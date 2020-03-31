Mattel : Invites Families to #KeepPlaying with the Launch of the "Mattel Playroom," a New Digital Resource for Parents and Caregivers

Free digital destination helps parents and caregivers encourage kids to #KeepPlaying by featuring activities and content from the company's iconic portfolio of brands including American Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®, Hot Wheels®, Thomas & Friends® and more

New online hub also offers play-from-home information and tips for parents and caregivers

Additional inspiring content, including designer tutorials, new ways to play with Mattel products and more, will be integrated into the playroom in the coming weeks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the launch of the Mattel Playroom (www.mattelplayroom.com), a new, free online resource which features activities and content from the company's iconic portfolio of brands including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends and more, along with play-from-home information and tips, for parents and caregivers to encourage kids to #KeepPlaying. In the coming weeks, the Mattel Playroom will be updated with additional content and experiences including designer tutorials, new ways to play with Mattel products and more.

'Our mission to inspire, entertain and develop children through play is more important than ever,' said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. 'We believe in the power of play and how essential it is for child development, especially in these difficult times when so much is in flux for kids and families. We recognize the unique challenges that parents and caregivers are facing right now both working and playing from home and have designed the Mattel Playroom to be a valuable resource for them.'

The Mattel Playroom will be updated weekly. At launch, the resource gives parents and caregivers easy access to content from Mattel brands including printable coloring pages and activities, free and ready-to-play games, crafting and DIY projects, animated, stop-motion and live-action videos and downloadable apps. The new online hub will also feature learning-at-home tips in partnership with The Toy Association and insights from Mattel's play experts.

Parents and caregivers also have the opportunity to join the social conversation by using #KeepPlaying.

