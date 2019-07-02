Mattel : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://mattel.gcs-web.com/. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time the evening of the call until Thursday, August 1, 2019, and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 6171977.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on the "Investors" section of Mattel’s corporate website, https://mattel.gcs-web.com/.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

