MATTEL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Mattel, Inc. - MAT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 2, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

About the Lawsuit

Mattel and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On August 8, 2019, the Company disclosed an internal investigation resulting from a whistleblower letter that had been sent to its outside auditors alleging accounting errors in previous quarters and questioning the auditors’ independence. On this news, the price of Mattel’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Houston Municipal Employees Pension System v. Mattel, Inc., et al., No. 2:19-cv-10860.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005492/en/