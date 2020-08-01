Mattel : Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO Bryan G. Stockton

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) mourns the tragic passing of Bryan G. Stockton, former Chairman and CEO of Mattel.

Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel said, “We are saddened by the news of Bryan’s sudden passing. The entire Mattel community joins me in sending our deepest condolences to his family. Bryan was a beloved leader at Mattel whose many contributions to the toy industry will live on for years to come.”

Stockton spent 15 years at Mattel, including serving as Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2015 and Chairman from 2013 to 2015. Stockton joined Mattel in 2000 as Executive Vice President of Business Planning and Development. In 2003, Stockton was named Executive Vice President of International, and he was promoted to President of International in 2007.

After leaving Mattel, Bryan focused his attention on photography. What was formerly a passion project, became an award-winning career. Bryan’s work was recognized by the distinguished Graphis Photography Annual, receiving a gold in their landscape category. His images were also hand-picked to be featured in Travel & Leisure. Most recently, Bryan was retained by the prestigious Relais & Chateaux resorts to bring a fresh look and “guest” perspective to their images including food, environmental, guest accommodations and activities.

Bryan was a sought-after executive who served on educational, not-for-profit and industry boards. In 2013, Stockton was honored as Indiana University Kelly School of Business Academy of Alumni Fellows. He served on the boards of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. and Indiana University Kelley School of Business Alumni Association. He also held a variety of senior leadership roles on the Toy Industry Association, including two years as Chairman. He was a member of the Board of Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA, served as Chairman of World Trade Week Southern California and served as a member of the President’s Advisory Council at Otis College of Art & Design. He served on the executive and strategic planning committees of UCLA Anderson School Board of Visitors and served on the Board of Directors of the 2015 Special Olympics World Summer Games Los Angeles.

Bryan was 66 and is survived by his wife, Maureen, along with their 4 children and 2 grandchildren.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world.

