Mattel : Wins Coveted Toy of the Year Awards for the Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn® Smart Learning Home(TM) and Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus(TM)

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019-- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), the leading global childhood development and play company, was recognized at the 2019 Toy Industry Association's Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards ceremony, winning the Toy of The Year Award in the Infant/Preschool category for the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Learning Home and the Preschool category for the Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus, based on votes from toy retailers, media, TIA members and consumers.

'As a partner to parents for over 80 years, we're proud to continue to innovate and help kids grow, develop and build a broad set of skills in those most important first years,' said Chuck Scothon, Global Head of Infant Preschool for Mattel. 'We're honored that the Smart Learning Home and Rocktopus have been recognized for their fun learning and interactive play and are excited to continue the momentum into 2019.'

The Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Learning Home teaches babies and toddlers through a unique modern experience of a smart home that includes an interactive hub and smart thermostat and eco-friendly play activities like a shape-sorter recycling bin, solar panel electric car charger and drop-through rain gutter balls. The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Rocktopus is a first of its kind STEAM toy that brings creativity to the learning process by allowing kids to explore a variety of musical styles while learning about different instruments and rhythmic patterns.

The Toy Industry Association TOTY Awards are given to products for being the most outstanding, unique and creative toy introductions from the past year.

Nominated products cover all aspects of the industry. The TOTY ballot was overseen by the TOTY nominations committee, which is comprised of major retailers, TIA board members, toy trade journalists and academics.

