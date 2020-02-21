MATTEL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Mattel, Inc. - MAT

Log in
02/21/2020 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until February 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MAT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 2, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Mattel and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mat/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by February 24, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Mattel and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On August 8, 2019, the Company disclosed an internal investigation resulting from a whistleblower letter that had been sent to its outside auditors alleging accounting errors in previous quarters and questioning the auditors’ independence. On this news, the price of Mattel’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Houston Municipal Employees Pension System v. Mattel, Inc., et al., No. 2:19-cv-10860.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
