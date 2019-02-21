Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MATTEL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing in Mattel, Inc. to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:33pm EST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mattel, Inc. (“Mattel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MAT).

If you invested in Mattel stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/MAT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTEL
04:33pMATTEL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
BU
02/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mattel, Inc. ..
BU
02/19MATTEL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
PR
02/19Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mattel, I..
BU
02/19INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Mattel, Inc. (MAT)
PR
02/19MATTEL : Wins Coveted Toy of the Year Awards for the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn ..
AQ
02/19MATTEL : Wins 'Toy Of The Year' Award For Jurassic World Dinosaur Line In The Ac..
AQ
02/19MATTEL : Fisher-Price Re-launches Rescue Heroes Brand For Today's Kids and Famil..
AQ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 540 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 -47,7 M
Debt 2019 2 379 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,65
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Capitalization 4 704 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL40.24%4 704
HASBRO7.64%10 996
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-9.39%10 034
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC0.31%9 619
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-3.72%8 491
CD PROJEKT SA25.58%4 591
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.