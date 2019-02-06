Matson : Names Bal Dreyfus Vice President, Alaska

HONOLULU, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, announced today that Branton B. "Bal" Dreyfus has been appointed vice president, Alaska, succeeding Kenny Gill, who has resigned from the company.

In his new role, Dreyfus has management responsibility for all Matson operations in Alaska, including terminal operations, customer service, sales, and financial performance of the company's terminals in Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. Dreyfus reports directly to Chairman and CEO Matt Cox.

"We're building on more than 50 years of experience serving Alaska with some of the most knowledgeable people in our industry," Cox said. "Adding Bal to this team brings more than 30 years of management experience in all facets of ocean shipping – including his years with SeaLand, the company that established the Alaska history we're building on today."

Dreyfus joined Matson in 1993 as General Manager, Sales Mainland after six years with Sea-Land that included positions in Guam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Tacoma.

At Matson, Dreyfus was named Area Manager, Northern California in 1994 and promoted to Vice President / Area Manager, Southern California in 1995. He later served as Vice President / Area Manager Hawaii from 1998 through 2001; President of Matson Logistics Solutions from 2001 through 2004; Vice President, West Coast Terminals and Vehicle Operations from 2005 through early 2017; and for the past two years, as Vice President Equipment and Purchasing.

Dreyfus holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Economics from the University of San Francisco and is a graduate of the UCLA Executive Program. Having served on the boards of numerous industry associations throughout his career, he currently serves as a member of the board of directors of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

About Matson

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Southern California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com

Investor Relations inquiries: News Media inquiries: Lee Fishman Keoni Wagner Matson, Inc. Matson, Inc. 510.628.4227 510.628.4534 lfishman@matson.com kwagner@matson.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-names-bal-dreyfus-vice-president-alaska-300791326.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.