Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO Bryan G. Stockton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 11:07pm EDT

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) mourns the tragic passing of Bryan G. Stockton, former Chairman and CEO of Mattel.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel said, “We are saddened by the news of Bryan’s sudden passing. The entire Mattel community joins me in sending our deepest condolences to his family. Bryan was a beloved leader at Mattel whose many contributions to the toy industry will live on for years to come.”

Stockton spent 15 years at Mattel, including serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2015 and Chairman from 2013 to 2015. Stockton joined Mattel in 2000 as Executive Vice President of Business Planning and Development. In 2003, Stockton was named Executive Vice President of International, and he was promoted to President of International in 2007.

After leaving Mattel, Bryan focused his attention on photography. What was formerly a passion project, became an award-winning career. Bryan’s work was recognized by the distinguished Graphis Photography Annual, receiving a gold in their landscape category. His images were also hand-picked to be featured in Travel & Leisure. Most recently, Bryan was retained by the prestigious Relais & Chateaux resorts to bring a fresh look and “guest” perspective to their images including food, environmental, guest accommodations and activities.

Bryan was a sought-after executive who served on educational, not-for-profit and industry boards. In 2013, Stockton was honored as Indiana University Kelly School of Business Academy of Alumni Fellows. He served on the boards of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. and Indiana University Kelley School of Business Alumni Association. He also held a variety of senior leadership roles on the Toy Industry Association, including two years as Chairman. He was a member of the Board of Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA, served as Chairman of World Trade Week Southern California and served as a member of the President’s Advisory Council at Otis College of Art & Design. He served on the executive and strategic planning committees of UCLA Anderson School Board of Visitors and served on the Board of Directors of the 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games Los Angeles.

Bryan was 66 and is survived by his wife, Maureen, along with their 4 children and 2 grandchildren.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MATTEL
08/01MATTEL : Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO Bryan G. Stockton
BU
07/29MATTEL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
07/29MATTEL : Barbie Unveils 2020 Campaign Team Set to Encourage All Girls to Raise T..
AQ
07/28MATTEL : Barbie® Unveils 2020 Campaign Team Set to Encourage All Girls to Raise ..
BU
07/27Consumer Cos Up After LVMH Earnings, But Toymakers Sell Off - Consumer Roundu..
DJ
07/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/27HASBRO : profit misses as production delays weigh on board game sales
RE
07/23MATTEL : beats sales estimates as bored kids turn back to Barbie
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 251 M - -
Net income 2020 -84,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -40,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 854 M 3 854 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,21 $
Last Close Price 11,11 $
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL-17.93%3 854
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.33.97%18 754
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-12.22%12 101
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT14.94%10 218
HASBRO, INC.-31.11%9 970
SPIN MASTER CORP.-36.82%1 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group