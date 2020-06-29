Mattel : Announces Anthony DiSilvestro to Be Next Chief Financial Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 23, 2020 - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Anthony P. DiSilvestro will join the Company as Executive Advisor on June 29, 2020, and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on the date following the filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2020, which is anticipated to be filed July 30, 2020. DiSilvestro will report to Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. DiSilvestro will succeed Joseph J. Euteneuer, who will leave the Company as part of the Company's previously announced transition plan.

DiSilvestro joins Mattel with nearly four decades of financial and leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Campbell Soup Company, a role he held from 2014 to 2019. In this position, he helped drive a return to growth and oversaw a successful transformation of the company's cost structure. He served in various other financial leadership roles at Campbell Soup Company since 1996, including Senior Vice President - Finance, Treasurer, Controller, Chief Financial Officer of the company's North America and International divisions, and Head of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development.

'Anthony is a world-class executive with a proven track record of driving transformation and operational performance across a global consumer-facing organization,' said Kreiz. 'His leadership and financial expertise will benefit Mattel as we continue to position the Company for growth. I look forward to working with Anthony to transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company and create long-term shareholder value.'

'Mattel is an outstanding company with a strong portfolio of beloved brands, and I am excited to join the organization at this important time in its ongoing transformation,' said DiSilvestro. 'I look forward to working closely with Ynon, the leadership team and finance organization at Mattel to drive growth and ensure its continued success.'

Kreiz added, 'I sincerely thank Joe for his important contributions to Mattel over the past three years as a member of our leadership team and for his commitment to facilitating a smooth transition of the CFO role. Joe played a key role in the significant progress we made in reshaping our operations, restoring profitability and positioning the company for growth. I am grateful for his partnership.'

