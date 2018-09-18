Mattel : First Global Day Of Play Brings The Power Of Play To Thousands Of Children

Kicking off at the company's El Segundoheadquarters today, Mattel employees will gather to build play houses for families supported by Habitat for Humanity and, in partnership with Save the Children, volunteers will assemble hundreds of 'play kits' - backpacks full of toys, games and activities - which will be distributed to kids impacted by devastating emergencies, such as Hurricane Florence. Mattel employees will also volunteer their time to play with hundreds of children from LA's Best, a public/private partnership that provides afterschool enrichment programs for elementary school students throughout Los Angeles, and CoachArt, an organization that creates a transformative arts and athletics community for families impacted by childhood chronic illness. The UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital will be onsite in El Segundoto provide giveaways and information.

Globally, Mattel is partnering with several hospitals including the Faculty Hospital of Bulovka in Bulgaria; OBM - Children Hospital Buzzi Milan in Italy; IPO Lisboa Instituto Português Oncologia Lisboa in Portugal; and Ronald McDonald Houses in the U.K. and Netherlands. Mattel also works with non-profit organizations, such as SOS Villages in Belgium; Smile of the Child in Greece; Save the Children in Mexico; and many others.

'Mattel's Global Day of Play is a way for Mattel employees worldwide to give back to the communities in which they live, work and play,' said Amy Thompson, Chief People Officer at Mattel. 'We believe that play is vital for children's development and learning, and we incorporate this philosophy into our products, as well as our philanthropic efforts. Not only do these fun and interactive play experiences enrich the lives of children in need, they also support the passion for play in our employees.'

Global Day of Play is organized by the Mattel Children's Foundation, which works to break down the barriers of play for millions of children in need each year.

