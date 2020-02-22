Mattel : Receives Record Number of “Toy of the Year” Awards

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) was recognized with a total of four prestigious Toy of the Year awards at the 2020 Toy Association's annual Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards ceremony held on Friday evening in New York. This marks the most TOTY awards Mattel has been awarded in one year.

Mattel received awards in the Infant/Toddler, Vehicle, Game and Action Figure categories and they include:

Action Figure of the Year: Disney and Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures

In partnership with Disney and Pixar, Mattel brings to life the characters from Toy Story through highly posable figures inspired by the movie with relative scale and iconic styling.

Game of the Year: Pictionary Air®

Pictionary Air is the newest Pictionary experience that is similar to the original game, except the drawer uses the light-up pen to illustrate their clue in the air and uses a smart device.

Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Linkimals®

Linkimals are toys that can each interact when played with together, delivering unique and rich developmental benefits.

Vehicle of the Year: Hot Wheels® Mario Kart™ Assorted Vehicle

Hot Wheels Mario Kart 1:64th scale die-cast vehicles re-create the iconic characters and karts from the beloved video game franchise and can race, stunt and crash on Hot Wheels track.

“We are driven to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We are honored to have been recognized by the industry with four TOTY awards – which is strong validation that we are creating toys kids love,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer, Mattel. “Mattel is home to a world-class team and this is a true celebration of the work we do daily. It is also a testament to the strong support from our retail partners. These awards continue to show our momentum as New York Toy Fair begins.”

The Toy Association TOTY Awards are given to products for being the most outstanding, unique and creative toy introductions from the past year. Nominated products cover all aspects of the industry. The TOTY ballot was overseen by the TOTY nominations committee, which is comprised of major retailers, Toy Association board members, toy trade journalists and academics. The awards are based on votes from toy retailers, media, Toy Association members and consumers.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

