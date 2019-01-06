Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL (MAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mattel : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With Global Boy Band BTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2019 | 08:24pm EST

Under this multi-category license with BTS under its label, Big Hit Entertainment, Mattel will create dolls, collectible figures, games, and more. In the wake of sold out tours across the globe, the collaboration launches this summer with a first-ever BTS-inspired toy line created around the likenesses of the band's seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The dolls will be fashioned in the looks from the BTS' iconic and YouTube record-breaking 'IDOL' music video.

'BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band,' said Sejal Shah Miller, SVP & Global Brand GM for Mattel. 'Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy and given our creative expertise, we are perfectly suited to create products celebrating BTS.'

Follow @Mattel for more information and track the conversation with #BTSxMattel and #BTSDollsOfficial.

About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About BTS
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Beyond the Scene', is a South Korean boy band that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. BTS gains recognition from their authentic, self-produced music. From their top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, BTS has become a global phenomenon since they debuted in June 2013. They have mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours and have been recognized with prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards.

Contact: Marissa Beck, marissa.beck2@mattel.com

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTEL
08:24pMATTEL : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With Global Boy Band BTS
PU
01/04MATTEL : Happy 60th birthday, Barbie
AQ
01/03MATTEL : Barbie will be 60 soon
AQ
01/02MATTEL : Barbie will soon be 60 - and is still going strong
AQ
01/02MATTEL : Barbie will soon be 60 — and is still going strong
AQ
01/02MATTEL : Barbie will soon be 60 -- and is still going strong
AQ
01/02MATTEL : American Girl's 2019 Girl Of The Year Blaire Has The Recipe For Creatin..
AQ
01/02MATTEL : Barbie will soon be 60 and is still growing strong
AQ
2018MATTEL : American Girl's 2019 Girl Of The Year(TM) Blaire Has The Recipe For Cre..
PU
2018MATTEL : Introduces 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Board Game; In Partnership wi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 448 M
EBIT 2018 -144 M
Net income 2018 -601 M
Debt 2018 2 413 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 937,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 3 593 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 13,8 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL4.20%3 593
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-3.68%11 581
HASBRO-4.12%10 221
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC1.25%9 912
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-2.33%8 861
CD PROJEKT SA3.65%3 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.