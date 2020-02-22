Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mattel    MAT

MATTEL

(MAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mattel : Receives Record Number of “Toy of the Year” Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 05:25pm EST

  • Mattel leads the toy industry with four prestigious ‘Toy of the Year’ Awards Across Portfolio

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) was recognized with a total of four prestigious Toy of the Year awards at the 2020 Toy Association's annual Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards ceremony held on Friday evening in New York. This marks the most TOTY awards Mattel has been awarded in one year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200222005018/en/

Mattel Receives Record Number of "Toy of the Year" Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel Receives Record Number of "Toy of the Year" Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mattel received awards in the Infant/Toddler, Vehicle, Game and Action Figure categories and they include:

  • Action Figure of the Year: Disney and Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures
    In partnership with Disney and Pixar, Mattel brings to life the characters from Toy Story through highly posable figures inspired by the movie with relative scale and iconic styling.
  • Game of the Year: Pictionary Air®
    Pictionary Air is the newest Pictionary experience that is similar to the original game, except the drawer uses the light-up pen to illustrate their clue in the air and uses a smart device.
  • Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Fisher-Price Linkimals®
    Linkimals are toys that can each interact when played with together, delivering unique and rich developmental benefits.
  • Vehicle of the Year: Hot Wheels® Mario Kart™ Assorted Vehicle
    Hot Wheels Mario Kart 1:64th scale die-cast vehicles re-create the iconic characters and karts from the beloved video game franchise and can race, stunt and crash on Hot Wheels track.

“We are driven to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We are honored to have been recognized by the industry with four TOTY awards – which is strong validation that we are creating toys kids love,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer, Mattel. “Mattel is home to a world-class team and this is a true celebration of the work we do daily. It is also a testament to the strong support from our retail partners. These awards continue to show our momentum as New York Toy Fair begins.”

The Toy Association TOTY Awards are given to products for being the most outstanding, unique and creative toy introductions from the past year. Nominated products cover all aspects of the industry. The TOTY ballot was overseen by the TOTY nominations committee, which is comprised of major retailers, Toy Association board members, toy trade journalists and academics. The awards are based on votes from toy retailers, media, Toy Association members and consumers.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

MAT-CORP


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MATTEL
05:25pMATTEL : Receives Record Number of “Toy of the Year” Awards
BU
02/21MATTEL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick..
BU
02/21MATTEL : Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement With Universal Brand De..
AQ
02/20MATTEL : Announces Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement With Universal Brand De..
BU
02/18MATTEL : Celebrates Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Products Collection
BU
02/14MATTEL : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Reminds Mattel, Inc. Investors of Impor..
BU
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook ready to pay more taxes, Amazon gets JEDI suspe..
02/13Mattel beats profit estimates as cost cuts take hold
RE
02/13MATTEL INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/13MATTEL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 580 M
EBIT 2020 303 M
Net income 2020 29,0 M
Debt 2020 2 048 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 506x
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
EV / Sales2021 1,39x
Capitalization 4 486 M
Chart MATTEL
Duration : Period :
Mattel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MATTEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 15,38  $
Last Close Price 12,94  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ynon Kreiz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard L. Dickson President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph J. Euteneuer Chief Financial Officer
Sven Gerjets Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Michael J. Dolan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MATTEL-4.50%4 486
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-5.96%12 456
HASBRO, INC.-14.81%12 312
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.0.32%11 643
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT21.89%9 752
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC16.54%3 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group