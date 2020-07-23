Mattel : Q2 2020 Financial Results Slide Presentation

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information and assumptions, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and are currently, or in the future could be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global economy, including its impact on our sales; (ii) Mattel's ability to design, develop, produce, manufacture, source and ship products on a timely and cost-effective basis, as well as interest in and purchase of those products by retail customers and consumers in quantities and at prices that will be sufficient to profitably recover Mattel's costs; (iii) downturns in economic conditions affecting Mattel's markets which can negatively impact retail customers and consumers, and which can result in lower employment levels, lower consumer disposable income and spending, including lower spending on purchases of Mattel's products; (iv) other factors which can lower discretionary consumer spending, such as higher costs for fuel and food, drops in the value of homes or other consumer assets, and high levels of consumer debt; (v) potential difficulties or delays Mattel may experience in implementing cost savings and efficiency enhancing initiatives; (vi) other economic and public health conditions or regulatory changes in the markets
in which Mattel and its customers and suppliers operate, which could create delays or increase Mattel's costs, such as higher commodity prices, labor costs or transportation costs, or outbreaks of disease; (vii)
currency fluctuations, including movements in foreign exchange rates, which can lower Mattel's net revenues and earnings, and significantly impact Mattel's costs; (viii) the concentration of Mattel's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Mattel of difficulties experienced by any of Mattel's customers, or changes in their purchasing or selling patterns; (ix) the future willingness of licensors of entertainment properties for which Mattel currently has licenses or would seek to have licenses in the future to license those products to Mattel; (x) the inventory policies of Mattel's retail customers, including retailers' potential decisions to lower their inventories, even if it results in lost sales, as well as the concentration of Mattel's revenues in the second half of the year, which coupled with reliance by retailers on quick response inventory management techniques increases the risk of underproduction of popular items, overproduction of less popular items and failure to achieve compressed shipping schedules; (xi) the increased costs of developing more sophisticated digital and smart technology products, and the corresponding supply chain and design challenges associated with such products; (xii) work disruptions, which may impact Mattel's ability to manufacture or deliver product in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xiii) the bankruptcy and liquidation of Mattel's significant retailers, or the general lack of success of one of Mattel's significant retailers
which could negatively impact Mattel's revenues or bad debt exposure; (xiv) the impact of competition on revenues, margins and other aspects of Mattel's business, including the ability to offer products which
consumers choose to buy instead of competitive products, the ability to secure, maintain and renew popular licenses and the ability to attract and retain talented employees; (xv) the risk of product recalls or product liability suits and costs associated with product safety regulations; (xvi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Mattel operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Mattel's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Mattel's earnings; (xvii) failure to realize the planned benefits from any investments or acquisitions made by Mattel; (xviii) the impact of other market conditions, third party actions or approvals and competition which could reduce demand for Mattel's products or delay or increase the cost of implementation of Mattel's programs or alter Mattel's actions and reduce actual results; (xix) changes in financing markets or the inability of Mattel to obtain financing on attractive terms; (xx) the impact of litigation, arbitration, or regulatory decisions or settlement actions; (xxi) uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and
other risks and uncertainties as may be described in Mattel's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Mattel's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as in Mattel's other public statements. Mattel does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in our earnings release and earnings slide presentation may include Gross Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed in detail below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able
to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be
comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this earnings release as exhibits and to our earnings slide presentation as an appendix.
The earnings release and earnings slide presentation are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/, under the subheading "Financial Information - Earnings Release."
Net Sales of $732 million, down 15% as reported, and down 13% in constant currency, versus prior year.
Gross Sales of $815 million, down 15% as reported, and down 13% in constant currency.
Global POS(1) up high-single-digits versus prior year, a significant improvement compared to Q1, which was down mid-single-digits.
Reported Gross Margin of 43.8%, an improvement of 410 basis points; Adjusted Gross Margin of 44.0%, an improvement of 410 basis points; Highest Q2 Reported Gross Margin since 2016.
Reported Operating Loss of $46 million, compared to a prior year loss of $51 million; Adjusted Operating Loss of $26 million, compared to a prior year loss of $30 million; Reduced Reported Operating Loss in spite of the revenue decline.
Continued significant improvement in Gross Margin despite
COVID-19 disruptions and reduced revenues
(1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Our top priority remains to protect the health and safety of our people and at the same time continue to mitigate the disruption to our business.
Exiting Q2, ~4% of our retail outlets(1), representing ~8% of our revenue base, were closed, compared to ~30% of our retail outlets closed exiting Q1.
Regional performance continued to be impacted by retail closures(1) and local restrictions throughout Q2.
In North America, ~2% of our retail outlets were closed at the end of the period
In EMEA, we experienced a high degree of Specialty and Department store closures early in the quarter; By the end of the quarter, ~1% of our retail outlets remained closed
In Asia-Pacific, ~7% of our retail outlets were closed exiting the quarter
In Latin America, ~28% of our retail outlets were closed exiting the quarter
Our supply chain also continued to perform well despite temporary closures of certain manufacturing and distribution facilities early in the quarter. Currently all of our factories are open with minimal disruption to operations, as we enter the peak production season.
Liquidity is expected to be sufficient to effectively manage through the COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute our strategy.
We expect to manage through the disruption and continue to execute on our short-to-mid term strategy to restore profitability and regain topline growth
Revenue down 5% as reported, down 2% in constant currency
POS up double-digits, driven by very strong demand for Barbie which was up more than 35% globally
Barbie revenue up 7% as reported, up 10% in constant currency; #1 toy property in U.S. for 5 consecutive weeks, per NPD(3)
Vehicles
Revenue down 26% as reported, down 23% in constant currency
POS down high-single digits; Hot Wheels POS up double-digits in North America
Infant, Toddler, and Preschool
Revenue down 21% as reported, down 19% in constant currency
POS up double-digits globally, driven by strong demand for Fisher-Price Core in North America
Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other
Revenue down 12% as reported, down 11% in constant currency
POS overall was flat, although Games POS was up double-digits and saw its 5th consecutive quarter of growth
e-Commerce
POS up sharply in every region, including 2x in North America where e-Commerce represented approx. 1/3 of total volume
As anticipated, the industry is shifting back to its pre-COVID-19 category consumption patterns and our products are resonating with consumers
Revenue refers to Gross Sales; (2) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
(3) Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Q2 2020/Total Toys/USD
Expect 2020 Adjusted Gross Margin to be 150-250 bps higher than 2019.
Expect to achieve $90 million dollars of Adjusted SG&A savings in 2020
Remain on track to exceed $1 billion dollars of run-rate savings exiting 2020.
Based on our momentum, positive POS(1) trends and low retail inventories exiting the quarter, we are planning for strong demand for our products in expectation of improved revenue performance in 2H compared to 1H, including the all-important holiday season.
In spite of the positive outlook, continuing uncertainty and retail closures, particularly in key international markets, are likely to negatively impact revenue performance in 2H on a year-over-year basis.
We are confident in our ability to navigate through the balance of the year
(1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Barbie Gross Sales grew 7% as reported, and 10% in constant currency; Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends both declined as reported and in constant currency
Worldwide Gross Sales(1)
(as reported; $ in millions)
199
137
+
176
-
Break out of the Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales for the North America and International segments can be found in the Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Power Brands impacted by retail closures and local restrictions in International regions
Worldwide Gross Sales(1)
YOY Growth Rate (%)
(as reported; $ in millions)
As
Constant
Reported
Currency
347
-1%
+2%
295
-9%
-6%
+
305
-23%
-21%
-
Break out of the Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales for the North America and International segments can be found in the Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions, except per share and percentage information)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross Profit
Gross Profit, As Reported
$
320.8
$
341.4
$
576.0
$
581.2
Gross Margin
43.8%
39.7%
43.4%
37.5%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
1.4
3.5
4.5
3.5
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2
-
(1.3)
-
20.6
Gross Profit, As Adjusted
$
322.3
$
343.5
$
580.5
$
605.2
Adjusted Gross Margin
44.0%
39.9%
43.8%
39.1%
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported
$
306.8
$
308.3
$
635.5
$
605.7
% of Net Sales
41.9%
35.8%
47.9%
39.1%
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
(16.2)
(14.4)
(23.8)
(23.1)
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2
(2.9)
(4.4)
(9.1)
(4.4)
Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted
$
287.7
$
289.5
$
602.6
$
578.2
% of Net Sales
39.3%
33.7%
45.4%
37.3%
Operating Loss
Operating Loss, As Reported
$
(46.1)
$
(51.4)
$
(196.0)
$
(178.5)
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
17.7
17.9
28.2
26.6
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2
2.9
3.1
9.1
25.0
Operating Loss, As Adjusted
$
(25.6)
$
(30.4)
$
(158.6)
$
(126.9)
Other Information
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2
$
2.9
$
3.1
$
9.1
$
30.4
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $2.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.1 million and $30.4 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $30.4 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(In millions, except per share and percentage information)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Earnings Per Share
Net Loss Per Common Share, As Reported
$
(0.31)
$
(0.31)
$
(0.92)
$
(0.82)
Adjustments:
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
0.05
0.05
0.08
0.08
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.07
Tax Effect of Adjustments3
-
-
(0.01)
-
Net Loss Per Common Share, As Adjusted
$
(0.26)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.82)
$
(0.67)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Net Loss, As Reported
$
(109.2)
$
(108.0)
$
(319.9)
$
(284.3)
Adjustments:
Interest Expense
49.6
46.2
98.6
93.2
Provision for Income Taxes
12.8
12.2
24.7
14.9
Depreciation
38.3
51.5
82.0
103.6
Amortization
9.7
9.9
19.7
20.3
EBITDA
1.3
11.8
(94.9)
(52.3)
Adjustments:
Share-based Compensation
9.1
12.4
23.4
24.3
Severance and Restructuring Expenses
17.5
14.5
27.8
23.2
Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2
2.9
3.1
9.1
25.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30.8
$
41.8
$
(34.7)
$
20.1
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $2.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.1 million and $30.4 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $30.4 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns.
The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common and potential common shares. Adjustments for the U.S. and certain International affiliates were not tax effected because of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in this earnings slide presentation include Gross Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of Mattel's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to Mattel's earnings release as exhibits and this earnings slide presentation as appendix.
The earnings release and earnings slide presentation are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/, under the subheading "Financial Information - Earnings
Release."
Gross Sales
Gross sales represent sales to customers at invoice, excluding the impact of sales adjustments. Net sales, as reported, include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross sales as a measure for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business. Changes in gross sales are discussed because, while Mattel records the details of such sales adjustments in its financial accounting systems at the time of sale, such sales adjustments are generally not associated with categories, brands, and individual products, making net sales less meaningful. Because sales adjustments are not allocated to individual products, net sales are only presented on a consolidated and segment basis and not on a categories or brand level.
Since sales adjustments are determined by customer rather than at the categories or brand level, Mattel believes that the disclosure of gross sales by categories and brand is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to assess the performance of its underlying categories and brands (e.g., Dolls, Barbie) and also enhances their ability to compare sales trends over time. Refer to Mattel's critical accounting policies and estimates included in the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for further detail regarding sales adjustments.
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin represent reported Gross Profit and Reported Gross Margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls. Adjusted Gross Margin represents Mattel's Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of Net Sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core Gross Profit and Gross Margin, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another.
Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses
Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses represents Mattel's Reported Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core other selling and administrative expenses, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another.
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) represents Mattel's reported Operating Income (Loss), adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core operating results, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another.
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share represents Mattel's Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, adjusting for certain discrete tax items, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common shares. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core business. Mattel believes it is useful supplemental information for investors to gauge and compare Mattel's current earnings results from one period to another. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents Mattel's Net Income (Loss), adjusted to exclude the impact of interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, severance and restructuring expenses, and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Mattel believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental information for investors to gauge and compare Mattel's business performance to other companies in our industry with similar capital structures. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA differs from how we will calculate EBITDA for purposes of covenant compliance under the indenture governing our 6.75% senior notes due 2025, the indenture governing our 5.875% senior notes due 2027, and the syndicated facility agreement governing our senior secured revolving credit facilities. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. As a result, we rely primarily on our GAAP results and use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.
Constant currency
Percentage changes in results expressed in constant currency are presented excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates. To present this information, Mattel calculates constant currency information by translating current period and prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than the US dollar using consistent exchange rates. The constant currency exchange rates are determined by Mattel at the beginning of each year and are applied consistently during the year. They are generally different from the actual exchange rates in effect during the current or prior period due to volatility in actual foreign exchange rates. Mattel considers whether any changes to the constant currency rates are appropriate at the beginning of each year. The exchange rates used for these constant currency calculations are generally based on prior year actual exchange rates. The difference between the current period and prior period results using the consistent exchange rates reflects the changes in the underlying performance results, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates. Mattel analyzes constant currency results to provide additional perspective on changes in underlying trends in Mattel's operating performance. Mattel believes that the disclosure of the percentage change in constant currency is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge Mattel's current business performance and the longer-term strength of its overall business since foreign currency changes could potentially mask underlying sales trends. The disclosure of the percentage change in constant currency enhances investor's ability to compare financial results from one period to another.