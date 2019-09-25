Log in
Mattel : Launches Gender Inclusive Doll Line Inviting All Kids to Play

09/25/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Creatable World is a Customizable Doll Kit that Lets Toys Be Toys, So Kids Can Just Be Kids

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the global unveil of Creatable World™, a customizable doll line offering endless combinations all in one box. Creatable World invites kids to create their own characters. Extensive wardrobe options, accessories and wigs allow kids to style the doll with short or long hair, or in a skirt, pants, or both.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005292/en/

Mattel announced the global unveil of Creatable World™, a customizable doll line inviting all kids to play. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Toys are a reflection of culture and as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels,” said Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattel Fashion Doll Design. “Through research, we heard that kids don’t want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them. We’re hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play.”

Mattel worked alongside a dedicated team of experts, parents, physicians and most importantly, kids, to create this one-of-a-kind play experience.

The Creatable World doll line consists of six different doll kits that are available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit includes one doll, two hairstyle options and endless styling possibilities. The product has a suggested retail price of $30 and can be purchased at major retailers online including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information, please visit www.CreatableWorld.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
