

S Type

Au ppm

Intercept

20FNDD002

79

80

169506

1

HCORE

1.31

20FNDD002

80

81

169507

1

HCORE

0.09

4m @13.63 g/t Au from79m

Inc. 1m @ 42.9g/t Au from 82m

20FNDD002

81

82

169508

1

HCORE

10.2

And 1m @ 10.2 g/t Au from 81m

20FNDD002

82

83

169509

1

HCORE

42.9

20FNDD002

235.48

237

169568

1.52

HCORE

1.1

1.52m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 235.48

20FNDD002

239

240

169542

1

HCORE

4.5

1m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 239m

20FNDD004

112

114.2

169578

2.2

HCORE

0.71

20FNDD004

114.2

115

169579

0.8

HCORE

1.79

20FNDD004

115

116

169581

1

HCORE

0.18

20FNDD004

116

117

169582

1

HCORE

0.08

4.8m @ 1.19 g/t Au from 114.2

20FNDD004

117

118

169583

1

HCORE

1.72

20FNDD004

118

119

169584

1

HCORE

2.29

20FNDD004

119

120

169585

1

HCORE

0.12

20FNDD004

120

121.5

169586

1.5

HCORE

0.35

20FNDD004

121.5

122.1

169587

0.6

HCORE

1

20FNDD004

122.1

123

169588

0.9

HCORE

0.09

20FNDD004

123

124

169589

1

HCORE

0.36

20FNDD004

124

124.6

169591

0.6

HCORE

0.23

20FNDD004

124.6

125.6

169592

1

HCORE

1.33

20FNDD004

125.6

125.75

169593

0.15

HCORE

0.36

20FNDD004

125.75

126

169594

0.25

HCORE

2.93

20FNDD004

126

127

169595

1

HCORE

1.09

20FNDD004

127

128

169596

1

HCORE

13.9

20FNDD004

128

129

169597

1

HCORE

1.39

20FNDD004

129

130

169598

1

HCORE

1.11

20FNDD004

130

131

169599

1

HCORE

6.04

6.5m@ 4.79 g/t Au from127m

20FNDD004

131

132

169601

1

HCORE

2.3

20FNDD004

132

133

169602

1

HCORE

4.6

20FNDD004

133

133.5

169603

0.5

HCORE

3.66

20FNDD004

133.5

133.8

169604

0.3

HCORE

0.44

10.3m @ 3.48 g/t Au from

20FNDD004

133.8

134.9

169605

1.1

HCORE

1.23

124.6m

20FNDD004

151

151.9

169625

0.9

HCORE

0.67

20FNDD004

151.9

153

169626

1.1

HCORE

0.18

20FNDD004

159

160

169635

1

HCORE

2.44

1m @ 2.44 g/t Au from 159m

Page 13

Disclaimer

Matsa Resources Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 01:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
