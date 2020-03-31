Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : Invites Families to #KeepPlaying with the Launch of the "Mattel Playroom," a New Digital Resource for Parents and Caregivers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
  • Free digital destination helps parents and caregivers encourage kids to #KeepPlaying by featuring activities and content from the company's iconic portfolio of brands including American Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®, Hot Wheels®, Thomas & Friends® and more
  • New online hub also offers play-from-home information and tips for parents and caregivers
  • Additional inspiring content, including designer tutorials, new ways to play with Mattel products and more, will be integrated into the playroom in the coming weeks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the launch of the Mattel Playroom (www.mattelplayroom.com), a new, free online resource which features activities and content from the company's iconic portfolio of brands including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price, Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends and more, along with play-from-home information and tips, for parents and caregivers to encourage kids to #KeepPlaying. In the coming weeks, the Mattel Playroom will be updated with additional content and experiences including designer tutorials, new ways to play with Mattel products and more.

'Our mission to inspire, entertain and develop children through play is more important than ever,' said Richard Dickson, President and COO, Mattel. 'We believe in the power of play and how essential it is for child development, especially in these difficult times when so much is in flux for kids and families. We recognize the unique challenges that parents and caregivers are facing right now both working and playing from home and have designed the Mattel Playroom to be a valuable resource for them.'

The Mattel Playroom will be updated weekly. At launch, the resource gives parents and caregivers easy access to content from Mattel brands including printable coloring pages and activities, free and ready-to-play games, crafting and DIY projects, animated, stop-motion and live-action videos and downloadable apps. The new online hub will also feature learning-at-home tips in partnership with The Toy Association and insights from Mattel's play experts.

Parents and caregivers also have the opportunity to join the social conversation by using #KeepPlaying.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

News Media
Danit Marquardt
VP, Corporate Communications
+1 310 252 8904
Danit.Marquardt@Mattel.com

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 17:30:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATTEL
01:31pMATTEL : Invites Families to #KeepPlaying with the Launch of the "Mattel Playroo..
PU
01:01pMATTEL : Invites Families to #KeepPlaying with the Launch of the “Mattel :..
BU
03/26MATTEL : Los angeles unified, mattel, baby2baby and teamsters work together to s..
AQ
03/23ROBERT ECKERT : Uber appoints former Mattel CEO Robert Eckert to board
RE
03/20MATTEL : Celebrating Black Barbie's 40th Anniversary And A Workplace D&I Victory
AQ
03/04MATTEL : Virus could weigh on toy shopping starting this summer
AQ
03/04Lego classics build growth for Danish toymaker in shrinking market
RE
02/27Schubert Firm Investigating Possible Shareholder Derivative Claims on Behalf ..
PR
02/25MATTEL : receives SEC subpoena on whistleblower letter
RE
02/25MATTEL : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 564 M
EBIT 2020 303 M
Net income 2020 24,3 M
Debt 2020 2 248 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 271x
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 3 157 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,48  $
Last Close Price 9,10  $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL-32.84%3 157
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-3.20%12 723
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.48%10 947
HASBRO, INC.-32.32%9 784
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT11.11%9 043
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC-28.75%1 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group