Mattel : Tops 2020 ‘Toy of the Year' Finalist List

11/11/2019 | 07:15pm EST

This Year Marks the Highest Number of Nominations for the Company

  • Mattel leads the toy industry with 12 ‘Toy of the Year’ Awards nominations across nine categories

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that the company’s toys have received 12 finalist nominations in multiple categories for The Toy Association’s 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. The company is leading the industry in nominations with nominations for brands including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, Creatable World™, Mattel Games® and a variety of licensed products.

The full list of Mattel TOTY finalists includes:

  • Barbie® – License of the Year
  • Creatable World™ – Doll of the Year
  • Disney Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures – Action Figure of the Year
  • Fisher-Price® Linkimals™ – Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year
  • Fisher-Price® Wonder Makers™ Design System Build Around Town Starter Kit – Construction Toy of the Year
  • Hot Wheels™ TechMods – Innovative Toy of the Year
  • Hot Wheels™ id Smart Track™ Kit – Innovative Toy of the Year
  • Hot Wheels® Colossal Crash™ Track Set – Playset of the Year
  • Hot Wheels® Mario Kart Die-Cast Vehicle Assortment – Vehicle of the Year
  • Jurassic World™ Destroy ‘N Devour Indominus Rex – Action Figure of the Year
  • Pictionary Air® – Game of the Year
  • UNO® Braille – Game of the Year

“Mattel continues to push the boundaries with the toys and experiences we bring to market, in ways only our iconic brands can,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. “Topping the TOTY finalist list is a testament to the innovation across our core brands, strong licensed partnerships and introduction of groundbreaking new offerings, such as Creatable World. We are proud to be recognized by our industry peers and look forward to celebrating in February with all of our partners and retailers at the TOTY awards.”

Administered by The Toy Association, TOTY Awards are presented annually to the top toys, games, and properties of the year. The awards program supports the philanthropic work of The Toy Foundation, which delivers new toys to children in need.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The celebration will kick off Toy Fair New York beginning Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Each winner is selected by a nomination committee comprised of 20 industry experts. Members of the nomination committee represent a cross-section of retail buyers, journalists, bloggers, trade media spokespersons, academics, and inventors/designers.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends™ and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

© Universal City Studios LLC and Amblin Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MAT-CORP


© Business Wire 2019
