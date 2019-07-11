Mattel : MEGA Brands and HBO® Announce Game of Thrones® Construction Sets

MONTREAL- (July 10, 2019) - MEGA Brands Inc. (TSX: MB) and HBO, today announced a new line of Mega Construx™ construction sets based on HBO's record-breaking show, Game of Thrones. The Game of Thrones™ Construction Sets reinforce MEGA's reputation for translating blockbuster content into highly collectible and creative products with a level of sophistication and detail that is unmatched in the construction toy category.

Game of Thrones™ Construction Sets are part of a multi-year, global licensing partnership with HBO that expands upon MEGA Brands' remarkable success in developing innovative, creative and entertaining construction sets inspired by popular brands that have won industry acclaim.

With a remarkable level of detail, The Game of Thrones Construction Sets based on the pop-culture phenomenon, will offer builders and fans unique opportunities to recreate iconic scenes with key characters from the series such as Jon Snow, the Night King, Daenerys, Drogon and more. Paired with authentic building sets, the collectible micro action figures offer hyper-articulation and unique joint design for ultimate poseability.

'We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBO to launch the Game of Thrones™ Construction Sets, a new line that allows fans, older collectors and experienced builders to experience the world of Game of Thrones like never before,' said Bisma Ansari, Senior Vice President at MEGA Brands. 'We've created sets that bring the characters and jaw-dropping locations to life with details that could only be possible through MEGA Construx.'

Two Game of Thrones Construction Sets will be available through an online presale in the USA after SDCC in July followed by all major retailers in the fall.

The first set reimagines the epic Battle Beyond the Wall, pitting micro action figures Jon Snow, the Night King and his wight against a buildable backdrop to recreate the iconic scene.

The second set brings Daenerys & Drogon to life with a fully-grown Drogon measuring 20-inches long and with an extendable fabric wingspan measuring just under 3-feet. Both figures are highly articulated and the included Daenerys micro action figure can even mount her dragon.

'We always look to create new and exciting ways for fans to interact with Game of Thrones,' said Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing & Retail at HBO. 'MEGA Brands has delivered a stunning, realistic and meticulously designed line that celebrates the essence of the series while maintaining the high-quality standard we look for in a partnership.'

Further details on the Game of Thrones™ Construction Sets can be found by visiting www.megaconstrux.com and by following MEGA's social channels at @megaconstrux

About MEGA Brands

MEGA™ is a construction toy brand that dares to challenge the status quo with build-and-play experiences that go beyond the rules of construction. Driven by the belief that the world needs more creative thinkers, MEGA™ empowers builders to unlock their creative potential.

The MEGA logo, Mega Bloks and Mega Construx are trademarks of MEGA Brands Inc. or its affiliates.

About Mega Construx

At Mega Construx™, we believe that imagination fuels passion, and we want to inspire builders of all ages to create their own worlds and bring them to life.

While classic building has been around for decades, we infuse our sets with innovation that makes our building experiences one-of-a-kind. We offer value in every building set, which is why Mega Construx™ goes beyond the brick to include additional features. Our action-reaction pieces, slime, variety of colors and category-leading, authentically designed and highly-articulated micro action figures are only some of the reasons that set us apart in the toy aisle.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world and online in the US at http://store.hbo.com .

