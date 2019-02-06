Mattel : Names Adam Bonnett, Executive Producer, Mattel Television

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has appointed Adam Bonnett, a 21-year Disney Channel veteran, as Executive Producer, Mattel Television. Mr. Bonnett will be responsible for global episodic content development and production for live action and animation based on the Company's iconic brands. He will report to Richard Dickson, Mattel's President and Chief Operating Officer.

'Adam is an extraordinarily talented executive with a proven track record of developing high-quality TV content that captures the imagination of kids worldwide,' said Mr. Dickson. 'Adding his expertise is another important step as we build out our franchise management capabilities in order to maximize the potential of our brands across a variety of channels and consumer touchpoints.'

'Mattel owns one of the world's greatest portfolio of brands, each with unique characters, storylines and built-in emotional connections with children, creating amazing potential for storytelling,' said Mr. Bonnett. 'I'm excited to work with Richard and the talented team to play in Mattel's incredible toybox and bring its universal brands to life.'

Most recently, Mr. Bonnett led Original Programming at Disney Channels Worldwide, where he oversaw all live-action development and current original series and movies for Disney Channel, as well as multi-platform programming, casting and talent relations. During more than two decades at Disney Channel, he developed and oversaw numerous hit series including the global phenomenon Hannah Montana, the Emmy® Award-winning shows Even Stevens and Wizards of Waverly Place, and other hit series including Lizzie McGuire,Good Luck Charlie, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Sonny With A Chance, That's So Raven, Andi Mack, Raven's Home, KC Undercover, Jessie, as well as the animated series Kim Possible.

Mr. Bonnett also led Disney Channel Original Movies which include the Descendants franchise, Teen Beach Movie, Disney's Zombies,Adventures in Babysitting (reboot) and Disney's upcoming live-action movie, Kim Possible. Prior to joining Disney, Mr. Bonnett was the director of Current Programming for Nickelodeon where he oversaw the annual franchise 'The Kids Choice Awards.'

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

