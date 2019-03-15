Log in
Mattel : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mattel, Inc.

0
03/15/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the May 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mattel, Inc. (“Mattel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAT) securities between February 7, 2019 and February 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Mattel investors have until May 6, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion in this class action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 15, 2019, the Company provided a disappointing outlook for 2019, citing slowing growth in sales of Barbie and Hot Wheels. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.09 per share, more than 18%, to close at $13.82 per share on February 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that demand for the Company’s products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the Company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mattel securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than May 6, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 483 M
EBIT 2019 129 M
Net income 2019 -112 M
Debt 2019 2 430 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 87,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 4 994 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL44.74%4 994
HASBRO6.47%10 887
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-10.21%10 460
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC4.39%9 689
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT2.50%9 113
SPIN MASTER CORP-1.48%2 899
