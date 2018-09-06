Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL (MAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mattel : Launches New Theatrical Film Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2018-- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the creation of Mattel Films, a new division of the Company focused on developing and producing motion pictures based on the Company's iconic and globally-recognized franchises. Academy Award-nominated producer Robbie Brennerhas been appointed to lead Mattel Films as Executive Producer, reporting to Ynon Kreiz, Mattel's Chairman and CEO.

'Mattel is home to one of the world's greatest portfolios of beloved franchises, and the creation of Mattel Films will allow us to unlock significant value across our IP,' said Mr. Kreiz. 'Robbie is a gifted storyteller and a highly respected filmmaker with deep relationships in entertainment. She is the perfect leader to bring our celebrated brands to life.'

'Generations of children around the world have grown up with deep emotional connections to Mattel's brands and characters,' said Ms. Brenner. 'There are so many stories to be told and so many imaginations to be captured by these iconic brands, and I look forward to working with Ynon and his team to do so.'

Ms. Brenner was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture for Dallas Buyers Club, and her film Burden was a 2018 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award winner. She has held multiple leadership roles in the entertainment industry for the last two decades, including Partner and President of the film division at The Firm, as well as President of Production at Relativity Media. Ms. Brenner also ran the classics division at Davis Entertainment, and prior to this, she held Senior Vice President roles at both Twentieth Century Fox and Miramax.

Ms. Brenner oversaw the production of dozens of movies, including Academy Award-winning The Fighter; the Snow White Adaptation Mirror Mirror, starring Julia Roberts; the 3-D epic, Immortals; the highly successful Nicholas Sparksbook adaptions Dear John and Safe Haven. Ms. Brenner was also pivotal in the acquisition of the Sundance documentary Catfish, which became a cultural sensation, as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt'sdirectorial debut, Don Jon.

In 2015, in recognition of her pioneering work, Ms. Brenner was invited to join the executive branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

About Mattel
Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

MAT-CORP

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 21:51:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MATTEL
09/06MATTEL : Launches New Theatrical Film Division
PU
09/06WATCH : Thomas the Tank Engine finds a friend in the UN
AQ
09/05MATTEL : UNO Holds Title as #1 Games Property in the United States*
AQ
09/04MATTEL : UNO® Holds Title as #1 Games Property in the United States*
PU
08/30MATTEL : hires Saban Brands chief to head new franchise division
RE
08/30MATTEL : Launches Global Franchise Management Group To Extend Mattel Brands To C..
PU
08/28MATTEL INC /DE/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
08/17MATTEL : Promotes Steve Totzke to Chief Commercial Officer; Longtime Mattel lead..
AQ
08/16MATTEL : Promotes Steve Totzke to Chief Commercial Officer
PU
08/16MATTEL : Elects Adriana Cisneros And Roger Lynch To Board Of Directors
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Mattel launches film division 
09/04Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upd.. 
08/28Canada Eager To Seal Trade Deal (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Canada Eager To Seal Trade Pact 
08/28China may scrap two-child limit 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 654 M
EBIT 2018 -113 M
Net income 2018 -502 M
Debt 2018 2 373 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 5 266 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,4 $
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL1.17%5 355
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE17.42%15 313
HASBRO10.12%12 604
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT36.95%11 891
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC12.89%8 649
CD PROJEKT SA89.05%5 031
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.