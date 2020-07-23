Mattel : Q2 2020 Financial Results Slide Presentation 0 07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second Quarter 2020 Earnings (Unaudited Results) July 23, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements / Regulation G This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information and assumptions, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and are currently, or in the future could be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global economy, including its impact on our sales; (ii) Mattel's ability to design, develop, produce, manufacture, source and ship products on a timely and cost-effective basis, as well as interest in and purchase of those products by retail customers and consumers in quantities and at prices that will be sufficient to profitably recover Mattel's costs; (iii) downturns in economic conditions affecting Mattel's markets which can negatively impact retail customers and consumers, and which can result in lower employment levels, lower consumer disposable income and spending, including lower spending on purchases of Mattel's products; (iv) other factors which can lower discretionary consumer spending, such as higher costs for fuel and food, drops in the value of homes or other consumer assets, and high levels of consumer debt; (v) potential difficulties or delays Mattel may experience in implementing cost savings and efficiency enhancing initiatives; (vi) other economic and public health conditions or regulatory changes in the markets in which Mattel and its customers and suppliers operate, which could create delays or increase Mattel's costs, such as higher commodity prices, labor costs or transportation costs, or outbreaks of disease; (vii) currency fluctuations, including movements in foreign exchange rates, which can lower Mattel's net revenues and earnings, and significantly impact Mattel's costs; (viii) the concentration of Mattel's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Mattel of difficulties experienced by any of Mattel's customers, or changes in their purchasing or selling patterns; (ix) the future willingness of licensors of entertainment properties for which Mattel currently has licenses or would seek to have licenses in the future to license those products to Mattel; (x) the inventory policies of Mattel's retail customers, including retailers' potential decisions to lower their inventories, even if it results in lost sales, as well as the concentration of Mattel's revenues in the second half of the year, which coupled with reliance by retailers on quick response inventory management techniques increases the risk of underproduction of popular items, overproduction of less popular items and failure to achieve compressed shipping schedules; (xi) the increased costs of developing more sophisticated digital and smart technology products, and the corresponding supply chain and design challenges associated with such products; (xii) work disruptions, which may impact Mattel's ability to manufacture or deliver product in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xiii) the bankruptcy and liquidation of Mattel's significant retailers, or the general lack of success of one of Mattel's significant retailers which could negatively impact Mattel's revenues or bad debt exposure; (xiv) the impact of competition on revenues, margins and other aspects of Mattel's business, including the ability to offer products which consumers choose to buy instead of competitive products, the ability to secure, maintain and renew popular licenses and the ability to attract and retain talented employees; (xv) the risk of product recalls or product liability suits and costs associated with product safety regulations; (xvi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Mattel operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Mattel's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Mattel's earnings; (xvii) failure to realize the planned benefits from any investments or acquisitions made by Mattel; (xviii) the impact of other market conditions, third party actions or approvals and competition which could reduce demand for Mattel's products or delay or increase the cost of implementation of Mattel's programs or alter Mattel's actions and reduce actual results; (xix) changes in financing markets or the inability of Mattel to obtain financing on attractive terms; (xx) the impact of litigation, arbitration, or regulatory decisions or settlement actions; (xxi) uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and other risks and uncertainties as may be described in Mattel's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Mattel's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as in Mattel's other public statements. Mattel does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in our earnings release and earnings slide presentation may include Gross Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed in detail below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this earnings release as exhibits and to our earnings slide presentation as an appendix. The earnings release and earnings slide presentation are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/, under the subheading "Financial Information - Earnings Release." ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 2 Strategy to Grow Shareholder Value Transforming Mattel into an IP-driven,high-performing toy company Our mission is to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 3 Q2 2020 Key Takeaways Net Sales of $732 million, down 15% as reported, and down 13% in constant currency, versus prior year.

Gross Sales of $815 million, down 15% as reported, and down 13% in constant currency.

Global POS (1) up high-single-digits versus prior year, a significant improvement compared to Q1, which was down mid-single-digits.

up high-single-digits versus prior year, a significant improvement compared to Q1, which was down mid-single-digits. Reported Gross Margin of 43.8%, an improvement of 410 basis points; Adjusted Gross Margin of 44.0%, an improvement of 410 basis points; Highest Q2 Reported Gross Margin since 2016.

Reported Operating Loss of $46 million, compared to a prior year loss of $51 million; Adjusted Operating Loss of $26 million, compared to a prior year loss of $30 million; Reduced Reported Operating Loss in spite of the revenue decline. Continued significant improvement in Gross Margin despite COVID-19 disruptions and reduced revenues (1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 5 Q2 2020 COVID-19 Update Our top priority remains to protect the health and safety of our people and at the same time continue to mitigate the disruption to our business.

Exiting Q2, ~4% of our retail outlets (1) , representing ~8% of our revenue base, were closed, compared to ~30% of our retail outlets closed exiting Q1.

, representing ~8% of our revenue base, were closed, compared to ~30% of our retail outlets closed exiting Q1. Regional performance continued to be impacted by retail closures (1) and local restrictions throughout Q2.

and local restrictions throughout Q2. In North America, ~2% of our retail outlets were closed at the end of the period In EMEA, we experienced a high degree of Specialty and Department store closures early in the quarter; By the end of the quarter, ~1% of our retail outlets remained closed In Asia-Pacific, ~7% of our retail outlets were closed exiting the quarter In Latin America, ~28% of our retail outlets were closed exiting the quarter

Our supply chain also continued to perform well despite temporary closures of certain manufacturing and distribution facilities early in the quarter. Currently all of our factories are open with minimal disruption to operations, as we enter the peak production season.

Liquidity is expected to be sufficient to effectively manage through the COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute our strategy. We expect to manage through the disruption and continue to execute on our short-to-mid term strategy to restore profitability and regain topline growth (1) Based on Mattel internal analysis ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 6 Q2 2020 Revenue(1) and POS(2) Category Highlights Dolls

Revenue down 5% as reported, down 2% in constant currency POS up double-digits, driven by very strong demand for Barbie which was up more than 35% globally Barbie revenue up 7% as reported, up 10% in constant currency; #1 toy property in U.S. for 5 consecutive weeks, per NPD (3)

Vehicles

Revenue down 26% as reported, down 23% in constant currency POS down high-single digits; Hot Wheels POS up double-digits in North America

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Revenue down 21% as reported, down 19% in constant currency POS up double-digits globally, driven by strong demand for Fisher-Price Core in North America

Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other

Revenue down 12% as reported, down 11% in constant currency POS overall was flat, although Games POS was up double-digits and saw its 5th consecutive quarter of growth

e-Commerce

POS up sharply in every region, including 2x in North America where e-Commerce represented approx. 1/3 of total volume

As anticipated, the industry is shifting back to its pre-COVID-19 category consumption patterns and our products are resonating with consumers Revenue refers to Gross Sales; (2) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. (3) Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Q2 2020/Total Toys/USD 7 ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 2020 Outlook Expect 2020 Adjusted Gross Margin to be 150-250 bps higher than 2019.

150-250 bps higher than 2019. Expect to achieve $90 million dollars of Adjusted SG&A savings in 2020

Remain on track to exceed $1 billion dollars of run-rate savings exiting 2020.

run-rate savings exiting 2020. Based on our momentum, positive POS (1) trends and low retail inventories exiting the quarter, we are planning for strong demand for our products in expectation of improved revenue performance in 2H compared to 1H, including the all-important holiday season.

trends and low retail inventories exiting the quarter, we are planning for strong demand for our products in expectation of improved revenue performance in 2H compared to 1H, including the all-important holiday season. In spite of the positive outlook, continuing uncertainty and retail closures, particularly in key international markets, are likely to negatively impact revenue performance in 2H on a year-over-year basis. We are confident in our ability to navigate through the balance of the year (1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 8 Committed to Corporate Citizenship Leveraging Mattel's expertise, products and resources to support our consumers, our communities and frontline heroes.

Released new content for the Mattel Playroom website to support parents and caregivers Continued to produce PPE for donation to medical professionals Expanded #ThankYouHeroes with new products and programs benefiting #FirstRespondersFirst and the First

Responders Children's Foundation

Mattel took a stand against systemic racism.

Launched our Play Fair program, developed to drive change and create new ways to support the Black community Our commitment includes developing and recruiting Black talent, and creating products and experiences centered around diversity

Recently announced Diversity & Inclusion goals to increase female and minority representation at all levels of the organization.

Achieved 100% pay equity in the U.S. for all employees performing similar work. We have demonstrated our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and driving positive social impact (1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 9 Introduction to our new CFO Anthony DiSilvestro Joined Mattel as an Executive Advisor in late June, 2020.

Will assume role of Chief Financial Officer on the date following the filing of our second quarter 10-Q.

10-Q. A world-class executive with a proven track record of driving transformation and operational performance.

world-class executive with a proven track record of driving transformation and operational performance. Nearly four decades of financial and executive leadership experience.

Most recently served as SVP and CFO of Campbell Soup Company. "Anthony's leadership and financial expertise will benefit Mattel as we continue to position the Company for growth. He will help carry forward the momentum of our turnaround, as well as maintain a disciplined approach to cost management." - Ynon Kreiz ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 10 Q2 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales Mix Highly-diversified sales mix across categories and regions Action Figures, Asia Pacific Building Sets, Latin Games, and 9% Other America 24% Dolls 8% 32% By By North America w/ Categories 23% Region American 60% Girl 19% EMEA Vehicles 25% Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 11 Q2 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories Gross Sales down 15% as reported, and 13% in constant currency, primarily due to Vehicles and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Worldwide Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency Dolls Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Vehicles Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 261 -5% -2% 200 -21% -19% 159 -26% -23% 195 -12% -11% Total -15%-13% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 12 Q2 2020 North America & American Girl Gross Sales by Categories North America(1) Gross Sales up 3% as reported and in constant currency North America(1) Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency Dolls 121 +30% +30% Infant, Toddler, 132 -7% -7% and Preschool $462 Vehicles 78 -12% -12% Action Figures, Building Sets, 130 +6% +6% Games, and Other North America(1): +3% +3% American Girl Gross Sales (as reported; $ in millions) American Girl: Dolls 29 -16% -16% North America segment excludes American Girl Gross Sales Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 13 Q2 2020 International Gross Sales by Categories Gross Sales down 33% as reported, and 28% in constant currency, primarily due to Vehicles and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool International Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency Dolls Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Vehicles Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 111 -24% -19% 67 -38% -35% 81 -36% -31% 65 -35% -31% Total -33%-28% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 14 Q2 2020 International Gross Sales by Region Gross Sales down 33% as reported, and 28% in constant currency, primarily due to significant COVID-19 related retail disruptions and local restrictions International Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency EMEA 184 -21% -19% 68 Latin America -52% -43% Asia Pacific 72 -31% -29% Total -33% -28% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 15 Q2 2020 Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales Barbie Gross Sales grew 7% as reported, and 10% in constant currency; Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends both declined as reported and in constant currency Worldwide Gross Sales(1) (as reported; $ in millions) 199 137 + 176 - Break out of the Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales for the North America and International segments can be found in the Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. YOY Growth Rate (%) AsConstant Reported Currency +7% +10% -22%-19% -21%-19% 16 1H 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales Mix Highly-diversified sales mix across categories and regions Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 21% Dolls 33% By Categories 23% Vehicles 23% Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Asia Pacific Latin America8% 9% By North America w/ Region 56% American 27% Girl EMEA Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 17 1H 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories Gross Sales down 15% as reported, and 13% in constant currency, primarily due to Infant, Toddler, and Preschool and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other Worldwide Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency Dolls Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Vehicles Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 487 -7% -5% 340 -24% -22% 344 -13% -11% 313 -16% -14% Total -15%-13% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 18 1H 2020 North America & American Girl Gross Sales by Categories North America(1) Gross Sales down 6% as reported and in constant currency North America(1) Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency Dolls 195 +12% +12% Infant, Toddler, 209 -17% -17% and Preschool $767 Vehicles 167 -4% -4% Action Figures, Building Sets, 197 -10% -10% Games, and Other North America(1): -6% -6% American Girl Gross Sales (as reported; $ in millions) American Girl: Dolls 67 -16% -16% North America segment excludes American Girl Gross Sales Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 19 1H 2020 International Gross Sales by Categories Gross Sales down 23% as reported, and 19% in constant currency, primarily due to Infant, Toddler, and Preschool and Dolls International Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency Dolls Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Vehicles Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 225 -18% -13% 131 -33% -29% 178 -21% -16% 116 -24% -21% Total -23%-19% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 20 1H 2020 International Gross Sales by Region Gross Sales down 23% as reported, and 19% in constant currency, primarily due to significant COVID-19 related retail disruptions and local restrictions International Gross Sales YOY Growth Rate (%) As Constant (as reported; $ in millions) Reported Currency EMEA 399 -11% -9% Latin America 127 -41% -33% Asia Pacific 123 -31% -29% Total -23% -19% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 21 1H 2020 Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales Power Brands impacted by retail closures and local restrictions in International regions Worldwide Gross Sales(1) YOY Growth Rate (%) (as reported; $ in millions) As Constant Reported Currency 347 -1% +2% 295 -9% -6% + 305 -23% -21% - Break out of the Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales for the North America and International segments can be found in the Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 22 Gross Margin Continued significant improvement in margin, up 410 basis points in Q2 Q2 2020 1H 2020 Q2 2019 QTD as Reported 39.7% 1H YTD as Reported 37.5% Non-GAAP Adjustments  Non-GAAP Adjustments  Q2 2019 QTD Adjusted 39.9% 1H YTD Adjusted 39.1% Cost Savings Programs  Cost Savings Programs  Inflation Inflation Currency Currency Mix  Mix  Obsolescence Obsolescence Q2 2020 QTD Adjusted 44.0% 1H YTD Adjusted 43.8% Non-GAAP Adjustments  Non-GAAP Adjustments  Q2 2020 QTD as Reported 43.8% 1H YTD as Reported 43.4% Expect FY2020 Adjusted Gross Margin to be 150-250 basis points higher than FY2019 Impacts to Gross Margin are not shown in order of magnitude. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 23 SG&A Structural Simplification savings offset by timing of certain SG&A costs ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Q2 2020 1H 2020 Q2 2019 QTD as Reported $308 1H YTD as Reported $606 Severance & Restructuring  Severance & Restructuring  Other Non-GAAP Adjustments  Other Non-GAAP Adjustments  Q2 2019 QTD Adjusted $290 1H YTD Adjusted $578 Structural Simplification  Structural Simplification  Employee-Related Expenses  Employee-Related Expenses  Other  Other  Q2 2020 QTD Adjusted $288 1H YTD Adjusted $603 Severance & Restructuring  Severance & Restructuring  Other Non-GAAP Adjustments  Other Non-GAAP Adjustments  Q2 2020 QTD as Reported $307 1H YTD as Reported $636 Expect to achieve incremental $90 million of Adjusted SG&A Savings in 2020 Impacts to SG&A are not shown in order of magnitude. Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 24 1H 2020 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights Cash increase due to higher short-term borrowings, however inventory down $20 Million June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Comments Cash increase driven by accelerated short-term Cash $462M $194M borrowings in anticipation of projected seasonal working capital requirements and in light of COVID-19 uncertainties Accounts Receivable $651M $756M Decrease due to lower sales and strengthening U.S. dollar Inventory $703M $722M Decrease due to the impact of temporary plant closures and strengthening U.S. dollar Depreciation & Amortization $102M $124M Decrease driven by lower tooling depreciation Cash Flows Used for ($463M) ($401M) Reflects a higher net loss, excluding the impact of Operating Activities non-cash charges Capital Expenditures $60M $48M Increase driven by PP&E and tooling additions Liquidity is expected to be sufficient to effectively manage through the COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute Mattel's strategy Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 25 Appendix 26 Consolidated Statements of Operations MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT I CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)1 For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, % Change % Change 2020 2019 % Change in Constant 2020 2019 % Change in Constant (In millions, except per share and percentage information) $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales as Reported Currency $ Amt % Net Sales $ Amt % Net Sales as Reported Currency Net Sales $ 732.1 $ 860.1 -15% -13% $ 1,326.2 $ 1,549.3 -14% -13% Cost of sales 411.3 56.2% 518.7 60.3% -21% 750.2 56.6% 968.1 62.5% -23% Gross Profit 320.8 43.8% 341.4 39.7% -6% -3% 576.0 43.4% 581.2 37.5% -1% 2% Advertising and promotion expenses 60.2 8.2% 84.5 9.8% -29% 136.5 10.3% 154.0 9.9% -11% Other selling and administrative expenses 306.8 41.9% 308.3 35.8% 0% 635.5 47.9% 605.7 39.1% 5% Operating Loss (46.1) -6.3% (51.4) -6.0% -10% -22% (196.0) -14.8% (178.5) -11.5% 10% 7% Interest expense 49.6 6.8% 46.2 5.4% 7% 98.6 7.4% 93.2 6.0% 6% Interest (income) (1.0) -0.1% (1.5) -0.2% -33% (3.1) -0.2% (3.8) -0.2% -18% Other non-operating expense (income), net 1.6 (0.3) 3.7 1.6 Loss Before Income Taxes (96.3) -13.2% (95.8) -11.1% 1% -7% (295.2) -22.3% (269.4) -17.4% 10% 7% Provision for income taxes 12.8 12.2 24.7 14.9 Net Loss $ (109.2) -14.9% $ (108.0) -12.6% 1% $ (319.9) -24.1% $ (284.3) -18.3% 13% Net Loss Per Common Share - Basic $ (0.31) $ (0.31) $ (0.92) $ (0.82) Weighted-average number of common shares 346.9 345.9 346.8 345.9 Net Loss Per Common Share - Diluted $ (0.31) $ (0.31) $ (0.92) $ (0.82) Weighted-average number of common and potential common shares 346.9 345.9 346.8 345.9 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 27 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT II CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1 June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2019 (In millions) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and equivalents $ 461.6 $ 194.1 $ 630.0 Accounts receivable, net 650.5 755.7 936.4 Inventories 702.6 722.4 495.5 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 211.4 243.3 186.1 Total current assets 2,026.1 1,915.5 2,248.0 Property, plant, and equipment, net 506.6 595.8 550.1 Right-of-use assets, net 282.5 317.1 303.2 Other noncurrent assets 2,177.6 2,218.2 2,223.9 Total Assets $ 4,992.7 $ 5,046.6 $ 5,325.2 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Short-term borrowings $ 400.0 $ 45.0 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 965.9 1,002.1 1,228.9 Income taxes payable 15.7 22.6 48.0 Total current liabilities 1,381.6 1,069.7 1,276.9 Long-term debt 2,850.8 2,855.2 2,846.8 Noncurrent lease liabilities 246.4 284.9 270.9 Other noncurrent liabilities 427.7 410.6 439.0 Stockholders' equity 86.1 426.2 491.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,992.7 $ 5,046.6 $ 5,325.2 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 28 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT II SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited)1 June 30, 2020 2019 Key Balance Sheet Data: Accounts receivable, net days of sales outstanding (DSO) 80 79 Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Condensed Cash Flow Data: Cash flows used for operating activities $ (463) $ (401) Cash flows used for investing activities (81) (44) Cash flows provided by financing activities and other 375 44 Decrease in cash and equivalents $ (168) $ (400) 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 29 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT III WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES INFORMATION (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, % Change in % Change in % Change Constant % Change Constant (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 as Reported Currency 2020 2019 as Reported Currency Worldwide Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 732.1 $ 860.1 -15% -13% $ 1,326.2 $ 1,549.3 -14% -13% Sales Adjustments2 82.4 102.2 158.3 193.1 Gross Sales $ 814.6 $ 962.3 -15% -13% $ 1,484.5 $ 1,742.4 -15% -13% Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories: Dolls $ 261.0 $ 273.4 -5% -2% $ 486.9 $ 526.3 -7% -5% Infant, Toddler and Preschool 199.8 252.0 -21 -19 340.1 445.6 -24 -22 Vehicles 158.7 214.1 -26 -23 344.3 397.5 -13 -11 Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 195.0 222.7 -12 -11 313.2 373.0 -16 -14 Gross Sales $ 814.6 $ 962.3 -15% -13% $ 1,484.5 $ 1,742.4 -15% -13% Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure Worldwide Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands: Barbie $ 199.3 $ 186.5 7% 10% $ 346.8 $ 350.0 -1% 2% Hot Wheels 136.5 175.2 -22 -19 295.1 325.7 -9 -6 Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 176.3 222.4 -21 -19 305.0 394.8 -23 -21 Other 302.5 378.1 -20 -18 537.6 671.8 -20 -18 Gross Sales $ 814.6 $ 962.3 -15% -13% $ 1,484.5 $ 1,742.4 -15% -13% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 30 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT IV GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, % Change in % Change in % Change Constant % Change Constant (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 as Reported Currency 2020 2019 as Reported Currency North America Segment Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 432.9 $ 422.9 2% 2% $ 720.4 $ 764.3 -6% -6% Sales Adjustments2 28.7 24.5 46.9 52.5 Gross Sales $ 461.5 $ 447.4 3% 3% $ 767.3 $ 816.7 -6% -6% North America Gross Sales by Categories: Dolls $ 121.2 $ 93.3 30% 30% $ 195.1 $ 173.6 12% 12% Infant, Toddler and Preschool 132.4 142.6 -7 -7 208.9 250.6 -17 -17 Vehicles 77.8 88.6 -12 -12 166.5 173.6 -4 -4 Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 130.2 122.8 6 6 196.7 219.0 -10 -10 Gross Sales $ 461.5 $ 447.4 3% 3% $ 767.3 $ 816.7 -6% -6% Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure North America Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands: Barbie $ 112.3 $ 78.5 43% 43% $ 180.1 $ 147.8 22% 22% Hot Wheels 66.2 68.6 -3 -3 140.3 135.6 3 4 Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 111.7 124.6 -10 -10 181.6 221.2 -18 -18 Other 171.4 175.7 -2 -2 265.3 312.2 -15 -15 Gross Sales $ 461.5 $ 447.4 3% 3% $ 767.3 $ 816.7 -6% -6% Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 31 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT V GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, % Change in % Change in % Change Constant % Change Constant (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 as Reported Currency 2020 2019 as Reported Currency International Segment Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 271.1 $ 403.6 -33% -29% $ 540.4 $ 707.1 -24% -20% Sales Adjustments2 52.9 76.9 109.6 138.6 Gross Sales $ 323.9 $ 480.5 -33% -28% $ 650.1 $ 845.7 -23% -19% International Gross Sales by Geographic Area: EMEA Net Sales $ 151.9 $ 191.1 -20% -18% $ 325.3 $ 365.6 -11% -8% Sales Adjustments2 32.1 43.0 74.0 84.9 Gross Sales $ 184.0 $ 234.1 -21% -19% $ 399.3 $ 450.5 -11% -9% Latin America Net Sales $ 57.7 $ 121.2 -52% -43% $ 109.0 $ 185.7 -41% -33% Sales Adjustments2 10.0 20.1 18.4 30.9 Gross Sales $ 67.7 $ 141.3 -52% -43% $ 127.4 $ 216.6 -41% -33% Asia Pacific Net Sales $ 61.4 $ 91.3 -33% -31% $ 106.2 $ 155.8 -32% -30% Sales Adjustments2 10.8 13.7 17.3 22.9 Gross Sales $ 72.2 $ 105.1 -31% -29% $ 123.4 $ 178.7 -31% -29% International Gross Sales by Categories: Dolls $ 110.8 $ 145.7 -24% -19% $ 224.7 $ 272.8 -18% -13% Infant, Toddler and Preschool 67.4 109.4 -38 -35 131.2 195.0 -33 -29 Vehicles 80.9 125.5 -36 -31 177.8 223.9 -21 -16 Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other 64.8 99.9 -35 -31 116.4 154.0 -24 -21 Gross Sales $ 323.9 $ 480.5 -33% -28% $ 650.1 $ 845.7 -23% -19% Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure International Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands: Barbie $ 87.0 $ 108.1 -19% -15% $ 166.7 $ 202.3 -18% -13% Hot Wheels 70.3 106.6 -34 -29 154.8 190.1 -19 -14 Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends 64.6 97.8 -34 -30 123.4 173.6 -29 -25 Other 102.1 168.1 -39 -35 205.2 279.7 -27 -23 Gross Sales $ 323.9 $ 480.5 -33% -28% $ 650.1 $ 845.7 -23% -19% 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. 2 Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 32 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT VI GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, % Change in % Change in % Change Constant % Change Constant (In millions, except percentage information) 2020 2019 as Reported Currency 2020 2019 as Reported Currency American Girl Segment Gross Sales: Net Sales $ 28.2 $ 33.5 -16% -16% $ 65.3 $ 78.0 -16% -16% Sales Adjustments 0.9 0.9 1.8 2.0 Gross Sales $ 29.1 $ 34.4 -16% -16% $ 67.2 $ 80.0 -16% -16% 1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 33 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT VII SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross Profit Gross Profit, As Reported $ 320.8 $ 341.4 $ 576.0 $ 581.2 Gross Margin 43.8% 39.7% 43.4% 37.5% Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses 1.4 3.5 4.5 3.5 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 - (1.3) - 20.6 Gross Profit, As Adjusted $ 322.3 $ 343.5 $ 580.5 $ 605.2 Adjusted Gross Margin 44.0% 39.9% 43.8% 39.1% Other Selling and Administrative Expenses Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported $ 306.8 $ 308.3 $ 635.5 $ 605.7 % of Net Sales 41.9% 35.8% 47.9% 39.1% Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses (16.2) (14.4) (23.8) (23.1) Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 (2.9) (4.4) (9.1) (4.4) Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted $ 287.7 $ 289.5 $ 602.6 $ 578.2 % of Net Sales 39.3% 33.7% 45.4% 37.3% Operating Loss Operating Loss, As Reported $ (46.1) $ (51.4) $ (196.0) $ (178.5) Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses 17.7 17.9 28.2 26.6 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 2.9 3.1 9.1 25.0 Operating Loss, As Adjusted $ (25.6) $ (30.4) $ (158.6) $ (126.9) Other Information Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 $ 2.9 $ 3.1 $ 9.1 $ 30.4 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $2.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.1 million and $30.4 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $30.4 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 34 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EXHIBIT VII SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per share and percentage information) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings Per Share Net Loss Per Common Share, As Reported $ (0.31) $ (0.31) $ (0.92) $ (0.82) Adjustments: Severance and Restructuring Expenses 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.08 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.07 Tax Effect of Adjustments3 - - (0.01) - Net Loss Per Common Share, As Adjusted $ (0.26) $ (0.25) $ (0.82) $ (0.67) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net Loss, As Reported $ (109.2) $ (108.0) $ (319.9) $ (284.3) Adjustments: Interest Expense 49.6 46.2 98.6 93.2 Provision for Income Taxes 12.8 12.2 24.7 14.9 Depreciation 38.3 51.5 82.0 103.6 Amortization 9.7 9.9 19.7 20.3 EBITDA 1.3 11.8 (94.9) (52.3) Adjustments: Share-based Compensation 9.1 12.4 23.4 24.3 Severance and Restructuring Expenses 17.5 14.5 27.8 23.2 Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2 2.9 3.1 9.1 25.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30.8 $ 41.8 $ (34.7) $ 20.1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $2.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.1 million and $30.4 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $30.4 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns. The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common and potential common shares. Adjustments for the U.S. and certain International affiliates were not tax effected because of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 35 Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in this earnings slide presentation include Gross Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of Mattel's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to Mattel's earnings release as exhibits and this earnings slide presentation as appendix. The earnings release and earnings slide presentation are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/, under the subheading "Financial Information - Earnings Release." Gross Sales Gross sales represent sales to customers at invoice, excluding the impact of sales adjustments. Net sales, as reported, include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross sales as a measure for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business. Changes in gross sales are discussed because, while Mattel records the details of such sales adjustments in its financial accounting systems at the time of sale, such sales adjustments are generally not associated with categories, brands, and individual products, making net sales less meaningful. Because sales adjustments are not allocated to individual products, net sales are only presented on a consolidated and segment basis and not on a categories or brand level. Since sales adjustments are determined by customer rather than at the categories or brand level, Mattel believes that the disclosure of gross sales by categories and brand is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to assess the performance of its underlying categories and brands (e.g., Dolls, Barbie) and also enhances their ability to compare sales trends over time. Refer to Mattel's critical accounting policies and estimates included in the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for further detail regarding sales adjustments. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin represent reported Gross Profit and Reported Gross Margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls. Adjusted Gross Margin represents Mattel's Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of Net Sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core Gross Profit and Gross Margin, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another. Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses represents Mattel's Reported Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core other selling and administrative expenses, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 36 Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) represents Mattel's reported Operating Income (Loss), adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core operating results, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share represents Mattel's Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, adjusting for certain discrete tax items, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common shares. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core business. Mattel believes it is useful supplemental information for investors to gauge and compare Mattel's current earnings results from one period to another. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA represents Mattel's Net Income (Loss), adjusted to exclude the impact of interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, severance and restructuring expenses, and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Mattel believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental information for investors to gauge and compare Mattel's business performance to other companies in our industry with similar capital structures. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA differs from how we will calculate EBITDA for purposes of covenant compliance under the indenture governing our 6.75% senior notes due 2025, the indenture governing our 5.875% senior notes due 2027, and the syndicated facility agreement governing our senior secured revolving credit facilities. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. As a result, we rely primarily on our GAAP results and use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. Constant currency Percentage changes in results expressed in constant currency are presented excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates. To present this information, Mattel calculates constant currency information by translating current period and prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than the US dollar using consistent exchange rates. The constant currency exchange rates are determined by Mattel at the beginning of each year and are applied consistently during the year. They are generally different from the actual exchange rates in effect during the current or prior period due to volatility in actual foreign exchange rates. Mattel considers whether any changes to the constant currency rates are appropriate at the beginning of each year. The exchange rates used for these constant currency calculations are generally based on prior year actual exchange rates. The difference between the current period and prior period results using the consistent exchange rates reflects the changes in the underlying performance results, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates. Mattel analyzes constant currency results to provide additional perspective on changes in underlying trends in Mattel's operating performance. Mattel believes that the disclosure of the percentage change in constant currency is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge Mattel's current business performance and the longer-term strength of its overall business since foreign currency changes could potentially mask underlying sales trends. The disclosure of the percentage change in constant currency enhances investor's ability to compare financial results from one period to another. ©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 37 Attachments Original document

