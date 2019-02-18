CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Mattel, Inc. (MAT) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Mattel, Inc.
(Nasdaq:MAT) (“Mattel” or the “Company”) for potential breaches of
fiduciary duties. Specifically, the investigation concerns the Company’s
recently announced fourth quarter earnings, and certain statements made
by CEO Ynon Kreiz about Mattel’s 2018 sales of its Barbie doll, as well
as guidance on anticipated 2019 sales. If you are a Mattel shareholder
and still hold your MAT shares, please contact our firm for further
information.
As recently reported, on February 7, 2019, Mattel held an earnings
conference call for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. During that
call CEO Kreiz made certain comments about how “2018 was a great year
for Barbie” and, moreover, suggested that 2019 would offer another solid
year for Barbie sales. Only about one week later, however, Mattel
announced during an analyst meeting that it intended to downgrade its
2019 forecast, citing weakening demand for its iconic doll. Following
release of this news, Mattel shares declined nearly 20% in value, to
close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019.
According to Jake Zamansky, an investment fraud attorney, Mattel’s
officers and directors owe the Company and its shareholders fiduciary
duties. “Our initial review of Mattel and its abrupt change of course on
its guidance following an optimistic earnings call suggests shareholders
may have suffered damages as a result of previous statements concerning
sales of product around the Holidays and into 2019,” Zamansky says. “As
we continue our investigation into this matter, our law firm will review
whether certain of Mattel’s officers and directors may have breached
their duties to the Company.”
What Mattel Shareholders Can Do
If you are a current shareholder of Mattel, please contact us to review
or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to
you, email jake@zamansky.com or
call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.
About Zamansky LLC
Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience
handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class
action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who
represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is
nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases
and recover investment losses.
To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005403/en/