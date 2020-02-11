Log in
Matson : To Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Results On February 25, 2020

02/11/2020 | 04:12pm EST

HONOLULU, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson, Inc. ("Matson" or the "Company") (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Matson Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Matson)

A conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST when Matt Cox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Wine, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Matson's fourth quarter results.

Date of Conference Call:         Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Scheduled Time:                      4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. HST

Participant Toll Free Dial-In #: 1-877-312-5524

International Dial-In #:            1-253-237-1144

The conference call will be broadcast live along with a slide presentation on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.  A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through March 3, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and using the conference number 9279028. The slides and audio webcast of the conference call will be archived for one full quarter on the Company's website at www.matson.com, under Investors.

About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services.  Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia.  Matson also operates a premium, expedited service from China to Long Beach, California and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific.  The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and various types of barges.  Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's ocean transportation network throughout the continental U.S.  Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal services, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, warehousing and distribution services, consolidation and freight forwarding services, supply chain management services, and other services.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

Investor Relations inquiries: 

News Media inquiries:

Lee Fishman  

Keoni Wagner

Matson, Inc. 

Matson, Inc.

510.628.4227 

510.628.4534

lfishman@matson.com  

kwagner@matson.com  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/matson-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2019-results-on-february-25-2020-301003099.html

SOURCE Matson, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
