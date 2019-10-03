American Girl : Unveils New Must-Have Products Ahead of the Holiday Season

American Girl, a premium brand for girls and wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), unveiled today its top holiday products for the 2019 season including new personalized gifts, premium accessories for the brand’s flagship historical line and doll kits that are designed to build self-esteem in girls. All items are available now in American Girl retail store locations and on AmericanGirl.com.

“American Girl is a storied brand that creates premium experiences for girls and there is no more important time to deliver on that promise than the holiday season,” said Jamie Cygielman, President of American Girl. “We have something for everyone – from personalized gifts to heirloom-quality accessories – designed to be loved by girls today and passed on to future generations.”

The Ultimate Personalized American Girl Experience

Long known for creating premium personalized products, American Girl is taking customization to the next level with its new Gift Box Experience, a custom-curated collection filled with just-right items to fuel a girl’s imagination and aspirations. Gift-givers fill out an online quiz that helps them select from nearly 50 different doll options and accessories that match the unique qualities of the girls in their lives. Each gift collection comes with a doll, two hand-selected play packs that include a special outfit and accessory plus an illustrated story starter that lets girls play out their own endings. The box also features a heartfelt letter (personalized by the gift-giver), a doll ear-piercing option, a first-year doll wellness visit to the American Girl Doll Hospital and more. The personalized collection arrives in a signature berry keepsake box.

Score a Strike with the American Girl Bowling Alley

The recipient of a Parents 2019 Best Toy Award, the American Girl Bowling Alley features a fully functional wooden bowling lane complete with lights, bowling sounds and score-keeping for up to two players. Motorized pins are knocked back when a ball strikes, then automatically reset at the next turn so dolls (and their owners) can go for a perfect game. The bowling set features two bowling balls, two glow-in-the-dark bowling tees, two pairs of bowling shoes and a rental counter, complete with a card scanner and pretend snacks.

Historic Accessories for Historical Girls

For more than 30 years, cultural authenticity, historical accuracy and premium quality have been the hallmark of American Girl’s flagship historical line. This season, American Girl is introducing keepsake-quality products crafted from real wood, ceramic, glass and metal, to inspire imagination and a lifetime of play. New accessories include the award-winnning Julie’s Pinball Machine, a doll-sized replica of the iconic 1970s arcade staple that works just like the actual game, Melody’s Upright Piano, Maryellen’s Seaside Diner, Rebecca’s Sabbath Set and more.

Building Self-Esteem with New Smart Girl’s Guide Kits

American Girl’s Smart Girl’s Guide Kits are designed for girls facing new challenges and changes to help them navigate life and build self-esteem. Consumers can select from six prepackaged kits based on the most popular advice books in the brand’s award-winning series: Worry; Friendship Troubles; Sports & Fitness; Digital World; Cooking; and Liking Herself. In addition to the book, each kit also comes with corresponding accessories, including a journal, friendship bracelets, and cozy socks, plus a choice of one of six mini dolls dressed in an exclusive American Girl T-shirt.

2019 Girl of the Year™

Blaire Wilson™, American Girl’s 2019 Girl of the Year, is a young chef-in-training who excels at gathering people around the dinner table, but needs help finding balance between the digital world and the real world. Blaire comes to life via a two-book series and an 18-inch doll, featuring green eyes and curly red hair, plus a range of accessories, including a wooden open-air restaurant and kitchen, complete with a farmhouse-style table, benches, and dozens of other items to round out the play experience.

Nutcracker Collection Reimagined (Launching Nov. 1, 2019)

This holiday classic gets reimagined for American Girl with the new limited-edition Nutcracker Collection, featuring elegantly-crafted, doll-sized outfit sets for Clara, the Nutcracker Prince and the Nutcracker Snow Queen. Designed to be timeless treasures, each outfit comes individually numbered.

These holiday products and the rest of American Girl’s assortment of hundreds of items are available for free shipping on orders over $125.

