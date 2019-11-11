Mattel : Tops 2020 ‘Toy of the Year' Finalist List

This Year Marks the Highest Number of Nominations for the Company

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that the company’s toys have received 12 finalist nominations in multiple categories for The Toy Association’s 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. The company is leading the industry in nominations with nominations for brands including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, Creatable World™, Mattel Games® and a variety of licensed products.

The full list of Mattel TOTY finalists includes:

Barbie ® – License of the Year

Creatable World™ – Doll of the Year

Disney Pixar Toy Story Basic Figures – Action Figure of the Year

Fisher-Price ® Linkimals™ – Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price® Wonder Makers™ Design System Build Around Town Starter Kit – Construction Toy of the Year

Hot Wheels™ TechMods – Innovative Toy of the Year

Hot Wheels™ id Smart Track™ Kit – Innovative Toy of the Year

Hot Wheels ® Colossal Crash™ Track Set – Playset of the Year

Hot Wheels® Mario Kart Die-Cast Vehicle Assortment – Vehicle of the Year

Jurassic World™ Destroy 'N Devour Indominus Rex – Action Figure of the Year

Pictionary Air® – Game of the Year

UNO® Braille – Game of the Year

“Mattel continues to push the boundaries with the toys and experiences we bring to market, in ways only our iconic brands can,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. “Topping the TOTY finalist list is a testament to the innovation across our core brands, strong licensed partnerships and introduction of groundbreaking new offerings, such as Creatable World. We are proud to be recognized by our industry peers and look forward to celebrating in February with all of our partners and retailers at the TOTY awards.”

Administered by The Toy Association, TOTY Awards are presented annually to the top toys, games, and properties of the year. The awards program supports the philanthropic work of The Toy Foundation, which delivers new toys to children in need.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards gala on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The celebration will kick off Toy Fair New York beginning Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Each winner is selected by a nomination committee comprised of 20 industry experts. Members of the nomination committee represent a cross-section of retail buyers, journalists, bloggers, trade media spokespersons, academics, and inventors/designers.

