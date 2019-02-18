Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Mattel, Inc. (MAT) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq:MAT) (“Mattel” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation concerns the Company’s recently announced fourth quarter earnings, and certain statements made by CEO Ynon Kreiz about Mattel’s 2018 sales of its Barbie doll, as well as guidance on anticipated 2019 sales. If you are a Mattel shareholder and still hold your MAT shares, please contact our firm for further information.

As recently reported, on February 7, 2019, Mattel held an earnings conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. During that call CEO Kreiz made certain comments about how “2018 was a great year for Barbie” and, moreover, suggested that 2019 would offer another solid year for Barbie sales. Only about one week later, however, Mattel announced during an analyst meeting that it intended to downgrade its 2019 forecast, citing weakening demand for its iconic doll. Following release of this news, Mattel shares declined nearly 20% in value, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019.

According to Jake Zamansky, an investment fraud attorney, Mattel’s officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary duties. “Our initial review of Mattel and its abrupt change of course on its guidance following an optimistic earnings call suggests shareholders may have suffered damages as a result of previous statements concerning sales of product around the Holidays and into 2019,” Zamansky says. “As we continue our investigation into this matter, our law firm will review whether certain of Mattel’s officers and directors may have breached their duties to the Company.”

What Mattel Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Mattel, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTEL
04:07pCURRENT SHAREHOLDERS : Zamansky LLC Investigates Mattel, Inc. (MAT) for Potentia..
BU
02/16MATTEL : Wins "Toy Of The Year" Award For Jurassic World(TM) Dinosaur Line In Th..
PU
02/16MATTEL : Wins Coveted Toy of the Year Awards for the Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn..
PU
02/15MATTEL, INC. Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations
BU
02/15HASBRO : Mattel warns of weak 2019, shares drop most in 20 years
RE
02/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Exits Bear Market, Tallies Longest Weekly Streak In 3..
DJ
02/15MATTEL : 'American Girl' live-action movie in development
AQ
02/15MATTEL : to Relaunch Rescue Heroes Toy Line at Walmart
DJ
02/15MATTEL : Fisher-Price® Re-launches Rescue Heroes® Brand For Today's Kids and Fam..
PU
02/15MATTEL : Announces A Slate Of 22 Television Shows For Multi-Platform Distributio..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 629 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 27,2 M
Debt 2019 2 353 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 240,35
P/E ratio 2020 22,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 4 770 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL38.34%4 770
HASBRO6.34%10 930
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-9.36%10 558
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC1.88%9 795
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-4.80%8 446
CD PROJEKT SA25.52%4 576
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.