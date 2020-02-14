Mattel : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Mattel, Inc. Investors of Important February 24th Deadline in Securities Class Action – MAT

Log in
02/14/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) between August 2, 2017 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Mattel investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Mattel class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1748.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mattel had inadequate systems of internal disclosure and financial controls; (2) Mattel would need to amend its 2018 annual report on Form 10-K to restate the Company’s financial results for the third and fourth quarters of 2017; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1748.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 564 M
EBIT 2020 305 M
Net income 2020 21,2 M
Debt 2020 2 048 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -465x
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 4 993 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 15,33  $
Last Close Price 13,95  $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL6.27%4 993
HASBRO, INC.-8.16%13 273
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-6.87%12 046
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-6.23%11 978
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT21.14%9 683
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC16.71%3 040
