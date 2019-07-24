Log in
MATSON INC

(MATX)
  Report  
Matson : Summary ToggleMatson To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On August 7, 2019

0
07/24/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

HONOLULU, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ('Matson' or the 'Company') (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EDT when Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Matson's second quarter results.

Date of Conference Call:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Scheduled Time:

4:30 p.m. EDT / 1:30 p.m. PDT / 10:30 a.m. HST

Participant Toll Free Dial-In #:

1-877-312-5524

International Dial-In #:

1-253-237-1144

The conference call will be broadcast live along with a slide presentation on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 14, 2019 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and using the conference number 2587838. The slides and audio webcast of the conference call will be archived for one full quarter on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Long Beach, California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and various types of barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's ocean transportation network throughout the continental U.S. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal services, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, warehousing and distribution services, consolidation and freight forwarding services, supply chain management services, and other services. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-results-on-august-7-2019-300890353.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

Disclaimer

Matson Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 20:49:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 255 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 1 725 M
Chart MATSON INC
Duration : Period :
Matson Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATSON INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 41,80  $
Last Close Price 40,29  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Cox Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald J. Forest President
Joel M. Wine Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Perkins Vice President-Information Technology
W. Blake Baird Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATSON INC25.83%1 725
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK8.54%23 464
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD23.02%8 007
HAPAG-LLOYD AG66.07%7 323
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD47.30%3 366
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-23.45%3 333
