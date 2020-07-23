Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/23 04:00:00 pm
11.63 USD   +2.38%
05:36pMATTEL : Q2 2020 Financial Results Slide Presentation
PU
04:52pMattel beats sales estimates as bored kids turn back to Barbie
RE
04:37pMATTEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mattel : Q2 2020 Financial Results Slide Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

(Unaudited Results)

July 23, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements / Regulation G

This presentation contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information and assumptions, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and are currently, or in the future could be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global economy, including its impact on our sales; (ii) Mattel's ability to design, develop, produce, manufacture, source and ship products on a timely and cost-effective basis, as well as interest in and purchase of those products by retail customers and consumers in quantities and at prices that will be sufficient to profitably recover Mattel's costs; (iii) downturns in economic conditions affecting Mattel's markets which can negatively impact retail customers and consumers, and which can result in lower employment levels, lower consumer disposable income and spending, including lower spending on purchases of Mattel's products; (iv) other factors which can lower discretionary consumer spending, such as higher costs for fuel and food, drops in the value of homes or other consumer assets, and high levels of consumer debt; (v) potential difficulties or delays Mattel may experience in implementing cost savings and efficiency enhancing initiatives; (vi) other economic and public health conditions or regulatory changes in the markets

in which Mattel and its customers and suppliers operate, which could create delays or increase Mattel's costs, such as higher commodity prices, labor costs or transportation costs, or outbreaks of disease; (vii)

currency fluctuations, including movements in foreign exchange rates, which can lower Mattel's net revenues and earnings, and significantly impact Mattel's costs; (viii) the concentration of Mattel's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Mattel of difficulties experienced by any of Mattel's customers, or changes in their purchasing or selling patterns; (ix) the future willingness of licensors of entertainment properties for which Mattel currently has licenses or would seek to have licenses in the future to license those products to Mattel; (x) the inventory policies of Mattel's retail customers, including retailers' potential decisions to lower their inventories, even if it results in lost sales, as well as the concentration of Mattel's revenues in the second half of the year, which coupled with reliance by retailers on quick response inventory management techniques increases the risk of underproduction of popular items, overproduction of less popular items and failure to achieve compressed shipping schedules; (xi) the increased costs of developing more sophisticated digital and smart technology products, and the corresponding supply chain and design challenges associated with such products; (xii) work disruptions, which may impact Mattel's ability to manufacture or deliver product in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xiii) the bankruptcy and liquidation of Mattel's significant retailers, or the general lack of success of one of Mattel's significant retailers

which could negatively impact Mattel's revenues or bad debt exposure; (xiv) the impact of competition on revenues, margins and other aspects of Mattel's business, including the ability to offer products which

consumers choose to buy instead of competitive products, the ability to secure, maintain and renew popular licenses and the ability to attract and retain talented employees; (xv) the risk of product recalls or product liability suits and costs associated with product safety regulations; (xvi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Mattel operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Mattel's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Mattel's earnings; (xvii) failure to realize the planned benefits from any investments or acquisitions made by Mattel; (xviii) the impact of other market conditions, third party actions or approvals and competition which could reduce demand for Mattel's products or delay or increase the cost of implementation of Mattel's programs or alter Mattel's actions and reduce actual results; (xix) changes in financing markets or the inability of Mattel to obtain financing on attractive terms; (xx) the impact of litigation, arbitration, or regulatory decisions or settlement actions; (xxi) uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; and

  1. other risks and uncertainties as may be described in Mattel's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of Mattel's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as well as in Mattel's other public statements. Mattel does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in our earnings release and earnings slide presentation may include Gross Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed in detail below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able

to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be

comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this earnings release as exhibits and to our earnings slide presentation as an appendix.

The earnings release and earnings slide presentation are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/, under the subheading "Financial Information - Earnings Release."

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Strategy to Grow Shareholder Value

Transforming Mattel into an IP-driven,high-performing toy company

Our mission is to create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Q2 2020 Key Takeaways

  • Net Sales of $732 million, down 15% as reported, and down 13% in constant currency, versus prior year.
  • Gross Sales of $815 million, down 15% as reported, and down 13% in constant currency.
  • Global POS(1) up high-single-digits versus prior year, a significant improvement compared to Q1, which was down mid-single-digits.
  • Reported Gross Margin of 43.8%, an improvement of 410 basis points; Adjusted Gross Margin of 44.0%, an improvement of 410 basis points; Highest Q2 Reported Gross Margin since 2016.
  • Reported Operating Loss of $46 million, compared to a prior year loss of $51 million; Adjusted Operating Loss of $26 million, compared to a prior year loss of $30 million; Reduced Reported Operating Loss in spite of the revenue decline.

Continued significant improvement in Gross Margin despite

COVID-19 disruptions and reduced revenues

(1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

Q2 2020 COVID-19 Update

  • Our top priority remains to protect the health and safety of our people and at the same time continue to mitigate the disruption to our business.
  • Exiting Q2, ~4% of our retail outlets(1), representing ~8% of our revenue base, were closed, compared to ~30% of our retail outlets closed exiting Q1.
  • Regional performance continued to be impacted by retail closures(1) and local restrictions throughout Q2.
    • In North America, ~2% of our retail outlets were closed at the end of the period
    • In EMEA, we experienced a high degree of Specialty and Department store closures early in the quarter; By the end of the quarter, ~1% of our retail outlets remained closed
    • In Asia-Pacific, ~7% of our retail outlets were closed exiting the quarter
    • In Latin America, ~28% of our retail outlets were closed exiting the quarter
  • Our supply chain also continued to perform well despite temporary closures of certain manufacturing and distribution facilities early in the quarter. Currently all of our factories are open with minimal disruption to operations, as we enter the peak production season.
  • Liquidity is expected to be sufficient to effectively manage through the COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute our strategy.

We expect to manage through the disruption and continue to execute on our short-to-mid term strategy to restore profitability and regain topline growth

(1) Based on Mattel internal analysis

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

6

Q2 2020 Revenue(1) and POS(2) Category Highlights

  • Dolls
    • Revenue down 5% as reported, down 2% in constant currency
    • POS up double-digits, driven by very strong demand for Barbie which was up more than 35% globally
    • Barbie revenue up 7% as reported, up 10% in constant currency; #1 toy property in U.S. for 5 consecutive weeks, per NPD(3)
  • Vehicles
    • Revenue down 26% as reported, down 23% in constant currency
    • POS down high-single digits; Hot Wheels POS up double-digits in North America
  • Infant, Toddler, and Preschool
    • Revenue down 21% as reported, down 19% in constant currency
    • POS up double-digits globally, driven by strong demand for Fisher-Price Core in North America
  • Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other
    • Revenue down 12% as reported, down 11% in constant currency
    • POS overall was flat, although Games POS was up double-digits and saw its 5th consecutive quarter of growth
  • e-Commerce
    • POS up sharply in every region, including 2x in North America where e-Commerce represented approx. 1/3 of total volume

As anticipated, the industry is shifting back to its pre-COVID-19 category consumption patterns and our products are resonating with consumers

  1. Revenue refers to Gross Sales; (2) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

(3) Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Q2 2020/Total Toys/USD

7

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2020 Outlook

  • Expect 2020 Adjusted Gross Margin to be 150-250 bps higher than 2019.
  • Expect to achieve $90 million dollars of Adjusted SG&A savings in 2020
  • Remain on track to exceed $1 billion dollars of run-rate savings exiting 2020.
  • Based on our momentum, positive POS(1) trends and low retail inventories exiting the quarter, we are planning for strong demand for our products in expectation of improved revenue performance in 2H compared to 1H, including the all-important holiday season.
  • In spite of the positive outlook, continuing uncertainty and retail closures, particularly in key international markets, are likely to negatively impact revenue performance in 2H on a year-over-year basis.

We are confident in our ability to navigate through the balance of the year

(1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

8

Committed to Corporate Citizenship

  • Leveraging Mattel's expertise, products and resources to support our consumers, our communities and frontline heroes.
    • Released new content for the Mattel Playroom website to support parents and caregivers
    • Continued to produce PPE for donation to medical professionals
    • Expanded #ThankYouHeroes with new products and programs benefiting #FirstRespondersFirst and the First
      Responders Children's Foundation
  • Mattel took a stand against systemic racism.
    • Launched our Play Fair program, developed to drive change and create new ways to support the Black community
    • Our commitment includes developing and recruiting Black talent, and creating products and experiences centered around diversity
  • Recently announced Diversity & Inclusion goals to increase female and minority representation at all levels of the organization.
  • Achieved 100% pay equity in the U.S. for all employees performing similar work.

We have demonstrated our commitment to being a responsible

corporate citizen and driving positive social impact

(1) POS: Mattel internal analysis, at wholesale; excludes American Girl; Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

9

Introduction to our new CFO Anthony DiSilvestro

  • Joined Mattel as an Executive Advisor in late June, 2020.
  • Will assume role of Chief Financial Officer on the date following the filing of our second quarter 10-Q.
  • A world-class executive with a proven track record of driving transformation and operational performance.
  • Nearly four decades of financial and executive leadership experience.
  • Most recently served as SVP and CFO of Campbell Soup Company.

"Anthony's leadership and financial expertise will benefit Mattel as we continue to position the Company for growth. He will help carry forward the momentum of our turnaround, as well as

maintain a disciplined approach to cost management." - Ynon Kreiz

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10

Q2 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales Mix

Highly-diversified sales mix across categories and regions

Action Figures,

Asia Pacific

Building Sets,

Latin

Games, and

9%

Other

America

24%

Dolls

8%

32%

By

By

North

America w/

Categories

23%

Region

American

60%

Girl

19%

EMEA

Vehicles

25%

Infant,

Toddler,

and

Preschool

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

11

Q2 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories

Gross Sales down 15% as reported, and 13% in constant currency, primarily due to Vehicles and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Worldwide Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

Dolls

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Vehicles

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

Games, and Other

261

-5%

-2%

200

-21%

-19%

159

-26%

-23%

195

-12%

-11%

Total -15%-13%

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

12

Q2 2020 North America & American Girl Gross Sales by Categories

North America(1) Gross Sales up 3% as reported and in constant currency

North America(1) Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

Dolls

121

+30%

+30%

Infant, Toddler,

132

-7%

-7%

and Preschool

$462

Vehicles

78

-12%

-12%

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

130

+6%

+6%

Games, and

Other

North America(1):

+3%

+3%

American Girl Gross Sales

(as reported; $ in millions)

American Girl:

Dolls

29

-16%

-16%

  1. North America segment excludes American Girl Gross Sales Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
    Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

13

Q2 2020 International Gross Sales by Categories

Gross Sales down 33% as reported, and 28% in constant currency, primarily due to Vehicles and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

International Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

Dolls

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Vehicles

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

Games, and Other

111

-24%

-19%

67

-38%

-35%

81

-36%

-31%

65

-35%

-31%

Total -33%-28%

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

14

Q2 2020 International Gross Sales by Region

Gross Sales down 33% as reported, and 28% in constant currency, primarily due to significant COVID-19 related retail disruptions and local restrictions

International Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

EMEA

184

-21%

-19%

68

Latin America

-52%

-43%

Asia Pacific

72

-31%

-29%

Total

-33%

-28%

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

15

Q2 2020 Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales

Barbie Gross Sales grew 7% as reported, and 10% in constant currency; Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends both declined as reported and in constant currency

Worldwide Gross Sales(1)

(as reported; $ in millions)

199

137

+

176

-

  1. Break out of the Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales for the North America and International segments can be found in the Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
    Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

YOY Growth Rate (%)

AsConstant

Reported Currency

+7% +10%

-22%-19%

-21%-19%

16

1H 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales Mix

Highly-diversified sales mix across categories and regions

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

Games, and

Other

21%

Dolls

33%

By

Categories

23%

Vehicles

23%

Infant,

Toddler,

and

Preschool

Asia Pacific

Latin

America8%

9%

By

North

America w/

Region

56%

American

27%

Girl

EMEA

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

17

1H 2020 Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories

Gross Sales down 15% as reported, and 13% in constant currency, primarily due to Infant, Toddler, and Preschool and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other

Worldwide Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

Dolls

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Vehicles

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

Games, and Other

487

-7%

-5%

340

-24%

-22%

344

-13%

-11%

313

-16%

-14%

Total -15%-13%

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

18

1H 2020 North America & American Girl Gross Sales by Categories

North America(1) Gross Sales down 6% as reported and in constant currency

North America(1) Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

Dolls

195

+12%

+12%

Infant, Toddler,

209

-17%

-17%

and Preschool

$767

Vehicles

167

-4%

-4%

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

197

-10%

-10%

Games, and

Other

North America(1):

-6%

-6%

American Girl Gross Sales

(as reported; $ in millions)

American Girl:

Dolls

67

-16%

-16%

  1. North America segment excludes American Girl Gross Sales Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
    Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

19

1H 2020 International Gross Sales by Categories

Gross Sales down 23% as reported, and 19% in constant currency, primarily due to Infant, Toddler, and Preschool and Dolls

International Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

Dolls

Infant, Toddler, and Preschool

Vehicles

Action Figures,

Building Sets,

Games, and Other

225

-18%

-13%

131

-33%

-29%

178

-21%

-16%

116

-24%

-21%

Total -23%-19%

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

20

1H 2020 International Gross Sales by Region

Gross Sales down 23% as reported, and 19% in constant currency, primarily due to significant COVID-19 related retail disruptions and local restrictions

International Gross Sales

YOY Growth Rate (%)

As

Constant

(as reported; $ in millions)

Reported

Currency

EMEA

399

-11%

-9%

Latin America

127

-41%

-33%

Asia Pacific

123

-31%

-29%

Total

-23%

-19%

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

21

1H 2020 Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales

Power Brands impacted by retail closures and local restrictions in International regions

Worldwide Gross Sales(1)

YOY Growth Rate (%)

(as reported; $ in millions)

As

Constant

Reported

Currency

347

-1%

+2%

295

-9%

-6%

+

305

-23%

-21%

-

  1. Break out of the Top 3 Power Brand Gross Sales for the North America and International segments can be found in the Appendix for non-GAAP reconciliations. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
    Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

22

Gross Margin

Continued significant improvement in margin, up 410 basis points in Q2

Q2 2020

1H 2020

Q2 2019 QTD as Reported

39.7%

1H YTD as Reported

37.5%

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Q2 2019 QTD Adjusted

39.9%

1H YTD Adjusted

39.1%

Cost Savings Programs

Cost Savings Programs

Inflation

Inflation

Currency

Currency

Mix

Mix

Obsolescence

Obsolescence

Q2 2020 QTD Adjusted

44.0%

1H YTD Adjusted

43.8%

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Q2 2020 QTD as Reported

43.8%

1H YTD as Reported

43.4%

Expect FY2020 Adjusted Gross Margin to be 150-250 basis points higher than FY2019

Impacts to Gross Margin are not shown in order of magnitude.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

23

SG&A

Structural Simplification savings offset by timing of certain SG&A costs

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

Q2 2020

1H 2020

Q2 2019 QTD as Reported

$308

1H YTD as Reported

$606

Severance & Restructuring

Severance & Restructuring

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Q2 2019 QTD Adjusted

$290

1H YTD Adjusted

$578

Structural Simplification

Structural Simplification

Employee-Related Expenses

Employee-Related Expenses

Other

Other

Q2 2020 QTD Adjusted

$288

1H YTD Adjusted

$603

Severance & Restructuring

Severance & Restructuring

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Q2 2020 QTD as Reported

$307

1H YTD as Reported

$636

Expect to achieve incremental $90 million of Adjusted SG&A Savings in 2020

Impacts to SG&A are not shown in order of magnitude.

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

24

1H 2020 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

Cash increase due to higher short-term borrowings, however inventory down $20 Million

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Comments

Cash increase driven by accelerated short-term

Cash

$462M

$194M

borrowings in anticipation of projected seasonal

working capital requirements and in light of

COVID-19 uncertainties

Accounts Receivable

$651M

$756M

Decrease due to lower sales and strengthening

U.S. dollar

Inventory

$703M

$722M

Decrease due to the impact of temporary plant

closures and strengthening U.S. dollar

Depreciation & Amortization

$102M

$124M

Decrease driven by lower tooling depreciation

Cash Flows Used for

($463M)

($401M)

Reflects a higher net loss, excluding the impact of

Operating Activities

non-cash charges

Capital Expenditures

$60M

$48M

Increase driven by PP&E and tooling additions

Liquidity is expected to be sufficient to effectively manage through the

COVID-19 disruption and to continue to execute Mattel's strategy

Please see the Appendix for a Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

25

Appendix

26

Consolidated Statements of Operations

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT I

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)1

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

in Constant

2020

2019

% Change

in Constant

(In millions, except per share and percentage information)

$

Amt

% Net Sales

$

Amt

% Net Sales

as Reported

Currency

$

Amt

% Net Sales

$

Amt

% Net Sales

as Reported

Currency

Net Sales

$

732.1

$

860.1

-15%

-13%

$

1,326.2

$

1,549.3

-14%

-13%

Cost of sales

411.3

56.2%

518.7

60.3%

-21%

750.2

56.6%

968.1

62.5%

-23%

Gross Profit

320.8

43.8%

341.4

39.7%

-6%

-3%

576.0

43.4%

581.2

37.5%

-1%

2%

Advertising and promotion expenses

60.2

8.2%

84.5

9.8%

-29%

136.5

10.3%

154.0

9.9%

-11%

Other selling and administrative expenses

306.8

41.9%

308.3

35.8%

0%

635.5

47.9%

605.7

39.1%

5%

Operating Loss

(46.1)

-6.3%

(51.4)

-6.0%

-10%

-22%

(196.0)

-14.8%

(178.5)

-11.5%

10%

7%

Interest expense

49.6

6.8%

46.2

5.4%

7%

98.6

7.4%

93.2

6.0%

6%

Interest (income)

(1.0)

-0.1%

(1.5)

-0.2%

-33%

(3.1)

-0.2%

(3.8)

-0.2%

-18%

Other non-operating expense (income), net

1.6

(0.3)

3.7

1.6

Loss Before Income Taxes

(96.3)

-13.2%

(95.8)

-11.1%

1%

-7%

(295.2)

-22.3%

(269.4)

-17.4%

10%

7%

Provision for income taxes

12.8

12.2

24.7

14.9

Net Loss

$

(109.2)

-14.9%

$

(108.0)

-12.6%

1%

$

(319.9)

-24.1%

$

(284.3)

-18.3%

13%

Net Loss Per Common Share - Basic

$

(0.31)

$

(0.31)

$

(0.92)

$

(0.82)

Weighted-average number of common shares

346.9

345.9

346.8

345.9

Net Loss Per Common Share - Diluted

$

(0.31)

$

(0.31)

$

(0.92)

$

(0.82)

Weighted-average number of common and potential common shares

346.9

345.9

346.8

345.9

1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

27

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT II

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS1

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2019

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and equivalents

$

461.6

$

194.1

$

630.0

Accounts receivable, net

650.5

755.7

936.4

Inventories

702.6

722.4

495.5

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

211.4

243.3

186.1

Total current assets

2,026.1

1,915.5

2,248.0

Property, plant, and equipment, net

506.6

595.8

550.1

Right-of-use assets, net

282.5

317.1

303.2

Other noncurrent assets

2,177.6

2,218.2

2,223.9

Total Assets

$

4,992.7

$

5,046.6

$

5,325.2

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Short-term borrowings

$

400.0

$

45.0

$

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

965.9

1,002.1

1,228.9

Income taxes payable

15.7

22.6

48.0

Total current liabilities

1,381.6

1,069.7

1,276.9

Long-term debt

2,850.8

2,855.2

2,846.8

Noncurrent lease liabilities

246.4

284.9

270.9

Other noncurrent liabilities

427.7

410.6

439.0

Stockholders' equity

86.1

426.2

491.7

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

4,992.7

$

5,046.6

$

5,325.2

1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

28

Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT II

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited)1

June 30,

2020

2019

Key Balance Sheet Data:

Accounts receivable, net days of sales outstanding (DSO)

80

79

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions)

2020

2019

Condensed Cash Flow Data:

Cash flows used for operating activities

$

(463)

$

(401)

Cash flows used for investing activities

(81)

(44)

Cash flows provided by financing activities and other

375

44

Decrease in cash and equivalents

$

(168)

$

(400)

1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

29

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT III

WORLDWIDE GROSS SALES INFORMATION (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change in

% Change in

% Change

Constant

% Change

Constant

(In millions, except percentage information)

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

Worldwide Gross Sales:

Net Sales

$

732.1

$

860.1

-15%

-13%

$

1,326.2

$

1,549.3

-14%

-13%

Sales Adjustments2

82.4

102.2

158.3

193.1

Gross Sales

$

814.6

$

962.3

-15%

-13%

$

1,484.5

$

1,742.4

-15%

-13%

Worldwide Gross Sales by Categories:

Dolls

$

261.0

$

273.4

-5%

-2%

$

486.9

$

526.3

-7%

-5%

Infant, Toddler and Preschool

199.8

252.0

-21

-19

340.1

445.6

-24

-22

Vehicles

158.7

214.1

-26

-23

344.3

397.5

-13

-11

Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other

195.0

222.7

-12

-11

313.2

373.0

-16

-14

Gross Sales

$

814.6

$

962.3

-15%

-13%

$

1,484.5

$

1,742.4

-15%

-13%

Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure

Worldwide Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands:

Barbie

$

199.3

$

186.5

7%

10%

$

346.8

$

350.0

-1%

2%

Hot Wheels

136.5

175.2

-22

-19

295.1

325.7

-9

-6

Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends

176.3

222.4

-21

-19

305.0

394.8

-23

-21

Other

302.5

378.1

-20

-18

537.6

671.8

-20

-18

Gross Sales

$

814.6

$

962.3

-15%

-13%

$

1,484.5

$

1,742.4

-15%

-13%

  1. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
  2. Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

30

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT IV

GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change in

% Change in

% Change

Constant

% Change

Constant

(In millions, except percentage information)

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

North America Segment Gross Sales:

Net Sales

$

432.9

$

422.9

2%

2%

$

720.4

$

764.3

-6%

-6%

Sales Adjustments2

28.7

24.5

46.9

52.5

Gross Sales

$

461.5

$

447.4

3%

3%

$

767.3

$

816.7

-6%

-6%

North America Gross Sales by Categories:

Dolls

$

121.2

$

93.3

30%

30%

$

195.1

$

173.6

12%

12%

Infant, Toddler and Preschool

132.4

142.6

-7

-7

208.9

250.6

-17

-17

Vehicles

77.8

88.6

-12

-12

166.5

173.6

-4

-4

Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other

130.2

122.8

6

6

196.7

219.0

-10

-10

Gross Sales

$

461.5

$

447.4

3%

3%

$

767.3

$

816.7

-6%

-6%

Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure

North America Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands:

Barbie

$

112.3

$

78.5

43%

43%

$

180.1

$

147.8

22%

22%

Hot Wheels

66.2

68.6

-3

-3

140.3

135.6

3

4

Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends

111.7

124.6

-10

-10

181.6

221.2

-18

-18

Other

171.4

175.7

-2

-2

265.3

312.2

-15

-15

Gross Sales

$

461.5

$

447.4

3%

3%

$

767.3

$

816.7

-6%

-6%

  1. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
  2. Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

31

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT V

GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change in

% Change in

% Change

Constant

% Change

Constant

(In millions, except percentage information)

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

International Segment Gross Sales:

Net Sales

$

271.1

$

403.6

-33%

-29%

$

540.4

$

707.1

-24%

-20%

Sales Adjustments2

52.9

76.9

109.6

138.6

Gross Sales

$

323.9

$

480.5

-33%

-28%

$

650.1

$

845.7

-23%

-19%

International Gross Sales by Geographic Area:

EMEA

Net Sales

$

151.9

$

191.1

-20%

-18%

$

325.3

$

365.6

-11%

-8%

Sales Adjustments2

32.1

43.0

74.0

84.9

Gross Sales

$

184.0

$

234.1

-21%

-19%

$

399.3

$

450.5

-11%

-9%

Latin America

Net Sales

$

57.7

$

121.2

-52%

-43%

$

109.0

$

185.7

-41%

-33%

Sales Adjustments2

10.0

20.1

18.4

30.9

Gross Sales

$

67.7

$

141.3

-52%

-43%

$

127.4

$

216.6

-41%

-33%

Asia Pacific

Net Sales

$

61.4

$

91.3

-33%

-31%

$

106.2

$

155.8

-32%

-30%

Sales Adjustments2

10.8

13.7

17.3

22.9

Gross Sales

$

72.2

$

105.1

-31%

-29%

$

123.4

$

178.7

-31%

-29%

International Gross Sales by Categories:

Dolls

$

110.8

$

145.7

-24%

-19%

$

224.7

$

272.8

-18%

-13%

Infant, Toddler and Preschool

67.4

109.4

-38

-35

131.2

195.0

-33

-29

Vehicles

80.9

125.5

-36

-31

177.8

223.9

-21

-16

Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, and Other

64.8

99.9

-35

-31

116.4

154.0

-24

-21

Gross Sales

$

323.9

$

480.5

-33%

-28%

$

650.1

$

845.7

-23%

-19%

Supplemental Gross Sales Disclosure

International Gross Sales by Top 3 Power Brands:

Barbie

$

87.0

$

108.1

-19%

-15%

$

166.7

$

202.3

-18%

-13%

Hot Wheels

70.3

106.6

-34

-29

154.8

190.1

-19

-14

Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends

64.6

97.8

-34

-30

123.4

173.6

-29

-25

Other

102.1

168.1

-39

-35

205.2

279.7

-27

-23

Gross Sales

$

323.9

$

480.5

-33%

-28%

$

650.1

$

845.7

-23%

-19%

1

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

2

Sales Adjustments are not allocated to individual products. As such, Net Sales are not presented on a categories or brand level.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

32

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT VI

GROSS SALES BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Change in

% Change in

% Change

Constant

% Change

Constant

(In millions, except percentage information)

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

2020

2019

as Reported

Currency

American Girl Segment Gross Sales:

Net Sales

$

28.2

$

33.5

-16%

-16%

$

65.3

$

78.0

-16%

-16%

Sales Adjustments

0.9

0.9

1.8

2.0

Gross Sales

$

29.1

$

34.4

-16%

-16%

$

67.2

$

80.0

-16%

-16%

1 Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

33

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT VII

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions, except per share and percentage information)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Gross Profit

Gross Profit, As Reported

$

320.8

$

341.4

$

576.0

$

581.2

Gross Margin

43.8%

39.7%

43.4%

37.5%

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses

1.4

3.5

4.5

3.5

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2

-

(1.3)

-

20.6

Gross Profit, As Adjusted

$

322.3

$

343.5

$

580.5

$

605.2

Adjusted Gross Margin

44.0%

39.9%

43.8%

39.1%

Other Selling and Administrative Expenses

Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Reported

$

306.8

$

308.3

$

635.5

$

605.7

% of Net Sales

41.9%

35.8%

47.9%

39.1%

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses

(16.2)

(14.4)

(23.8)

(23.1)

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2

(2.9)

(4.4)

(9.1)

(4.4)

Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, As Adjusted

$

287.7

$

289.5

$

602.6

$

578.2

% of Net Sales

39.3%

33.7%

45.4%

37.3%

Operating Loss

Operating Loss, As Reported

$

(46.1)

$

(51.4)

$

(196.0)

$

(178.5)

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses

17.7

17.9

28.2

26.6

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2

2.9

3.1

9.1

25.0

Operating Loss, As Adjusted

$

(25.6)

$

(30.4)

$

(158.6)

$

(126.9)

Other Information

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2

$

2.9

$

3.1

$

9.1

$

30.4

  1. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
  2. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $2.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.1 million and $30.4 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $30.4 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

34

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

MATTEL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EXHIBIT VII

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)1

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions, except per share and percentage information)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Earnings Per Share

Net Loss Per Common Share, As Reported

$

(0.31)

$

(0.31)

$

(0.92)

$

(0.82)

Adjustments:

Severance and Restructuring Expenses

0.05

0.05

0.08

0.08

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.07

Tax Effect of Adjustments3

-

-

(0.01)

-

Net Loss Per Common Share, As Adjusted

$

(0.26)

$

(0.25)

$

(0.82)

$

(0.67)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Net Loss, As Reported

$

(109.2)

$

(108.0)

$

(319.9)

$

(284.3)

Adjustments:

Interest Expense

49.6

46.2

98.6

93.2

Provision for Income Taxes

12.8

12.2

24.7

14.9

Depreciation

38.3

51.5

82.0

103.6

Amortization

9.7

9.9

19.7

20.3

EBITDA

1.3

11.8

(94.9)

(52.3)

Adjustments:

Share-based Compensation

9.1

12.4

23.4

24.3

Severance and Restructuring Expenses

17.5

14.5

27.8

23.2

Inclined Sleeper Product Recalls2

2.9

3.1

9.1

25.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30.8

$

41.8

$

(34.7)

$

20.1

  1. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
  2. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Mattel recorded expenses related to inclined sleeper product recall litigation of $2.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively. Mattel recorded an estimated impact of $3.1 million and $30.4 million related to inclined sleeper product recalls for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Of the $30.4 million recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2019, $5.4 million was a reduction to Net Sales for estimated retailer returns.
  3. The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common and potential common shares. Adjustments for the U.S. and certain International affiliates were not tax effected because of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

35

Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Mattel presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures that Mattel uses in this earnings slide presentation include Gross Sales, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, and constant currency. Mattel uses these measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance, and each is discussed below. Mattel believes that the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors to be able to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of Mattel's results. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to Mattel's earnings release as exhibits and this earnings slide presentation as appendix.

The earnings release and earnings slide presentation are available on Mattel's Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com/, under the subheading "Financial Information - Earnings

Release."

Gross Sales

Gross sales represent sales to customers at invoice, excluding the impact of sales adjustments. Net sales, as reported, include the impact of sales adjustments, such as trade discounts and other allowances. Mattel presents changes in gross sales as a measure for comparing its aggregate, categorical, brand, and geographic results to highlight significant trends in Mattel's business. Changes in gross sales are discussed because, while Mattel records the details of such sales adjustments in its financial accounting systems at the time of sale, such sales adjustments are generally not associated with categories, brands, and individual products, making net sales less meaningful. Because sales adjustments are not allocated to individual products, net sales are only presented on a consolidated and segment basis and not on a categories or brand level.

Since sales adjustments are determined by customer rather than at the categories or brand level, Mattel believes that the disclosure of gross sales by categories and brand is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to assess the performance of its underlying categories and brands (e.g., Dolls, Barbie) and also enhances their ability to compare sales trends over time. Refer to Mattel's critical accounting policies and estimates included in the 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K for further detail regarding sales adjustments.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin represent reported Gross Profit and Reported Gross Margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls. Adjusted Gross Margin represents Mattel's Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of Net Sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core Gross Profit and Gross Margin, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another.

Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses

Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses represents Mattel's Reported Other Selling and Administrative Expenses, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Adjusted Other Selling and Administrative Expenses is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core other selling and administrative expenses, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

36

Glossary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) represents Mattel's reported Operating Income (Loss), adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core operating results, which Mattel believes is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge and compare Mattel's current business performance from one period to another.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share represents Mattel's Reported Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share, adjusted to exclude severance and restructuring expenses and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments is calculated by tax effecting the adjustments by the current effective tax rate, adjusting for certain discrete tax items, and dividing by the reported weighted average number of common shares. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Mattel's core business. Mattel believes it is useful supplemental information for investors to gauge and compare Mattel's current earnings results from one period to another. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents Mattel's Net Income (Loss), adjusted to exclude the impact of interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, severance and restructuring expenses, and the impact of the inclined sleeper product recalls, which are not part of Mattel's core business. Mattel believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental information for investors to gauge and compare Mattel's business performance to other companies in our industry with similar capital structures. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA differs from how we will calculate EBITDA for purposes of covenant compliance under the indenture governing our 6.75% senior notes due 2025, the indenture governing our 5.875% senior notes due 2027, and the syndicated facility agreement governing our senior secured revolving credit facilities. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. As a result, we rely primarily on our GAAP results and use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.

Constant currency

Percentage changes in results expressed in constant currency are presented excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates. To present this information, Mattel calculates constant currency information by translating current period and prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than the US dollar using consistent exchange rates. The constant currency exchange rates are determined by Mattel at the beginning of each year and are applied consistently during the year. They are generally different from the actual exchange rates in effect during the current or prior period due to volatility in actual foreign exchange rates. Mattel considers whether any changes to the constant currency rates are appropriate at the beginning of each year. The exchange rates used for these constant currency calculations are generally based on prior year actual exchange rates. The difference between the current period and prior period results using the consistent exchange rates reflects the changes in the underlying performance results, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates. Mattel analyzes constant currency results to provide additional perspective on changes in underlying trends in Mattel's operating performance. Mattel believes that the disclosure of the percentage change in constant currency is useful supplemental information for investors to be able to gauge Mattel's current business performance and the longer-term strength of its overall business since foreign currency changes could potentially mask underlying sales trends. The disclosure of the percentage change in constant currency enhances investor's ability to compare financial results from one period to another.

©2020 Mattel, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

37

Disclaimer

Mattel Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MATTEL
05:36pMATTEL : Q2 2020 Financial Results Slide Presentation
PU
04:52pMattel beats sales estimates as bored kids turn back to Barbie
RE
04:37pMATTEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pNo Bars, No Problem for Boston Beer -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04:10pMATTEL INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:07pMATTEL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04:06pMATTEL : REFILE-Mattel beats sales estimates as bored kids turn back to Barbie
RE
07/22MATTEL INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
07/22MATTEL : Diana S. Ferguson Appointed to Mattel Board of Directors
BU
07/20MATTEL : Iwc ceo christoph grainger-herr and mattel president richard dickson di..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 213 M - -
Net income 2020 -99,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 941 M 3 941 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,58 $
Last Close Price 11,63 $
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL-16.16%3 941
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.25.02%16 697
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-8.45%12 446
HASBRO, INC.-25.05%10 844
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT13.67%9 902
SPIN MASTER CORP.-36.87%1 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group