Mattel : Announces Global Licensing Agreement With Global Boy Band BTS

Under this multi-category license with BTS under its label, Big Hit Entertainment, Mattel will create dolls, collectible figures, games, and more. In the wake of sold out tours across the globe, the collaboration launches this summer with a first-ever BTS-inspired toy line created around the likenesses of the band's seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. The dolls will be fashioned in the looks from the BTS' iconic and YouTube record-breaking 'IDOL' music video.

'BTS is a pop-culture music phenomenon that transcends age, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band,' said Sejal Shah Miller, SVP & Global Brand GM for Mattel. 'Partnering with established franchises that have global appeal is a cornerstone of our strategy and given our creative expertise, we are perfectly suited to create products celebrating BTS.'

Follow @Mattel for more information and track the conversation with #BTSxMattel and #BTSDollsOfficial.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Beyond the Scene', is a South Korean boy band that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. BTS gains recognition from their authentic, self-produced music. From their top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, BTS has become a global phenomenon since they debuted in June 2013. They have mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours and have been recognized with prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards.

Contact: Marissa Beck, marissa.beck2@mattel.com