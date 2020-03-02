Matson : Logistics Selects Blume Global to Improve Operations and Decrease Costs in its Fleet Network

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global , a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that Matson Logistics , a provider of supply chain services and a subsidiary of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), has selected Blume Assets to increase visibility, and optimize utilization for its fleet of more than 700, 53-foot intermodal containers.

Matson Logistics provides highway and intermodal service to many of the world's best-known companies and brands, moving thousands of shipments of inbound materials, outbound finished goods and industrial and consumer products every day. Blume Assets, implemented in February 2020, enables Matson Logistics to increase container utilization and improve user experience with an expanded suite of tools. This results in enhanced inventory management, demand fulfillment, tracking and execution, financial services and customized reporting.

"Deploying Blume Assets for our 53-foot container fleet demonstrates our use of technology to enhance and augment our personalized customer service, while enabling us to efficiently scale our operations." said Keith Crenshaw, AVP, Procurement & Pricing, Matson Logistics. "Matson Logistics has a long-standing relationship with Blume, and we are pleased to expand it further."

"Our customers, including Matson Logistics, benefit from a digitized supply chain, giving them the tools to better manage complex freight transportation systems. Blume has a long history of working closely with customers for continued success," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "Domain expertise combined with data and technical innovation enables technology, such as Blume Assets, to deliver more accurate, measurable results."

Blume Assets optimizes asset yield, placement and utilization through advanced technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence and IoT. It also creates an asset management marketplace for any transportation asset class and geography and facilitates collaboration between multiple asset owners and classes.

About Blume Global

From the world's largest global retailers, manufacturers and consumer products companies to the smallest local drayage trucking companies, success depends on end-to-end visibility and orchestration of global supply chain networks. Every move. Every mode. Every mile. With its AI-enabled, data-driven digital platform and solutions for real-time visibility, logistics execution, asset management, optimization and financial settlement, Blume Global leverages 25 years of data insights, its globally connected network, and advanced technologies to help enterprises be more agile and responsive, improve service delivery and reduce costs. Learn more at blumeglobal.com .

About Matson Logistics

Matson Logistics serves a broad mix of manufacturers, retailers, and distributors with freight transportation across North America including "any size, any distance" trucking and intermodal rail service using all Class I providers. These services are integrated with its warehousing network to provide a single-source solution for product receiving, storage, and distribution, including value-added packaging. Matson Logistics offers overseas sourcing support throughout Asia, including PO and vendor management, consolidation, and expedited, day-definite LCL/FCL ocean service. By combining supply chain services and multimodal transportation with process expertise and data management, Matson Logistics helps clients make significant and lasting improvements to their sourcing and distribution networks.

Matson Logistics is a subsidiary of Matson, Inc., a leader in comprehensive ocean transportation services to and from the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, China, Japan, Micronesia, and islands throughout the South Pacific. NYSE: MATX. Learn more at www.matsonlogistics.com.

